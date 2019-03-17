THE WOLF STREET REPORT

What’s Really Causing the Gigantic US Trade Deficit?
Ultimately, the issue is not China, Germany, Japan, or Mexico. The issue is much closer to home. And where are the efforts to tame it headed? (12 minutes)
Tariffs on finished goods. Use the proceeds to
lower the Medicare age and US manufacturing
survives.
The real trade issue for Americans is the US Chamber of Commerce!
Trump isn’t negotiating against China, Japan, Europe, etc. He is really negotiating against the US CoC!
The CoC is just a nice legal front for an organized criminal organization!
These criminals own every member of the House and Senate!
That is how House members make $3 million per year while Senators make $6 million a year!
DC Swamp runs deep!
Thank you for another report, Wolf, now he mentioned serious economic issues arising from the growing deficit, however economic performance appears to be “strong” for the time being.
Therein lies the question of whether the world can afford to lose American homogeny.
Great analysis, Wolf. The government continues to blame China for a problem Corporate America is reponsible for, only because our Politicians have no testoterone to go against Corporate America and their advantages via government laws and tax advantages.
So let’s see if I understand this:
1) Profit-making corporations make cost decisions to send supply chains overseas;
2) China is not forcing US corporations to do this – US corporations do it themselves
3) US corporations are 100% the bad guys because they respond to (massive) incentives provided by…wait for it…the US government.
QUESTION: If the proximate cause of “offshore supply chains” is US government policy & regulation WHY THE HELL ARE WE 100% BLAMING US CORPORATIONS?
We’re blaming US corporations because they have successfully captured the apparatus of government, and for the last 35 years have written the laws and regulations relevant to them… pretty much as they have pleased.
The answer of course, is to elect Representatives, Senators, and Presidents who actually will do the right things for America. But:
1. While Congress is universally reviled, it turns out the average voter *loves* his / her Representative and Senator.
2. The Business of America is Business.
Personally, I believe that the corporation is possibly the greatest human invention. It enables much that would otherwise be impossible. But overreach… Maybe we need another Teddy Roosevelt.
Though I am not sure that prices are completely market set based on corporations maximising their margins in relation to demand and so creating their own ideal price points which have much room for readjustment downwards , the effect of running trade deficits is as if a tax on dollar earnings by “regular Americans” , at its simplest being a transfer of wealth into foreign hands that is reinvested as competition. The US service and financial industry looks to maintain a position of control and profit from that evolution. It is not possible to approach the topic without recognising the concept of national wealth and that that concept has a profound meaning on the wellbeing of a country, the alternative being a globalised framework that does not hold the same priorities in terms of benefitting or protecting any coherent identifiable group, at worst looking at any solely as exploitable . In the neo-liberal global agenda there is little room for traditional organisation orientated around local stability or continuity of meaning. The apparent increasing wealth in real terms is questionable, the reduction in costs are not witnessed due to insistance on inflation, and the ability to consume more is as representative of a silent transfer of wealth abroad or a devaluation at wider expense. It is quite insidious, and its evolution to some kind of balance or as being to eventually provide a benefit for all is very questionable, unless sponsored or ordained benefit were the order planned . Where anyone stands on this will depend on their worldview, but I think enough people recognise that ever increasing corporate power is not a beneficial state of affairs.
Sort of off topic and enough to set me wondering are a few coincidences that sprang out at me today. From the web
“Related to this issue of central bank hoarding of gold is the fact that on March 29 the BIS will permit central banks to count the physical gold it holds (marked to market) as a reserve asset just the same as it allows cash and sovereign debt instruments to be counted.” (Jay Taylor)
March 29 1897 was the date Japan joined the gold standard, and March 29 1798 was the creation of the Helvetic republic under French governance.
And of course it is marked as Brexit day.
Unfortunately…….for the first time in my life I no longer believe there are enough patriots to save the US. Approximately 30 years from now when our debts begin to exceed our total national net worth the citizens who choose to stay in the US will face a bleak choice. Accept a very high inflation rate or accept a depression. They will accept the inflation and our standard of living will decline substantially.
Until then the party continues…..of course fusion power or some other technology could change the equation. Sadly, given the level of entitlement in this country right now we would probably manage to squander the benefits of a new technology anyway. Goodbye middle class.
Entitlement is growing everywhere. In every country on earth the fastest growing political constituency is free infinite FIAT printed to promise free Cash to the voter, dispensed by an ATM. Every GOV on earth is now playing this game. Those that work are pissed, those that don’t work are pleased.
This is not going to end well. Most likely its the outcome of this trend of producing crap rather than quality, until the point is reach where nothing at all is produced. Will the ‘robots’ produce? I somehow doubt, as the amount of entitlements given the public is generally just enough for food & shelter.
What on earth do you mean by ‘entitlement’? It sounds like a Newt Gingrich mantra.
A working person is ‘entitled’ to the fruits of his labor. I have a small garden, and when my investment in it bears ‘fruits and vegetables’, I am ‘entitled’ to them because I am not a serf.
Now, I also draw a social security check and I’m ‘on Medicaire’. Both of these are insurance programs. They are officially called ‘insurance’ because that’s what they are. I paid in to a large pool, and now I’m taking out. However, I also know that some folks never collect, and some folks become disabled and collect far earlier than I did. I don’t begrudge those who get more than I because that’s how insurance is supposed to work.
It’s funny how some people are perfectly happy with being forced to buy car insurance, however are almost ballistic about Social Security.
Pleeeeeze if ya’all want to see the enemy look in the mirror.
‘Made in USA’ was pride when I was a kid, Sears Craftsman was a tool that was guaranteed for life. Blah-Blah
I think the problem is more like the fact that the US dollar is worth less than nickel from the great depression time. In order for the GOV to keep product/food flowing in a consumer market economy ( corporate welfarism ), they had no choice but to ‘go cheap’ on everything.
So back 50+ years ago, when you bought something you bought the best, now USA is just like Africa or China ( poor people ) when you buy something, you buy it knowing its only going to work just one time, there is no thought about ‘lifetime’, there is ony ‘cheap’.
I remember when I was doing some special forces training years ago, and the commanding officer on day-one said to us “USA is just a third world country with nukes”. Certainly today that’s an obvious for everyone. All you got to do is travel and see that Asia is like “Tomorrow-land” compared to USA today.
In summary the FED/GOV destroyed the purchasing power of the currency, in order to perpetuate the mercantile economy the GOV bought from the lowest bidder on earth, in time all domestic production was eradicated, we all know, hell Ross Perot predicted such.
This decrease in quality is a planned situation, planned by those who ‘own’ the means of production.
If a tool lasts a lifetime, one only need buy it once (and not lose it). Therefore, in a short time the market is saturated and it’s necessary for a ‘company’ to make something else. On the other hand (as P&G figured out long ago), if you make a ‘disposable’ item, you’re in business forever. This has nothing to do with the “Fed/GOV” and everything to do with sociopathic greed.
Once, about 1975 or so, I visited a ‘modern’ International Harvester plant and was informed that, “computers are being used to design new tractors”. At the time, I was using two ‘Farmall’ tractors that were over 30 years old and still going very strong. A neighbor was using a John Deere that was 50 years old!. As soon as I heard about the ‘computers’, I knew that the goal was to make a machine that would use the least amount of metal, one at the very verge of not functioning in order to not only cheapen the product but induce turnover. I was right.
Of course the trade deficit remains a tail risk for the value of the dollar on the international market because of companies reliance of off shore labor, but I think another thing that I think one must consider is that the trade deficit gives the world a supply of dollars that it uses for international trade between other countries ex-US.
Until more countries start engaging in trade denominated in their currencies (and all of the political/technical details that entails), it isn’t realistic to expect the deficit to decline as it will starve countries of much needed dollar supply (“Its all about the eurodollars, baby!”). Even in 2018, when you hear of big deals between countries on trade in EM’s, it usually some type of commodity swap (bartering) rather than fx settled, and very much a one off kind of thing. As a US citizen living overseas for nearly half a decade in Asia/SE Asia, I am continually disappointed with the lack of market depth/liquidity or structure to support trade of asset classes for non USD transactions, yet everywhere I go everyone always seems starved for more USD…
It doesn’t occur to you that this is the result of aggressive US foreign policy and finance since the second world war ? Globalist ambitions are nothing new, large scale international control of trade and politics, and by association currency, goes back at least to Roman times. It is also argued whether the “peace” installed then truly brought about the flourishing of trade often described, as there is plenty of evidence that that existed previously. The Euro is just an adjunct to this direction, and obviously is more stable than francs or pesetas which no longer even exist. The Euro countries joined it because they were promised something for free by its adoption (literally) , and there it sits at zero interest…and they still cannot get enough…they “need” Euros. While they keep thinking it will still save them, in real terms they are sinking… sinking….sinking. The dollar also is “other people’s problem” – until they decide it isn’t. The point ? Much of the international trade initiative is simply not locally inspired, it is imported with dollars attached.
Seem like you glossed right over this: “Until more countries start engaging in trade denominated in their currencies (and all of the political/technical details that entails)”…
Did I need to elaborate more on the political and the technical? Or are you just venting about the current state of affairs?
That giant sucking sound you hear is the heads of the punditry class inploding upon hearing the truth of this analysis.
Yeah, imploding.
By definition the Tariffs are a tax. If in place, the corporation can make a decision to shift their supply chain “to the other side of the fence”. A decision to not shift production is a decision by the corporation to pass this tariff rate into the customer.
But the first corporation to move or jump to the other side of the fence can have a market advantage which can dynamically cause industry followers to also seek lower taxes.
Hence I do believe that the Trump administration is quite aware of the impact of the tariffs as a tax and I don’t understand your belief that the administration is not considering these trade tariffs as taxes. I hope you can expand your thought.
Leo Clarke Sr.,
Tariffs are a tax on corporate profit margins. In this manner, they act like an expense. But corporations cannot pass on expenses (including tariffs) to the next guy down the line because there is competition from other companies and resistance from buyers, and raising prices will cause sales to decline. So the way to deal with this for a company is to try to avoid this extra expense by looking at alternatives, such as US sourcing. If that doesn’t work, the company will pay a little extra in taxes (tariffs), but it just got a huge tax cut on net income, so it’s no biggie.
The tariffs and the tax cuts should have been packaged together – in the sense of: Give a little at this end, and get a whole bunch at that end.
The Trump administration has bungled its communications of those tariffs. Instead of creating support for them not only outside of the corporate world but inside too by using the tax cuts as an incentive to go along with the tariffs, its communications have triggered a huge amount of media push-back based on the fake news that tariffs are a tax on consumers — a campaign that carried the water of Corporate America.
Yes, this isn’t change, either. So we should conclude Trumps strategy is more of the same strategy as his predecessors, the “trade war” is another rouse.
This has been my point (gripe) all along.
I wonder who created these incentives for America to transfer it production offshore….I guess it will mystery. A deep, dark mystery….because it names are given it will be censored by WolfStreet….
These incentives were created by Congress over the decades. There is a very long list of names involved, including lots of people in the House and Senate.
Great report Wolf, thank you.
If a small and genuine forum like this one consisting of rational people can put its fingers on the ailments of the trade system, one is left puzzled how the big wigs and Economists can’t reach these simple conclusions?!
Sadly, this isn’t going to happen, as Wolf and few commentators here pointed out ( CORRECTLY). Why?!
One could start with the US government that is so beholden to Corporate America, but it doesn’t end there.
You can look at the average American consumer’s habits and you won’t be wrong either.
Decades in the making, the Economic model of the major western societies have now reached a deadlock.
– you can’t grow forever!
– you can’t create a meaningful trading relationship with other nations by being the only beneficiary!
– you can’t depress wages for the majority of your own population and except it to support your Local produce and services!
This all sounds familiar now, question is how do we extricate ourselves from this quagmire?!
The answer is up to you! The Voter.
and I don’t think that Republicans or Democrats are up to the task.