Trucking Boom U-Turns

Another Gauge of the Goods-Based Economy Heads South.
Orders for Class-8 trucks – made by Daimler (Freightliner, Western Star), Paccar (Peterbuilt, Kenworth), Navistar International, and Volvo Group (Mack Trucks, Volvo Trucks) – plunged 58% in February compared to February last year, to 16,700 orders, according to FTR Transportation Intelligence after they’d already plunged 58% year-over-year in January and 43% in December.
The orders in January and February were back in the range of the “transportation recession” that had hit the industry in 2015 and 2016. At the time, truck and engine manufacturers reacted with layoffs. But for now, they’re sitting on a massive backlog from the boom in orders last year (data via FTR):
The business is infamously cyclical, with regular booms that lead to over-ordering and then overcapacity, followed by busts that then sort it all out again. The industry is also seasonal, so we can use year-over-year comparisons to eliminate most of the effects of seasonality.
The chart below shows the percent change of Class-8 truck orders for each month compared to the same month a year earlier. The year-over-year plunges over the past three months are of the same magnitude as the plunges during the last transportation recession (data via FTR):
“The weaker orders mean that backlogs will tumble for the second straight month, but they remain at historically high levels,” FTR says. These backlogs will keep plants running at capacity until mid-2019, and some truck makers “are booked solid for 2019 with limited sales slots open for the remainder of the year,” according to FTR.
So truck makers are going to stay busy for a while, and fleets are getting their trucks, and trucking capacity is expanding and will continue to expand, even as orders get slashed.
This rising capacity finally provides some relief to shippers, such as retailers or industrial companies that need to ship their products to their customers. The transportation recession – as tough as it was on truckers, railroads, and truck and component makers – was nirvana for shippers: lower freight rates and no bottlenecks. But in 2018, they’d been complaining about soaring freight rates and shipping delays, and any loosening of those shipping conditions is a godsend to them.
Now, shippers are getting a break as the trucking sector is cooling off, according to FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index. The index, which gauges the temperature of the freight market — including trucking, rail, and intermodal — from the shippers’ point of view, combines freight demand, freight rates, fleet capacity, and fuel price into an index value.
A positive index value signals “good, optimistic conditions” for shippers – not truckers. A value around zero represents a neutral operating environment. A negative value signals “bad, pessimistic conditions” for shippers, according to FTR. “Double digit readings (both up or down) are warning signs for significant operating changes.”
Index values had been deeply negative, with several months in the double digits, until late last year, then the pressure came off. The index for November, released a month ago, turned positive for the first time since August 2016, and index for December, released at the end of February, rose further into positive territory (data via FTR):
“Stable fuel prices, a turn in rail service levels, and loosening truck capacity have combined to create a favorable environment for shippers seeking to move freight,” said FTR’s VIP of rail and intermodal, Todd Tranausky.
Now there’s the same problem on the horizon that contributed to the transportation recession of 2015 and 2016: Inventories have been piling up. In December, latest data available, wholesale inventories rose 7.3% from December 2017, to a record $662 billion, even as sales have begun to stall. As companies react by whittling down their orders, shipments decline.
This is already happening, according to the Cass Freight Index – and it’s causing a peculiar situation. “In 30 years, I’ve never seen anything like this,” fretted the CEO of warehouse operator Pacific Mountain Logistics. Read… Inventory Pileup Sounds Alarm for Goods-Based Economy
‘At the time, truck and engine manufacturers reacted with layoffs. But for now, they’re sitting on a massive backlog from the boom in orders last year’
I’ve learned more about the cavalier way airlines order and then cancel billions of dollars worth of planes, without much or any penalty. It sees like the important thing is to remain on good terms with the customer, not matter what.
I gather that this is not the same with these tractor orders and they pretty much can be relied on for work by the factories. Is there any way of knowing how firm these orders are? E.g. is a big deposit required?
Or do we have subprime orders?
Probably just waiting for Tesla semi. It’s real, Elon unveiled it.
On an aside Class 8 trucks are enormous vehicles (some call them big rigs) which cost $120,000 and burn through nearly that amount of diesel per year of operation.
We know inventories are piling up and banks have begun to tighten up lending standards somewhat, however, who thought it was a good idea to extend the purchasing power of consumers with cheap unserviceable credit? Thereby stealing “wealth” from the future.
I am retired from one of the mentioned truck companies and at one time my job was to lay out the truck per specs and work with the dealers. Basically, we ran a CAD layout on each order. A dealer had three days that he could make changes. After that, the order was locked and could only be changed for an additional charge. If an order was cancelled, there was also a charge. This prevented the dealer from placing an order just to hold a spot. Also, because our trucks were very customize (guess which company I worked for) and because of JIT (just in time inventory) we had to have a lead time. It used to be 12 weeks, but when times got lean we could turn a order into a truck in two weeks if it was not too specialized.
I also worked at CAT at one time, and know how quickly the market can turn. In 1979, it took 18 months to get any piece of CAT equipment when the order was placed. In 1982 I was laid off because so many of those orders were ghost orders just holding a slot. We had 350 road graders built for Iran, but when the Iran/Iraq war broke out, all of a sudden we were stuck with 350 ready to ship CAT road graders and no check in hand. You can’t mount a machine gun on a road grader. It mushroomed from there and by the time I was laid off we had 1000 CAT road graders and mining trucks sitting on blocks with no buyers.
So, yes ghost orders do exist but there is a cost involved. The company needs time to juggle parts around. In a hot market the dealer wants a building slot. We built 170 customized trucks a day, so juggling inventory is a big problem. Twenty years ago, there were over 30,000 available options across all the truck models. Some options were listed, some were available only if you knew about them, and if you had a big enough order, some were made available just for you. You can imagine what a nightmare that was, trying to make sure everything would work together.
Truck manufacturing is truly a feast or famine market. But it was fun, especially building the oil exploration trucks and the heavily customized ones.
Thanks O: answers some of my thoughts about orders. It costs to cancel.
So we’ll see how many this backlog of orders cancels.
Seems to me the boom and bust aspect of trucking has changed since the 90s. Then it was 3 good years then a bad. Seems like Now we have shorter booms and longer busts.
There is a lot of old equipment on the road now which I think lead to record orders. We also thought the boom would be longer than 10 months.
Is there a good explanation for this seemingly irrational boom bust cycle? Cheap, risky credit no doubt plays a part, but experienced operators would see the busts coming, because they always do, and adjust behavior