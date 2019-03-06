Good Lordy, What a Banner Year 2018 was for China, Other Countries, and Corporate America

US Goods trade deficit soars to record as Corporate America searches for cheap labor & tax benefits by shifting production to other countries.
Exports increase economic activity as measured by GDP; and imports do the opposite, they reduce GDP though they tend to increase corporate profits — or else why would Corporate America run its supply chains around the world? So a trade deficit is a net negative for the economy. And this is what we got today from the Commerce Department:
- US trade deficit in goods jumped by 10.4%, or by $84 billion to $891 billion, after having jumped 7.5% in 2017 (to $552 billion). Worst trade deficit in goods ever.
- US trade surplus in services improved by 5.9% or by $15 billion, to $270 billion, edging out the prior record of 2015.
- US trade deficit in goods and services jumped 12.4%, or by $69 billion, to $621.0 billion, after it had already jumped by 10% in 2017. The worst trade deficit in goods and services since 2008.
Exports of goods and services rose by $149 billion to $2.5 trillion, as imports surged by $218 billion to $3.12 trillion. The chart shows the annual trade deficit in goods and services (red columns) versus the deficit in goods only (black line):
The Goods Deficit
Exports of goods increased by $118 billion in 2018, to $1.67 trillion. One third of this increase was the $39-billion increase in exports of crude oil and petroleum products.
Imports of goods rose by $202 billion to $2.56 trillion. The largest categories of imports:
- Capital goods (computers, electrical equipment, etc. but not automotive): +8.2% to $693 billion
- Industrial supplies and materials (including crude oil): +13% to $576 billion
- Consumer goods, except automotive: +7.6% to $647 billion
- Automotive vehicles and components: +4% to $372 billion
- Food, feeds, and beverages: +7%, to $147 billion
A special word about “pharmaceutical preparations,” the legal kind: imports surged 21% to $134 billion. This is now the largest sub-category of Consumer Goods – because more and more of your prescription drugs are made in other countries. In 2016, pharma products blew past cellphones, currently the second largest category, stagnating at around $108 billion.
Below are the 14 countries with which the US has the largest trade deficits in goods (services not included). I put China and Hong Kong together since a lot of merchandise is transshipped and/or invoiced via Hong Kong. I included the EU (purple bar) for memo purposes, though it is not a country and though some member states are also included in the chart:
Some special words about the countries with which the US has the largest goods trade deficits:
- China and Hong Kong: the deficit soared 13.5%, or by $45 billion, to a phenomenal $388 billion, after having jumped 7% in 2017. Imports rose by $33 billion, and exports actually dropped by $13 billion.
- Mexico: the deficit increased by $10.5 billion, as imports and exports surged by 10.2% and 9.1% respectively.
- Germany: the deficit remained about flat.
- Japan: the deficit declined a smidgen, by $3 billion.
The opaque nature of trade dealings – transshipments, trade invoicing, tax issues, etc. – along with issues of ports of entry, etc., can produce peculiar results. For instance, the US had a trade surplus of $25 billion with the Netherlands and of $14 billion with Belgium, and not because the end-users of US products are in the Netherlands and Belgium. And the US had a huge trade deficit of $47 billion with tiny Ireland (up from $38 billion in 2017) where many US companies shelter part of their profits from US taxes.
The chart below shows US imports (red) and exports (black), in order of the trade deficit:
Here are the ratios of imports to exports by top country. A value of “1” means that trade is balanced, with imports equaling exports. A value of “3.5” means that US imports from the country are 3.5 times the size of US exports to that country:
- China/Hong Kong: 3.5
- Germany: 2.2
- Japan: 1.9
- Mexico: 1.5
- Canada: 1.1 (trade in goods is almost balanced).
This indicates that the US has a booming bilateral trade in goods with Canada that is almost balanced. If services are included, the trade relationship is balanced.
It also shows that Corporate America has routed its supply chain so deeply into China that by now 3.5 times as many goods are imported from China to the US than are exported from the US to China.
Corporate America is largely responsible for the trade deficit. No one forces companies to run their supply chains through China and around the world. Incentives in the US tax code and cheap labor overseas make it very profitable.
While the systems in China, Japan, and Germany coddle their local exporters, and impede imports, the US system does the opposite: It coddles US importers, and they range across the spectrum, from Walmart and GM to Apple and Pfizer. And these importers ruthlessly take advantage of what the system offers them.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I wonder if the recyclables that we send to China to get processed gets counted as an export then as an import?
In any event, with its boycott of recyclable refuse, China has effectively shut down the recycling chain in the United States
The Free Market will solve that dilemma.
We will just dump the plastic into the ocean.
Rowen,
These figures are in dollars. Recyclables, such as cardboard, paper, and plastics, weigh a lot (tonnage) but have little dollar value. So they don’t really matter that much in terms of dollars and trade balance — though they matter hugely at municipalities that are now stuck with them.
Thanks wolf.
I realized that recyclables are bulk low dollar volume that won’t make a dent in the trade deficit. I just find it fascinating where China’s footprint unexpectedly shows up. Like how China owns the largest pork processor in the world. yummm, bacon.
Don’t worry we have a 1 million surplus with Vietnam :-)
So America continues to be the deficit king, why is this good, if it’s good at all?
regarding statement: “This indicates that the US has a booming bilateral trade in goods with Canada that is almost balanced. If services are included, the trade relationship is balanced.”
Yeah, and the Orange Wonder still imposed tariffs on our steel and aluminum last year, and 27% on softwood.
With friends like this, who needs………
I noticed the new YMCA trade agreement is still languishing in Congress and may not ever be ratified to replace NAFTA. All this fooforah for a few measley votes. This “winning” in trade and foreign relations is absolutely stunning.
Good article and stats, thank you.
Corporations that offshore to China are participating in their own liquidations. You can use the recent Payless Shoe bankruptcy as an example. Why can’t Payless sell cheap shoes, made in China, in an economy full of broke people who need shoes. It’s because China sells better and cheaper shoes directly to the downtrodden, who now feel no loyalty to the brands that made them redundant. There are more categories of goods you can add to this list and a bunch of them are luxury goods.
I’ve always thought that there could be great business assisting stockholders in North America/Western Europe in outsourcing their companies’ boards to low-wage economies – after all, the world is full of highly-educated, multi-lingual professionals who can be hired for the fraction of, say, a US national – and it makes eminent sense for the most expensive employees to be the first in line for the outsourcing process, after all.
Would also be doing social good in reducing the yawning wealth and income gap; another benefit.
What’s good for the goose…
>Why can’t Payless sell cheap shoes, made in China
Because PE firms stripped them of their money
https://wolfstreet.com/2019/02/15/payless-shoesource-goes-for-plan-b-largest-liquidation-by-retail-stores-in-the-us-2nd-bankruptcy/
A trade deficit with those global economic industrial powerhouses Thailand and Italy…
How embarrassing.
Still, they have nowhere near the numbers of tattoo parlors the USA has, so that at least regains some pride and global prestige.
Wolf, it would be good to break up the -$388bn into “corporate America supply chain” and “finished Chinese goods exported to the US by Chinese companies.
It would be good to understand how much the Donald should focus on beating up the Chinese in his “trade war” versus beat up those US corporates to rebalance the unsustainable trade deficit.
How many times have you bought something directly from a Chinese company? Alibaba maybe? Walmart is not a Chinese company. GM is not yet a Chinese company. Apple isn’t either. Nor are pharma companies (India is the hot bet for pharma imports). You buy a house from a US builder, and it uses Chinese drywall, Chinese tile, Chinese fixtures, Chinese flooring, Chinese appliances, etc. that the builder bought from American or Chinese suppliers because the lower price allows the builder to increase his margin…. But you buy the house from a US company.
You’re absolutely correct as always, when you bundle retail distribution with a imported finished good. But that is an onion worth peeling.
Using the building example: While irrelevant to the US, we note that near 40% of the inner-city high rise developments in Sydney and Melbourne are by Chinese companies, typically using a combination of permanent and temporary visa Chinese labour, and sourcing many building materials (excluding concrete of course) directly from China. The result is towering infernos in waiting, but that is for another discussion.
Ultimately I fail (and fail and fail again) to understand who mostly deserves Donald’s stick. Is it “Walmart – the great workforce abuser”, or is it “Gina – the great currency manipulator”. “Both” is an acceptable answer.
Drugs and Medicine Exports by Country
Germany: US$54.2 billion (15.9% of total drugs and medicines exports)
Switzerland: $41.3 billion (12.1%)
Belgium: $27 billion (7.9%)
France: $24.9 billion (7.3%)
United States: $21.6 billion (6.3%)
United Kingdom: $21.1 billion (6.2%)
Italy: $18.6 billion (5.4%)
Ireland: $17.5 billion (5.1%)
I’m long European and Indian pharma companies. The latter have a strong presence in the generics market.
This is where trade designations get in trouble: Ireland happens to be where some large US pharma companies moved their headquarters to, including Pfeizer (via “reverse inversions”) and they’re routing invoicing through Ireland to dodge US taxes, but the drugs aren’t necessarily made in Ireland. They may be made in India.
I alluded to this in the article. This is a huge problem in terms of trade data. Hong Kong is a similar deal, but it’s easy to combine Hong Kong and China. But who do you combine Ireland with? This is what Ireland does for other countries as well.
2018: Peak China. Historians years from now will write about how China peaked in 2018 just before their debt and housing bubble implosions, which will be before 750,000,000 ChiCom workers will be replaced by robots within the next 20 years.
Too bad China’s Yuan isn’t the reserve currency for the world or they could print their way out of this mess.
We should be careful before we label a company a “US company”. Just because a company is incorporated in the US doesn’t mean it has any substance in the US or is good for the US. A lot of so-called US companies don’t manufacture their products in the US, and they don’t report material profit or pay material taxes in the US. Many of them are leeches, here to suck the wealth and intellectual property out of our US population while employing every scam in the book to avoid US tax. Several big technology companies are a good examples of this.
To give these companies influence in US political decisions is just plain stupid – like a sheep inviting the fox over for dinner.
The deficit due to petroleum net imports had shrunk to around 70bn in 2017 from 320bn in 2007 but non petroleum merchandise deficit increased by 230bn (Markit).
I don’t have the figures, but net petroleum imports are lower still last year I think, so it is a bit of a mixed picture … the US replaced a large amount of oil imports/dependency… with other imports. Going to have to hope the US oil supply is maintained as the deficit and oil prices will otherwise normally increase, and the economy slow.
How much petroleum does the US hope to extract over the coming years, and are the figures reliable ? I’ll look it up to get an idea but maybe someone here has an informed view… the projections are notoriously opaque.