Sharply Lower Prices Help Sell New Houses, But it’s Not Enough

Inventory continues to surge. Potential buyers move on.
Here is the good news: Lower prices stir sales. Clearly, homebuilders are motivated to move their inventory, and they’re making deals at lower prices. The median price of new single-family houses whose sales closed in December fell 7.2% from a year earlier, to $318,000, according to the Commerce Department this morning.
December’s 7.2% drop and November’s blistering 11.6% drop were the sharpest year-over-year declines since Housing Bust 1:
The new-house sales data, produced jointly by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is very volatile. It is revised in the following months, often quite drastically. But despite the ups-and-downs in the monthly data, trends emerge.
The steep year-over-year price increases in prior years formed a multi-year boom in prices that has now outrun what the market can bear. The median price of new houses ballooned by about 55% from the range in 2011 and 2012 to the peak in November and December 2017 ($343,300), which exceeded by 31% the crazy bubble peak in March 2007, before it all came apart:
Sales of new houses, in terms of the seasonally adjusted annual rate, had plunged late last year. The year-over-year decline exceeded 15% in November. So in December, this seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales finally responded to lower prices and declined a little, instead of plunging. The year-over-year drop of 2.4%, to an annual rate of sales of 621,000, was the fourth month in a row of year-over-year declines – but a heck of a lot less bad than the double-digit plunges in the prior two months:
In terms of actual sales – not the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales – homebuilders sold 44,000 houses in December, down 2.2% from December a year earlier. This was in the same range as October (43,000) and November (43,000).
In terms of the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales — 621,000 in December — the chart below shows the dynamics over the past six years. Lower prices recently have started moving the needle, but not enough:
That the price declines have not moved the needle enough also shows up in the inventory of new houses for sale that just keeps on rising. In December, the supply surged 17% year-over-year to 344,000 houses, for a supply of 6.6 months at December’s rate of sales (up from 5.5 months a year earlier):
So it looks like homebuilders will have to sharpen their collective pencil in order to bring prices down to where the buyers are, and where that inventory for sale starts shrinking.
Homebuilders build and sell houses – that’s their business model. They cannot just not build and not sell houses. So they add inducements, such as free upgrades to the kitchen, and when that’s not enough they have to try to hit the price points where potential buyers turn into actual buyers. And they’re trying. But the market is fluid, and buyers move lower. And so there remains a lot of work to be done on the price front.
The San Francisco Bay Area and the Seattle metro lead with the biggest multi-month home-price drops since 2012; San Diego, Denver, Portland, Los Angeles all book declines. Prices in other metros have stalled. And a few eke out records. Read… The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America Get Pricked
Do we have a chart for month supply to go past Dec -2011. The 6.6 month of supply is huge and indicate this is a Buyer’s Market. However, like to compare this supply with 2007 and 2008. One thing for sure prices are high as crazy!
Home prices have been driven higher by historic low interest rates. The economy is no as hot as many wish to believe. The cost of debt as a percentage of GDP continues to rise. Democratic Socialists threaten the economy with mind-boggling spending programs. The Chinese housing market is fracturing. Auto sales are stressed. What happens to housing (or the stock market) when rates rise?
“Democratic Socialists threaten the economy with mind-boggling spending programs.”
Hahahahahaha Ha HA HA (catches breath)
thanks for the laugh.
What happens to Housing and Stock market when the rates goes down which is a real possibility..?
Actually robust govmit social spending is the thing that would massively improve the economy, which hobbled by austerity for working people and low interest rated and QE for the cash hoarding ultra rich. We are sufficient front too little social spending.
“We are sufficient front too little social spending.”
Is this statement a joke? The federal govt spent $4 trillion in 2017. By comparison it was $1 trillion in 1987. We’ve quadrupled spending in 32 years and it’s STILL not enough for you? Jezuz
“Actually robust govmit social spending is the thing that would massively improve the economy”
Surely you jest. The government has no money, It is only taken from the taxpayer. Therefore if the government spends then the taxpayer has less to spend. Do you really think the government knows how to better spend that money?
“cash hoarding ultra rich”
rich always try to invest every penny to make more money.
“Democratic Socialists threaten the economy” … not the Republicans hell-bent on wealth concentration? not the crony capitalism crapola that is peddled as American capitalism? … really?!?
Thomas,
what happens to the housing and the stock market “when interest rates goes up”? Is the following;
First of all sanity starts to prevail in assessing the values of different Assets classes such as stock and housing as it removes the speculative
Factor from the equation.
So the investors start judging the assets on their real merits and financial viability instead of the FAKE inflated values that the low interest rates induce.
Secondly and more importantly it will probably be the only way left( and this is quite debatable now)! To keep what’s left of the trust in the ( VIABILITY of the US economy and the US dollar as a reserve currency).
This however seems to elude both sides of the US senate in the current environment!!!
The clear rationale and an adequate plan to save the “ home of the brave” is a NO SHOW!
In the Agenda of the Messengers of radical Economic management that both sides of politics argue for now will only add to the quagmire that is the current state of the affairs , and as a clear management plan window evaporates slowly and day by day , the citizenry is left to contemplate very ugly scenarios.
Do we have a savior in the corridors of Washington?! I highly doubt it.
So my advice to you is ( move to NZ! ). :-]
qt,
There is irrelevance and there is also a risk.
Comparing everything to a once-in-a-time event 10 years ago that may not reappear again in our lifetime gives us a twisted perspective. We think, oh, it’s just 6.6 months supply when in was 12 months supply in January 2009.
But in January 2009, the financial world was collapsing and the economy was grinding to a halt as credit had frozen up. Those are not normal events. I’ve only seen this once in my life. We’re talking about a normal housing downturn here, not the collapse of the global financial system.
And if you discuss the shares of IBM today, it doesn’t matter where they were 30 years ago or 20 years ago or even 10 years ago. It is irrelevant unless you want to show some specific thing about IBM’s long-term history.
Anything that happened when I was a kid or even a younger man is now being taught in history class and as no business being on a current-events site like this. However, you’re always free to dig into history on your own. So have fun…
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MSACSR
This “castle” in my neighbourhood went for sale in 2016 for 3.5mn. Now it’s listing at 2.5 mn.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2q7fUZCKF4
People are sure weird in what they think is classy. Who would have thought there would be Royalty in Boisie? :-) Idaho, I would have thought some nice timber framing, a few logs for posts, maybe some granite walls and facing, even a stone driveway?
Nice State to live in for sure. I was hoping Canada would have taken the offer for Montana last month. I like Montana, too. :-)
Thanks for the link.
The “castle” is less than a decade old – built by a crypto entrepreneur. It is heated with underground geo-thermal energy. Tacky, but interesting.
bloody hell. what a tacky chav’s nest dis one. do you really want to live nearby?
you sure neighbors didn’t shorten the owner’s agony with some pitchforks action?
speaking as a property related consultant
:-)
The asset bubble brought excess supply to the market, and since personal income did not rise as fast as supply, and prices, (interesting that supply and price go up together) these people are stretched too thin, and are about to go under water on their mortgage. If we don’t destroy the dollar (outright) we are all doomed.
No, asset holders are doomed for their bad decisions. Make them go through reorganization rather than punishing those who have saved responsibly and we will be just fine.
I wouldnt plan on it working out that way, fair and just as it may seem. When ‘asset holders’ lose money they cry and demand rule changes. The thought of TrojanMan or bungee being right, and them being wrong, is too much to bear. to them a wrong decision means the board has to be flipped over. In SF there were people who got in trouble with TICs during the financial crisis. It was valuable for them to rezone to condos but totally against the rules. Id watch them cry on public access tv. Rolling up their sleeves and tightening their belts and pulling themselves up by their own bootstraps? f@%# that! Change the rules! They all shut up when prices started their new epic climb. But the same sort of pain and the same sort of desperate legal wrangling are part of this show, but this time should be weirder cause everyone is prepping for it.
I hear you and do not necessarily disagree. I should have said they “should” feel the pain. My real disagreement was with the conclusion that we are all doomed if we don’t destroy the dollar. No, asset holders would be doomed but savers would finally get to reap the rewards of their savings. Granted the banking sector would have to be reformed, which should have happened in the last crisis anyways and left us in a much better position today.
“stretched too thin”
The government sponsored enterprises (GSE’s) Fannie Mae & Freddie Mac, do not lend money directly to the public. Instead they provide guarantees and low cost credit that allow housing loans. By buying loans from banks, packaging them into securities and making guarantees to investors, in case borrowers default. In other words, residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS) derivative generators.
A full 25% of the overall US non-agency (RMBS) are seriously delinquent by more than 5 years! Roughly $160-$200 billion of these delinquent loans are on properties that are likely still underwater after more than 10 years!
Guess who is the ultimate holder of these stinking piles of manure?
YOU – the taxpayer.
Out looking in: Actually the 25% who are 5 years behind on their mortgage payments are the really smart ones!
They have figured out that the government won’t let the mortgage lenders evicted them for not paying their mortgages!
Homes where I live near Seattle used to sell in a matter of days are now taking a few months or longer to sell. No more bidding wars. I wonder how smug all these ChiComs who bought at the peak are feeling now???
Probably happy they aren’t the Americans who are going to have to eat all their bad debt when they walk away.
First, it was “days on the market”, then “unsold inventory”, and now it’s price adjustments.
Good, but not good enough. If the prices come down to the 2010 levels we can start talking about the beginning of a return to sanity. Until then, I’m watching from the sidelines.
Exactly; “watching from the side lines”.
As housing prices continue to erode in an attempt to attract buyers, prospective buyers will hold off, hoping for even lower prices. Recently purchased houses at the market high, will increasingly see their mortgage holders become jittery of going underwater and will sell at a price point ensuring still lower market prices.
This then becomes a self reinforcing deflationary loop.
Is it possible to correlate the drop in price with the decline in supply and determine some abstract value where prices would need to go in order to return sales to a median level?
I forget who said it –
‘The cure for low prices, is lower prices’.
The more depressing (and difficult) read on existing home sales at
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4244629-fate-real-estate
helps paint a wider picture when combined with the series you are using. To me that leaves the question of where the true demand actually sits, are there are plethora of eager potential buyers waiting on the sidelines, or is that demand overshadowed by other uncertainties that lower prices will not overcome ?
I don’t know the answer, I imagine it is an unpredictable combination of those, and by a half educated guess think lowered housing activity slowing the economy might depress any existing demand to some extent also.
Bankers – We have plenty of cash and a solid income but there is too much uncertainty in the market right now for us. NYC, SF Bay Area, and Seattle are in an absolute free fall and it looks like the contagion is starting to spread to other major markets.
Our tentative plan right now is to relocate to a cheaper 2nd tier city to be closer to family and capitalize on lower rental rates and child care costs. If some of the higher quality of life cities (Denver, San Diego, Phoenix) go down by more than 25%-40% we would consider going bargain hunting.
We will continue to rent outside of the superstar cities until it’s clear what direction real estate is heading. We will buy after a major correction and will continue to rent if prices remain stable or continue to go up.
That sounds very wise to me. From the busts I have seen usually they occur after they have caught every eligible buyer and then some. People who have the sense to stay out don’t usually step in while there is uncertainty, those who really could not afford are likely to be more cautious than we imagine in an uncertain market as well, and those that needed to buy somewhere beyond anything else will have likely found a way to already. The last bust was not so long ago for people to have forgotten its lessons, those that choose ignore them are likely to already be as deeply invested as they are going to be. No one knows really though, the uncertainty is when not knowing is well to the forefront of it all and with a bit of experience you recognise when that is so and avoid it. It often takes a bit of self discipline to do that, but that is what we are given our senses for.
Wolf has a way of identifying key information. These are some great housing data points that don’t require much interpretation. With builder inventory rising, they have to cut prices and there really is no other way to look at it. Holding houses in inventory is too costly.
Common sense says new house prices are correlated with existing house prices, given buyers compare the two before making a purchase decision. This means house prices are very likely to continue heading lower this year, and perhaps several years to come.
It would be interesting to see where the bulk of the inventory is located, as those states will be hit hardest with price declines.
Anecdotally, in my area I’ve seen sign spinners out promoting new developments every weekend for a few months. This is unusual, because for as long as I’ve lived here when anyone builds houses people will hunt them down to buy them. Prices still haven’t budged much though.
Really enjoy your articles and videos. I am wondering if you have looked at some of these same graphs with standardized dollars, especially the longer term ones.
Thanks
Umm. What’s the point of these charts. A few weeks ago was all about housing crash. Now more sales…
By late spring and summer housing will be going up again. There’s no crash in sight. So buy now, or pay more later.
Well, if you look at the first chart, it looks like it’s “buy now or pay LESS later”
:-]
Hey my fellow commentators, if you talk about your area, it would be helpful as a good reference point for us if you say where. City, or county or at least state/Provence ?
Cheers!
Ridgetop – Amazon HQ2 has dramatically increased speculation in Northern Virginia and prices are up and inventory is down.
Downtown DC seems to have stalled for a variety of reasons. The economy in the rest of the country is now very strong and there are more desirable places to live, millennials that currently live here are starting to have families and are fleeing for lower cost of living areas. DC is very expensive and is greatly impacted by the tax reform act.
My guess is that DC and Maryland will be losers in net migration over the next five years and NoVa will be prompted by Amazon.
Philadelphia area seems strong because of still affordable prices. My guess is that we aren’t the only home equity locusts / affordability refugees moving from NYC and DC for cheap houses and nationally ranked schools.
Thanks Ed.
Another anecdotal point: I have a friend that moved from Dayton Ohio to Charlotte N.C area, (around Lake Norman), a few years back. Now two other friends, in the S.F. Bay Area, and completely independent of each other, are now thinking of retiring in the same area. Hmm?
You can get a nice newer home for $275K. Lots of young families there.
Ridgetop, you may want to suggest that your friends look at Upstate South Carolina instead of NC — taxes are much better and home prices are even more reasonable.
I find it rather odd that supply has increased steadily, almost a perfect 1:1 slope, yet house prices have sharply risen. How on earth is this possible? Macro-econ 101 tells us that more supply means lower prices (given that demand is constant).
Is this because the “supply” of homes is in the high-end market and they are not building “affordable” homes, thus skewing median price data?
Or are home builders unable to build “affordable” homes that are profitable, so they build houses and charge high price – sq foot ratios?
Or is there still way too much demand?
Interested to hear your take on this.
Semi-long time reader here. I’ve followed housing closely for years and am always interested in getting various opinions, both bearish and bullish.
My story for those interested:
My wife and I bought in 2010 at the bottom, or near bottom. Bought a foreclosure for 40-50% off what that house was going for at the peak in 2006/7. And on top of it, got a 30 year fixed rate at 3.25% through Fannie Mae who held the foreclosure. Paying off a mortgage at such a low rate builds equity fast. We’re well on the positive side of a mortgage payment, when more principal is paid than interest every month. The timing was just about perfect. It was a newish area of town with not much around. Since then it has grown all around with tons of stuff around, restaurants, shopping, etc. It’s become a cool place to be. So the risk of it becoming a ghost town again is quite low.
9 years later and the the house has more than doubled in value again in Bubble 2.0. My wife and I were debating whether to cash out. After much going back and forth we decided to stay put. After calculating all the costs associated with selling (about 8% given realtor fees and a variety of state/county selling fees/taxes), moving costs (twice) and then all the costs to buy again in a few years, we decided it wasn’t worth it. We could potentially be giving up well into six figures of net gain, even accounting for costs.
But life isn’t all about money. The house is exactly what we need/want, great location, neighbors, the works. Plus renting a similar house to ours would cost significantly more than the ridiculously low fixed mortgage payment we have. And moving is such a giant pain in the a**, the thought of doing it twice….ugh.
So, we’re hunkering down, waiting for Crash 2.0 to happen and go from there. Ideally we’ll ride it out and then at Bubble 3.0 peak in another 10 years from now, the kids will be off to college, the mortgage will have another 10 years of principal paid off, the time will be right to sell and downsize permanently.
I see a lot of comments here and else where about FB this and FB that. And I get it. But remember, not everyone is as F’ed as you might think owning a home.
This is great for you and I don’t begrudge you your success. We would all love to be there. However, for those of us who graduated right before the crisis with large student debt, this seems incredibly unfair. You were lucky enough to have the $ to purchase a home during that time when I was just getting out of graduate school without any nest egg and a big student loan bill. 11 years later I’ve paid off all that debt and saved more than should ever be necessary for a down payment on a two bedroom condo, but it’s not enough in SF. The government supported people like you at my expense, so it’s a combination of luck and policy. Good for you, but for those of us who came into our cash during this period, it seems fundamentally unfair that the government won’t allow even a modest correction and people in my position have to either invest in an obviously inflated market or just keep waiting forever for sanity to return.
regarding: “But life isn’t all about money. The house is exactly what we need/want, great location, neighbors, the works. Plus renting a similar house to ours would cost significantly more than the ridiculously low fixed mortgage payment we have. And moving is such a giant pain in the a**, the thought of doing it twice….ugh. ”
A wise comment from a careful buyer. My 2 cents to add? A house is a home, plus you have to live somewhere for those that are against home ownership.
Anyway, great comment.
Gonna be hard to cut prices.All the low cost
labor is in hiding right now.
Trust me ,the herd will panic. Wait…….wait……..& wait some more. The fiat wheel of fortune may be pointing to deflation not inflation. Contestant #1,come on up.
It is potentially very good, not bad, that construction of new houses is finally keeping up with demand, and that higher supply is leading to reduced prices but reasonably stable sales volumes.
6.6 months of supply is high but not outrageous by historical standards.
Too many have waited too long for a decent, affordable place to live, so as long as employment holds up there will be pent-up demand to work off.
The builder stocks are not getting trashed by the new-house sales reports, so the market doesn’t think that profits are going to be a disaster. And rates have stopped trending up so mortgage payment issues won’t drag on prices as much.
Of course, the market could be wrong. But I think it would be a mistake to get ahead of the market just now.
“6.6 months of supply is high but not outrageous by historical standards.”
Real estate websites (Zillow, Trulia, Streeteasy, etc.) are about 14-15 years old. Does their presence shorten the “selling cycle” by making viewing by buyers easier? Given this change in the buying/selling of real estate, what is a healthy level of inventory as expressed in months?
Out looking in: Actually the 25% who are 5 years behind on their mortgage payments are the really smart ones!
They have figured out that the government won’t let the mortgage lenders evicted them for not paying their mortgages!
My friend who works at a community bank says they won’t foreclose on delinquent properties that have high HOA/COAs unless there’s a HUGE equity cushion because they’d rather have the unpaid fees accrue to the borrower.
DFW (north) area is seeing buyers traffic increase. Inventory is high but moving. Meaning is not getting worse and it may “get better” if the trend continues.
I’m waiting for prices to come back down to Earth. It’s not happening, not yet anyway. Not near me.
At some point, renting won’t make sense any longer in my case. I have Land/Lot ready to build, so I am paying property tax, landscaping maintenance + HOA, plus rent.
Lumber is down, but still too high. So is concrete etc. Supply demand pushed labor cost up around here.
I do see so many Apartments/rentals being built everywhere. That being said, the ones I see are almost completed or just completed and I see none being framed or just started. From 2016 to 2018 they were popping up everywhere, now, nothing new coming up.