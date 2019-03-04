More Lousy Data Emerges after Government Shutdown: Construction Spending

Residential Construction Skids, Nonresidential Construction Stagnates. The delay gave markets a break from lousy data.
OK, it looks like GDP growth, released last week for the fourth quarter (+2.6% annualized rate), will be revised lower on March 28, given today’s data on construction spending for December, which had been delayed due to the government shutdown.
Construction spending fell 0.6% in December from November, based on a seasonally adjusted annual rate, released today by the Commerce Department. Compared to December a year earlier, total construction spending inched up only 0.8% (not seasonally adjusted), the lowest growth rate since Oct 2011, coming out of the great recession. For the whole year of 2018, construction spending rose 4.1% (not seasonally adjusted), showing that the downturn came late in the year:
Construction spending peaked in 2005, then declined through the Great Recession and into early 2010, followed by a catch-up building boom with year-over-year growth rates of over 20% for brief periods and over 10% for most of the time between mid-2012 and late 2015.
Construction spending, at nearly $1.3 trillion in 2018, accounted for over 6% of the US economy. It can’t be offshored and has a large secondary impact on the economy, from companies buying construction equipment to workers buying new vehicles and sandwiches. It matters to the US economy.
Private residential construction was the problem. Spending on single-family houses, multi-family apartment buildings, etc., but not public residential construction, fell 3.5% in December compared to December 2017 (not seasonally adjusted), the fourth month in a row of year-over-year declines:
In terms of dollars, private residential construction is forming a peculiar pattern: An epic construction boom during Housing Bubble 1, an epic construction bust during Housing Bust 1, and a construction boom during Housing Bubble 2 that is now losing its grip. In December, private residential construction spending, at $537 billion seasonally adjusted annual rate, while down from December a year earlier, was more than double the range during the 3-year span between 2009 and 2012, but remains below the crazy peak in 2005 (December 2005 $671 billion):
Private non-residential construction – office buildings, warehouses, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, etc., but not including projects for oil-and-gas drilling – rose 3.8% compared to December 2017. But December 2017 is an easy comparison: that month, spending had dropped 3.5% year over year. Compared to December 2016, spending in December 2018 was about flat, stagnating at $454 billion seasonally adjusted annual rate:
Public construction spending – including on the infamous US infrastructure such as highways and water-and-sewer systems – rose 4.2% year-over-year in December (not seasonally adjusted). But in dollar terms, it has not gone anywhere in 20 years, after peaking in March 2009. December’s spending at $301 billion seasonally adjusted annual rate was back where it had first been in March 2008:
This report on December construction spending was another in a series of reports for late last year that had been delayed due to the government shutdown, and that showed, when they were finally released, an economy whose growth was slowing toward the end of the year, with some actual year-over-year declines cropping up, such as in residential construction.
For the markets, the government shutdown, and the accompanying blackout of economic data, was precisely what was needed the most to sustain the blistering rally in January and February. But this data is now trickling out. And it is putting together the uninspiring image of an economy that is growing but at a considerably slower rate than earlier in 2018, and is right back in the range of where it had been in prior years despite the enormous dual stimulus of huge tax cuts and ballooning government spending.
Why are there so many revisions? I get it that new data comes in ‘after’ to modify the conclusions, particularly after the shutdown, so then why is the growth result announced anyway? Is it all just politics?
And: If the results were looking to be negative, would the report be then delayed just in case they might rise?
The adjusted growth numbers never receives as much publicity as the wrong amount first released. If WS didn’t give us this revision in an article I doubt it would even be noticed.
I believe you just answered your own question – goose the market with an upbeat number and don’t worry, no one ever looks at the revisions!
Wolf, do you have a chart that go far back beyond 2004. Comparing it to the last bubble is OK but what is the average construction spending prior to Housing Bubble 1.0.
The data series goes back to 1994. So here you go…
That’s some hedonistic fancy stuff going on right there if my reading of
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/COMPUTSA
is good, like same number of units as ’90s but three times total cost.
Heading Down
Another fundamental that underpins the economy.
In the same vein as Wolf’s article. North of the border, Canadian real estate inventories are rising and sales are falling. Both the hottest markets of Toronto and Vancouver, are seeing mortgage delinquencies start to climb.
Which means that motivated sellers will bring prices down further, as they become increasingly alarmed at getting caught with an underwater mortgage. While prospective buyers hold off purchasing, while watching real estate prices fall, hoping for even a lower price. Self reinforcing deflationary loop.
Just another of those pesky “fundamentals” that equities seem to ignore.
Falling big time in Vancouver. However, everything gets snapped up where I live on Vancouver Island. There are two empty houses down the road from me and a friend of ours might start dickering before they even come up for sale. The homes are older and will need some updating, but with 2+ acres either will sell lower to mid 200K. One has a very large shop. You could move in, tomorrow.
I listened to a cbc radio program yesterday and they were talking about prices in Vancouver. Apparently, out Cambie way, some new condos are going for $2,000 per sq foot. Think about that one for a minute. Cause? Land prices and development fees.
A friend of mine’s daughter has a 5 year science degree in physio. Her husband….the same. They live in a small apt in Vancouver for just over 2 K per month. They commute to work over to North Van. He says they have resigned themselves to never owning a home if they stay in Vancouver. With their income they could build or buy new if they chose to relocate.
The danger is, bad news like this is used as pretext for lower rates & more QE, dispite Wolf’s recent graphs showing there isn’t correlation that this improves the economy and arguably slows the economy. If the Fed looked at Wolf’s data it would say “Oh! Our low rates and big QE and balance sheet hurts the general economy and really really benefits Wall Street…..So everything going according to plan give us a gold star!”
Where does residential construction end, and where does related FIRE service sector begin as percentage of the economy? Clearly construction must have a bigger footprint than the meager 6%: flippers can start flipping, realtors, lawyers, insurance, home improvement, municipal taxes… There is a whole chain that would be cut off.
Residential housing equals “bricks and mortar”, the overall chart is strong. People are living in warehouses.
I’m a retired construction management pro & I know all about construction spending falling off a cliff. I was a CM for one of the largest retail shopping center developers in the US. in 2009. I saw how fast the retail industry fell apart from the inside. Imploded is a better analogy.
Bankruptcies occuring now are just the bow of the Titanic going down. And now the startling reaility is that the next crisis may already be upon us, despite stock market, commodity & data manipulations. The same stuff happened back then. But eventually the truth cannot be hidden or glossed over any longer.
In the 4th quarter 2018, site development began on a new 20 acre Mixed Use shopping center not far from my house in Northern California. It’s master planned to include affordable housing, next to the freeway that Cal Trans just finished widening & close to the new BART (bay area rapid transit station). Great location & awesome for surrounding property values. I told my wife back then, maybe things aren’t so bad after all if a developer is coming in to build this in our community.
The only problem is the heavy equipment being used for the site development has been sitting idle for over a month. It looks like the contractor or maybe the developer has gone BK. This isn’t small potatoes. It’s millions of dollars of equipment not being utilized somewhere in the Bay area. That’s a big problem & a sign if there ever was one.
Are you referring to the Milpitas area?
Then there is Ocean Wide in LA. possibly the largest current project in the US. Chinese backed. Shut down with exterior complete and multi- million dollar liens going back 6 months. .
In Portland there are a huge number of Apartment complexes that were started a year or two ago that are rushing to completion. There are almost no fresh new starts to follow them in the pipeline, the same is true for new SFR construction. When these all reach completion this summer it looks like construction employment as well as associated jobs will drop off a cliff. This will decrease demand for new housing as many of the workers will return to the states they came in from and drive demand for apartments and housing down more, in a kind of feed-forward loop.