GDP Rose by $1.0 Trillion in 2018, US Gov. Debt by $1.3 Trillion

Where would GDP growth be without federal borrow-and-spend?
So the dreams of 3%-plus economic growth in 2018 were fulfilled, after tax cuts and ballooning federal deficit spending, which acted as a huge stimulus: In the fourth quarter, the economy as measured by inflation-adjusted GDP grew by 0.55% from the third quarter, not annualized (we’ll get to the “annualized rate” in a moment).
This brought GDP growth for the entire year 2018 to 3.1%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis this morning. This places the year ahead of the top years since the Financial Crisis:
The BEA also reports – this is what you see in all the headlines though it’s the most convoluted and somewhat misleading way of presenting GDP growth – the current quarter’s growth rate but extrapolated out over an entire year; so what this Q4 growth rate of 0.55%, mentioned above, would mean for the whole year if the economy had grown for an entire year at the same rate. For Q4 this seasonally adjusted, inflation-adjusted “annualized rate” of growth was 2.6%.
This annualized Q4 growth rate was decent but nothing to write home about. It was somewhere in the middle of the range since the Financial Crisis. The two fastest-growth quarters by this measure since the Financial Crisis were both in 2014 with 5.1% and 4.9%. Before the Financial Crisis, annualized growth rates were as high as 7%. And today’s GDP data summarizes the decent-but-slowing-growth pattern we have noticed in other data:
Today’s GDP release should have been reported as “advance estimate” on January 30 but was delayed due to the government shutdown. Today, the BEA was supposed to report its revised data of GDP, the “second estimate.” Today’s report is, according to the BEA, the replacement for the “second estimate.” The third estimate, based on more complete data available by then, will be reported on schedule on March 28.
GDP not adjusted for inflation
In the fourth quarter, GDP not adjusted for inflation (“nominal” GDP) rose at an annualized rate of 4.6%. This brought nominal GDP growth for 2018 to 5.2%:
Finally, GDP is measured in dollars that are spent, invested, or blown by economic players (consumers, businesses, and governments) in a given time period in the US. However, illegal spending and investing — such as on controlled substances, including imports, exports, production, retail sales, wholesale trade, investment in inventories, and the like – are hard to measure by standard methodologies on a quarterly basis because these enterprises and individuals don’t respond properly to government surveys on which much economic reporting is based.
So this dollar measure of GDP is incomplete. Nevertheless, nominal GDP, not including services such as prostitution and goods such as narcotics, increased in 2018 by $1.0 trillion to reach $20.5 trillion in today’s dollars:
Where do these dollars in GDP come from?
Limited as GDP measures are, they do not include where the dollars came from that were invested, spent, or blown. Governments play a large role in GDP. Just the federal government alone is a major contributor behind GDP. Everything it spends and invests in the US goes into the GDP formula. What does not go into GDP is where those dollars came from. Much of it came from tax revenues, fees, and other receipts. The remainder came from borrowing.
In the calendar year 2018, the federal government’s debt grew by $1.4 trillion, to end the year at $21.97 trillion. If you exclude the distortive effects of the last debt-ceiling fight, the increase in 2018 comes to around $1.3 trillion.
Most of the additional borrowing of $1.3 trillion was added to GDP and therefore to GDP growth. But GDP growth in current dollars totaled just $1.0 trillion. Without that additional federal borrow-and-spend, GDP growth would have been negative.
Even the BEA made reference to it when it listed “federal government spending” as one of the primary contributors to GDP growth. So I will leave you with this chart of one of our primary drivers behind GDP growth (updated through February 28, 2019):
“In 30 years, I’ve never seen anything like this”: CEO of warehouse operator Pacific Mountain Logistics. Read… Inventory Pileup Sounds Alarm for Goods-Based Economy
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
If the government was run like a publicly traded entity they’d be declaring bankruptcy. America has become an absolute joke. We can’t even print our way to prosperity lol.
While this may very well be “too much deficit spending” especially as we are supposed to be in the good times, the fact is the way US money exists is as backed by debt. So money in existence must largely be proportional to debt (not necessarily the government’s debt, but someones) unless there is a major swath of bankruptcies proportional to the scale of GDP or some sort of debt Jubilee then the total amount of debt must climb exponentially to accommodate an exponentially growing economy.
The only options are: 1. major defaults or debt jubily, 2. Debt piling up someone(s) balance sheet (where the least damaging or dangerous one to pile it up on is the government’s), or 3. to massively confiscate enough savings and earnings (much higher income tax + a new significant wealth tax) and redistribute them to the weaker parts of the economy as to be able to keep the total amount of dollars in existence roughly constant. Those are your only choices, and it is precisely why comparing the situation to a private entity is completely ridiculous: private entities are not closed systems, they can get money from elsewhere and can be debt free – the US can export dollars and debt to some degree but for the most part its money supply and debt must largely balance out and exist under the same roof. If the debt stops growing the so does the economy and debt always grows faster then the economy (minus defaults). This looks nothing like a private entity’s finacial situation and thus there is no comparison.
Yes I am all for getting to a less stupid monetary system, but until then this is what we have and the choices I listed above are all that exist. The balanced budget free of massive defaults and/or heavy taxes and redistribution with a growing economy that you seem to pine for is literally mathematically impossible.
You number 2 doesn’t fix or re-balance anything. It’s a mere extension of the problem.
Never said it was a fix, just said if you aren’t doing number 1 or number 3 then you HAVE to do number 2. Its not a solution, its a mandetory action in light of refusing the other options which is what is happening right now.
Government Debt to GDP was pretty high after WWII, they brought it down. How? Force you to buy treasuries at yields below inflation for 30 years and it would do wonders. Thought about this option?
The games these people play are always long term accumulating small increment, stuff like Default or “massive” this “massive” that will NEVER happen. It would always be there, like a chronic disease, you can live but you will never feel good, and 30 years later, you realized what happened and it would next generation’s world. You will be ignored and the game rules change to another direction, again accumulating small steps slowly and unnoticeablely.
In Electrical Engineering, the order of a system is determined by how far “back” does the output depends on input and state. If you only react
to what happened to yesterday or last year, you are low order system. These folks doing global dominance and wealth transfer are high order systems looking back generations. The answer from high order systems is NEVER obvious to low order systems.
Thus, the slight GDP growth we’ve been seeing is a mirage. Stock prices are being propped up by GDP growth, and related corporate earnings, that are clearly unsustainable.
As long as debt grows faster than GDP, we are making the bubble bigger.
Is the average term on government debt getting
shorter ? If so, any rise in interest rates should
be cause for alarm, right ?
yes and a drop in interest rates cause for celebration, however the Fed is victim to its own success, higher GDP, growth, new demand, higher rates. Normalize, rinse and repeat
As we all know, inflation is significantly under-reported by the government.
Reported GDP growth is all due to inflation, no question in my mind.
The deficit is one provider of the inflation, but not the only one. The government has been printing “money” now for many years backdoor.
If you go research prices for things in the 90s and then annualize an average inflation rate to what you pay now, even by a conservative estimate, for most items you will notice that the inflation rate for that item is usually about 1 percent above the government’s official numbers. I think real gdp probably has been growing slightly, but I guarantee you wages widely have not kept up because on a case by case basis I see little evidence that most people’s wages over the last 20 years have risen much above a 2% average annual increase most years with many seeing stagnant income for years in between occasional raises. A lot of professions are looking at like a 1.5% average if you can find reliable wage data going back a couple decades. The government’s wage data looks very much goalseeked to coincidentally match inflation so that they can say, hey at least you’re treading water… It’s bs though…
This is huge story. But current fiscal policy is not “borrow and spend”, it’s Print-and-Spend. Borrowing implies eventual repayment. World War 2 was a borrow-and-spend proposition. Tax-and-spend was the Republican jibe against the Democrats through the 1980s, but only because back then it was anathema in BOTH parties not to have a balanced budget. So the question was just whether to tax more or spend less.
Borrow-and-spend only really got rolling in the 2000s under Bush 2. But it didn’t last too long, since the credibility of the “borrow” evaporated fast. The last attempt to tighten monetary policy in 2006-2008 ended in even more extreme borrowing, not financial sanity.
Today, no one genuinely believes the federal debt will ever be paid down, just rolled over. So today’s deficit spending is just loose credit driving monetary inflation.
With a federal debt of 21 trillion and a gdp of 20 trillion. Attempting to pay off the debt would require every single dollar being taken from every American. Leaving the entire country destitute. And, with all the money now gone, businesses can’t buy stuff and pay employees. So everyone starves to death. I’m not in favor of paying off the debt.
Inflation for Dec was sub 2% and for January 1.5%?? This is going to put some air under these numbers?
nominal gdp over 5% and trending high, Fed trapped at 2.4% EFFR…
total debt is growing faster as well per the z1 survey
If low Fed interest rates and QE helps the economy, why can’t we see that in the GDP figures Wolf shows us, above? Why did the economy consistently under perform when the Fed cut rates and lots of QE?
If high Fed interest rates and no QE is bad for growth, how come he had much higher growth when we had neither?
If low Fed interest rates and QE don’t help the economy or grow it, why did Fed Chairman Powell tell Congress in his recent testimony the Fed needs zero interest rates and QE as options in fighting future recessions?
How did we get to the point that our most powerful officials can make statements to Congress that are emphatically contradicted by the very data they point to, and tell Congress they must be able to use the very same polices in the future, even though the data clearly shows us that not only did these polices not work, but in fact made economic performance?
What does this mean for the bottom line of corporate America?
* but in fact made economic performance *worse*?
It’s surely not just government boprrowing, though – financial ‘adventurism’ (public borrowing + private borrowing + cheap liquidity) has been creating “growth” out of thin air.
And what about China? “Growth” may have been in the range 6.5-7% annually over ten years but, through those same years, borrowing has averaged 23% of GDP. Result: debt has quadrupled over a period in which GDP has doubled.
Growth is the new word for Inflation… They once upon a time called it Housing Inflation, it’s now called Housing ” Growth ”
Housing Growth went up 10 % this year sounds a lot better to say then Housing Inflation went up 10 % this year. Pretty Soon the word Inflation will be outlawed in certain Countries Fiscal Policy’s. Real Growth can be around 1 % a year, 2 % is too much and would require debt involved… Anything above 1 % is debt fuelled in my opinion, that’s why Cost of Living and Inflation are far out pacing wage growth, debt is fast accelerating every year in most countries. At some point a business cycle will have to deleverage and have stagnant growth in order to lower debt levels, at least through out history that’s how it’s been. 70s and early 80s was a time of stagnation and late 80s early 90s was the explosion… Some are already predicting the next cycle we are about to enter will be slower and more stagnant then the last two
Call it the “Escher Economy”. Like one of those M.C. Escher’s drawings with staircases and waterfalls, as you go ’round and ’round you get to enjoy the giddy impression of both a perpetual ascent into riches and a simultaneous cascading into limitless indebtedness. (Although if we really spent $1.3 trillion just to make $1.0 trillion, it does seem the “waterfalls” are now winning, doesn’t it?)
Default or Debasement?
The Government will never default, as it does not have to.
The significant debt (90% GDP) generated by WWII was mitigated over they years with insensible inflation, kept at the approximate 2% level, and into the late 60’s it HALVED the debt as a product of the GDP. The interest paid was with dollars cheapened by inflation and generated by the then increased productivity of the nation. Consider it as the magic of compound interest, but in reverse….
The efforts of the Government in our new century is to try to replay the same gambit…inflation ostensibly kept “insensible” at 2%, but unfortunately, without the hoped for increase in productivity. This time those efforts will fail and the only recourse, other than default, will be a socially painful inflation…with all the concomitant ills and strife it will bring.
Eventually, inflation will become evident and uncontrollable. We should, as the French General opined in the early 50’s in Viet Nam;
“Be prepared to be shat upon from a great height”….
Wolf,
Shouldn’t the increase in assets on govt’s balance sheet be discussed as well as that offsets increase in debt. I am not sure of the exact composition of *assets* that govt accumulated. I am of the opinion that blood sucking student debt guaranteed by govt should definitely be counted though.
Student loans is the government’s biggest financial asset :-]
That is exactly my point. If we assume an increase of $100bn in student loan debt guaranteed by govt, the debt increase goes down from $1.3tn to $1.2tn. Things won’t look that bad in that case.
But how could is that asset? On- line college Kaplan has a 40+ default rate on its loans. One can borrow many thousands to pursue cosmetology .
Goldy might nibble in the 8 to 10 cents range if it can create a large secure campus where defaulters can be secured.
“…they do not include where the dollars came from that were invested, spent, or blown. Governments play a large role in GDP.”
I love the fact that these two sentences are juxtaposed.
It will never be paid back. Never.
Ah, my favorite Wolf Street chart, 2019 edition. Thank you! :)
If a dollar of tax revenue gets spent on nukes or spying on the government’s own citizens, that’s $1 of GDP.
If that same dollar gets spent paying down the national debt, that’s $0 of GDP.
I’m starting to think the GDP metric actually has *negative* usefulness.
Surely 95% of all production is consumed in any one year – we grow stuff, make things or serve people, then it’s gone. The government printing bits of green paper in exchange for all of these goods and services is a great idea, especially when buying from foreign countries. If common people stop wanting green paper then print some other shade – what are they going to do instead – barter?
Nowhere is where GDP Growth would be. There is no “Real” growth. Only that that has been artificially created. Trillions of debt & 0% interest could barely spur 2% Inflation over the course of last 10 years. It doesn’t work. It only delays the inevitable.
An unsustainable debt binge has been the conduit used for corporate buybacks & M&A activity over the course of the last 10 years. Corporations have astutely used cheap debt to fuel higher margins not earning growth & revenue. It’s all smoke n mirrors. The greatest Ponzi scheme of all time.
We live in a Services Based economy, not one of new creation & innovation. That’s what spurs inflation, not debt. It wasn’t that long ago (Oct-Dec 2018) when the stock market was sinking over Global Growth Concerns. Nothing has magically transpired since then to suggest continued or stable GDP growth is in the future.
Government spending is not only inefficient, but the more Government there is, the worse it gets.
‘Diminishing Marginal Returns’ was part of my grade 11 Economics course.
So, GDP growth trends to zero as spending increases and Government gets bigger.
However, resilience decreases as Government gets bigger and less efficient, so a drama becomes more likely to develop into a disaster. Trying to pin down the timing and cause of the collapse gets harder, not easier, because with time an increasing number of bad events, of decreasing severity in themselves, could cause it. It’s the economic equivalent of a jenga tower.
I got a hearty chuckle when I reached the “debt out the wazoo” annotation.
Depressing stats, article, and comments. God, learning can be painful. If I didn’t have a Jack Russell that would pine away in my absence, and some chickens that need feeding, I’d take some savings and talk the wife into hitting the road to somewhere warm.
Time for individuals to regroup and start making lists, and plans. I guess. Gratitude lists, and contingency plans. :-)
Wolf,
What was 4th quarter 2018 GDP without inventory additions?
In Q3, the number came out to something like 1% if memory serves.
GDP is really an inaccurate measure of our true economic growth. I do not remember where I got ther following data, but I think it was from one of Richard Duncan’s podcasts which I paid for 2 years ago. He said growth of GDP in the US has been built on debt or credit growth.
In1970, GDP was $1 trillion but it required $1.6 of debt creation which resulted in a ratio of Debt to GDP of 1.6 to 1. Then in 2000, GDP was $10 trillion but it required $28.1 of debt creation or a ratio of 2.8 to 1. Then in 2008, GDP was $14.4 trillion, but it required $53.6 trillion of debt creation at a ratio of 3.7 to 1. Showing it is taking more debt creation to create more GDP growth, but at a ratio of more debt to GDP growth.
Our economy is built on debt creation instead of wage increases, meaning this is an unstainable path. He also said government spending was 40% of GDP and finanacial sector was 20% of GDP, and healthcare costs at 20% of GDP, leaving only 20% for everything else.
Problem is, sure the US Government can print their way, but each in everyone of us will pay higher prices for stuff as the dollar’s purchasing power falls.
For example an average car was priced at $2800 in 1968, while today it is around $20,000. Healthcare costs are always increasing, yet the Fed wants to claim no inflation. Please.
Who would have thought, that red in the frag? Is debt, the stars are just there as a distraction.
Horrible joke aside, stuff like this msjes me laugh when the USA complains about anyone ekse having too much debt.
So, the GDP growth was approximately $1.0billion. And the increase in government debt was $1.3 billion. So, the “non-governmental” GDP was -.3 billion. Isn’t this reminiscent of the USSR? Where the government was responsible for all the GDP? Or North Korea?
Clearly there is something I don’t understand.
My guess is the differential between the two is the fat cat cut.