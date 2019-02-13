Mortgage Applications Drop Despite Lower Mortgage Rates: Industry is Baffled

The hope in early January has been unwound.
A month ago, mortgages reappeared in the housing-hype circus, when it was widely reported that mortgage applications “soared” and “jumped.” Both types of mortgage applications did so: those used to purchase a home (purchase mortgages) and those used to refinance an existing mortgage (refinance mortgages). The jump in mortgage applications was ascribed to “plunging” mortgage interest rates. It was seen as a big sign that the weakening housing market was about to turn around. But that hope has gotten unwound.
Today, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) reported that its purchase mortgage index – which tracks applications (not approvals) for conventional and government mortgages to purchase a single-family house – fell 6% from the prior week and was down 5% from the same week last year – despite falling mortgage rates, which should have cranked up home buying and mortgage activity. It was the fourth week in a row of drops:
The Purchase Mortgage Index is considered a reliable indicator of impending home sales, and so this decline, given the lower mortgage rates, mystifies the industry.
“Application activity fell last week – even with rates decreasing – as renewed uncertainty about the domestic and global economy likely held potential homebuyers off the market,” said MBA Associate VP of Industry Surveys and Forecasts, Joel Kan, in the report. “The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to its lowest level since last March, and was 52 basis points lower than its recent high last November,” he said.
You can practically hear between the lines, so to speak, the bafflement in his voice about this decline in purchase mortgage applications in light of the decline in mortgage rates. The MBA also reported today that the average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances inched down to 4.65%, back where it had been last April (chart via Investing.com):
In the overall scheme of things, the MBA Purchase Mortgage Index remains way down from the peak mortgage craziness during Housing Bubble 1 (chart via Investing.com):
The MBA Refinance Mortgage Index has reacted in a very muted manner to the lower interest rates this year, after having fallen steadily since October 2017 as mortgage interest rates were rising.
Rising interest rates remove one of the economic incentives to refinance a mortgage, while falling interest rates increase the incentive to refinance. But the Refinance Index remains below where it had been last summer:
Seen over a longer period of time, mortgage refinancings are down by over 50% from 2016 and are just a shadow of their former magnificence during the mortgage craziness earlier this century (chart via Investing.com):
But don’t blame the government shutdown for the lousy mortgage applications activity. The MBA said that “government refinances provided a bright spark, picking up over 10%, as both FHA and VA refinancing activity saw increases over the week.”
The share of applications for adjustable-rate mortgages ticked down to 7.5% of all mortgage applications. They’d essentially disappeared from the mix of mortgage originations by 2009, since no one wanted to touch them, not even with a 10-foot pole, given the role they played in the mortgage crisis, During the peak of the mortgage craziness in 2005, over one-third of all mortgage originations came with adjustable rates. So at a share of just 7.5%, they’re back where they’d been in the 1990s.
Note, however, that various forms of adjustable-rate or variable-rate mortgages dominate in many countries, including Canada, Australia, Spain, and others, that have become known for their blistering housing bubbles, and in Spain’s case, also a devastating housing bust.
In New York City, 52% of the homes listed for sale last spring still have not sold. For sellers, “the situation calls for a clear strategy: cut prices.” Read... Liquidity in New York City’s Housing Market Dries Up
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“There’s nothing that price can’t fix”.
Oh, Tom, could you please stop making sense? Pretty please?
I think that for some, their home is part of their retirement strategy (like a separate 401k). It may be hard for these folks to realize that their investment needs to written down and accept the implications of that
Greater fool theory in action.
I really think you need to see 4.00% on 30 yr to see any pickup in housing outside of seasonal factors. Another 50bps and we are basically inverted however so either the Fed is cutting next or housing has a healthy adjustment coming. Maybe both.
Problem is we ran out of greater fools.
The fools are still there. It’s just that they have low paying jobs or crushing student loans, and therefore can’t afford these prices.
The plot thickens. It’s tough to plan anything with the Fed constantly flip flopping on rates and QT, so called “patience.” Ok, so a lot of buyers (who if they waited this long are probably pretty savvy) will be patient until they can figure out what the hell is going on. Not to mention they are probably a little freaked out by the fact that the so-called “strong economy” can’t seem to withstand a little uptick in rates or a shallow attempt at balance sheet “normalization” (more like balance sheet propaganda if you watch the Fed sliding all around from month to month regarding QT). I think we will see a stalemate between buyers and sellers on price for a while and at the end of the year may come unglued. Meanwhile the DOW and NASDAQ are pushing back toward their all time highs. There are a lot of IPOs scheduled for this year. Those employees better hope the market stays inflated through the end of their lockups.
Ignoring the money launder, insti buying and price insensitive buyer group, just talk about W2 taking on mortgages. Only two parameters matter, income and rate. Back in 2009, unemployment was in teens, now 4%. Back in 2012 days, 30 year fixed was 3.5%, now 4.5%. I do not know what will happen, but I do know 2009/193x style deflation will kill jobs. I do know 197x inflation will push mortgage rate to 1x%. To me, with house fully priced under double income, full employment and historical low rate, either deflation or inflation will kill the W2 buyers. Deflation could kill existing W2 owners due to income loss and inflation may help existing owners if they can carry the debt through it. For owners, underinflation, monthly bills will add up due to food, gas and you can never refinance, sustain through it is the only way. I see NO good outcome either way and they better hope they can maintain the goldilock, not too hot, not too cold, just right, all the time for ever! No hard brexit, no yellow vest, no China devaluation, No Italy exit EU! Above said, income can rise dramatically under IPO, and that is the thing about Silicon Valley……..
At least in Sothern Calif, I do’t see prices coming down in a meaningful way… although sales volume has come down a lot
Let’s wait..
Jon, this is like 2007 again. Real estate moves at the speed of Snail. Also dont expect a third housing bubble to bail you out or the Chinese money launders out this time.
It depends on many factors.
Good area
Updated/turnkey property
Realistic price
That will go quick with multiple offers.
Take the opposite of the above and it will sit and sit and sit.
Lets hope Dan has been saving his commission checks…
“… renewed uncertainty about the domestic and global economy likely held potential homebuyers off the market,…” says Mr. Kan of MBA. In all my life I’ve never known a working guy who knew anymore about the domestic and global economy than the certainty/uncertainty surrounding his own job. That is a very funny quote and basically means that he doesn’t have a clue.
And although I know the data discussed is loan applications, I will mention that it appears the loan approval rate is going down. I still follow the state of real estate in our section of town and in the last couple of months I have seen 3 out of about 10 or 12 “pending sales” get put back on the market within a month. That is new. I have seldom seen that happen here previously.
I think if we were in a market where house prices were in line with the incomes of those in the local home buying community then an increase in interest rates would decrease sales ( or prices) accordingly and then when the interest rates went back down the sales (or prices) would go back up to match. But we are at the peak of a bubble market and prices are out of whack with buyers so the drop in sales (and prices) that followed the increase in interest rates crushed the delusion that many in the house buying market had that prices would only go up. So now they are less likely to stretch for an unaffordable mortgage (even with improved interest rates ) with the thought it would soon go up and they can flip it. Many people now have a new mindset and it will take a large drop in prices to correct that.
Home buying and selling is essentially a comment on migration, migration for jobs, warmer climates. Maybe everyone is where they want to be (for the duration)
“known for their blistering housing bubbles”…
You may now lump Canada and Australia into the housing bust.
In Canada’s case, the two hottest real estate markets of Toronto and Vancouver, have seen the pricing of housing dive, with fewer listings. The Canadian household debt is growing at the slowest pace in 35 years!
As for Australia, their real estate sector is in shreds, as are the financials that depended on ever increasing real estate values, that are now gone.
The weak real estate sectors in both these countries, started before the current concern in the American mortgage market. Most all of the global financial fundamentals point in one direction, down. The looked for and anticipated global recession is here. Most do not, or will not, recognize it as being such.
I guess my biggest question about housing prices and mortgage interest rates is how much effect they actually have on monthly payments. When I bought my first house in 1982 I paid $52,500 for it from a person who purchased it for $86,000. I got a 30 year mortgage at 12.5 percent interest and still wonder if the person who bought it for $86,000 actually had a lower monthly payment than I did. If interest rates go up and cause a fall in prices, does it matter? Any thoughts?
It’s better to buy with lower principal and higher interest rates. Assuming the mortgaged principal is below the limit, you can write off the interest if you itemize. You can also refinance to a lower rate if rates drop, but you still have to payoff the principal regardless of rates. You can also get more house with your down payment if prices go down, so overall as a buyer I would rather pay higher rates and lower principal for my purchase (or best of both worlds after a crisis with low principal and low rates).
You also pay taxes based on the purchase price for as long as you own the home.
As an aside, agents prefer to see a credit for repairs rather than a price reduction because we are paid a percentage based on the sales price…
You got a good deal on a house:
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/ASPUS
Most people don’t actually buy a house for the sale price. They buy a house for the PITI monthly price, based on their monthly cash flow. So if interest rates go up, Principal will have to decrease. It’s just a matter of how and when that decrease occurs.
Falling prices matter a lot for existing home owners. Because it eats up their equity which they would normally be able to use to trade up.
If you don’t own it doesn’t directly effect you. Though certain homes that would be sold by people looking to trade up probably wont as falling prices could trap people in their homes or make moving less desirable.
I agree with below that it is better to buy at a lower principle with high interest. Assuming interest rates are unlikely to go higher.
Perhaps everyone is just massively confused with all of the double talk from the Fed. Perhaps the consensus is that rates are headed lower now, but now wages are going up, CPI numbers look ok, so perhaps keep rates where they are at, or maybe hike a bit, or if we strip out the energy hit on the CPI perhaps we need more hikes, or…….and so on.
One the FED started catering and pandering aggressively to the equity market, and became massively political over the course of just 2 months, it just left everyone completely confused. Four to two to zero hikes with no material degradation in domestic economic data.
I heard there was a recent speech on the importance of the independence of the Fed from politics. This speech, in and of itself, is very hypocritical. More doubletalk.