Wall Street Mega-Landlord Blackstone Turns Screw on Spanish Government & Property Market

A lot of money is at stake.
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
Wall Street mega-landlord Blackstone is once again making its presence felt in Spain, which represents about one-fifth of its global property empire. During the Q&A session of a recent breakfast meeting organized by the American Chamber of Commerce, the senior advisor of the group’s Spanish subsidiary, Claudio Boada, confronted Spain’s Minister of Economy and Business, Nadia Calviño, on the government’s plans to reform Spain’s renting laws in an attempt to slow down the pace of rising rents.
Of particular concern to the private equity colossus is the government’s stated goal of extending the minimum duration of rental contracts from three to five years for private individuals and from three to seven years for businesses, in the hope of tempering the rate at which rents are rising in the country. But it will also hamper the ability of private-equity landlords like Blackstone to turf out the existing tenants of newly acquired properties as quickly as possible in order to jack up rental prices for new ones.
“We think that the measures being discussed could end up increasing the price of rents price and reducing investment,” said Boada. Translation: if the government proceeds with its misguided plan to make life a little easier for the legions of struggling tenants, private equity landlords like Blackstone might be tempted to reduce its investment in Spanish real estate.
Given that private equity firms are the biggest source of demand for real estate in Spain as well as the only buyers of impaired real estate assets from Spanish banks and Spain’s bad bank, Sareb, it’s a pretty big threat — and one the government will no doubt take very seriously.
Blackstone alone has over 100,000 real estate assets in Spain that are controlled via dozens of companies. Those assets include a huge portfolio of impaired real estate assets, including defaulted mortgages and real estate-owned assets (REOs).
The company is not only the biggest private real-estate manager in Spain; it is also the biggest hotel owner, after acquiring the country’s largest real estate investment trust (REIT), Hispania, for €1.9 billion, earlier this year. Following a string of smaller operations, the acquisition of Hispania cemented Blackstone’s position as top dog in one of the world’s biggest tourist markets, with a total stock of 17,000 beds, far ahead of Meliá (almost 11,000), H10 (more than 10,000) and Hoteles Globales (just over 9,000).
In the past year and a half, Blackstone has played a leading role in some of the largest real estate operations in Spain. In 2017 it paid €5.1 billion for the defaulted loans Banco Santander inherited from its shotgun-acquisition of Banco Popular. In the last few months it has splashed out a further €1.7 billion to purchase Spanish banks’ holdings in TESTA, another giant REIT with a portfolio of more than 10,000 rental properties.
Blackstone also owns 1,800 social housing units, which it acquired from Madrid City Hall in a dodgy deal brokered by the son of former Spanish prime minister José María Aznar and former Madrid mayor Ana Botella. Blackstone paid €202 million for the apartments in 2013; they are now estimated to be worth €660 million — a 227% return in just five year! Since its purchase of the properties, Blackstone has hiked rents on the flats by 49%. Those who can’t pay have been evicted.
The transformation of top private equity groups like Blackstone into global landlords with over three trillion dollars of real estate assets — almost double what they had five years ago — has occurred for a number of reasons. First, after the financial crisis they were one of the few large market participants with enough funds on hand to invest in foreclosed homes and failed property schemes, of which there was a massive glut all over the world. Central banks, financial regulators, and governments lent a big helping hand by driving the cost of borrowing, especially for well-connected Wall Street funds, to heretofore unimaginable depths, as well as by passing regulations that made it easier for the funds to issue rent-backed securities.
With average rents in Spain soaring by 25% since 2014, and by over 50% in Barcelona and the Balearic Islands, those investments have paid off handsomely. As the Spanish Savings Banks Foundation (FUNCAS) warned in May, heavily invested private equity funds have begun to are fret that many Spanish families, scratching a living on poorly paid, zero-security jobs, are incapable of paying today’s high rents. Many of those that can’t pay have already been evicted from the fund-owned apartments.
It is these people the government intends (or at least intended) to help by increasing the minimum duration of rental contracts. But doing that would clash head-on with the interests of Wall Street’s largest landlord. As such, the chances of Spain’s government, which has already backslid on a number of popular measures, actually carrying through on its pledge are infinitely smaller today than they were before last week’s breakfast meeting. By Don Quijones.
Populism is rising in Europe because the peons see there’s no appeasing the financial interests. Either they get some form of rent control or wage increases or the system will collapse. What do the peons have to lose at this point? It will be Paris on steroids all over Europe.
Maybe, but it takes a lot before before the sheep rebel against the wolves, and even then it’s seldom permanent as a new set of wolves just take their place. Such is the history of all civilizations.
Private equity will make the Wall Street investment banks look like cute fluffy little critters by comparison…
…private equity don’t nevah nevah have to mark to market. And that gives them more political leverage than anyone can ever manage.
They gotcha!
…and they’re gonna squeeze ya til you beg for….
Say what you want about the Chinese. They don’t let foreigners screw over the populace for too long. (They reserve that for themselves).
LOL!
That was inspired!
I agree with Petunia on this one. As I read the article one word came to mind, “expropriation”.
The US puts tariffs on whatever it feels like under the guise of ‘national interest’. That’s just theft in increments. Spain should do whatever it needs to do for their citizens, and if the financial wolves don’t like it let’s see how Blackstone mercenaries do against a soverign military.
I’m getting cynical in my old age but I can’t count how many times big and small companies play the fear card when people stand up for themselves. The problem with RE is it’s not portable and it can’t be shipped out or shut down. In this case Spain has the upper hand.
I don’t completely understand. If the rents are going up so quickly that people are getting evicted, why isn’t this hurting Blackstone’s bottom line? So there must still be a strong market for their units even with the inflated rental prices. Apparently their vacancy rate isn’t bad enough to motivate them to change their behavior. One would think that when the vacancy rate reaches a certain level they will have to lower the rents since they can’t sell the units for what they paid for them. After all the reason they own them is that no one else could afford to buy them.