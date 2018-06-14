Blackstone Becomes Biggest Hotel & Property Owner in Spain

The PE firm as global landlord.
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
Private equity firm Blackstone, the undisputed king of property funds, continues to bet big on global real estate. In the last week it raised $9.4 billion for Asian real estate. It was also given the green light to acquire Spain’s biggest real estate investment fund (REIT), Hispania, for €1.9 billion. The move, after its prior acquisitions, will cement its position as Spain’s biggest hotel owner and fully private landlord.
Hispania’s 46 hotels, added to Blackstone’s other hotels, will turn the PE firm into Spain’s largest hotelier with almost 17,000 rooms, far ahead of Meliá (almost 11,000), H10 (more than 10,000) and Hoteles Globales (just over 9,000).
It took Blackstone just three moves to become market leader. First, it acquired the hotel group HI Partners from struggling Spanish lender Banco Sabadell for €630 million in October 2017. Then, a month ago, it bought 29.5% of the hotel chain NH Hoteles, which is currently in the hands of the Chinese conglomerate HNA. Now, by raising its stake in Hispania from 16.75% to 100%, it will take up a dominant position in one of the world’s biggest tourist markets.
With this deal, it will also expand its residential property empire in Spain. Blackstone has over 100,000 real estate assets controlled via dozens of companies. Those assets include a huge portfolio of impaired real estate assets, including defaulted mortgages and real estate-owned assets (REOs).
Blackstone also owns 1,800 social housing units, which it acquired from Madrid City Hall in a controversial deal brokered by the son of former Spanish prime minister José Marí0a Aznar and former Madrid mayor Ana Botella. Blackstone paid €202 million for the apartments in 2013; they are now estimated to be worth €660 million — a 227% return in just five year! Since its purchase of the properties, Blackstone has hiked rents on the flats by 49%. Those who can’t pay have been evicted.
Blackstone also played a starring role in one of the world’s biggest real estate operations of 2017, in which it payed €5.1 billion for the defaulted loans Banco Santander inherited from its shotgun-acquisition of Banco Popular.
By the end of 2017, the total value of its property assets under management had surged almost 29% to €184 billion.
The transformation of private equity groups like Blackstone into global landlords occurred for a number of reasons. First, after the financial crisis they were one of the few large market participants with enough cash on hand to invest in foreclosed homes, of which there was a massive glut all over the world. Central banks and financial regulators gave a big helping hand by driving the cost of borrowing, especially for well-connected Wall Street funds, to heretofore unimaginable depths, as well as by passing regulations that made it easier for the funds to issue rent-backed securities.
Before the financial crisis, real estate investment trusts (REITs) — funds that own, operate or finance income-producing real estate — didn’t even exist in Spain. The government had to alter national laws and regulations to make them legally possible, which it duly did in 2012. Since then, in the absence of domestic retail appetite for property — most young Spaniards have neither the funds nor job security to buy property — REITs (or Socimis as they’re known in Spanish) have become a prime source of demand.
And with average rents in Spain soaring by 25% since 2014, and by over 50% in Barcelona and the Balearic Islands, these investments have offered lucrative returns. Which in turn has helped entice more big players into the market. In 2017 alone global private equity funds purchased some €60 billion of real estate assets from Spanish banks — almost three times the total outlay in 2016.
But those soaring rents appear to be reaching their upper limits. Prices in the most upmarket barrios of Barcelona and Madrid have already begun dropping. According to the Spanish Savings Banks Foundation (FUNCAS), the same funds that piled into the market last year are beginning to worry that Spain’s rental real estate boom may be running out of steam, given that many Spanish families, scratching a living on poorly paid, zero-security jobs, are incapable of paying today’s high prices.
Increasingly, young people are choosing to stay at home, one recent study shows. Many tenants that can’t pay their rent have already been evicted from their fund-owned apartments. The latest report from the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) shows that during 2017, over 35,000 families and individuals were evicted due to non-payment of rent.
Nevertheless, the Financial Times pointed out that the sheer scale of private equity firms’ recent fundraising, coupled with rising property values, is fueling concerns that unsustainable pricing bubbles have formed in some real estate markets. There are certainly plenty of candidates. If some of those bubbles go “pop” in synchronized fashion, even (or especially) the global king of property could have big problems on its hands. By Don Quijones.
Wolf, if they got such good deals when scooping up all that real estate it would take a massive downturn for them to feel the pain.
Whats the % of home ownership in Spain? If its historically as low as in the states, no one will cry a river if Blackstone were to lose out if prices normalised.
The latest data from Spain put home ownership rate at 77.8%, down (but not much) from the 2007 all time high of 80.6%.
By comparison the home ownership rate in France is 64.9% and 64.2% in the US. In Germany, a nation where home ownership is not as culturally ingrained as in other places, the rate is 51.7%. In Switzerland is a “minuscule” 42.5%.
Apart from The Netherlands, which are a parallel universe (great singers though), the present trend in Europe is towards lower and lower home ownership rates. The mechanics behind it are rather complicated but the main drivers are all demographics: starting from my generation (those born in the second half of the 70’s) home ownership has started to become less and less socially and financially attractive despite tremendous external pressures, especially in countries like Italy and Spain whose economies absolutely depend on the real estate industry.
Younger people want not just to be free to move around for both financial and professional reasons but also have little appetite for longer and larger mortgages, the kind European banks have tried to make “palatable” to prop up an industry that doesn’t want to adapt.
Just look at Italian real estate speculators still building detatched houses by the truckload in places where there are hundreds of similar houses waiting for a buyer or Spanish sellers thinking their, let’s be charitable here, Franco-era hovels in a rapidly depopulating small towns are a treasure of the greatest rarity.
Blackstone is like the Andean condor: it follows the smaller vultures to a carcass, chase them away through sheer size and then starts gorging before returning to its mountain abode, unmolested.
As disgusting as it is, Blackstone is just a symptom, not the cause of Spain’s real estate woes.
I’m Spanish and I can tell you almost nobody in this country has ever heard of such company, let alone know the details about it.
Then they aren’t paying attention to Madrid? I thought the acquistion of public rental properties by speculators – and subsequent evictions – there was fairly notorious?
On the whole, and not just in Spain, I suggest that when the real economy is moribund, people tend to get over-excited about real estate – all those 0’s lined up fuse their brains.
In the UK when you hear the name Blackstone it reminds me of the Southern Cross care home disaster when it went bankrupt after being saddled with too much debt. Not just Spain as all the Italian banks are selling off loans etc to private equity companies also.