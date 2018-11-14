Mortgage Rates May Hit 6% Sooner, as Fed Sheds Mortgage-Backed Securities, But What Will that Do to Housing Bubble 2?

Mortgage rates are climbing faster than the 10-year Treasury yield.
The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($453,100 or less) and a 20% down-payment rose to 5.17% for the latest reporting week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) today. This is the highest average rate since September 2009 (chart via Investing.com):
Many people with smaller down payments and/or lower credit ratings are already paying quite a bit more. Top-tier borrowers pay less.
Thus, mortgage rates have moved a little closer to the next line in the sand, 6%, which is still historically low. At that point, the interest rate would be back where it had been in December 2008, when the Fed was unleashing its program of interest rate repression even for long-dated maturities via QE that later included the purchase of mortgaged-backed securities (MBS), which helped push down mortgage rates further.
Now the Fed is shedding Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities, and we’re starting to see the impact on mortgage rates: The difference (spread) between the 10-year yield and the interest rate of the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has widened sharply.
Since the beginning of the year:
- The 30-year mortgage interest rate has risen 95 basis points, or nearly 1 percentage point (from 4.22% to 5.17%).
- The 10-year Treasury yield has risen 71 basis points (from 2.46% to 3.17%)
- The spread between the two has widened from 176 basis points on at the beginning of January to 200 basis points now.
In other words, mortgage rates are climbing faster than the 10-year Treasury yield, now that the Fed has begun the shed mortgage-baked securities. This is expected. It’s part of the QE unwind – it’s part of the Fed exiting the mortgage market and pulling its support out from under it.
But 6% is still low:
Home prices in many markets have risen far above the home prices back in 2008 and 2009, and far above even the local peaks during Housing Bubble 1 in those markets now that they have developed into a fully blooming Housing Bubble 2.
Home prices as a whole averaged out across the US have surged 11.5% above the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1:
Even current mortgage rates – as low as they still are, historically speaking – are having an impact on the housing market and are putting pressure on it at the margin, with some potential buyers being locked out and others scared off as they’re finding today’s inflated home prices don’t mix well with even slighter higher mortgage rates: What was barely affordable for them, with a good amount of stretching, has become unaffordable.
And the cooling effect is already becoming visible in the first data sets for some of the previously hottest markets [Declines Hit the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America].
But for real pain to set in, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage would need to get closer to 6%. This is likely the pain-threshold for the housing market. 6% will block enough potential buyers from buying at current prices to where sellers will have serious trouble selling their homes unless prices drop enough.
The cure for this market will be lower prices – even if it means rising defaults and considerable problems among mortgage lenders, particularly the non-bank lenders (the “shadow banks”) that have very aggressively moved into the mortgage market over the last few years. Quicken Loans has now become the largest mortgage lender in the US, ahead of Wells Fargo. These shadow banks are less regulated and have taken more risks than the banks. The Fed is already worried about them but worrying is all it can do since it doesn’t regulate them.
So when will the mortgage market get to the pain threshold of 6%? Given that the spread between the 10-year Treasury yield is widening, and that therefore mortgage rates will rise faster than the 10-year yield, and that the yield curve will remain relatively flat but won’t invert, there is a strong likelihood that 6% is only about three rate hikes away – and that will likely be accomplished by mid-2019.
Seattle home prices fall sharply. New York condo prices are nearly flat for the year. First feeble declines in San Francisco, Dallas, Denver, etc. Something is afoot. Read… Declines Hit the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America
Great article! We’re hoping 6% comes to fruition by 2020.
We’re millennials and in the market for a house on the Peninsula ( San Carlos, Belmont, Foster city, San Mateo) in the SF Bay Area. We’ve been priced out thus far because we’ve been wary to take a mortgage more than 2.5 times our income.
Our budget is 1-1.2 million for a fixer upper in a good school district. Targeting winter 2020 for the purchase. Any advice from veteran real estate investors who know this market? Might this happen? We’re 29 (with a young child). I’m deeply afraid of going into so much debt. A 5k or 6k a month mortgage seems so risky, is this really sustainable over 30 years. But our rent is currently 3k for a house, so it doesn’t feel so bad. How are others doing it out here? When our parents bought, their mortgages were so cheap in comparison.
Keep renting or leave. Nothing is affordable.
It’s like taking a leap the first time, step off and go or it just doesn’t happen.
In 2007, we bought our first townhome. The pricing was relatively cheap now that we look back. But I think we were still pulling $3k plus mortgage then. We bought it at the high end, then watched a 20% drop in value. We refinanced on the way down, but it still sucked. We thought at that point we were paying too much on the mortgage. And may be we would have been better off waiting three more years, but in the end it didn’t matter.
The bottom line is this, don’t worry about the pricing because you will probably live there for ten years plus, and things should even out. Pick a decent school district and suck it up. 6% coming to fruition doesn’t mean you will get a single family place in a good school district. Unless there is a wave of foreclosures, you will likely be still hunting for a place when the time comes. The one issue with the peninsula is limited space, and Any new construction are geared toward apartments.
Let me tell you a little secret to attaining wealth…. buy an investment property with positive cash-flow somewhere else (it can literally be anywhere on the planet)….and then rent where you live. Profit.
According to Federal Reserve’s FRED database, the spread between the average 30-year fixed mortgage and the 10-year treasury has a normal range between 1.5 and 2.0 percent. It was on the low end of the range earlier this year, but on the high end of the range in 2016. I don’t think this year’s drift up to 1.75% is related to the Fed’s shedding of mortgage securities.
Another possible cause for a widening of the spread is that, in a rising-rate environment, fewer borrowers will be prepaying or refinancing existing (lower-rate) mortgages. The effective duration of the newly-issued mortgages is therefore somewhat longer. From the investor perspective, the mortgages are funded by purchases of mortgage-backed securities, and a longer duration on the underlying mortgages pushes those bonds higher on the yield curve.
FRED Graph here: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/?g=m4j7