Will PG&E Have to File for Bankruptcy Protection?

For investors there is little clarity through the smoke and haze.
By Leonard Hyman and Bill Tilles for WOLF STREET:
The common shares of Pacific Gas & Electric [PCG] plunged nearly 22% to $25.59 on Wednesday and are now down 47% since November 8, when the “Camp Fire” began near the city of Paradise, Butte County, in Northern California.
This repeats and continues a scenario that commenced in the fall of 2017, with the wildfires that ravaged parts of the countries of Sonoma and Napa, north of San Francisco. At the time, the shares plunged from around $70 on October 11 to about $38 by February 8. Then they recovered some until the next fire hit (data via YCharts):
The reason for today’s stock decline is now apparent. In an 8-K filing with the SEC yesterday, the company listed several sources of potential concern for PCG’s investors.
First, both the utility and the holding company fully drew down their revolving lines of credit of $3.0 billion and $300 million, respectively. They now sit on a cash hoard of about $3.4 billion which they coyly described as being “for greater financial flexibility, general corporate purposes and upcoming debt refundings.”
This is a big red flag. Solidly investment grade corporations should be able to access US capital markets virtually at will. This action suggests that PCG’s management fears something will impede that market access. This action is akin to a ship’s captain lowering the lifeboats and not simply for practice.
Second, later on in the 8-K, the company states: “While the cause of the Camp Fire is still under investigation, if the Utility’s equipment is determined to be the cause, the Utility could be subject to significant liability in excess of insurance coverage that would be expected to have a material impact on PG&E Corporation’s and the Utility’s financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, and cash flows.”
Their wildfire liability insurance coverage totals $1.4 billion extending from August 2018 through July 2019. Doesn’t seem like much given the still growing immensity of destruction and loss of life.
Why is the company so concerned? Their 8-K also listed under “Other Events – Camp Fire” that their 115 kv Caribou-Palermo transmission line experienced an outage on November 8 in the vicinity of the fire’s origins.
From an investor’s perspective how should we think about this unfortunate turn of events?
In a previous 8-K document filed with the SEC in late June, PCG’s President and CEO, Geisha Williams, claimed that fire “liability regardless of negligence undermines the financial health of the state’s utilities and has the potential to materially impact the ability of utilities to access the capital markets.” She blamed the state’s policy of inverse condemnation for the utility’s difficulties.
According to the utility, California is one of the few states where courts have applied the principle of inverse condemnation liability associated with investor-owned utility equipment. In this instance, a utility remains liable for all property damages and attorneys fees related to a wildfire even if all inspection and safety protocols have been observed rigorously.
The prospective liabilities from wildfires presently underway probably total amounts far in excess of PCG shareholders equity. Will the company have to file for bankruptcy protection?
In a way this ceases to be about finance and enters the realm of politics. What does the state legislature want? Do they want vibrant, healthy investor owned electric utilities? If so, then appropriate legislative remedies are needed, and fast.
On the other hand, if legislators bankrupt California’s investor-owned utilities, for the second time in recent memory we should point out, the politicians would be more directly and transparently responsible for utility services under a municipal structure. California is interesting in that it has both investor-owned and municipal utilities operating side by side in state.
In terms of the dividend, the damage has already been done. PG&E suspended its dividend on December 20, 2017, citing “uncertainty related to causes and potential liabilities associated with the extraordinary October 2017 Northern California wildfires.” The new set of troubles and potential liabilities aren’t going to help matters.
A company that needs to conserve cash in the manner demonstrated cannot entertain the possibility of restarting a robust dividend policy.
To us this is an odd situation. The company's fate is in the hands of the courts or the legislature. The state's regulators appear to be bystanders at this point. This Camp Fire tragedy poses a difficult question for California. Should we bankrupt our utilities in pursuit of fire related liability claims? Today's turmoil in the utility equity markets shows that for investors there is little clarity through the smoke and haze. By Leonard Hyman and Bill Tilles for WOLF STREET
regarding liability…this statement: “even if all inspection and safety protocols have been observed rigorously.”
I read they didn’t follow protocols by keeping the lines energized knowing full well the winds were gusting beyond acceptable limits. Furthermore, the line had exhibited problems before the failures occured, and they still kept them energized and operational with this knowledge.
I will add that as this plays out BC will need to ensure they are beyond lawsuits when PG and E needs to buy power from other sources at market value.
From John Horgan, who is now our Premier, “California deregulated their energy market, found they had no energy, and the people of British Columbia provided that energy at the cost that the market was prepared to pay at that time. It was unfortunate for them. It was fortunate for us,” he said.
“Whether it be with softwood lumber or energy, whenever our American trading partners don’t like what we’re doing they go to court.”
If PG&E goes under Californians will need a reliable source of electrical power. BC has excess hydro generated electricity, which is also fully renewable and fits in with the Californian green aspirations. However, sellers beware.
Beyond PG&E problems, watching these news reports on the fire has been terrible. While Canada does have fire fighting equipment in the battle, I would like to see our Provincial Govt reach out to California in other ways, possibly even providing power at our domestic rates for a given period of time. Perhaps the Federal US Govt might reduce the softwood tariffs on Canadian lumber while Californians rebuild.
“If PG&E goes under Californians will need a reliable source of electrical power.”
Don’t worry. If PG&E goes bankrupt (chapter 11), the power generators and the grid will continue to operate, no problem. But some of the ownership will get shuffled around, with stockholders losing out.
Nobody knows it’s PGE’s fault. That would have to be determined through a very long court battle. We won’t see resolution for 5 years or more. In the meantime PGE should be able to build up some cash. Utilities have a near guaranteed profit. My guess is there will be a settlement that will be tough to swallow but will not bankrupt the company. Similar to ExxonMobil Valdez and BP Gulf disaster.
Hi Bobber,
In the company’s 8K they kinda admit to having t.mission line problems in the immediate vicinity of where the fire originated.
CA was never meant for its current population based on water use alone. There is a reason it was never as populated like other parts of the west by Natives
So they can be sued into oblivion and bankruptcy? Liquidated and sold off to pay these new judgments?
So. Then. How do people get their electricity then?
It was only a matter of time anyways.
Population moves to fire prone areas + suppression of natural fires for 30 years + new population demands electricity = lottery payouts
What company in their right mind would ever supply electricity in these fire prone areas again????
******
“In this instance, a utility remains liable for all property damages and attorneys fees related to a wildfire even if all inspection and safety protocols have been observed rigorously.”
PG&E was forced into bankruptcy 15-or-so years ago when gutless CA politicians deregulated wholesale but not retail price of power (PG&E cost could skyrocket, with no relief from ratepayers). When that predictably blew up, CA Gov Gray Davis cut a tragic deal with Enron for absurdly high-price power (don’t know if those contracts were voided or if they’ve expired), Davis was recalled, and Schwarzenegger was elected governor.
One of Schwarzenegger first acts was to impregnate his maid. WAY TO GO, ARNIE!.
State politics have only gone downhill sine then.
Jeez – you can’t make this stuff up.
I never understood the model that PG&E rate-payers (not the property owner) are responsible for brush/trees near power lines. Why aren’t the tens of millions of CA property owner’s responsibile to safely maintain their property?
Not all ratepayers live near power lines & for those that do, not all have trees/brush on their property. Why do some ratepayers get free tree-trimming?.
While we’re at it maybe PG&E should be made responsible for detailing everybody’s car, too.
At least with my utility (SCANA), it’s the tradeoff for the perpetual easement to run the lines over private property.
Last year I was talking with the owner of a large tree removal company from Arkansas. They mostly work for local utility companies and forest management agencies.
He told me he had considered expanding to California “several times over the past decade” because between the forest fire hazard and the tree dieoffs that’s where the big jobs are, but each time had decided against it.
The reason is the State of California has some mind-boggling absurd regulations regarding how trees are to be cut down, increasing the time needed to cut down each tree beyond what’s reasonable. He reckoned in California his teams would cut down just two trees in the same time they would cut down twenty-two in Arkansas. “If we cut trees at that pace in Arkansas we’d be losing every single contract we have” he finished.
Tree removal services in California have accumulated a backlog miles long due to droughts and bark beetle infestations, and after each fire that backlog grows even further.
Wages in California are good enough to attract arborists from far away, at least for seasonal work, but due to that legislation work proceeds at snail pace.
PG&E is subject to those State regulations when removing trees from their powerlines, and there’s little they can do about it. They probably have a backlog miles long just like everybody else.
The wonders of one party rule, and the inherent idiocy of our ballot initiatives, want all these services? Yes. Want to pay for them? No.
Our elected officials: “fine, you can have your cake and eat it too.”
“You can’t make this stuff up”….
Well actually Javert – you can, and it was.
It was ‘made up’ in the form of small state, neoliberal economics, a fundamentalist system in which everything is handed over to serve the profit motive and then left to sort itself out by deregulated private corporations.
Fine for consumer goods maybe, but a model that should never have been applied to democratic infrastructure such as transport and utilities.
Hi 2banana,
Sued into oblivion? Yes. Liquidated? No. The assets would remain firmly in place whike the management and or the ownership structure might change.
I don’t think you really understand what it takes to generate and transmit electricity. Let alone maintenance.
And I know you don’t understand what trail lawyers and the insane tort system is going to demand from PG&E.
+++++
“Sued into oblivion? Yes. Liquidated? No. The assets would remain firmly in place whike the management and or the ownership structure might change.”
2banana,
Chapter 11 bankruptcy is essentially a court-supervised change of ownership, from shareholders to creditors. For the company’s activities, it’s business as usual. PG&E already filed for bankruptcy once (also Chap 11).
Once a company files for bankruptcy, it’s protected from lawsuits, and any claims become part of the bankruptcy.
That’s why we say that a company files for “bankruptcy protection,” because that’s what it is. It protects the company from creditors and lawsuits, but it doesn’t protect the old shareholders — they usually end up losing. Many creditors and claimants that are lower on the totem pole (unsecured creditors, etc.) usually end up losing some or all of their stakes as well.
At the end of this, Californian PG&E rate-payers will be the ones backstopping the insurance industry losses from the fire.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-09-01/california-approves-bill-to-help-pg-e-pay-for-wildfire-costs
Damned if they do. Damned if they don’t.
Cut off power when winds exceed a safety level and get fired at by residents pissed-off at having no lights and luxuries?
Or leave the lines alive and be sued and stomped in court when two lines arc in the wind laying sparks on the ground, or hot wires break and land on the arid matchbox ground.
I say PG&E is pretty gutsy even attempting to co-exist in California with the arid, drought-stricken country combined with the multiple layers of rule and regulations.
Can’t have your cake and eat it too CA residents. Stand up and be responsible for your property. Lose lose situation for PG&E. And, by the way, I have a brother and a mom who lived in Paradise. Both of them lost everything. Everything. Their homes, their businesses, their equipment Everything.
Private ownership of Utilities is beyond absurd.
There are longer-term solutions to many of these issues.
First of all, many of the transmission lines can be shifted into underground conduits. This is already common in newer urban areas.
Second, the older above-ground lines can and should be de-energized more conservatively when high winds are present. The current sensor network is too sparse, so unique situations develop that aren’t adequately modeled. In this case it looks like a NE-running canyon funneled a NE wind downhill directly towards the high-voltage tower that failed. But it’s no longer that expensive to build the necessary sensor network. The wind conditions at every remaining tower, transformer and substation should be monitored continuously.
Third, an additional sensor upgrade combined with improved switching gear could allow the power in a given line to be shut off between the time the wire breaks and the time it hits the ground. No power, no spark, no fire. There are a lot of milliseconds in there. Modern control systems can handle that timescale.
Fourth, and most importantly, the state (not just the utility) needs to get serious about removing wildfire fuels within a larger radius of the transmission lines. (And more generally about reducing fuel inventory anywhere lightning might strike.) Electrical equipment is going to fail sometimes, that’s the nature of any high-power system. (And lightning will strike sometimes as well.) What turns a routine accident (or act of nature) into a billion dollar tragedy is the accumulation of massive quantities of fuel right next to a likely source of ignition.
Finally, when people’s lives are at stake, it’s not sufficient to rely upon conflicted corporate financial incentives to promote safety. The short-term profit drive will often outweigh the long-term risk to corporate survival, and neither of those will directly impact management or workers in the way that failure will impact the community. There need to be additional checks and balances in the system.
Oh no, not this again, remember the problems are due to man made climate change. Don’t confuse the issue with things like poor management of the shrubs. The “narrative” will get distorted and not be understood by the voting sheeples.
PG&E knows who it is up against. One of my favorite quotes is from the “Money Pit” where Estelle blames her woes on “the Blood Sucking Lawyers”
This is California and when you combine the quantity of lawyers in this state and a natural calamity, its feeding frenzy time.
This whole discussion leaves me wondering…
Of course, PG&E might be liable for this specific fire, but is this really the point? Even destroying this company, or for that matter completely eliminating the use of electricity, is not going to stop forest fires from breaking out. It just eliminates a single cause from many.
I live in France and there are forest fires every year here, ravaging large tracts of forest and sometimes houses and villages too. After investigation it is discovered that these were caused by campfires, barbecues, lightning, shorted power lines, sun shining in broken bottles, discarded cigarette butts, sparks from truck or train brakes, children playing with matches or even set deliberately by arsonists.
It seems to me that spending enormous sums of money and effort on just laying blame is futile. This would be better spent on devising ways of mitigating the effects of forest fires and limiting their spread. Things like careful monitoring of forested landscapes, early detection/warning systems, fire corridors worthy of that name and a supremely equipped firefighting force. Perhaps even zoning regulations that discourage building in forested areas unless specific precautions are taken like adequate water reservoirs and separations to stop fires from spreading.
As long as there are forests there are going to be forest fires. Better to try to manage the next one than discussing about what has caused the latest one.