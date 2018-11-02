What General Electric Is Doing to Dodge the Question: “When Will GE File for Bankruptcy?”

The hail of two-notch downgrades doesn’t help.
Wolf here: Shares of General Electric [GE] are down over 3% this beautiful Friday morning, trading at $9.20. If they close at this level, they would mark a new nine-year closing low. Shares are down 52% year-to-date:
The lowest close since the 1990s was $6.66 on March 5, 2009, during the Financial Crisis. I remember well: The next morning, then CEO Jeff Inmelt was on CNBC, which was owned by NBC, which was owned by GE at the time. And Inmelt was hyping GE’s shares on GE’s TV station that gave him a huge slot of time to do so, and the share price, displayed prominently onscreen, ticked up with every word he spoke.
Inmelt was also on the Board of Directors of the New York Fed, which at that time was implementing the Fed’s alphabet-soup of bailout programs for banks, industrial companies with financial divisions, money market funds, foreign central banks (dollar swap lines), and the like. This included a bailout package for GE in form of short-term loans, without which GE might have had trouble making payroll because credit had frozen up and GE had been dependent on borrowing in the corporate paper market to meet its needs, and suddenly it couldn’t. Inmelt was involved in those bailout decisions and knew what GE would get, but didn’t mention anything on CNBC.
Now Inmelt is gone from GE (resigned in 2017 “earlier than expected”), and he is gone from the New York Fed (resigned in 2011 “due to increased demands on this time”), and CNBC no longer belongs to GE, and the new CEO is trying furiously to keep the whole charade form spiraling totally out of control hoping to be able to dodge the question: “When fill GE file for bankruptcy?”
Below are some of the things that GE is doing to avoid that fate.
By Leonard Hyman and Bill Tilles for WOLF STREET:
General Electric — at one time the world’s most formidable manufacturing company and now one of the world’s most mismanaged conglomerates — suffered more financial indignities this week: Its bond ratings got hit with back-to-back two-notch downgrades: Today by Fitch Ratings, from A to BBB+ due to the “deterioration at GE Power”; and earlier this week by Moody’s, from A2 to BAA1. This follows a similar move by Standard & Poor’s earlier in October.
The rating agencies also downgraded the company’s commercial paper (CP) program, a form of short-term borrowing. Moody’s cut GE’s CP ratings from P-1 to P-2. The new, lower CP ratings effectively prevents GE from further issuance of CP. However, GE still retains access to other, higher cost bank financed short term funding vehicles. But still, not a good look.
Also this week, GE virtually eliminated its quarterly dividend, slashing it from 12 cents to a penny. A belated Halloween themed headline could read, “Boston Slasher Strikes Again.” A year earlier GE’s board voted to cut its dividend from 24 cents to 12 cents.
In our view the previous dividend reduction was better anticipated than the most recent one. Why the hurried need for a cut last week? Probably for cash conservation reasons. GE badly needs the $3.9 billion in cash saved per year to meet financial needs such as $5 billion required for an underfunded pension fund and $3 billion to shore up the capitalization of GE’s finance arm (or what remains of it).
GE also requires considerable cash to retire existing debt. One of GE’s stated financial goals is to improve ratios of debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to 2.5 times by 2020. In the present climate, we might refer to this as virtue signaling. Except here GE’s principal goal is to keep its respectable, investment-grade bond ratings.
The debt burden that GE’s management is presently struggling with stems from a strategy of borrowing heavily for M&A over the past decade. The biggest (and probably worst) was its purchase of French electrical equipment manufacturer Alstom in 2015 in which GE outbid arch rival Siemens. GE paid top dollar just as the market for electrical equipment began a sharp slide. This acquisition was recently written down by $22 billion reflecting the rather subdued prospects for the global power generation. Talk about a winner’s curse.
In order to raise cash and simplify its business, GE has arranged the sale of GE Transportation (locomotives, electric motors and propulsions systems for mining equipment, etc.), plans to dispose of its Baker Hughes oil services business, and intends to spin off (while retaining control) its profitable health services division.
The power division will be split into two businesses: gas turbines and everything else. This last strategic endeavor is probably the one that rankles the most insofar as it’s about two decades too late. A true house that Edison built would have pitted the fossil vs renewables organizations and let the markets sort it out.
How did GE get into the present mess and how did it manage to miss the turning point in a business it used to dominate? Despite recent disparaging comments regarding Harvard’s case studies, we believe this is something business school professors might want to examine. But it is history. For those in the power business, buyers and users of the equipment, what is the message?
First, the manufacture of gas turbines for electric power generation has become an oligopoly. Three suppliers dominate the market: Mitsubishi Hitachi (in clear lead), Siemens, and lastly GE. Oligopolists almost by definition tend to abide one another, meaning that they do not engage in anything resembling robust competition. But with an uncertain business outlook, they may be reluctant to invest more money into their businesses. One almost immediate effect is a reduction in spending on research and development which creates a sort of feedback loop which eventually weakens product positioning against new technology.
The manufacturers may argue that the business will bottom out, that a turnaround will take place. And that revenues from servicing existing equipment will provide a steady stream of business anyway. We do not disagree with these prognostications. Renewables will not provide every new kilowatt of capacity, and gas turbines will be needed anyway to back up renewables.
But we also need to be aware that longer term the competition for gas turbines will come not from renewables but from storage devices such as batteries. In terms of capital allocation, we would wager that there is far more money chasing power storage technologies than there is chasing investment in gas turbine technology.
GE, under its new management and new CEO, Lawrence Culp, may resurrect itself as a well-run manufacturing conglomerate after paying down debt obligations and shoring up its pension obligations. The aviation and health groups (even after disposition of some shares) are large and profitable. And Baker-Hughes, despite its indefinite status, might still surprise to the upside depending on global energy prices.
However, Power, despite its worldwide decline, is still GE’s largest business. New management may succeed in growing the gas turbine business (or maybe better managing its slow decline). But to us the dividend cut symbolizes GE’s fading role in a business that it literally created. By Leonard Hyman and Bill Tilles for WOLF STREET
Not a mention of GE’s new exploding jet airliner engines ? Thailand airline and South West engines recently blew up.
” The plane was powered by CFM56-7B engines, which are made by CFM International Inc., a joint venture between General Electric Co. and France’s Safran SA. CFM, the sole supplier of engines for 737-700 planes, said it has sent technical representatives to examine the plane. ”
“The aircraft was brand new and considered among the most advanced planes in the airline’s fleet, as were the first Boeing 737 MAX 8s that were delivered to Lion Air a little more than a year ago.”
Hi Mark,
Insofar as the incidents you mention are financially adverse they are still rather modest for a conglomerate of GE’s scope. If we wanted to worry ourselves re aviation’s prospects we would focus on engine competition from Pratt&Whitney.
GE spent $35B on stock repurchases over the past five years, and now they are so short of cash they have to cut the dividend to zero?
If an iconic company like GE is subject to this degree of financial idiocy, how many other Fortune 500 companies will face the same fate?
It appears IBM is following a same path. Outsourcing, buybacks, financial chicanery, tax gimmicks, speculative acquisitions, write-offs, etc.
Hi Bobber,
Looking simply at its share price, GE ceased being an iconic company about twenty years ago when the stock price peaked at $60.
->If an iconic company like GE is subject to this degree of financial idiocy, how many other Fortune 500 companies will face the same fate?
How many have you got?
And more to the point, how many Starbucks will it take to replace them? Full employment must be maintained at any cost to the economy.
Really, it’s not a problem. Americans can still get rich selling each other multi-million dollar, 600 sq-ft luxury homes on money borrowed from the Chinese. All people have to do is get updated on the latest financial thinking and ignore the fake news about “housing bubbles”. So don’t worry – getting another credit card is easier than ever.
And buy stocks. GE is an outlier, caused by its own inattention to wi-fi availability, unlike superior firms like Starbucks. On the whole, stocks only go up. Official data going back ten years proves it.
It’s all good until J. G. Wentworth starts having problems. Now that would be a sign of the apocalypse.
We’ll know it’s bad when Sears starts making overtures about a takeover.
Sears is a zombie, Chris. It’s been waiting on certain legal obligations, and once those have expired, it too will be gone.
Ich kann nicht so viel fressen, als ich kotzen moechte – I can’t eat enough to puke as much as I would like to.
I think Chris was making a joke
” I can’t eat enough to puke as much as I would like to.”
That’s beautiful !
An all stock deal we hope.
On the bright side, there should be fewer media appearances by Neutron Jack and his spawn. Now it is the share value that is being nuked instead of just factory personnel.
My stint at GE was during the Reginald Jones era, when the company made capital assets instead of playing around with financial assets. I sold my GE shares long ago.
Place turned into one giant tax avoidance platform, with a few Six Sigma projects tossed in.
(Early Immelt years here).
Six Sigma itself is an old Motorola ploy, and look at what happened to them. Statistically it’s only four sigma, which magically becomes six sigma through the notorious and phony ‘sigma shift’.
I can still demonstrate the mathematics after all these years. I do mathematical statistics in addition to chemistry, physics, assorted engineering, and end-time forecasting. We historians have to be ‘agile’, as they say in the world of phony overpriced fault-intolerant software engineering.
Don’t bother telling me jokes. I don’t get jokes. Hence my handle.
One of the most revolting aspects of the US financial media in the 80s-90s was the way they kissed Jack Welch’s hiney with relentless enthusiasm.
Jack Welch then: “You have to be number 1 or 2 in any business”
GE now: “Number 4 isn’t THAT bad”
Hi Lou,
In global power they’re a distant number number three, in a three firm field and fading.
Hi Mike,
If you spent that much money on Wall St. M&A they’d kiss you too. Plus for a time they actually owned a broadcast network.
->they kissed Jack Welch’s hiney with relentless enthusiasm.
To which I said at the time: “Dear Brown Noses, you’re looking for love in all the wrong places.”
Immelt’s (not Inmelt) performance at GE was abysmal. At the ten year mark of Immelt’s tenure at GE, its stock price had dropped 61% from its levels when he took over, while the SP 500 doubled in the same period. That’s what happens when the big kahuna only listens to his or her PE buddies and ignores the scientists and engineers who actually built the company.
It’s safer to have a decent marketing guy run things than a hot-shot finance guy with delusions of adequacy. Product guys always get outmaneuvered in corporate politics, smeared as mere technicians who “just don’t understand modern business”, and almost never get to the top.
Immelt’s greatest contribution was finagling that NYFRB seat because it allowed them to grab the coattails of the TBTF stampede, and get access to TALF. Without that, they were cooked.
Is Welch going to give back any of the book royalties lauding him as the genius of the business world? He started the steroid regimen where Capital juiced the entire earnings profile, but was conveniently kept just below the threshold that would have forced a Moody’s reclassification of GE from an ‘industrial company’ to a ‘financial’ company and lose the AAA rating.
Flannery got sent to the glue factory before the ink was dry on his contract. Ironic, seeing that they let Immelt sit there as long as he wanted while the stock did nothing for years amid a raging bull market.
->In terms of capital allocation, we would wager that there is far more money chasing power storage technologies than there is chasing investment in gas turbine technology.
And I believe you would be exactly correct.
Hydrogen: generation from solar and several other sources, storage on any scale, and usage in fuel cells on any scale, appears to be extremely promising and presently depending almost only on adoption. The Germans, who have always dominated the world’s chemical industries by a wide margin, appear to be well ahead of the competition. The US is years behind and still falling back, and US policy aims at a comeback for fossil fuels besides, which can only be described as suicidal.
There are absolute limitations in the physical chemistry of battery technologies, and hydrogen lacks those limitations. The Nernst equation cannot lie, and you can only get so much energy into or out of a chemical system.
I am not sure if you are referring to hydrogen production through electrolysis by solar panel electricity, or some other means? That’s a rather expensive way of producing hydrogen.
As far as I know, lithium production also involves electrolysis, and that will always be expensive for mass use.
Come sing with me…
“GEeee, , we bring good things to lightttt”
“Geeeee” ( in amazement).
“No, GE” ( friendly announcer voice).
I believe that commercial was for GTE.
I know a high-level person that worked for GE five years ago. This person said they spent way to much time worrying about the quarterly numbers. Every business was required to make detailed projections and they were constantly updated the estimates during the quarter.
Getting anything through the purchasing system took all day. Every little penny spent was subject to layers of approval, and vendors wouldn’t get paid for three months at the earliest. The vendors were constantly complaining. It was a huge ball of red tape.
I think the company got to be so big it was ultimately strangled by all the red tape. Put another way, greedy morons at the headquarters and a sea of overhead drowned the business units.
Hi Bobber,
Reading your comments reminded me of Peter Lynch’s snarky comment re the supposed need for corporate diversification. He referred to it as “deworse-ification.” I think to borrow a phrase from Rabbi Hillel, all else is commentary.
With hindsight, GE should have bought a rating agency instead of a media company…
The second problem is that the Chinese are no longer on the prowl to buy the last bit of industrial America at bloated premiums.