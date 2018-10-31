I Was Asked: “How & When Will the Next Financial Crisis Happen?”

China has a lot of balls in the air at the moment.
FocusEconomics asked me and a bunch of other illustrious luminaries, “How and when will the next financial crisis happen?”
First things first. A “financial crisis” is somewhat of a latex-term that can be defined in many ways and stretched in many directions. For our purposes, a recession or a stock-market crash is by itself not a financial crisis. They’re more or less normal parts of the credit cycle – or the business cycle as it used to be called.
A financial crisis is decidedly not a normal part of the credit cycle – though in some countries such as Argentina, it appears to be part of the normal cycle. A normal recession in the US is over after a few quarters. It cleans out the cobwebs from the business environment. It pushes zombie companies into default and allows bankruptcy courts to clean up after them. This process has a cleansing quality that allows businesses to shed stifling debts at investor expense.
Financial crises are often related to a banking crisis, when credit freezes up, when companies or governments can suddenly no longer borrow enough money to stay afloat. Financial crises involve all kinds of problems, including deep recessions, widespread asset-price crashes, markets with no liquidity, defaults of healthy companies that are suddenly cut off from funding, and the like.
In emerging market economies, financial crises usually involve a currency crisis and either the fear that the government would default on its foreign-currency debts, or an actual default on its foreign currency debts. Government funding dries up and the economy spirals down.
Here are some recent examples of financial crises – but there is only one financial crisis on this list that had long-lasting and deep global impact: the Big One, made in the USA. The others ranged from being barely felt outside the country to causing some unpleasant ripples in distant markets. But all of them caused hardship and pain in the country or region where they occurred.
- 2018: Turkish financial crisis, a currency crisis with a foreign-currency-debt crisis, peppered with an inflation crisis.
- 2018: Argentine financial crisis, a currency and dollar-debt crisis along with an economic and inflation crisis. The IMF is on top of this one with a $57-billion bailout package for the foreign-currency bondholders. as the economy is spiraling down, eaten up by soaring inflation.
- 2014: Russian Financial Crisis, which included a currency crisis and a banking crisis that resulted in the collapse and winding down of a number of banks.
- 2010-?: Greek financial crisis, debt crisis, government default, and economic crisis.
- 2007-2008: Global Financial Crisis, the Big One, made in the USA.
- 2008-2011: Icelandic Financial Crisis.
- 1999-2002: Argentine financial crisis, a currency, economic, inflation, and debt crisis with a government default on foreign-currency debts.
- 1998 Russian financial crisis.
- 1997-98 Asian financial crisis.
- 1994-95 Mexican financial crisis (the “Tequila Crisis”).
So this is what I told FocusEconomics:
Financial crises happen all the time. Currently, there are several underway, including in Argentina and Turkey. A financial crisis is generally limited in impact, unless the economy where it takes place is very large and very interwoven with the rest of the world.
The Financial Crisis in the US – when credit froze up in a credit-dependent economy – became the Global Financial Crisis because the US economy and banking system are so massive, and because US investment products, assets, and speculative bets are shuffled far and wide around the world.
If a financial crisis breaks loose in China, it will become a global crisis, but likely on a much smaller scale than the US Financial Crisis since Chinese bonds and other assets and bets are not nearly as globally distributed as those originating in the US.
A financial crisis in Japan would rattle the world too.
But a financial crisis in Italy will not become a global financial crisis. It will be tough on Italy and perhaps some other Eurozone member states, and it will ruffle some feathers globally. But that will be it.
Going forward, there will be many financial crises, and they will be mostly limited to the economy where they occur. But every now and then there will be a big one.
In my lifetime, there has been only one Big One. And that was quite an experience.
The “emergency policies” instituted by the Fed to unfreeze credit that had frozen over were successful. They included a veritable alphabet soup of “tools”: TAF, PDCF, TSLF, CPFF, AMLF, MMIFF, and TALF, along with bilateral currency swap agreements with several foreign central banks to help them “in their provision of dollar liquidity to banks in their jurisdictions.” Most of these tools have long been put back in the box.
Then there were “emergency policies” that endured: QE and zero-interest-rate policy. Their purpose was to first bail out asset holders and then enrich them by driving up asset prices beyond pre-Financial-Crisis bubble levels. These policies too were successful in accomplishing their goal. And these policies too are now, a decade later, “gradually” being put back in the box.
But they’re leaving behind a changed world – and the consequences of how the Big One was dealt with will dog the US economy and its stakeholders for years to come.
I don’t think we’ll get another Big One made in the USA anytime soon. My bet for the next but less big one would be on China. They’ve got a lot of balls in the air at the moment.
In China, bigger issues than propping up the stock market beckon. Read… Implosion of Stock Market Double-Bubble in China Hits New Lows, Authorities Busy Elsewhere Keeping China Miracle from Unraveling
The biggest I remember was in 1973 – 75. I’ve fortunately not seen so many people out of work in any crisis since then. Though the 2007 -08 may have been close.
1973- 77 were the worst years I have experienced in my 55 year real estate career. The banks had been lending money on anything in Atlanta and Florida and the oil embargo hit. The real estate developers
and speculators got killed as did the banks.
It was the toughest time we ever had.
Whatever the kickoff event happens to be….it will be shortly followed by one after another until the entire house of cards collapses. Many dip buyers will lose everything, as they will mistakenly see this as just another big dip to buy.
They will find out how wrong they are.
Interesting points.
So, my concern about the insane levels of debt being carried by individuals and countries won’t lead to much?
My opinion. The next financial crisis will start out geo-political and culminate with a curtailment/disruption of oil shipments and a rapid rise in prices of everything. Then, debt matters because debts won’t be repaid. It will be a cross between the ’73 embargo and the more recent spike of $147/bbl of July 2008. Perhaps it will start as an escalation with US and Iran, uprisings in KSA, or a few failing crop cycles producing an instant migration of millions? Regardless, our linked systems presently carry on like a wound up Swiss watch. Our complex world and the way we operate our ‘just in time’ deliveries make us vulnerable to any kind of disruption. I am also convinced that most of the so-called experts and leaders don’t actually know what they are doing. The system carries on through inertia, chance, and corrections. However, like a child playing with a spinning top there is a perceived wobble. It won’t take much to launch off and out of control.
When a country like China, or the US begins to show signs of a restive population, look for demonization and war. Too many people living urban lifestyles of great expectations takes away the resilency of the ’30s. Pick the issue and/or pick the event.
Here is one smal example, almost analogous. BC has a huge greenhouse industry for both domestic and US markets. If you drive through the Lower Mainland you will see miles and miles of giant greenhouses full of peppers, cukes, etc. Miles of them. A month ago we had a NG pipeline explosion in northern BC. Our Provincial NG supplies are to be cut in half for the next 6-9 months. People are being urged to cut back their heating and the greenhouse industry now says they are likely to lose the entire winter production cycle. Portland cement costs should soon start to soar, as soon as supplies deplete.
This is just one pipeline. Extrapolate to the Straits of Hormuz….
“LONDON (Reuters) – With a third of the world’s sea-borne oil passing through it every day, the Strait of Hormuz is a strategic artery linking Middle East crude producers to key markets in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and beyond.
This week, an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander threatened that Tehran will block oil shipments through the waterway in response to U.S. calls to ban all Iranian oil exports.
The Strait has been at the heart of regional tensions for decades and this is not first time that Tehran has made such threats. ” (July 2018)
“When a country like China, or the US begins to show signs of a restive population, look for demonization and war”.
Spot on. Dictator Rule Book 101. Rising internal civil unrest and threat to dictatorship? Create a distracting and unifying external crisis. Sabre rattling preferred, but war if necessary.
I’m not as sanguine about Europe; it’s not that Italy by itself is necessarily such a big problem, but the Italian problem is really just a symptom of broader Euro dysfunctionality, and European banks remain under-capitalized and over-exposed to vulnerable economies.
More importantly, the world’s major economies are all swimming in debt and suffering from unfavorable demographic trends (everyone knew this two years ago, but most of them seem to have forgotten). The next downturn may not result in an acute crisis like the last one did, but it seems highly likely that it will be followed by a global economic ice age, as central banks are already at the zero bound and debt-funded fiscal largess has lost its efficacy. I’m not stockpiling canned foods or anything, but I think we may need to dust off the word “depression.”
Chris, I think you hit the nail on the head, the EU will have these crises into perpetuity so long as they do not have a fiscal and monetary policy that is in sync (with its member nations).
The ECB’s massive balance sheet is impressive, I guess German voters have taken note and acted accordingly.
Not all is lost though, no matter we can expect Wolf’s poignant summation of the new regardless of economic circumstance, right…
Nobody talking about DB that is counter-party to trillions of derivatives. Anyone remember AIG? Italian bank and sovereign debt default would metasticize to Eurozone banks. Dominoes anyone?
I read that twice Howard … touch of sarcasm there? Surely not!!
However:
“I don’t think we’ll get another Big One made in the USA anytime soon”
We’ll see.
I took most of my cash out of the banking system last GFC and now, with ‘bail-in’s ‘ the rule, I’m geared up to repeat (early) for this one. Didn’t get lured into stawks etc. except for a few gold miners.
We live in interesting times.
And having had a ‘practice run’ or two, I know which of my local banks are the easiest/worst to deal with when trying to get money out in a hurry. Can be apparently minor admin but actually major time differences. Do a trial run, could save you heart-ache if TSHTF.
Disclaimer: I’m from the government and everything is OK and if not I’ll solve all problems. Do not worry (that’s not a suggestion)
“FocusEconomics asked me and a bunch of other illustrious luminaries, “How and when will the next financial crisis happen?”
So what did Bernanke and Yellen have to say? Oh, they weren’t asked? How quaint. /sarc
Strange thing. This question just doesn’t want to go away, like a shadow or when you leave home and keep thinking: “Did I lock the door?”
When Merkel leaves the EU is done. People are underestimating her ability to stabilize the union.