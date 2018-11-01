Update on the Busted Housing Bubble in Sydney & Melbourne

“Bloodbath” and similar technical terms crop up in the media.
Sales of houses and condos in Greater Sydney, Australia’s largest housing market, plunged 16.7% in October compared to October last year, even as advertised listings surged nearly 20%, to the highest level for this time of the year since 2009, according to CoreLogic. And prices fell in October:
- Prices of single-family houses dropped 8.4% year-over-year
- Prices of condos – “units” in Australian – fell 4.9%;
- Prices of all types of dwellings combined fell 7.4%;
- Prices at the most expensive quarter of the market dropped 8.6%;
- Prices at the least expensive quarter of the market fell 4.6%;
The worst hit regions in Greater Sydney were the suburb of Ryde (-14.4%), Baulkham Hills and Hawkesbury (-10.3%), and Parramatta (-10.3%). CoreLogic’s Daily Home Value Index is now down 7.4% from its peak in September last year:
In Melbourne, which has been lagging behind Sydney, a similar scenario is playing out, as sales in October plunged 14.4%, even as advertised listings surged nearly 20%.
- Prices of single-family houses dropped 6.3% year-over-year;
- Prices of “units” fell 1.1%;
- Prices of all types of dwellings combined fell 4.7%,
- Prices at the most expensive quarter of the market dropped 8.9%;
- Prices in Melbourne’s tony Inner East plunged 10.3%;
- But prices at the least expensive quarter of the market, the “more affordable” segment rose 2.9%.
The peak in Melbourne occurred last November, and from this peak, the CoreLogic Daily Home Value Index for all types of dwellings has now dropped 5.3%:
The other capital cities were mixed, with Darwin and Perth in decline since 2014, and Hobart having become the last hotbed of housing speculation. These are the price changes of houses and condos combined in October, compared to a year ago:
- Brisbane, Queensland: +0.3%
- Adelaide, South Australia: +1.8%
- Perth, Western Australia: -3.3% and are down 13.5% from their peak in 2014 following the mining bust.
- Darwin, Northern Territory: -2.9%
- Canberra, Australian Capital Territory: +4.3%
- Hobart, Tasmania: +9.7%
“The weakest conditions continue to be felt across Australia’s two largest cities where investment buyers have been the most concentrated, supply additions have been the highest, and where housing affordability is the most stretched,” CoreLogic notes in its report.
Nationally, sales in October dropped 11% from a year ago. And even in speculative hotbed, Hobart, appetites may be waning. It has been doused in media hype as fortunes were turning in Sydney and Melbourne. But in October, sales in Hobart dropped 11.4%, according to CoreLogic Asia Pacific’s head of research Tim Lawless.
Even as sales dropped across Australia in October, advertised listings rose 10.5% year-over-year.
And CoreLogic’s index for prices of all types of dwellings nationally fell 3.5%, “signaling the weakest macro-housing market conditions since February 2012,” said Tim Lawless in the report.
So how big is the decline relatively speaking, and is this the end of the decline? The report adds:
The downturn in housing market conditions has been relatively mild to date, with the 3.5% fall in dwellings values over the past twelve months coming on the back of a 34% rise in national dwelling values over the growth cycle. With credit availability remaining tight and rising inventory levels, we are expecting there will be further downwards pressure on housing values…
With total listing numbers likely to push higher over the final quarter of the year, buyers are becoming more empowered and will increasingly find themselves in a stronger position when it comes to negotiating on price.
As housing prices have surged over the past years much faster than rent, gross rental yields declined to record lows. But now, the combination of declining prices and rising rents are slowly lifting gross rental yields from their record lows. Nationally rental yields inched up to 3.9% in October, from 3.7% a year ago. CoreLogic:
Rental yields were compressed more significantly in Sydney and Melbourne, reaching record low readings of 3.04% and 3.07% respectively in 2017. These cities are still recording the lowest yield profiles at 3.24% and 3.34% at the end of October 2018.
If financing costs, maintenance, insurance and other costs are included, rental yields are negative. In other words, at these yields, landlords lose money. The only saving grace is “negative gearing,” as it’s called down-under: the tax write-offs against regular income. But this too has come under attack.
After years of media hoopla about the excitement and profits of speculating in the housing market, the media is now peppered with articles about a bitter reality, with the technical term “bloodbath” being cited regularly. For example, frazzled home sellers had to grapple with a story in the Financial Review about a A$2.2-million or 28% year-over-year plunge in the “value” of a “large house in a prestigious, leafy Melbourne inner suburb,… highlighting a sharp downturn in the Melbourne market” (amounts in Australian dollars):
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on a 1210-square meter block, which is close to some of the state’s most prestigious state and private schools, was passed in on Saturday for $5.6 million, having been sold last November for $7.8 million.
The Financial Review noted that “Melbourne’s weekend auction sales slid to record-year lows and Sydney struggled to clear half the properties for sale in another bleak outcome for one of the most important weekends of the spring sales season.” And then the inevitable “bloodbath” quote:
“It’s a bloodbath,” said Emma Bloom, a buyers’ agent for Morrell and Koren. “There’s a big increase in the number of auctions where there is only one bidder, passed in without a bid, or being sold below expectations.”
This is when media frenzy that for years had added fuel to the speculative fires turns in the opposite direction after prices have started to fall, and as speculators abandon the market. It creates the opposite feedback loop, where the mood of potential buyers sours further as lower prices beget lower prices. Boom and bust.
You can add that many Real Estate Agents no longer advertise the sales price. You must now contact the agent directly to find out what the price of a property is.
The bloodbath is going to cross the Tasman Sea and land in New Zealand if it hasn’t already. As an ex-pat kiwi living in the US I look at the prices homes are selling for back in NZ and shake my head in disbelief. Based on my knowledge of Kiwi incomes (I still have family ands friends back there) and what they are paying for property at 6x income and mortgaged to the hilt with variable rate interest loans. This is all going to end very badly down under.
Ohh yes since we left NZ some 16 years ago homes no longer are listed with an asking price, but rather the “price by negotiation” or at best “buyer enquiry over” (BEO) $$$,$$$
NZ is a destination for rich prepper American expats.
Wolf, clicking through to the Financial Review piece indicates your dollar figures in this article are in Aussie $ – probably more editorial trouble to edit all those ‘$’ to ‘A$’ than it’s worth, but just a heads-up to fellow non-Oz readers that while Aussie RE may be bubble-priced, it’s not quite *that* bubble priced. E.g. the 4br/2ba Down-under McMansion cited sold last November for US$5.5M, and is currently valued at US$4.0M. Bargain time, mate!
In the article, it says: “(amounts in Australian dollars)” for the quoted paragraph with most of the dollar amounts.
However above it, there is a dollar-figure that I didn’t quote but calculated, and upon your recommendation, I just now added an A in front the the $2.2.
You should also say that A$ is 13.6% down to US$ from its peak in January 2018. That adds to the catastrophe. A falling asset class, returning negative yield, and denominated in a falling currency. What a bargain!
Lots of foreign investors who own inner city apartments wont be happy.
There are tens of thousands of empty apartments in Australia – allegedly Land Banking by Asians.
Everything is hunky-dory in USA per Robert Schiller: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/10/26/robert-shiller-i-dont-expect-a-sharp-turn-in-the-housing-market.html
Wolf, I had a question for you.
It’s not totally related to the blog post but housing in general.
I’m seeing lots of articles about the Bay Area housing saying, “supply is surging, but prices keep rising”.
Econ 101 would tell you this doesn’t make sense. Prices should fall when the supply curve shifts out. Is their manipulation in the Bay Area market, what’s causing this bizarre behavior?
Bay Area Girl,
Prices have started to tick down in some spots. Here are some examples:
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/10/08/sonoma-bay-area-housing-bubble-price-declines/
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/10/05/san-francisco-house-price-condo-price-bubble-trump-bump-peak/
But there is a sequence to events: 1. More supply as sellers get eager 2. Sales drop as buyers get leery and choosy. 3. Asking prices get cut for deals to happen. 4. Overall prices begin to edge down.
Unlike stock markets, real estate markets move slowly. It took four years for the last housing bust to play out, and it was so lightening FAST that it was a crisis!
What about these new online RE agents and 24 hour escrows?
The way the banks are dealing with the falling equity is what I find interesting. They have new guidelines for refinancing mortgages that include looking at all expenses, like haircuts and grocery shopping. They get the data directly from bank debits. Between the falling equity and the new guidelines, many can’t get refinancing, and are forced to sell. Propelling the spiral downward.
I understand they are applying tighter standards to property investors as well. If you own multiple properties, they won’t lend to you anymore.
Australia doesn’t even manufacture its own toasters. All because of the real estate bubble. No one wants to make anything because these people are used to just sit and do nothing, waiting for a Chinese immigrant to come and buy or rent their property. Now it’s about time for the real estate market to blow and for Australia to start making its own living.
Speaking to my local Bank liaison man a couple of weeks ago.
A year ago this branch was writing up 8 – 10 mortgages a day. Now they are lucky to write up 5 a week.
Core logic are getting their figures from the “Vested Interests”. You can take it that the real figures are actually a couple of percentage points worse.
My next door neighbour bought an apartment in a very desirable area – (next to a shopping centre and Rail station). The block of apartments is due to be completed in December. The apartment owners had their first owners meeting last week. My neighbour tells me there are few owners who have paid their deposits but will not be able to complete the sale due to lack of available finance from the banks. The apartment block developer is trying to find these people Funds from “shadow Lenders”.
Suffice to say that the price paid for the apartments is no longer there saleable value.
Concerning the apts, there are lots of stories like that coming out of Canada and China. Developers dropping prices in China, destroying the equity of previous buyers. Buyers walking away in Canada because they are better off losing the deposit than buying a devalued property or can’t finance.
I did hear a shadow banking story out of Canada that was very scary. Retirees are using Helocs to finance properties for buyers that don’t qualify. Nuts.
Looks like San Diego is feeling the heat: http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/business/real-estate/sd-fi-home-prices-20181030-story.html
Yes it’s a frenzied feedback loop on the way up (fear of missing out and greed driving buyers) and a feedback loop on the way down (fear of losing money driving sellers). This is the nature of all asset bubbles and those who are willfully blind to this historical and contemporary fact and who invent all kinds of reasons to delude themselves their vested bubble is different are fools.
It’s all good until credit dries up. Your monthly, is all that
matters. Depreciating currency most places has lead to
overpaying.
Hi Wolf, you need to do a blog with Martin North from Australia. This guy is the expert on housing in Australia. He predicted what were now seeing months ago.