How the next housing bust might unfold – the best-case scenario.
“THE WOLF STREET REPORT” is my new podcast. It’ll appear weekly right here on WOLF STREET. It’s where I discuss a topic in depth for 10-20 minutes.
In this inaugural edition, I ask: As higher interest rates hit the housing market over time, what will that do to banks and in particular to shadow banks that now originate over half of all mortgages? And what will the Fed do?
Meanwhile the insanity continues.
Here’s a teardown in the Santa Barbara area for $700k.
https://www.remax.com/realestatehomesforsale/286-n-kellogg-ave-goleta-ca-93111-gid100000933716.html
“will not last!”
That was very clear and fluid to listen to .
Two questions come to mind. The first is that shadow banking works something similar to mbs, how sure can regulators be that it is separated from commercial banking and the wider market given investment itself (as in the market) does not work in isolation but has some tendency to be interrelate. I don’t expect an answer to that because I think it is a known unknown.
The other question is basically a repeat of previous one, that being that the money supply, the addition to GDP, from most recent years, is said to be largely via the housing market. In that case I just question what will happen if the housing market dives, and more specifically if those who are set comfy in their mortgage arrangements might not still be indirectly affected by a resulting wider downturn in the economy. I would hope most households have some margin, but there will also be those that have little, and not much free equity stored in their property, and no refinancing on better terms to look forward to. I imagine they will be the ones caught out, which would be something of a shame as that would be those who just entered the market, or so far scraped through, or who left and re-entered, as a guess. If a housing downturn really does affect the whole economy, I expect it could sink further than expected as fewer will take the lower prices while surrounding circumstance seems to be uncertain. This I have watched elsewhere, basically positive mood just goes and takes a fair while to come back.
Hi Wolf —- A question for you I am very curious bout :
If the real estate market is in trouble, and by many of your articles it looks like this may be the beginning of trouble — why do we read an article recently that Wells Fargo is re-entering mortgage-backed securities?
Werner,
Wells Fargo was once the largest mortgage originator in the US. It has given up this rank to the shadow bank Quicken Loans. WF has been laying off people in its mortgage unit for years, mainly because the refinancing business has fizzled. These layoffs include an announcement earlier this year of 163 layoffs and another one in August of 638 layoffs. There layoffs are specifically in its mortgage unit.
In September, WF’s CEO said that there would be 10,000 layoffs across the bank over the next three years, though he didn’t say where those cuts would occur, but it looks like the mortgage unit is going to get its share.
On the other hand, securitizing mortgages is a way of raising funds and getting rid of mortgages. WF sells mortgages it has on the books by packing them into MBS. The market for MBS that are not GSE (Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac) guaranteed had died after the financial crisis. And now the GSEs totally dominate this market. Now WF is wading into it again as a way of selling mortgages to investors and raising funds.
This tells me that investors have once again the hots for non-GSE mortgages and that WF needs the funds (we know it needs the funds because it has been very aggressive in its rates for brokered CDs).
Quicken Loans has several “heads” too, for instance Rocket Mortgage is them.
A lot of US companies do this. Dreyers and Breyers are both the same frozen Styrofoam fake ice cream by the same dishonest company. Chevy and Chrysler? Both GM. (Several finance/loan companies are also GM so that brings this post back around to financial chicanery.)
Higher interest rates + DJT new tax laws + QE unwind + Mel Watt retiring = end of housing bubble
This is what we all want to believe and have the numbers and common sense that dictates that the market is so completely overvalued. But nothing ever works the way you would think. In early 80’s interest rates went up and prices did not drop. There are many other factors that determine housing prices.
We were buying a fixer in Southern CA last week for a price range of $750k, needed another $50k in repairs. We thought we could get it and fix it and occupy for a few years. We got bit out by over 28 offers. Many all cash. Thats over $21 million in cash seeking a return. Investors are smart and they are not buying the stock market but seeking more assets that might be overvalued be at least a house has intrinsic value. Thats the only thing I can think of. And what are those investors going to do rent the house out for a 2% cap rate. Its confounding.
“investors”? Multiple all-cash overbids…hmm, sounds more like foreign capital flight and/or money laundering…
Higher interest rates not only affect the monthly payment amount, but also the opportunity cost of the lost down payment. 20% down on a $1.2 million home (not uncommon around here in So CA beach towns) would require a $240K down payment. $240K broken into 4 chunks of $60K will get you $100 per week from 4 week T-Bills at Treasury Direct. So add a little more than $400 per month to the cost of a home. At some point all these additional costs have to matter.