Rate Hike Ammo

The Fed keeps its eye on various inflation measures and indices but “prefers” the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, Excluding Food and Energy, the so-called “core” PCE index, released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis this morning. The Fed bases its inflation target on this core PCE inflation index because it usually shows lower inflation rates than the Consumer Price Index, thus further understating the deterioration of the purchasing power of the dollar as consumers experience it.
But even core PCE inflation hit 2.0% in May for the first time since April 2012, in the bull’s eye of the Fed’s target (not rounded, thus giving a false sense of fake accuracy in very inaccurate data, the core PCE rate was 1.9553%):
The Fed’s target of 2% inflation isn’t a minimum, but a target. To emphasize this, the Fed has recently started to insert a new word into its communications: “symmetrical” – meaning the Fed doesn’t want inflation to go higher or lower.
In the chart above, note the low point in core inflation last summer, when Fed Chair Janet Yellen emphasized, while being roundly pooh-poohed by Wall Street economists, that this was “transitory.” She pointed at some specific factors, even as the financial media clamored for the Fed to back off its already “gradual” rate hike path.
The reason the Fed focuses on “core” inflation is not because food and energy are not important to consumers. They are! See the beautiful gasoline prices yesterday in our neighborhood in San Francisco:
But because food and energy prices can gyrate wildly and have a big but temporary impact on inflation data. This happened during the Oil Bust in late 2014 and early 2015 when fuel prices plunged. This shows up in the broader PCE price index that includes food and energy, as the chart below shows. This PCE index jumped 2.3% from a year ago, the biggest jump since March 2012.
That inflation is rising is no longer surprising anyone and is no longer being disputed. The data is cropping up everywhere. The Consumer Price Index, released two weeks ago, rose 2.8% in May from a year earlier, on its way to 3%. Companies have been complaining about price pressures on the input side, and they have been able to gradually pass this on to the next entity in line, and ultimately to the consumer, as this data shows.
This PCE inflation data will feature prominently in the Fed’s post-meeting statements to justify further rate hikes, with the probability of a total of four rate hikes this year – with two more to go – gaining steam, followed by more rate hikes in 2019.
Consumer products companies, retailers, oil-and-gas drillers, manufacturers, and other companies have been complaining about the soaring costs of shipping goods in the US as trucking companies and railroads are jacking up their prices. Everything is spiking, setting off “inflationary concerns.” Read… What’s Going On with Trucking and Rail?
The cost of our 7 day digital and print newspaper subscription has increased 41% yr/yr. The cost of a recent “stress test” recommended
and administered by medial professions was $11,000. And to add insult to injury, the dentist filled a cavity,and the filling fell out within the week.
Someone is going to have to try harder to sell the preferred inflation rate data series.
Let me do some basic math. The core inflation (as opposed to real inflation) is 2%. The FED target rate is 1.25-1.5%. So the official money debasement rate is only 0.5-0.75%.
The current official fed funds target is 1.75-2.00%. But since actual inflation is higher that official inflation, we’re still well into monetary debasement territory.
The question is, with the inflation rate accelerating as the Fed’s hiking program proceeds at a snail’s pace, will we ever get to a positive real fed funds rate?
Slight correction: The Fed’s target range is 1.75% to 2.0% as of the meeting this month. But your point is still correct. The overnight rate (federal funds rate) is still below inflation, however you measure it. That’s why the current target range is still considered “stimulative” and not “neutral,” and that’s why the Fed is still “removing accommodation” as it’s called, rather then “tightening.”
Once the federal funds rate hits neutral (everyone has their own idea what that is), then the Fed will embark on “tightening.” They’re discussing this bigly.
Something interesting about your gas prices….
Around here the price jump per grade is 20 or 30 cents compared to your dime a gallon…
I thought we were getting ripped off across the board. Are you saying we’re just getting ripped off on regular?
Americans get a raise (but not very much)
But:
Inflation is up only 2% HA HA (excluding asset inflation, gasoline, my dry cleaning, handyman for things I cannot fix myself, repairs, electrical repairs, oh my god!, tuition (they told my daughter it is up ONLY 4% this year, Hallelujeah!!!), rent was up but seems to be stabilizing, house prices past 2008 but stabilizing in some areas, food is ok as we have choices but organic is more. Health care don’t ask- I was an MD but I did something else but I have lots of MD friends and I can say for sure the system as a whole and especially the EMRs are a joke. (I suggest you look at your records from time to time). My dog could design a system much better and cheaper but it is owned by the insurance and drug companies so forget it.
I think our educational system is crap and does not teach Americans what is what. I wonder how many can define inflation. GDP.
I feel sorry for those that do not have great jobs and good money as their income is silently eroding quickly.
But the economy is GREAT.
My food bill has more than doubled in 3 years, my car insurance is up 25% in one year and at least 35% in the last two years, my cable bill is about the same after cutting back service to the bone, gas is up 40%+ in the last two years. Sure, core inflation is 2%.
I often wonder given the numbers you are quoting Petunia how on earth average folks are surviving It boggles my mind to be honest
Food is about the same, although once the Mexican produce gets pulled its anyones guess. Insurance (home and auto) is higher because asset prices and cost to rebuild are higher. For the average person in CA you should have CEA because your home represents more than half your net worth, and earthquake insurance is ridiculous and expensive. Gas is about the same still below $4. ATT has a new $15 cable service. And the cutoff for low income incentives keeps rising, which for fixed income folks means disinflation.
And yet the 10 year is not responding. Why?
George, they know the true inflation rate.
I was reading somewhere that the yield curve has started to invert, meaning someone thinks that recession is near. In that case, why would the 10 year go up?
Also did anyone see that DB failed the Fed stress test? No doubt KPMG was doing its best to “doctor” the result and yet they still failed. A very nasty Brexit is probably going to be the final straw for DB.
So 50 bp next?
That would create a very big market reaction, an unnecessary shock.
Now with that said, still at a loss of how the Yellen Fed justified ZIRP for so long. So if you recognize that the FED appointments are politics first, economics second, then you could imagine a scenario, albeit highly unlikely, where a shock gets administered. Bill Maher would like it, but not sure who else would.
Isn’t a luke warm frog boil considerably more fat cat friendly when you’ve got trillions to move? ie: I guess the fat cats still are distributing into strength and thus the FED can’t pull the rug quite yet.
How else does one explain bloated stock prices?
“Gradual” still rules the day at the Fed. But the might space rate their hikes closer together next year, and they might throw in a surprise hike when everyone is asleep just to make a point.
So as we get closer to an inversion does the Fed slow down or stop their current process? Wouldn’t that destroy what little credibility they have left? Would they actually try to start selling their balance sheet to get the long end moving?
the feds will not accelerate their tightening schedule. per their last statement they added “symmetric” to their 2 percent inflation rate. It is my understanding that “catch up inflation” over 2 % will not be cause for policy change. Why ? because of years of under 2 percent. you can’t make this stuff up.
“Symmetric” means they want inflation to neither go over the 2% nor go under the 2% target.
I believe they mean more along the lines of they expect the rate to fluctuate equal amounts below and above 2% inflation.
The Fed raises rates and that causes inflation, its that simple. Normalization is a farce, what is normal? Raising rates in order to lower them next year is a double farce. Why not just lower them now? The Fed has to raise rates to attract enough buying interest to fund the treasury auctions, and new bonds at higher yields puts a hurt on existing bonds, is no joke, but they can issue new debt at higher rates if they limit supply. The GOP controls all three branches of government, and they believe (ostensibly) in fiscal probity. The big market surprise would be a balanced budget in Washington. Growth is slowing, (TIP bond ETF is a signal) supply of credit should slow, fiscal and monetary policy have to dovetail.
Raising rates does not cause inflation. Leaving them too low or raising them too slowly is what causes inflation. Inflation is rising along with interest rates precisely because the Fed has been so slow and reluctant in raising them.
I agree that raising them now just so they can lower then again at the first hint of a recession is beyond brain dead (they need to stay higher even throughout a lengthy downturn to set things right again), but that’s another conversation altogether.
And $100K income is considered poverty level in San Fran!
So basically we are headed for an inversion and a recession, possibly with stagflation. The 10 year yield has actually been going DOWN and can’t seem to break through or even maintain 3%.
The intent of government statistics is not to tell you the truth, but to allow you to remain comfortable with the public lie.
So how did we do? Let’s look:
Global Debt
2007 – $150 trillion
2018 – $220 trillion (not so good)
The total amount of consumer subprime debt is now in excess of the amount of subprime mortgage debt ($650 billion) at the peak of the mid – 2000’s credit bubble. And the savings rate continues to fall.
The bottom 90% struggle with stagnating incomes which is now a structural reality. The central banks have forced price inflation when there is no wage inflation. The consumer has been tapped out and is experiencing high debt loads with attendant wage stagnation/deflation, resulting in shrinking demand. Stagflation is the result.
The true inflation rate lays somewhere north of 10% which is purely price inflation, as labor faces wage stagnation, at worst deflation.
Complacency? What we have is extreme greed and widespread ignorance, disguised as complacency.
Outlookingin is that you John Williams? You are spot on by the way
Exactly. Keep in mind, all “our best thinking” over a period of decades, not months, got us to where we are today.
The people in the “ignorance” category are the smart ones. They spend freely, take on debt, and get bailed out.
It’s the hard working professional class that are the suckers. They work long hours and save, avoid debt, and they wind up funding the eventual bailout for the ignorant poor and the greedy rich. The worst part is they see and understand what is happening to them the whole time. Kind of like cattle standing in line to be slaughtered.
The ultimate hedge against moral hazard and Governmental stupidity.
Buy land (11 acres) free of debt
Get ag exemption (little to no property taxes) as farmer
Grow fruits, vegetables, nuts and protein for self and neighbors
Cut back on working for the man.
Tell rest of world to f off. They can raise taxes all they want. (high tax rate x small income = F off to the tax man.
I’m only half joking.
There seems to be a recurring theme in the press that rate inversions cause recessions. Is this not like saying a runny nose causes a cold?
Why not simply say something along these lines …. 1. The Fed can only set short term rates 2. The FED may have a little influence now on the long end with QE/QT 3. Raising rates contributes to a slowdown more so than the inversion?
What am I missing?
The rate spread modulates lending, probably?
You’re not missing anything.
A number of Fed heads have already brushed off the importance of a potential inversion. So what if it inverts, they said. They cited as reasons it might invert the very distortions that QE has caused, such as excess reserves, the huge liquidity, yield-chasing still going on, international factors such as NIRP in Europa and Japan, and other factors that would keep long-term rates from rising. And I tend to agree with them. An inversion would be more of a symptom of those factors.
Eventually there will be a recession, that’s for sure, but it won’t be caused by a yield-curve inversion. It will be caused by the business cycle.
I thought most homeowners don’t even bother with CEA insurance, given its limitations and cost. Have talked to many people who just assume if the Big One hits, there will be enough busted gas mains to justify torching the home and claiming it under a homeowners policy.
Must be different up here. An earthquake caused fire would still require earthquake insurance for payout. I actually purchased earthquake insurance this year due to my age and not wanting to rebuild what I just finished building. It was a couple hundred dollars per year on top of regular home coverage, but requires a 10% dedectible/co-pay on the replacement rebuild. Replacement is replacement at current prices, including labour. Even if I just lost a couple of windows it pays to have the coverage. This is Vancouver Island…waiting for the big one.
If it never happens, fine.
Inflation is also way higher here than what the Govt states. Cdn stats are also bull#!it. I echo what Pentunia and others have written as to price rises. Plus, we are now in the land of reciprocal tariffs as on July 1st. I give thanks I am no longer feeding teenagers with expectations of a big Sunday roast. I saw one guy last year in the grocery store who was shopping for his belnded family. 2 carts! The till rang him up at $1100.00.
Not being political with this, but until things change we now buy Cdn, Mexican, amd Asian products in that order. I just purchased a dandy barnd new Ham radio from China with more intelligence, options, bells and whistles than than a university science program. Cost? $329.00 Cdn. The dealer works out of his home in Vancouver and sells electronics as a sideline. Great online purchasing website. The programming software is terrible, but easily rectified with a Calgary based product. Welcome to the future. (I received it on day three after ordering it).
sorry for the typos. My mind automatically corrects the mistakes as I type and proof read, unless I wait awhile. Apparently this is common in the digital age.
We don’t need no stinkin’ edit page. :)
– When I look at the 3 month T-bill rate then the FED WILL NOT hike rates.
– Still believing that Inflation drives interest rates ?
Is inflation bigger or smaller that the internal (as in inside of the US) losing value of the dollar?
Time for a recession. It will start in a few months and the Fed will recognize it somewhere in late 2019.
Someone forgot to tell Kudlow.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-06-29/kudlow-bucks-tradition-in-urging-fed-to-hike-rates-very-slowly
The purchasing power of the dollar is increasingly eroding in the United States, but the dollar is surging versus a basket of currencies and especially EM. So does this mean that purchasing power is decreasing everywhere, or is there money to be made in arbitrage?