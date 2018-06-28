Is This Going to Crush Rents in Seattle?

A phenomenal onslaught of the wrong kind of supply.
Crane-counters in the metropolitan area of Seattle have long had an exciting time as cranes keep popping up on new construction sites. Some are condo towers, others are apartment towers. Not counting condo towers, this is what’s coming:
- Currently under construction: 25,164 apartments in buildings with over 50 units.
- Planned but construction has not yet begun: 34,800 apartments in buildings with over 50 units.
This makes for a total of 60,000 apartment units, planned or under construction, just in buildings with more than 50 units, according to the Q2 report by multifamily property data provider Apartment Insights.
Among the submarkets with the most units:
- South Lake Union: 3,384 units under construction; 3,561 units planned
- Redmond: 3,188 units under construction; 1,730 units planned
- Seattle Downtown: 2,696 units under construction; 9,390 units planned
- Central/South Seattle: 2,618 units under construction; 4,665 units planned.
There are about 325 of these types of projects either under construction or planned, according to Apartment Insights.
Among the largest projects currently under construction:
- 843 units at 120 John Street, Seattle. Construction began in November 2017, estimated to open in November 2019
- 532 units at 2309 Jackson Street, Seattle. Construction began in March, estimated to open in June 2020
- 461 units at 970 Denny Way, Seattle. Construction began January 2016, estimated to open in August
- 436 units at 121 Boren Avenue N, Seattle. Construction began in April 2017, estimated to open in April 2019
- 400 units at 600 Wall Street, Seattle. Construction began this month, estimated to open June 2020.
Among the largest planned projects where construction hasn’t started yet (including projects that have entered or satisfactorily completed the development/design review process):
- 620 units at Redmond Square, Redmond. Construction to start later this year, estimated to open in March 2020
- 1,096 units at 2300 6th Avenue, Seattle, no dates available yet.
- 1,649 units at 1901 Minor Avenue, Seattle, with 943 units Building 1 and 706 units in Building 2, no dates available yet.
This comes after 10,500 units were delivered in 2017.
The vacancy rate for the counties of King and Snohomish combined, including apartments in newly opened buildings that are trying to find tenants, rose to 7.5% in Q1 (most recent data available) from 6% a year ago, according to Apartment Insights, cited by the Seattle Times. In newly opened buildings in the metro, about 40% of the units are vacant.
The vacancy rates by submarket in the list below include new construction that developers are now trying to fill:
- Downtown Seattle: 25.7%
- South Lake Union: 13.9%
- Central/South Seattle: 11%
- First Hill: 9.4%
- Bellevue West: 9.3%
- Fremont/Wallingford: 8.8%
- Queen Anne/Magnolia: 8.7%
- University District: 7.3%
- Capitol Hill: 8.2%
- Southwest Seattle 6.7%
- Bellevue East 6.6%
- North Seattle: 6.4%
- Mercer Island/South Bellevue 5.4%
- Kirkland: 2%
Cutting asking rents would be the obvious solution. But that is anathema to the industry. It would show that rents are declining, and it would engender price competition – a race to the bottom, so to speak – and potential tenants would hold out for even better deals, or negotiate harder, and existing tenants would ask for rent reductions or move at the end of their lease. And so landlords and developers layer on the deals to fill those units without having to cut asking rents.
In a review of for-rent ads posted in a 24-hour span, the Seattle Times found that 157 buildings in the city of Seattle offered “significant” concession – with one-month free being offered in 112 of those buildings – to lure potential tenants into the door:
Most of the freebies were in newer buildings that must fill up dozens or even hundreds of new apartments at the same time — including some buildings that haven’t even opened yet — but there were plenty of handouts at older buildings, as well.
Among the other common concessions were specials on deposits; free parking for up to the term of the lease; gift cards going up to $2,500; gym memberships, electronic gadgets, and Uber credits, or a combination.
At the moment, this strategy is still working, as developers would rather sit on empty units for now, than actually cut asking rents. At least it’s still working in the one-bedroom arena. According to Zumper, the median asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment in June matched the record in May of $1,990, up 4.2% from a year ago.
But in the pricier two-bedroom arena, resistance is being felt more strongly: median asking rent for a two-bedroom, at $2,530, was down 4.5% from the peak in April 2016.
So there is plenty of supply in the Seattle metro, thanks to this construction boom. But most of this supply is high end. And for many budgets, it’s the wrong kind of supply. This is a common thread in many cities with construction booms that generated loads of high-end supply that is out of reach for many households.
But eventually, if the market is allowed to do its jobs, the wrong kind of supply turns into oversupply, and landlord have to fill it or go broke. And when the banks end up with the building, they, or whoever they sell it to, will fill it, and cutting rents is standard procedure because their cost basis is lower. This is when push comes to shove. It puts pressure on rents in the entire market. But for now, hopes are high that it will never get to the point where push comes to shove though boom towns go through it inevitably.
Suddenly there are historic spikes in home prices in Seattle and other metros. But New York condos skid. Read… It Gets Spiky: The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America
Don’t worry, it’s OK. It will be different this time. We promise. I wonder How this will end, just can’t be too much different than what’s happening in San Francisco.
But in the end, these mega towers will make for some nice low income housing. Oh excuse me, below market rate housing.
A quick search on Zillow for “apartments to rent” in Seattle came out with 1691 results, with a high concentration of them around downtown. Without the proper context, this is too coarse a datapoint to be meaningful.
The prices are steep, as Wolf says in the article. I guess that the question is whether wages will improve enough in the next 24 months to make the apartments more affordable.
Two things:
1. just for fun, I checked Zillow and it said 2,072 units for rent. Tomorrow it’ll say something else.
2. New construction buildings have their own leasing offices and they don’t advertise all their 100s of units. Just a few of them per building.
I experienced this myself. Back in 2001, we moved to Manhattan. One new tower had one apartment advertised for rent. So we checked it out, but it wasn’t right for us. So we asked if they had something else, upon which they showed us a bunch of units and we picked the one we liked the most given what we wanted to pay (the price range was huge). There were only like 3 units occupied on our floor when we moved in.
How are the streets going to accomodate 60000 more vehicles? Are they going to create 60000 more parking spaces?
Isn’t there any kind of regional planning and management?
Average length of car= 15 feet and thus
15 ft/car x 60,000 cars=900,000 ft
900000/5280= 170 miles of cars if we line them up end to end!
This sounds worse than Toronto!
On business trips I noted it barely accommodates the traffic and parking now, it will be insane after this..
I like Seattle, live in San Francisco, good luck with the parking, its one of the most unpleasant experiences of the city…along with the politics and flat out plundering of citizens….
It could all be grist for a Cascadia Subduction Zone mega quake .. and, hypothetically, one could watch it play out from the, um, comfort of their highrise condo ..
Don’t people realise what they’re living on ?!?
Sorry, but I’ll take single story building over a quivering towering inferno any day, any way .. not as far to fall !
Yep, been a couple 7.0’s in a single story…..a very relaxing experience…
28 floors in 6.8 not so much…..
25% vacancy rate in downtown Seattle is downright scary. Don’t these apartment builders have a way to get the new buildings filled on day one? I assume they are advertising like mad. Obviously, the plans did not include a 25% vacancy rate for very long.
Let’s see how long this vacancy rate lasts. With many new apartments coming on line all the time, I have to think the vacancy rate will get higher before it gets lower.
Any drop in rents dramatically changes the buy vs. rent comparison in Seattle.
This is gonna be interesting…
Tons of condos coming online would basically suppress rent over time
This would mean over time prices to decline
I bus it past South lake Union on a regular basis and it appears from my window view to be just as many cranes and just as many holes in the ground where something once affordable once sat.
I lived (suffered) through the 2007-08 real estate bust in the greater Seattle area and read how amazingly resistant sellers were to reducing prices, apparently believing the talking heads on CNBC that it was all an aberration and growth would resume just any time now.. By the time reality became apparent those who could have sold months before at a somewhat reduced price found themselves selling for whatever they could get in a short sale. My guess, these developers/landlords will find themselves in a similar situation or worse because new construction is showing no signs of slowing down..
There must be consternation within the REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) financial community, since these type of rental developments are favored, rather than say, strip malls.
To add fuel to an already combustible atmosphere, these same REIT’s are often involved in the derivatives sector as an ABS (Asset Backed Security). The very same type of financial product that broke the insurance industry and almost all the big banks in the crash of 08.
Landlords basically are betting on people being tired of moving. I moved last month from a 600 sq ft 1 br apartment on the East side where rent was going to go up from $1800 to $2000, but I had moved in with 1 month free so it was closer to $1600. I moved a little farther out to 2 bedroom condo from a private owner for the same $1800.
I spoke to many others who were there who just stayed and went with the increase because moving costs money and is stressful. I hope to stay where I am for a few years and hopefully rent will only go up a reasonable amount. I did get offered to keep the $1800 on the old apartment but only a week before move out and after I had already signed the lease of the new place.
Wages will not improve much as the government will argue US dollars have becoming a stronger currency due to how many other countries currencies are losing against it, even if the value of dollars inside the US itseft has gone down. Also you got tax cuts, right? What more do you want?
And stuff like that.
The real deal is that tax cuts must be paid somehow, so the government will put presure for wages to rise less.
Sadly the current trading war will just rise costs so there will be a push for highter wages…
Who said it was gonna be easy? Not me.
And I could keep giving arguments but to sum it up.
Tax cuts are never free, tax payers and the governments always end paying for them later, with interest.
In other words tax cuts are not real tax cuts, thry are a sort of credit that means in the future you will end paying more that if there had not been rax cuts to start with.
Be it by new taxes, raising existing taxes, economic policies the government took to afford the tax cuts, you name it.
Yet every time the US public just falls for it!
Almost all the construction cited in the Seattle Times article – and by Wolf here, is aimed at the same potential market. The Seattle Times real estate writer is so wrapped in the world of the six-figured young techie, his articles are almost comical. We have thousands of homeless in Seattle now, with more in the surrounding area. Many of these very pricey apartments are being built where somewhat affordable housing used to be. But his pieces focus on the relatively young men and women who are negotiating move-in “deals” on these apartments, and who can move every year or two easily enough. Barely a thought is given to those who lack the incomes, or whose family needs (children? what children?? Schools? Elderly? Ha!) require something other than a $2000 month apartment.