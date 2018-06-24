Bitcoin Drops to $5,860, Lowest since October 2017. True Believers with Fake Hopes Got Cleaned Out by Early Movers

Down 70% from the peak. This is just not fun anymore.
Bitcoin dropped to $5,860 at the moment, below $6,000 for the first time since October 29, 2017. It has plummeted 70% in six months from the peak of $19,982 on December 17. There have been many ups on the way down, repeatedly dishing out fakes hopes, based on the ancient theory that nothing goes to hell in a straight line (chart via CoinMarketCap):
If you’re a True Believer and you just know that bitcoin will go to $1 million by the end of 2020, as promised by a whole slew of gurus, including John McAfee – “I will still eat my dick if wrong,” he offered helpfully on November 29 – well you probably don’t need this sort of punishment. You’re suffering enough already. And I apologize. I feel your pain. I was a true believer too a few times, and every single time it was a huge amount of fun, and I felt invincible and indestructible until I got run over by events.
With 17.11 million bitcoins circulating today, if bitcoin were at $1 million today, it would amount to a market cap of $17 trillion. But new bitcoins are constantly being created out of nothing (“mined”) by computers that suck up enormous amounts of electricity. And by the end of 2020, there will be many more bitcoins, and if the price were $1 million each, the total would amount to about the size of US GDP.
This doesn’t even count all the other cryptos that would presumably boom in a similar manner, amounting perhaps to half of global GDP, or something.
People who promote this brainless crap are either totally nuts or the worst scam artists. But I feel sorry for the True Believers whose fiat money got transferred and will continue to get transferred from them to others.
So OK, there’s still some time left. It’s not the end of 2020 yet. And True Believers still have room for the fake hope of a $1-million bitcoin.
But at the moment, bitcoin is even worse – incredibly – than one of the worst fiat currencies in the world, the Argentine peso, which has plunged “only” 35% over the period during which bitcoin plunged 70%. That takes some doing!
There is always some reason or other that is cited for the drops: The endless series of hacks into exchanges during which crypto tokens and coins just vanish. Nervous regulators cracking down on the scams surrounding cryptos, initial coin offerings (ICOs), and how they’re being promoted. Or advertising platforms such as Facebook, Google, and Twitter, and email newsletter platforms restricting ads and promos about cryptos and ICOs.
And then there were studies that showed how Tether, via the crypto exchange Bitfinex, was used to manipulate up bitcoin last year. Manipulation is good as long as it is upward manipulation. But it’s apparently not working anymore.
A lot of big hedge-fund and family-office money was plowed into it last year with great fanfare that was thickly plastered all over the media, thus creating artificial demand for something useless that is in artificially limited supply. It worked amazingly well for a while. Now these funds are having trouble getting their money out without crashing the cryptos any further.
Whatever it is, it’s just not fun anymore.
In the end it’s always same: A miraculous ascent of anything begets more buying in the belief that this miraculous ascent will continue, and it continues until some folks decide to pull their money out. They have the early-mover advantage and they’re laughing all the way to the hated fractional reserve bank with their hated fiat currency. Everyone else is getting dragged down.
The overall crypto space peaked on January 4, when market cap reached $707 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Less than six months later, market cap has now plunged by 66% to $243 billion, despite continued creation and sale of coins and tokens that add to that number.
Among the other biggest cryptos:
Ethereum plunged 68% from its peak of $1,426 on January 13, to $440 at the moment. Market cap collapsed from $138 billion to $44 billion:
Ripple plunged 88% from its peak of $3.84 on January 4 to $0.453. Market cap went from $148 billion to $17.8 billion.
Bitcoin Cash plunged 83% from its peak of $4,138 on December 20 to $679 at the moment. Market cap dropped from $70 billion to $11.6 billion. On November 12, I featured Bitcoin Cash in an article subtitled, “Peak Crypto Craziness?” where I was observing how it quadrupled in two days to $2,448.
EOS plunged 59% from its peak of $18.16 on January 12, to $7.18. I pooh-poohed it on December 18 with “The Hottest, Largest-Ever Cryptocurrency ICO Mindblower.” The purchase agreement that buyers in the ICO had to sign – the ICO was not offered in the US due to legality issues – stated explicitly that holders of EOS have no rights to anything related to the EOS platform, and that they get nothing other than the digital token. A perfect digital scam surrounded by piles of logical-sounding gobbledygook.
Litecoin plunged 79% from its peak of $363 on December 19, to $76 at the moment. Market cap went from $19.7 billion to $4.3 billion. Its founder admitted on December 20 that he’d wisely cashed out his entire stake, with the first-mover advantage. The True Believers have simply gotten run over by events.
There are now 1,586 cryptos listed on CoinMarketCap. Anyone can create them, and they do. This compares to about 160 fiat currencies. And in the end, it was fun for those that got out in time – those that grabbed the first-mover advantage in one of the most elegant wealth transfers of the century.
JP Morgan said it best:
“Gold is money, all the rest are credit”.
There is no free lunch. Hopefully those who lost wealth will take the lesson to heart. Kind of late though, closing the barn door after the horse is long gone. I wonder how a particular “crypto coin king” is doing, after liquidating a very strong physical precious metals position, to buy cryptos?
It reminds me of watching friends caught up in the I-Omega frenzy of ’99. Much greater scale today but similar “feel.”
McAfee surely knows how to respond to mild skepticism directed his way, eh?
Yes, and he testified before a hearing in Congress in 1912 when made that statement. In December of the following year, Congress passed, and President Wilson signed into law the Federal Reserve Act.
I understand the motivation of those who advocate bitcoin, and I agree with much of the ideology, but the amount of electrical energy consumed to mine new bitcoins is obscene.
a fool and his money are easily parted !
Bitcoin’s price over the year[1]:
Sun June 25 2017 : $2,622
Sun June 24 2018 : $6,190
That’s not bad for something many, maybe the majority, do not understand. For something many see as “useless”. They seem to ignore, or miss, that bitcoin enables two anonymous parties to exchange value, over the net or phone to phone etc, without need of a trusted third party. If someone thinks that is useless then I can only assume they think the internet (and mobile phones) is some sort of fad.
Oops! Didn’t position the cursor correctly. Here’s another attempt…
Sat June 25 2017 : $2,752
Sun June 24 2018 : $5.858
…anyway, you can check the prices for yourself, maybe on another site.
You didn’t even read the article, did you? You just posted this from your email without seeing the chart in the article right at the top? Not cool.
of course, the “value” is great, if you received bitcoin for some asset yesterday and didn’t convert to that worthless fiat monet. only down 20% or so ….
It is heartwarming to hear true believers talk — the earnestness, the relentless hope, the ability to be impervious to reality, such as seeing anything good in the above chart that looks horrible to non-believers :-]
Wolf thanks for your honesty–belated. I always thought this was a joke and tried to warn people. Some still believe. The issue was this a play for the super rich to get super richer. There were many flaws, the huge energy cost that would never subside, the numbers of scams and thefts. It was the Tesla for Libertarians, and in the in end any idiot could see that when it got popular enough, the world governments would either outlaw it or co-opt it. The latter may still happen:
https://altcointoday.com/the-fed-should-get-serious-about-crypto-says-former-fdic-chair/
and of course the Libertarian dupes will be believers right up to the point that the Fed co-opts it, but they might pay off some of the rich fat cats. And once again the tortoise gold is still in race as it has been since almost the beginning of time.
“Belated?” I’ve been pooh-poohing and lambasting these things, the scams surrounding them, ICOs, and related issues forever. You can check out my articles on cryptos here:
https://wolfstreet.com/category/cryptos/
It’s all too easy to pan something while it’s down but my take is that cryptocurrency’s role is quite unique and has yet to be fulfilled. And that role is to provide a borderless, non-inflationary, non-government currency to transact in while governments print their economy into either very high inflation or hyperinflation.
Now…
I do not believe crypto is money
I do not believe crypto is a store of value
And I do not believe crypto is a perfect currency
I do believe that crypto has unique qualities that give it value beyond fiat currencies and any other known asset class such as…
global/borderless
non-inflationary/cannot be printed
can be purchased, sold & transacted in from a mobile phone 24/7
Let’s say Bank of Japan eventually eventually prints a trillion too many Yen and it begins to rapidly devalue and hyperinflate. Many will flood into US, EU & CA real estate as well as stocks; maybe even at a time while global markets are tanking as a result of Japan imploding. Certainly many will buy Gold & Silver, although the inverse correlation with them and JPYUSD will mean a weakening Yen causes precious metals to sell off. But what’s the sole asset class the average Joe can instantly buy, sell and ‘transact’ in outside of the Yen, namely from his or her mobile?
Beanie babies. People ought to be buying gold bullion or royalty companies.
Ah, but is it a blockchain-enabled Beanie Baby? That makes all the difference.
Call me old-fashioned, but I’d prefer having a trusted third party serving as an escrow for significant transactions. Too many things can go wrong in the absence of a third party. Example: if I pay with a credit card, and the seller sends me an empty box rather than what I ordered, I can complain to the credit card company.
#Cryptards
http://farm8.staticflickr.com/7236/6918834286_483518f635_b.jpg
Practically everything is measured in the USD. Yet it remains highly despised.
An old man’s point of view:
When I looked at bitcoin – when? – don’t remember, exactly, it was something like $70, going up rapidly. By the time I got my bitcoin wallet downloaded and opened, it went to $90 and I decided the downside risk was more than I was going to take. How do I feel about that now? Neutral.
Attitude toward money can be laid back and life can be lived without too much regret, and without envy or greed.
Well, don’t forget about the amount of manipulation on cryto transaction. Most of the transaction are (some popular crypto) to (some nobody know crypto) vice versa. I estimate fiat-crypto transaction only make up 10-15% of the total volume.
BTFD!,
Never forget that Bitcoins fundamental value is the Electron.
I trust Electrons, always there. always predictable.
Ah, but where precisely is the electron, and exactly how fast is it moving? Inquiring physicists want to know.
Of course, in a scam, Heisenberg’s Certainty Principle states that you can both know where the money you invested is (the scammer’s pocket) and how fast it is moving (as fast as the scammer can run).
When I read your line: “…creating artificial demand for something useless that is in artificially limited supply…” it occurred to me that Bitcoins are building on the jewelry diamond business strategy. Just to prove that there is “nothing new under the sun”.