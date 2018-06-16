Consumers Stubbornly Cling to Cash, after Multiple IT Fiascos & Payment Systems Outages

An industry dogged by non-believers who fret about privacy and fraud.
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
The last month has been an unhappy time for daydreamers of a cashless nirvana. Following weeks of disruptive tech failures, payment outages, and escalating cyber fraud scams, much of it taking place in Britain, consumers have been reminded of one of the great benefits of physical cash: it is accepted just about everywhere and does not suddenly fail on you.
The findings of a new study by UK-based online payments company Paysafe, partly owned by US private equity giant Blackstone, confirm that consumers on both sides of the Atlantic continue to cling to physical lucre.
For its Lost in Transaction report, Paysafe surveyed over 5,000 consumers in the UK, Canada, the US, Germany, and Austria on their payment habits. One of its main findings is that 87% of consumers used cash to make purchases in the last month, while 83% visited ATMs, and 41% are not interested in even hearing about cash alternatives.
“Despite the apparent benefits of low-friction payment technologies, these findings suggest many consumers aren’t ready to lose visibility of the payment process,” says Paysafe Group Chief Marketing Officer Oscar Nieboer. “It’s clear that the benefits are not unilaterally agreed upon, with cultural and infrastructure trends at play, and it may be some time before adoption is widespread.”
Although consumers continue to cling to cash, they appear to be carrying less of it: 49% overall in the survey and 55% of U.S. respondents said they carry less cash now than they did a year ago. The average American consumer carries $42 today — that’s $8 less than in 2017. In the UK the average amount carried in 2017 was £33; that has now fallen to £21.
But that does not mean that the amount of cash in circulation is dwindling. On the contrary, according to this year’s G4S cash report, the world average ratio of currency vs GDP continues to rise, reaching 9.6% in 2018. “Currency in Circulation vs. GDP is increasing on all continents, indicating a consistent, growing demand for cash across the world,” says the report. South America has by far the highest cash dependency relative to its GDP, with an average ratio of over 16%.
The study also reveals that in 17 out of 24 advanced economies studied, cash represents more than 50% of all payment transactions. Data drawn from the ECB’s Diary Study shows that in Europe cash represents 79% of all transactions in volume and 54% in value.
That’s not to say that alternative payment methods — debit and credit cards and other forms of electronic payment — are not growing in use. In the UK contactless shopping is the most popular payment alternative, with 54% of consumers using it in the last month – compared to just 3% of US shoppers. It was largely thanks to this predilection for contactless cards, coupled with the reduced use of cash, that UK consumers were much more severely affected by the recent 12-hour outage of visa payment services in Western Europe.
Most consumers are still loath to use so-called “frictionless” payments — i.e. invisible transactions that take place ‘behind the scenes’ in apps — for in-store purchases. While 50% of respondents to the Paysafe survey said they had used a digital wallet such as Skrill or NETELLER for online purchases, just 9% of them currently use one for shopping in-store. Only 23% of consumers reported using frictionless payments in apps such as Uber, while 65% think voice-activated systems are not secure.
The two biggest concerns consumers have with mobile payments are privacy and fraud. “Closer examination of the reasons for this low and slow adoption of frictionless payments shows that, once again, fraud is the most widely mentioned barrier, cited by 50% of respondents,” the study said. “But data security is also a major concern, expressed by 48% of respondents.”
Given the number of recent scares, it’s a justifiable concern. Shoppers in Canada and the UK, two of the world’s most cashless economies, reported a rise in fraud in 2017, of 7% and 6% respectively. It’s a reminder that the more consumers come to rely on technological solutions in the payment sphere, the more exposed they become to the attentions of highly sophisticated cyber criminals.
In Mexico, a haven for the black market of stolen data, reports of data theft have mushroomed by 25% last year, yet the country’s government and banks are determined to plow ahead with plans to harvest — and store — the biometric data of all bank customers.
A recent survey from international law firm Osborne Clarke showed that 79% of the 2,000 people surveyed said they worry they would be sharing too much data if cash were entirely replaced by mobile payments. Respondents to the Paysafe survey also expressed concerns about being charged for things they didn’t buy (47%), losing control of their spending (31%), or making inadvertent purchases (28%).
The message is clear: for the moment, most consumers are unwilling to accept a wholly cashless economy. And their reservations may have grown in recent weeks, following the outage of Visa services in Europe, which left millions of customers across the region unable to make payments using their cards. In a statement, Visa said the problem was caused by a “hardware failure”, which hardly inspires confidence it could never happen again.
Until a cashless system can be created that is 100% safe from the threats posed by natural disasters, accidents, cyber criminals and basic human incompetence, consumers in most countries, including even less-cash economies like Sweden, the UK and Canada, would prefer to hold on to their grubby notes and coins. By Don Quijones.
A virtual paradise for real bank heists. Read… Globalized Digital Bank Robbers Feast on Latin America
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Only a numskull would put full faith in an electronic system owned by, of all companies, Blackstone.
But, a fool and his fiat currency is soon….
That said, I weep for these lost generations.
Your comment : “Only a numb-skull would put full faith in an electronic system owned by, of all companies, Blackstone.”
And perhaps only a numb-skull would put any faith in Bitcoin, (1) owned by no-one (some see that as a plus, I do get that) (2) already fraudulently penetrated NUMEROUS times, (3) guaranteed by no-one, and (4) fully subject to large internet outages, not yet seen but presaged by electrical system outages.
Not to mention large-scale government regulation and opposition, as yet unseen.
FIAT is severely, and perhaps fatally flawed. Maybe.
But there is a reason for the “cash in hand” truism being readily understood worldwide.
People that place ready faith in nouveau institutions can be subjected to fearsome losses and failures, until what is new matures.
So many untried financial instruments, “untried” w.r.t. systemic failures. Sure to come, always. The trials, that is.
Don’t waste your breath. You have to allow the Millennial Falcon to soar and crash and even then they would move on to turning Murica into a fully socialist economy.
Well, we can certainly hope!
Oh man, stop talking so dirty. Bitcoin is not down with all that.
But the fundamental weakness of all forms of electronic payment is their reliance on the one thing that cash holders couldn’t care less about. I keep at least some cash around at all times because living in SF, if and when the next earthquake hits, having cash means that I can at least buy bread and water when everyone else is frantic with their Apple Pay and credit cards when electricity is nonexistent.
The official enthusiasm for going cashless was to support negative rates, NIRP, so that cash could not be hidden by those who had NIRP forced upon them. Shadow lending becomes impossible without official support. Capital gets destroyed as official policy.
The change of management at the Fed and the change of philosophy dumping the globalists in the US ruined the concept of a cashless society overall. We dodged NIRP by an inch. Negative rates work only if everyone does them. Now, going cashless is just a weird idea that some countries do or want to do.
I would like to believe that governments/banks have given up on it but don’t quite trust that. A cashless society gives them too much scope for control (and don’t they love that?), for invasion of privacy, and for skimming off profits, whether it be by fees of potential transaction taxation.
Don Quijones, Cash itseft is NOT safe from the threats posed by natural disasters, accidents, cyber criminals and basic human incompetence. Also cash is way easier to steal.
How can xyber criminals steal real cash? Simple, ATM hacking, data mining so they can yo to your house while you are not there and so on.
Debit carsa do tend to get a pass, in a lot of countries debit cards are rising in popularity. It helps they are way cheaper for consumers than credit cards, and stores and so on also get paid faster.
Also during the Visa crisus ATMs still worked, so debit cards was a way to get cash.
Don’t think the article is about safety ……….. Don Q made that point in the end to emphasize the necessary features required for people to give up cash and go fully electronic.
“in a lot of countries debit cards are rising in popularity”, please cite where these countries are so that we can judge whether they matter. In China, people use mobile payments almost exclusively. Credit card is considered passe. Debit cards? What’s that?
“In China, people use mobile payments almost exclusively”
Umm, is that by free choice?
Real cash, Andrew Jacksons, U S Grants and Ben Franklins can be easily secured — WELL SECURED — by anyone with an intellect who can use any of the many techniques currently available. And I DO NOT mean safe deposit boxes or a safe in the home.
Midnight Gardening is my preferred method, and I have many dissimilar methods that would be impossible to locate. Impossible.
http://preciousmetaltax.com/do-it-yourself/
I live on a high hill composed of rocky ledge —
neither of a thief, or a natural disaster, will ever disturb my buried and waterproof stash.
You gotta give people credit before issuing blanket statements that cash is not safe from thieves and natural disasters and the like. People like me will never tell you how we do what we do, but we do it very well indeed.
Sorry but you are wrong. Your cash and precious metals are not safe (completely free of any risk of loss) no matter where and how you hide them.
You are correct. You can only do things to reduce risk, not completely eliminate it.
Read that FDR enacted law where government can; “under current federal law, gold bullion can be confiscated by the federal government in times of national crisis”
So not completely convinced that gold it fully safe from the hands of the Fed.
Bitcoin. Bitcoin exchanges. You know who are the operaters behind? They’re just websites right? You know web page building techniques? You know the ease to make changes to display information on those sites at the split of a second?
Who is buying and selling at any point of time? Who knows? At what price and quantities that would influence price fluctuations? The display information each time has nothing to do with the buying and selling. Fictitious settings are carried out each time. Where a sudden aberration happens immediately cease the function of the website claiming site being hacked. Who knows accept those behind.
I have the whole two bucks at the moment.
Anyone owns Tesla? Can you charge it up using cash outside of home?
The test of value.
Five people walk through a park.
One is carrying $10k on a credit card, another is carrying $10k worth of bitcoin on their Iphone. Another has $10k of Apple share certificates another $10k of bond certificates and another $10k of cash.
Who’s the most likely to get mugged then robbed. That’s the test of value.
The guy with the iPhone I guess! After all, $10 isn’t much nowadays but a nice shiny iPhone for the Mrs…….? And then the credit card so it can be cloned.
Ah .. the game is to choose a safer ‘venue’ …
There IS this thing called common sense, but many refuse to use it, in whatever situation !
I told you so.