Our Dental Insurance Sent us “Free” Internet-Connected Toothbrushes. And this is What Happened Next

When the product is “free,” WE are the product.
Last December, we changed dental insurance. The new insurer included in its offering a set of “free” electric toothbrushes, the vibrating “sonic” kind called evocatively “Beam Brush.” One for each of us. My wife chose the colors when she ordered the brushes, as you will notice in a moment.
Electric toothbrushes are nothing new. We had one at home when I was a teen.
What’s new is this:
- They’re “free”
- They’re connected to the Internet of Things, via Bluetooth and an app on your smartphone.
The app on the smartphone does all the good stuff, such as adjusting the speed of the brush. And off the data goes into the cloud.
So forget that thing. When the box arrived in January, we put it unopened into the closet to be forgotten.
Three months later, we get a second and identical box:
This was a gentle reminder that these brushes were “free” for a reason, and that therefore we had to use them, and that the company knew we hadn’t opened the first box because the brushes hadn’t beamed, so to speak, any data back to Beam. The brushes were part of the deal, and we better set them up, download the app, and beam back data from the inside of our mouths – that was the message.
We dilly-dallied around for a week or so. But last night, after we double-checked to make sure Bluetooth was turned off on our phones, we opened the first box:
It contained two tubes of special toothpaste, two rolls of floss, and the two toothbrushes, each in its own color-coded box, greenish-yellow for me and pink-red for her. OK, cool colors, I get it. Note the paring knife, which was not included: it was needed to remove the shrink-wrap that was around each individual item:
And there were the instructions. They came in two forms. Here’s the big print, a sheet that was right there. It shows what to do first. So this would be easy.
“Connect your brush to unlock all its magical features,” it says at the top. And here are the tree steps:
- “Download app” from the App Store or Google Play.
- “Sign in” with the email and password “you used while creating your Beam Dental account.”
- “Follow setup. Make sure Bluetooth is on, brush is in hand and the app will do the rest.”
Once the thing is set up, you have all kinds of awesome options via this app, it says: “View Insurance Card, Find a Dentist, Quadrant Time, Control Brush Speed, Earn Rewards, Family Gaming.” This is going to be fun. Got it?
Not quite so obvious was the second set. It’s printed on the inside of the cardboard box that the plastic toothbrush box was in, and you have to tear the box apart and unfold it:
In very small print, it lists the standardized warnings (for example, “Do not submerge or place in water or other liquid”), instructions for setup, brushing of teeth, adjusting the speed via the app, and cleaning of device. Buried in the middle of the list, it also includes this little paragraph:
“Data Syncing: Data will automatically sync as long as the Beam Brush is pared to a compatible device that is sending and receiving data.”
That “compatible device would be the smartphone with the app.
And there’s the part you certainly are not supposed to read because it’s the compliance language about radio interference, compatibility with US, Canadian, and European standards, in English and French, etc., etc. No one reads this stuff. So I read it because this is a “free” toothbrush, and I better read everything.
I find the real name of the device: “Usage Monitoring Sonic Toothbrush.” And this gem:
The Beam Brush (Generation 2) collects brushing usage data that wirelessly transmits the data to a software application (Beam Brush App) that runs on the user’s own mobile device (“smartphone”).
Is there a microphone in the toothbrush? It wouldn’t say.
It wouldn’t be the first time that an Internet-connected microphone was hiding inside a harmless-sounding product, such as a doll that “chatters about horses and hobbies” and could be “eavesdropping on your child.”
We proceeded with care. Without downloading the app and without connecting the toothbrush to our smartphones, we turned it on (without app, you can only turn it on and off), used the special toothpaste, and brushed our teeth. The vibrating brush massages the gums nicely. But the whole thing vibrates in your hand, and for a fleeting moment, I had the feeling of sticking an Internet-connected vibrator in my mouth. There are stories about them spying on their users too, and getting caught doing it.
So we’re using the device without app and Internet connection. Beam is still thinking we’re not using it because we’re not uploading our data to the cloud and considers us in violation of the “free” deal. We’re expecting a series of emails that start out gently, and every two weeks or so get increasingly emphatic, telling us that we better start setting up the Internet connection to our toothbrushes and start sending our data to the cloud.
What’s next? The day when we cannot get dental insurance without Internet-connected toothbrush.
There are many people who think nothing of it. They laugh at us. For them, we’re fossils that just cannot grasp the modern world where private life takes place on the Internet and is stored forever in the cloud. Formerly innocuous devices like toothbrushes, dolls, TVs, thermostats, fridges, mattresses, or toilet-paper dispensers, that are everywhere around the house, will see to it that more and more personal and even intimate data gets uploaded to the cloud as the Internet of Things invades not only our home but our body cavities.
For now, our household is still able to at least partially block this intrusion. But there will be a day when we will be forced to surrender our data to get health insurance, drive a car, or have a refrigerator and a thermostat in the house. This is where this is going. Why? Because data is where the money is. And because many consumers are embracing it.
After all we’ve learned over the years about Facebook, and particularly recently, where’s the panicked rush to “delete” Facebook accounts? Read… Then Why Is Anyone STILL on Facebook?
Haven’t heard of this before, thanks, Wolf!
Be weary of anything “smart” like electricity meters, too.
Pretty scary. Hopefully they limit use of the information to advertising.
But even if the whole purpose of this personal tracking is advertising, I don’t see how it can be successful in the long run when the middle class is gutted out. The system knows how to extract every last dime out of people, but it does not know how to put money back into their pocket.
Yet another why I don’t buy dental insurance.
At least you see it coming Wolf, the sad truth is that about 90% have no clue.
As of this month, the EU forces the installation of a device in cars (to report accidents automatically). Strictly one-way, just like the Alexis’ and Echo Dots of the world…
“Orwellian” would be a gross understatement. Somewhere, the ghost of ol’ George is smiling. Or crying.
Could you share the name of the insurer, or are you concerned about raising their ire? Is it stated anywhere that use of the spying device is a requirement for coverage, or will you only find out when you attempt to put in a claim?
Let’s hope the recent Forcebook revelations will encourage more of the sheep to think twice about volunteering the intimate details of their daily lives. I’m not holding my breath though. Sharing everything online has become so endemic in our culture, especially so in the youngins’ who can’t even conceive of a world without smart phones and 24×7 connectivity.
The insurer’s name is also the brand of the device. The blue of the toothpaste box is the same blue as our insurance card. It’s one unified platform. The name is “Beam” :-]
From the Beam site:
What do you do with my brushing data?
The Beam Brush tracks usage to encourage better brushing habits amongst our members. Then, we collect that data in the aggregate so that groups receive the best possible rates on insurance premiums.
Better brushing leads to better plans and premiums for your group!
So, essentially a group shaming if you don’t meet their threshold for “better brushing” (for which the criteria are not disclosed). Does this include what time(s) of the day you brush and for how long?
Big Brother is watching you — Brush. Or not.
Exactly. And your insurance rates will be penalized if you don’t brush 3 times a day. Which means you’ll have to take the toothbrush with you to work and back home again. Every day. Or else be penalized.
And if you fail to comply they’ll cut off your wife’s pinky finger. (cf Cat’s Eye/Quitter’s Inc). That’s in the fine print of the insurance agreement you didn’t read but implicitly accepted when you picked the box up off your doorstep.
Please let us know whether they honor claims if you don’t enable the app.
THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS FREE !
And errr …. Long live analogue ;-)
Yes, long live analog , but while The Rest of Us are being herded into digital pens, the Overclass is buying up what remains of the analog world…
Great story, Wolf, I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. And I’ll bet your dental insurance is extremely expensive or else will cover only a fraction of the costs of any procedure other than a cleaning, which you won’t even need anymore if you use those toothbrushes and floss religiously. I swear, the high cost of dental care these days is a crime. It was different back in the day, when my folks were raising us five kids and our teeth.
Our dental insurance is cheaper than the prior one, and pays better too. We suspect that the internet-connected device, and the data stream it provides, has something to do with it.
Soooo, it sounds like you’re essentially buying-in (or maybe ‘resigned to’ is a more app t phrase .. ) to the whole Internet of Sh!t .. no ?
I believe there will be immense blow-back from all this data gleaning techdreck ‘;[
Come on Wolf. They will refine the brushes; you will get a cavity in a wisdom tooth & the insurer will blame you for not brushing that area well… so claim denied.
“We get cheaper insurance b/c our tooth brush tracks our brushing.” Really?
I don’t participate in social media or have dental insuance.
So, my data is private (I think) and I also paid $750 for 2 fillings(one
hour of the dentists’ time). It’s expensive when you’re on the outside.
But how long can you survive with an analog toothbrush?
:-]
My son had 4 wisdom teeth pulled. The dentist billed the insurance company $2K, they got $1.5K, and we still had to pay almost $400, which is what it probably costs anyway.
My dentist has new computer stuff in his office & I can see on the screen that he has $5,000 for 2 large fillings I need replaced. I’ll get the work done while overseas. We’re headed for UK and Europe. Worst case, we do research and I go to Tijuana for the dental work. But I suspect at the very least I will pay for our airfares with the savings.
How did you know it wasn’t scanning the whole neighbourhood for an open wifi, and then report on you for not using your own wifi?
Besides, smart toothbrushes aside, have you heard about LED light bulbs which you can adjust via a smartphone app?
That would be a huge lie the company would likely not get away with. It says the device has Bluetooth that is always on unless you take out the battery. If it also has wifi to report back via that route without disclosing it, that would be quite something. And it would be easy to detect too.
But then, anything is possible these days. If they get caught, they’ll just pay a small fine and issue an apology. So the risks would be minimal.
So then maybe the game .. is not to play ! Even if it means paying a higher insurance premium, or baring that, paying outta pocket. Some dental folk actually like to take this stuff we call ‘cash’ …
PRIVACY!!! YOU’VE WANT PRIVACY!!! YOU INSOLENT DOG!!! WHERE ARE YOUR PAPERS!!!
It’s called “cognitive dissonance.” Many Germans had no idea that things would ever get so bad. But a few did and left Germany before that happened. Warning signs, there are always warning signs, but most can’t read them, or choose to ignore them like an ostrich hiding its head in the sand.
I recently saw a bumper sticker that read:
Healthcare is a right not a privilege
Once your daily eating habits and dental hygiene habits are uploaded to an authority that provides your health care “right”, in order to properly analyze it for you as a “free service”, is the day when the same authority will tell you what you can/can’t eat and when you can eat it.
I’ve been saying this for years: take your health into your own hands. Eat right, exercise daily, with proper dental hygiene, and hope for the best because with “rights” come responsibilities, and attached the those are authorities that are more than eager to peer into your life and tell you how to live it.
After further thought, I deleted my Facebook account. It’s been three weeks and I don’t miss it. I’m relieved.
Funnily enough the US seems to have more “nanny” insurance companies watching your behavior than countries with single payer coverage. Why? Cause they are profit driven…and they want more money.
As for health and responsibility … give me a break. Yes behaviors can impact health but many of the health issues we eventually face are down to pure bad luck, or bad genes. I will take pooled health care (single payer) over any other alternative (and I have good genes) for the reduced stress (no insurance to shop for, nor worries about going to a doctor) , the overall benefits to society (eg: great for entrepreneurs), and well … cause it is the right thing to do.
Since we’re on the subject of health care, here’s an interesting article from Slashdot about whether or not cures for diseases is “cost effective” –
https://science.slashdot.org/story/18/04/14/0059236/is-curing-patients-a-sustainable-business-model-goldman-sachs-analysts-ask
The answer of course is that it’s NOT. Treating diseases is MUCH more profitable than curing them. We don’t have health care in this country, we have sick care.
The research was done by the “squid”.
Thus .. polio, and no doubt smallpox, under today’s hyperfinancialized nonregulatory atmosphere, would never have been eradicated .. only allowed to spread death, and misfortune .. for $$$
Honestly .. GSacks, and their ilk are a virulent form of socialgrifting CANCER ..
They need some radiation ‘therapy’ .. Stat !
1984 was right.
As long as obligatory usage of the product is not included in the contract you signed, you can just block their calls and add their e-mails to your junk list.
Maybe they won’t want your money enough to make lose their services, maybe not.
Will they sent you more “free” toothbrushes?
Who knows.
Maybe Mr. Richter should send the toothbrushes back with a polite note- thanks but no thanks, and see what happens.
Thanks for the heads up Wolf. Wonder what “other” free
products have a hidden transmitter.
So the toothbrush police have arrived? I sent my son dental floss for Christmas. He says it makes his gums bleed so he doesn’t use it. If I could send him something like this I would, and threaten to cut off his inheritance if he didn’t follow proper dental care. If the corporate solution works so much the better.
On a similar note, I installed Wifi-connected thermostats in our home. The benefit: it allows us to check temperatures when we are out of town so we know if the furnace or A/C are operational.
It also came with a “killer” feature that you could enable location tracking on your phone and the furnace would automatically go to the “vacation/away” setting once you leave home.
Great idea- NOT! Half the Internet would know if you are home or not.
Almost as bad as announcing you are on vacation on Twitter #vacation. Our neighbors home got broken into after their kids did just that.
I thought at first that this story must be a late April Fool’s joke. No? Well then, time to give this insurer its just reward by obtaining coverage elsewhere.
Dental insurers are not in business to lose money. I dropped coverage for my family when I retired in 2014 and have found my overall dental care costs since then to be lower.
Any tech can lead time distopian usage but it need not be that way.
There is some evidence to suggest that presenting people with data and tracking of critical behaviors such as perhapes brushing frequency and time could be used in a way to encourage people to brush more.
Penalizing or incentivising those who upload better data is the worst case. In the best case seeing how your brushing habits measure up to peers tends to make people want to do at least as well as average.
Just got training on the EU’s GDPR regulations. They are shockingly good. The question is when will US citizens get such protections.
In the case of Beam they are barred from collecting data beyond what they need for the device itself.
Fine print gotchas are not allowed.
User must clearly opt in to each agreement.
Upon request the data controller must supply all data and third parties that may have received it within 30 days.
Upon request all data must be wiped including third parties. This is the legal responsibility of the data controller…
Good stuff.
If you use one for something other than brushing teeth do you still get brushing credit?
Haha
If you use one for something other than brushing teeth do you still get brushing credit?
I’d be careful about going to a dentist affiliated with this insurer, Wolf, now that you’ve no doubt been tagged as “non-compliant.”
They might place place a chip in your teeth to ensure your compliance thereafter!
Hey ho,
Let’s talk fossil behaviour. You know, it is possible to live a long, satisfying, and healthy life without a smart phone or being connected to any application, whatsoever. Yes, there are almost no more phone booths anymore for one of those urgent calls, but do I really need to phone someone when I go to town? Of course not.
Our dental plan (extended health) has a modest co-pay. I had the joy of a root canal last month which included two visits for the rotor rooter experience and a perm filling to replace a temp. Total cost to me for everything was around $140 cdn. Flossing and brushing done at home, manual application, no comments or scrutiny except from my wife. Apparently, I take too big of piece of floss. Go figure. Oh yeah, I forget to clean the mirror. Who needs a cloud reminder or app track when I have a wife?
A Bluetooth connected toothbrush is about the stupidest thing I have ever heard of. Assuming this isn’t a belated April 1 joke, my mind boggles at the MBA level halfwits who schemed and back-stabbed to make sure this great idea took hold and got implemented. And the CEO who said “Great Idea, We Have To Do It.” must be a true flake. Who lost their job or got sent to corporate Siberia because they openly said “That’s a Stupid Idea”. I have met idiots like that, making me think this actually could be not a spoof.
My toothbrush is a spy, and I can’t even post a vacation or lunch picture to the feed for all to see and be amazed over. What a gyp. It need a Facebook feed. Facebook notification: Jenny just brushed and did an excellent job. Facebook notification: Bob forgot to brush yesterday. We need this. HIPAA is a work around.
Just wondering … if my toothbrush has a microphone and both go over the internet, will they know if I ate too many beans yesterday? And I love beans. Perhaps they will offer advice to avoid dietary distress automatically if the right amount of dietary distress announces itself?
Will I see an automatic Facebook notification from the microphone in my toothbrush: xxx has dietary distress?
But then, some might ask, where did you put that toothbrush? They might not know about the microphone and think some other sensor figured it out. Not good. Some people aren’t very smart.
Time to rethink the whole concept of a smart toothbrush with internet capabilities.
great read, I am still chuckling over N. Kelly comments and others. Anyways Wolf’s potentially transmitted dental regimen data might be protected by HIPAA .
Wolf : Look at the bright side. You could use those brushes as belly button or shoeshine brushes and your dental carrier wouldn’t know the difference. Lol.
On another note: if my appliances ever start speaking to me I will beat them into submission with my Louisville Slugger. ;)
What happens when you buy burial insurance?
You had better die promptly. Bookeeping on your account costs money ..
You unpack the product and put it in a ziplock bag with all the paperwork, drop it off at Goodwill and forget about it. It never happened.
It must be nice to have a dental plan, a dentist, and free electric toothbrushes, Wolf. When they are giving out Free Dentures let me know.
I don’t have a Dental Plan, and I have to come up with $2500.00 for one small denture. I looked on EBay for Made in China dentures and found Used Dentures for sale on EBay USA. I think the mortuary must have a deal going with the EBay seller.
Yummy, eh.
MOU
I went to a new dentist a few weeks ago, lots of pre-exam paperwork, including one that I accept their findings and agree to have work done as recommended by the dentist (“per the attached”). Of course nothing was attached since a dentist had not even look in my mouth at that point. Naturally, I told them I could not sign such a ridiculous statement, bewildering the receptionist, which bewildered me that some people actually sign this. The dentist wasn’t happy and informed me it is their policy for everyone to sign this statement. I am still looking for a new dentist!
At least they have not sent you the Blockchain version yet. That thing will use the kinetic energy generated while you are brushing to compute the next block.
Ain’t life great?