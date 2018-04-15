Is the “Petro-Yuan” a Credible Challenge to Dollar Supremacy?

Wolf Richter with Jim Goddard on This Week in Money:
China latest effort to get its currency to be used globally is the “petro-yuan.” Is it a credible challenge to the supremacy of the US dollar? If China dumped US Treasuries, what would that accomplish? And more…
Central banks around the world seem leery about the Chinese yuan. Read… What Could Dethrone the Dollar as Top Reserve Currency?
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Interesting. People always assume the status quo is the status quo forever. As we move away in time from Bretton woods. Also silver at one point was just as valuable a gold not deemed poor man’s gold.
whatever follows the dollar as the global reserve currency, it won’t be RMB
https://deep-throat-ipo.blogspot.co.uk/2018/04/the-new-phone-books-herethe-new-phone.html?m=1
and go down a bit
Is the new status quo, a renters nation, the trend seems that way. Living in MA, RE remains well above the average, challenging the reserve only seems to imply less ability to purchase property..