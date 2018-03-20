Then Why Is Anyone STILL on Facebook?

Where’s the panicked rush to “delete” accounts?
Things at Facebook came to a head, following the disclosure that personal data from 50 million of its users had been given to a sordid outfit in the UK, Cambridge Analytica, whose business model is to manipulate elections by hook or crook around the world, and which is now getting vivisected by UK and US authorities.
The infamous “person familiar with the matter” told Bloomberg that the Federal Trade Commission has opened an investigation into whether Facebook violated a consent decree dating back to 2011, when Facebook settled similar allegations – giving user data to third parties without user’s knowledge or consent. Bloomberg:
Under the 2011 settlement, Facebook agreed to get user consent for certain changes to privacy settings as part of a settlement of federal charges that it deceived consumers and forced them to share more personal information than they intended. That complaint arose after the company changed some user settings without notifying its customers, according to an FTC statement at the time.
If Facebook is found to be in violation of the consent decree, the FTC can extract a fine of $40,000 per day, per violation. Given the 50 million victims spread over so many days, this could be some real money, so to speak.
Facebook said in a statement, cited by Bloomberg, that it rejected “any suggestion of violation of the consent decree.” It also said with tone-deaf Facebook hilarity, “Privacy and data protections are fundamental to every decision we make.”
That Facebook is collecting every little bit of personal data it can from its users and their contacts and how they react to certain things, their preferences, their choices, physical appearance – photos, I mean come on – clues about their personalities, and the like has been known from day one. That’s part of its business model. It’s not a secret.
That third parties have access to this data has also been known at least since 2011. Advertisers also have had access to certain types of data to target their ads.
And yet, Facebook’s user base has grown. More than ever, people put their entire lives on Facebook – maybe not the kids, as they’ve become enamored with other platforms, but their moms. Babies are on Facebook long before they have any idea what Facebook is. There’s a generation growing up that has been on Facebook since birth.
When the Equifax hack occurred last year – which Equifax disclosed graciously and partially months after the fact on September 7 – the personal data of what has now grown to 145.5 million consumers was stolen. This included names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, addresses, and “in some instances,” driver’s license numbers, and other data.
This shocked the world that pays attention to this because the data breach could unleash a tsunami of identity theft. But most consumers who saw it in the media simply shrugged and went on. They could have put a credit freeze on their accounts with the credit bureaus, thus making it nearly impossible for someone else to get a loan or credit card in their name (identity theft). But few consumers put a credit freeze on their accounts. Many consumers still don’t know what Equifax is or what it does, and when you discuss the situation, they think you’re spouting off conspiracy theories.
But there is a difference between credit bureaus such as Equifax and social media platforms such as Facebook.
With credit bureaus, consumers have no choice. They’re forced to be part of the credit-bureau data bases. Their data is collected, and there is nothing they can do about it. Consumer protection should be the number one priority. When companies get hacked and this consumer data gets stolen, there should be harsh punishments against these companies if they’re found to have been negligent. Arthur Andersen comes to mind.
But with Facebook and other social media platforms, there is no coercion. Consumers submit their most private data voluntarily – nay, eagerly. They jump through hoops to share this stuff with the rest of the world. So maybe they only want to share it with x and not with y, but heck, they’re uploading it to the Internet. What do they expect?
And there is another difference between Equifax and Facebook: Equifax was hacked and the data was stolen. Facebook gave away the data as part of its business model.
But they do have a major trait in common: An aggrieved consumer cannot delete the data these outfits have collected on that consumer. While Facebook allows you to “delete” items and “delete” your account, the data stays behind on the server. It’s available for all purposes; it’s just not publicly viewable.
So now there’s a hue and cry in the media about Facebook, put together by reporters who are still active on Facebook and who have no intention of quitting Facebook. There has been no panicked rush to “delete” accounts. There has been no massive movement to quit Facebook forever. Facebook does what it does because it does it, and because it’s so powerful that it can do it. A whole ecosystem around it depends on the consumer data it collects.
Yes, there will be the usual ceremonies that Equifax also went through: CEO Zuckerberg may get to address the Judiciary Committee in Congress. The questions thrown at him for public consumption will be pointed. But behind the scenes, away from the cameras, there will be the usual backslapping between lawmakers and corporations. Publicly, there will be some wrist-slapping and some lawsuits, and all this will be settled and squared away in due time. Life will go on. Facebook will continue to collect the data because consumers continue to surrender their data to Facebook voluntarily. And third parties will continue to have access to this data.
With Facebook, consumers are in total control: They can just refuse to open an account. And if they have already opened an account, they can delete the app on their mobile devices, clean the cache on their computers, and swear to not ever again sign back in. If enough consumers do that, the whole construct would come down.
The only act that would change anything is if consumers massively and forever abandon Facebook and platforms like it, and never-ever sign on again. That would bulldoze the whole problem away. But that’s not going to happen because consumers don’t want it to happen.
So as far as I’m concerned, people who are still active on Facebook cannot be helped. They should just enjoy the benefits of having their lives exposed to the world and serving as a worthy tool and resource for corporate interests, political shenanigans, election manipulators, jealous exes, and other facts of life.
As is ALWAYS the case, ignorance and apathy stand in the way. People don’t comprehend the fact that Internet is a jungle full of predators. It is very difficult to educate them, unfortunately.
A society of muppets…mission accomplished
Too harsh by half: a nation of harried individuals who desperately want to make contact with other people but find it difficult to manage physically and psychologically. In a precarious world driven by consumer capitalism, where else are most people going to find companionship and validation?
Agreed. FB is a literal lifesaver for my recently-widowed 79-year-old mother who lives 2,000 miles from me and my family. The connection she and millions of others are able to maintain with far flung relatives has a very real and immediate value and shouldn’t be dismissed as extraneous or unnecessary.
Everyone’s got their face stuck in their smartphone … phone zombies.
I got a smart phone about a week ago. That was a week of hell. The thing would hang up when an incoming or outgoing call connected. I managed to get one photo from the phone onto my computer and then that stopped working, too. I could text. That was it. So I had an expensive “texter” not a phone. When my boss tried to call me and I could not for the life of me answer the call (and it’d have hung up anyway) I texted him: “I’ll fix this today”. I went to the phone store and got my old flip phone back, got my account switched back to it.
I realized all I wanted to be able to do was call and text, and while a camera would be nice too, I can get a Canon Elph for $100 or so and carry that. I went to YouTube and watched some videos on texting on a flip phone and I can do that now. Not easy, but I can text and I get the low monthly bill, insanely long battery life compared to a smart phone, and there’s the retro-cool factor too.
The thing with smart phones is, they’re pretty powerful computers and so all kinds of apps can be put on, and it appears to be really easy to get all wound up in things like Facebook, not to mention listening to music on the things, games like Flappy Birds, videos, movies, etc.
I never got into Facebook or LinkdIn and I’m glad I never did.
You said, ¨In a precarious world driven by consumer capitalism, where else are most people going to find companionship and validation?¨
We, my partner and I are on ZERO social media platforms. (I have been reminded that I post here on Wstreet, but only Wolf here knows my real name, and it is so common that he does not really know me at all.)
So my partner and I ARE ON ZERO SOCIAL media and we have ¨companionship and validation¨ .
However, everyone in my family — below the age of 40, so far as I know — is on such as FB , Twitter and things like SnapChat that I understand not.
Go out, meet a friend at the local Coffeehouse or Beer Emporium. Visit the old folks too, they are certainly lonely.
I don’t think people should be surprised. It’s the fast-food of social. Instant flaunting for others to see, instant praises from others, instant envy of others, instant satisfaction of curiosity/voyeurism, instant feeling of belonging and acceptance. Instant gratification has been central to our modern economies and culture. This is a natural evolution of this trend.
Darn you beat me to it.
Muppets … deserve their fall.
If people say that it’s impossible to maintain relationship without Facebook, then how did people in the past do it?
But Facebook will be ok. 2 billion users, 1.7 billion of which aren’t US citizens. Ok, maybe the Europeans will get angry, but in Asia, they’ll be wondering why this is such a big deal. Why? Because most of these people don’t have money, so they don’t care if the data gets sold.
Answer: addiction, compulsion, or any other story people tell themselves.
Most people don’t have the time nor the mental capacity to question the assumptions in their thought process. The more the free money floating in the system, the more people there are at a given job, the more noise and hustle-bustle they need to make to keep their jobs. So they don’t let others think. Eventually one falls into the trap of passively consuming and doing nothing that rocks the proverbial boat. Once they lose the ability to think critically, they are a ‘captive’ audience. On top of this people like Wolf write about abstract concepts of people mining away data. Too much information to process.
I’ve noticed that teenagers display more critical thinking than a lot of grownups when it comes to social media. There’s a scare element in their lives, bullying and child molestors included. So kids on Snapchat have two levels of relationships. First they’ll let you onto their Twitter circles. Unless they know you personally, you’ll stay there. If they like your thought process, you move on to Snapchat. They’ve a fear of data that stays back and is available for bullying and may damage relationships later on. The concern is not so much as to what Snapchat knows but what is displayed. That said, they too cannot grasp the abstract concept of data mining. They too have no time or bandwidth to think about these issues.
Finally, there’s the constant din of news that fact checks and counter fact checks and sounds a lot like crows battling over some piece of meat. So what do you do? You tune out.
I disagree. Most people in First World Countries have the capacity and time to question their assumptions. What’s blocking them are not the lack of those, rather a lack of will, laziness and extraneous pride. Just put down those “smart” phones and start thinking. No time, and yet they are always on their phones.
I would agree with you when it comes to third world countries. You are struggling everyday just to remain alive, you don’t even know that concepts such as “self actualization” exist.
Chicken Little: “the sky is falling.” This is old news that everyone’s known for years which is why there’s no rush to delete accounts.
I want them to ‘spy’ on me and post only stuff I’m interested in. For example: I’m a life-long bachelor; no wife, no kids, no pets, no catastrophes so why would I want to see ads for baby food, feminine hygiene products or dog food?
“post only stuff I’m interested in”
Also called “information selfie”.
I left Facebook last year disgusted with the commercial aspect of the company and their use of private data. Even though I requested max separation Facebook continues to send Friend posts to my email along with various appeals to return. Facebook is like a relative that likes your house and overstays the visit. Overall I find it difficult to imagine why my peers continue to post and chat on Facebook.
I did not know or imagine that was possible. Before I merely disliked FB, now I am afraid of it.
Things that begin with F: FBI, FaceBook, the FED, . . . . .
This was supposed to be a reply to Patrick Matthiesen — the screen scrolled as I was hitting reply, and this got posted in the wrong place. Sorry .
A friend of mine put me on Facebook. Since then they have used data, taken photos from other people where I am present and ransacked my LinkedIn site without any permission. On three separate occasions I have gone through the motions of following the instructions and removing my data yet it still appears. It is totally wicked.
http://www.businessinsider.com/well-these-new-zuckerberg-ims-wont-help-facebooks-privacy-problems-2010-5
Zuckerberg told you what he thinks of you nearly 8 years ago. Think about it.
I just assumed they were already doing this.
Anything remotely tied to the internet: Facebook, Google Chrome search engine, Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and any apps I download on my phone for free and even the ones I pay for.
I don’t put anything online that I wouldn’t want to be front page news or download apps that want permission to things not related to their software e.g. my contacts or photos.
The Internet NEVER forgets.
Other than my 60 year-old aunt in Sevilla, who exactly is on this stupid platform? I never, ever, ever, ever saw the slightest bit of upside to it.
Doubt any meaningful regulatory action will come at them along the via Washingtona. They, and Google, and the rest of Big Tech are clearly an adjunct of the US government while will make a show of nipping the hand that feeds before as ever submitting to it. And its money.
Now the EU? That’s an interesting proposition. They’ve been making noises for years and unlike Washington their antitrust apparatus is not entirely defanged.
And what if some actual US antiestablishment political movement got meaningful power? That I would doubt as a practical matter, but I sense FB et al are not at all popular with the further right and left wings of the American electorate. And now they’re getting blamed for Trump! Who then are their friends? Clearly whomever they are paying, but that will go only so far in the face of significant voter outrage.
Interesting times ahead, perhaps.
I am not in Facebook and I have never used it. I admit I use WhatsApp but I just have to because others do. There is just not the same pressure to use Facebook that to use WhatsApp.
Facebook still has is uses but for me nothing you can do there can’t be replaced.
Find out people I haven’t talked to in ages? Why? We stopped talking for a reason.
I wanna know what people uses Facebook for.
Oh and this is relevant:
https://www.theguardian.com/global/2018/mar/20/delete-your-account-a-guide-to-life-after-facebook
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2018/feb/16/parents-killed-it-facebook-losing-teenage-users
Anyone under 25 who uses Facebook nowadays is considered “out” unless is mostly to keep in contact with relatives living far away.
I read the app permissions and chose to stay web based on Facebook. Not that the app permissions are different than other (basically give all your mobile device data away), Web based gave me the option to live without it. They have progressively restricted features like messaging and marketplace unless I download the app. At this point it became apparent how bad it is to me. I keep using though, and it’s just how it sounds. I’m addicted. I get closer to quitting every day but it’s probably too late, they have as much data as they will ever need for my profile.
This is a bit more nefarious than birth dates and pet’s names. Does anyone put real information in those security questions the guard your accounts? The people who do that are low hanging fruit, and faux populism is the low paid migrant worker picking that fruit. If you are really that obvious you might as well stay on Facebook.
We are communicating with each other and there are switchboard operators making it possible.
Todays switchboard operators resides in everyone’s machine and are always listening so that they are able to send and receive your communications to whoever you want.
On top of that, any curious person can insert an extra switchboard operator to listen to your communications.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Switchboard_operator
You can’t DELETE an account, at least I couldn’t – even though I googled repeatedly about hot to do it. You can only make it ‘inactive’. Mine is inactive and would be gone if there was a way to do it. If I ever sign in again, it will revert to ‘active’ just by signing in. It’s possibly active just because I only made it ‘inactive’ and didn’t do anything else in over a year. (I can only wonder about my fake account in the name of Slam Dunk, who was one of over 300 other Slam Dunk’s.) Thankfully, I no longer get spam email from Facebook, so I’m probably still inactive.
I never use my account and opened it for reasons only peripherally related to social networking. I wrote an on-line how to book and thought it would be good to have a Facebook link. I don’t even remember the password to it. Personally, have absolutely no idea why anyone would want to put their personal information out for the world to see. Even in comments here, I carefully censor myself to make sure nothing too bold is ‘out there’.
BTW, Facebook is only irritated about Cambridge Analytical because they didn’t get paid for the lapse in their control of data outlets. Otherwise, CA would just be another customer.
Anyone who uses Facebook and does not know they’re fodder is new to the world and ripe for the picking. However, someone like me who uses ad blockers out the wazoo any beyond is immune to all cunning advertisers and their masterful ability to cross reference – at least until they do it by IP. Then, I’m as vulnerable as everyone else – at lease until Comcast changes my IP again.
Also, I use Sandboxie and keep my browser data in a ram disk. It clears every time I exit the browser and the ram disk clears every time I shut off my laptop. CCleaner clears what gets through all that.
Android is an advertising – personal data outlet from you to them. It takes massive know-how and a home technological infrastructure to keep data private from them and still a lot gets though if you let down your guard.
Re Android: The average person is owned as soon as they log in unless they’re smarter than the average bear. Then, they’re only spied upon. FB revelations are the tip of the iceberg. Everyone is doing it, or at least you should assume they are.
The only safe thing I know of is HTTPS and then only to buy something from something reputable.
And you had the former Obama campaign manager on Twitter bragging about how “FB was on their side” and all the data mining they did during their election campaign……………
Guess nobody was complaining about that………
“Facebook it too popular, no one posts on there any more”
— Yogi Berra
Every once in a while FaceBook reminds me that somebody wants to login to my old FaceBook account. Rather than login or reply I just give thanks for all the rubes who are helping our intrepid researchers. Next I give thanks for the efficiency and increased sales resulting from targeted advertising, probably numbers beyond imagining.
The answer to the question in the title above is actually quite simple. It’s called dopamine…the same neurotransmitter that’s triggered in our brains with virtually every other addiction. Sean Parker, the ex-founding president of Facebook, spelled it out all very clearly at an Axios event in Philadelphia back in Nov 2017. Google it. Pretty fascinating that the founders of Facebook fully understood the addictive nature of their new service right from the very start.
When I look at Zuckerberg I really do get the feeling that the CIA is behind this
Sure, that’s why Zuckerberg always wears those grey T-shirts. No fashion sense, those CIA agents…
CIA employees are “officers” as in “case officers” or “NOC officers.” CIA “agents” are foreign nationals that the CIA has “recruited” to tell secrets about their government, technology, etc.
FBI employees are “agents” as in “special agents.”
I never understood why people loved Facebook. It always had an “evilness” for me – people posting their entire lives on it, for the whole world to see. Recently, there was some report about how destructive FB (and other social media is) because reading about how fabulous other people’s lives are (mostly fake) causes them to be depressed because their life isn’t so great.
There is also an element of narcissism to people who use FB (and social media). I do hope that people will wise up and get off FB. Several years ago, a family member posted a picture of me to FB without my permission, and I immediately demanded it be taken off.
Another tell for me about FB when it first rolled out was that it was partially funded by the CIA. That was enough for me.
I have never been on Facebook, was on Linked-In for a very short time with a limited profile, and participate in no other social media. I don’t like that much info going out into the Net.
BTW, this is also one of my objections to both the cashless society and autonomous cars. Someone will know everything you buy and everywhere you go. Add in the location setting on your phone and you are fully open to the government and I just don’t trust the government any more.
I spent over 25 years in the Information Technology field. I’ve been telling people for years that the Internet is not a secure platform and never will be. And every time I see a press release that another company, or another bank, or another government entity has experienced a data security breach (e.g. remember Equifax?), I just shake my head. A greater number of these breaches will never even see the light of day, and will remain that way for obvious reasons. A decade or so ago, several major retail corporations of whom I won’t mention here were breached by a felon and his gang using laptops and software downloaded from the Internet for free. As it turned out, those same corporations (Fortune 1000 companies) hadn’t bothered to upgrade their wireless networks to more secure protocols. The only excuse for that was the cost and, in my opinion, technical and managerial incompetence, which is pretty much rampant in the industry and in our governments. And if you can’t trust them to keep your information safe, who can you trust? And if you think that what I’m saying here doesn’t really matter, tell that to all the millions of Americans who have had to deal with their own hellacious nightmares of having their identities stolen via the Internet over the last decade or so.
Lori,
Absolutely right on all counts. Especially unwilling to cover the costs and unconcerned about the fallout to the consumer.
My favorite article today is on Data Breach Today or Bloomberg (Sorry, I don’t post links. Duck Duck Go will pick it up.) The Data Breach Today article contains much more information.
Headline: Expedia’s Orbitz Suspects 880,000 Payment Cards Stolen.
Wolf: When the Equifax breach happened, I didn’t know that credit reporting data could be frozen. I learned it on your site. Froze all reporting at all 3 majors the next day. Belated thanks for publishing such valuable information.
” sordid outfit in the UK, Cambridge Analytica, whose business model is to manipulate elections by hook or crook around the world,”
And for the last year the left of center news media has been pushing the line that only the Russians and their president, Vladamir Putin, manipulate elections.
I have a buddy who keeps a sticky note on his monitor that says “Call A Friend Every Day”.
He has more real relationships than any fake on Fakebook.
No one is deleting Facebook because it still has some conveniences for people using it. Buy & Sell groups, News, etc without changing the interface too much.
Look at Snapchat, the last change was so bad they lost millions of users. It alerted users to advertising and buried content from user contacts.
If Facebook buries users, it will get deleted. But the platform has always been user focused, the advertising gets annoying but never interferes with the user experience.
If i want to post pictures of my dog and 2 cats and Facebook sends me coupons for 50% off my favorite dog/cat food, I am grateful.
If I am shopping for a new lawn mower and Facebook sends me all of the latest deals at Lowes, Home Depot, and Sears, I am also grateful.
If Facebook wants to hear about my political leanings, I am happy for the opportunity to tell them without being offensive to others.
If they want to know who my friends were in elementary school, I don’t really care.
If I want to post my resume on LinkedIn and Facebook and it gets me the best job, I am indebted to them for life.
It’s not like I post my SSN number, bank accounts, and credit cards number on Facebook. Who would?
Oops. I just posted everything I post on Facebook here.
I have relatives who would never have a Facebook account but are proud when their kids are featured in the local paper for an award. People! The local paper is what the local homeless sexual predator is living under for a blanket. They now know your kid lives up the street.
I am social but unlike some, I don’t believe I need to live off the grid.
Meanwhile, back on the ranch…
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/mar/20/officials-seek-warrant-to-enter-cambridge-analytica-hq
Americans outsource everything including thinking.
There’s nothing that says that you can’t have Social Media. But let’s just look at the numbers:
Average FB Software Engineer salary: 150K.
What people pay: Free
With “talent” like this, why bother hiring in America? Critical thinking skill : zero.