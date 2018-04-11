How Much Are Banks Exposed to Subprime? More than we Think

Wells Fargo has $81 billion in exposure to loans that, on paper, it isn’t exposed to.
A couple of days ago, when I wrote about the soaring delinquency rates in subprime auto loans – the worst since 1996 – and the collapse of three specialized small subprime lenders, I stumbled over a special nugget.
One of the collapsed small lenders, Summit Financial Corp, when it filed for bankruptcy on March 23, disclosed that it owed Bank of America $77 million. This loan was secured by the auto loans Summit had extended to subprime customers, who’re now defaulting in large numbers. In the bankruptcy documents, BofA alleged that Summit had repossessed many of these cars without writing down the bad loans, thus under-reporting the losses and misrepresenting the value of the collateral (the loans). This allowed Summit to borrow more from BofA to fund more subprime loans, BofA said.
Summit is just a tiny lender and doesn’t really matter. But there are a whole slew of these nonbank lenders, specializing in auto loans, revolving consumer loans, payday loans, and mortgages. Some of these nonbank lenders specialize in “deep subprime.” And some of these lenders are fairly large.
Since the Financial Crisis, big banks have mostly avoided subprime lending. Instead, they’re lending to the companies that then provide financing to subprime customers. And BofA is finding out just how much risk it was taking with its loan to Summit that was secured by now defaulting auto loans that were secured by cars that, once repossessed, are worth only a fraction of the loan value when they’re sold at auction.
How much banks are exposed in this manner to subprime loans – not just auto loans, but also subprime mortgages, and subprime consumer loans – is somewhat of a mystery. But some clues are percolating to the surface. According to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal of regulatory filings, bank loans to nonbanks lenders have surged sixfold since the Financial Crisis to nearly $345 billion at the end of 2017. Here are the top contenders:
- Wells Fargo: $81 billion, up from $14 billion in 2010
- Citigroup: $30 billion
- Bank of America: $30 billion
- JP Morgan: $28 billion
- Goldman Sachs: $22 billion
- Morgan Stanley: $16 billion.
Banks extend these loans at relatively low interest rates because the loans are collateralized and don’t expose the banks directly to the risks of lending to subprime consumers. Nonbank lenders make money off the spread between the relatively low cost of money and the often double-digit rates they charge consumers. The spread is so sweet and enticing that it caused a boom in the sector and attracted private equity firms.
Among the PE firms that plowed into the auto loan subprime businesses is Blackstone Group, which acquired a majority stake in Exeter Finance in 2011. And it has been rough. The company cycled through three CEOs. As of September 2017, Exeter charged off about 9% of its loans, according to S&P Global, cited by the Wall Street Journal.
At the same time, Wells Fargo’s own pristine-credit auto-loan portfolio experienced charge-offs of only 1%.
But Wells Fargo – along with Barclays, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup – is exposed to Exeter’s subprime loans via a credit line of $1.4 billion. Exeter draws on this line to fund the subprime loans, and then periodically, it creates subprime auto-loan-backed securities that it sells in slices as bonds to investors. It likely hangs on to the riskiest junk-rated slices that take the first losses. At the same time, there is intense interest in the higher-rated slices. Exeter then uses the proceeds to pay down the credit line, which creates room to fund new business.
So via these asset-backed securities, the risks get spread some more. But Exeter remains exposed to the first losses of the asset backed securities, and it remains exposed to the loans that it hasn’t sold off yet. And the banks remain exposed via the credit line to Exeter and its loans. This works really well, and the fees and spreads are really sweet, until consumers begin to default more than anticipated, which is the case now.
Still, banks won’t lend 100% of the value of the collateral – namely these subprime loans. They might lend 80% or so. And in a bankruptcy they have a right to those loans, and when those customers default, and when losses from prior defaults had been hidden, it gets messy in a hurry for the bank, with the collateral value plunging by the day.
Before the Financial Crisis, the spreading of risk in all directions away from the banks was thought to protect the banks. In the end, risk may have been spread, but it didn’t stay spread, so to speak. Some of it snapped back to where it had come from. And the banks’ exposure to nonbanks that are engaged in subprime lending is one of those snap-back risks.
We still don’t fully understand the magnitude of it, and even the banks might not, as BofA is finding out in the Summit bankruptcy. Summit is tiny, and any losses will be a rounding error for BofA. But as far as we know, BofA has $30 billion in exposure, and Wells Fargo $81 billion, to loans that they are, on paper, not exposed to. And those are more serious numbers.
Nice catch! Also what about bank loans to auto dealers? The margins with the dealers are shrinking and there is a major consolidation occurring per a recent WSJ. With a seneca cliff occurring in auto sales probably as low as 12 to 13 million cars per year some of the auto dealers are going to go belly up.
I believe Wolf wrote an article a while back stating that the recent hurricanes did not create nearly the demand dealers and automakers expected. Also, people are holding onto their cars for longer than ever. What do you folks think?
My 2012 Audi A6 has 40k miles on it. I see it getting replaced in 2022.
My 1999 Acura has 54K miles, though I’m thinking of trading it in for an Audi soon. Thanks for the endorsement.
Those of us who keep are cars for so long certainly aren’t doing our part to help grease the economy, though I’m not losing any sleep over it.
@Armando: Yes, I remember Wolf’s excellent analysis of the post-hurricane sales boom that never quite was. Perhaps it’s time for a Spring update to those numbers?
My 2000 Toyota Tundra V8 has been a beauty.
Bought in 2003. Sadly, more reliable by far than Ford.
Same tranny, frame, engine (only 150K mi.).
My 2007 camry has 110k miles and I expect to just use lyft when it dies.
And as for our canadian banksters and their bailout that “never happened” ?
Wells Fargo theoretical exposure: 81 billion.
Wells Fargo practical exposure: 0.
Warren B will transfer those exposure to muppets.
Great reseach. Who rates the slices? and and whats the criteria (just credit scores?). It would seem like the subprime lenders would have crunched the numbers but if the numbers are not looking good, why not find/make a loophole and move some of the riskiest loans up a notch and unload them? With all this money in the system for the purpose of priming the economy, to sell more stuff to people that dont have any more real income to afford it, what could go wrong. How many Unicorns have been created with this money over the past 10 years? Stock price to earings have soared, which is a great example of money priming an asset class.
The usual suspects rate the slices: Fitch, Moody’s, S&P, along with DBRS and Kroll Bond Ratings Agency (KBRA).
Those who are responsible for the losses won’t be those that
pay for them. Funding loans for depreciating assets for consumers
who are high risk. What could go wrong ?
Call it another way to skin a cat….with no oversight the Big Banks are just like your average american who has a credit card disease…bail out…slight go hand…find another way to skin a cat…what can happen? Should these people be denied transportation to get to and from work? Wait till driverless cars are available…and the general public is not allowed to own their own driverless car?