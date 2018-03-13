Why are Investors in China so Eager to Buy US Homes?

A whole industry has sprung up on both sides of the Pacific to dodge the rules on both sides of the Pacific.
Today, the Federal Reserve, in its function as banking regulator, wagged its finger at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) for insufficient procedures to detect illicit money transfers and other prohibited transactions and gave the bank 60 days to put together new anti-money laundering procedures.
ICBC, the largest bank in the world and one of the Big Four state-controlled Chinese banks, has a number of operations in the US, including two in San Francisco, one in Oakland, one in Torrance, Southern California, one in Flushing, NY, and two in New York City, including one on the 20th floor of Trump Tower.
The Fed started hounding the big Chinese banks on money-laundering procedures in the US in July 2015, with its first known enforcement action of that sort, when it gave China Construction Bank 60 days to produce plans that would curtail money laundering and suspicious transactions.
The Chinese government too has been cracking down on money flows as part of its capital controls. For individuals, these rules were tightened effective January 1, 2017. The punishment for illegal outflows was strengthened and scrutiny was increased. The individual annual maximum of $50,000 remained in place. If individuals want to obtain foreign currency from their bank, they have to fill out an application and disclose what they want to do with it. This application would then scrutinized by State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
With only mitigated effect when it comes to Chinese individuals trying to get their money out of harm’s way and plowing it into foreign homes.
Chinese individuals spent 25% less on homes overseas in 2017, compared to 2016, according to one of China’s largest international property portals, Juwai.com, cited by the Financial Times. But that still came to $40 billion, among the three largest annual amounts ever.
And $50,000 doesn’t buy a home anywhere in the coastal areas of the US, where Chinese buyers like to buy. And even in cheaper urban areas, $50,000 isn’t enough to buy a home.
Yet every major real-estate brokerage in the US markets its American homes aggressively to buyers in China, on Chinese-language websites. This includes, as of last April, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a subsidiary of HomeServices – the second largest residential brokerage in the US – when it announced a marketing agreement with Juwai.com “to syndicate all of its franchisees’ residential listings.”
So a whole industry has sprung up on both sides of the Pacific to get around the rules on both sides of the Pacific.
“Buyers are more interested than ever, but some are taking longer to complete their purchases,” Jay Xiao, general manager of the East-West Property brokerage in Shanghai, told the Financial Times. The brokerage specializes in American properties. Ms. Xiao has worked with 1,000 buyers.
It used to take three to six months for a Chinese buyer to buy a US home, from a first viewing to completing the deal. In 2017, about quarter of the deals were delayed, and on average it took over six months to complete a deal.
“It’s more annoying to move money out, but the vast majority feel it’s worth it to secure their kids’ health and education,” Xiao told the FT:
The country’s elite worry about pollution giving their children asthma, a stiff education system that their youngsters might not thrive in, and losing their rank within China’s ever-shifting social hierarchy. Emigrating, or being educated abroad, gives children a boost in status as well as access to societies seen as more stable.
Unlike the salaried middle class, the upper class mostly came by their wealth through one-off events, Ms. Xiao says – a business deal, an initial public offering, or buying a house in the 1990s at the start of the property boom. “They’re worried that they can’t repeat it,” says Ms. Xiao. “Nobody feels secure.”
Then there’s another problem – and opportunity.
“Chinese investors have few places to put their money,” explained Henry Zhou, founder of Henry Group, which helps people invest and emigrate overseas.
“As long as a customer pays, how they got their money out is not our business,” the founder of an online property brokerage who didn’t want to be name, understandably, told the FT.
“There is always a way of getting past a rule in China,” the manager of a Beijing property investment company looking to buy in the US told the FT.
This type of investment strategy has perverted homes where people live into a financialized global asset class, like stocks or bonds. With a difference: People don’t live in stocks and bonds; but they do live in homes. When homes become a global asset class, the demand is theoretically unlimited, and no construction boom can ever supply enough homes quickly enough. The whole supply-and-demand equation of the housing market falls apart.
Homes owned by foreign investors may be vacant for years and are thus not part of the actual housing stock. This contributes to the surge in prices – and hence the broader syndrome of the “affordability crisis,” and in places like San Francisco, the “Housing Crisis,” for people who’re actually trying to live in homes.
Conversely, this demand for an asset class can evaporate just as quickly – not necessarily when governments are trying to crack down as buyers see this as a winnable cat-and-mouse game, but when prices decline, and when this vacant and costly-to-maintain overseas “investment” suddenly turns into an expensive albatross. And then investors’ efforts to get out from under those costly assets can destabilize the housing markets further.
I think Vancouver is ground zero for chinese money laundering and corruption. They are close to destroying the social fabric in the city.
In all probability, all the chinese money invested in real estate is crime and corruption money that was obtained through forced expropriations of chinese farmers and sheer public theft.
It is also well established that those chinese millionaires contribute less than refugees in income taxes to the society, while keeping their wife and kids in welfare programs and other social services.
I hope IRS will do a better job going after them than Canadian revenue agency which is a total joke. We dont need any new laws, just reinforce the existing rules and things should take care of themeselves.
Beat me to it, Momento. All Govt levels have enjoyed the increased revenues these past 10+ years from Chinese money seeking a good safe cleaning. Hopefully, the new empty home taxes will slow things up a bit. But the new Ontario Con leader will probably jump start new west coast buying spree when hope just started to settle in. :-)
In my little red-neck of the woods on north Vancouver Island houses are selling big time this spring, often in just a few days. The buyers are of two types; young families looking for an affordable home and willing to commute an hour to work into Campbell River, or folks who have just cashed out in major cities and are looking to buy into rural paradise. The city folks are buying the expensive places with property attached.
My wife and I always chuckle at the latter group. They move in and expect a little coffee bistro, better shopping instead of none, and always always talk about increasing tourism and ‘growth’ opportunities. (Why do they move here? Why?) They usually move on in a few years and move closer to_________ (a hospital, shopping) etc. Everyone is glad to see them go. You cannot believe the visible learning curve when they discover it wasn’t what they thought it was going to be like. I have seen them depart, bitter.
Chinese don’t buy here, just refugees from their buying pressure. There are always rumours they are going to be buying up Uclulet and building resorts for Chinese, using Chinese labour. But I am pretty sure they never will. It seems Chinese like buying into major centres, only.
“And $50,000 doesn’t buy a home anywhere in the coastal areas of the US, where Chinese buyers like to buy. ”
Very important point. In my metro area I have seen a large influx of Chinese since 2013. Homes go between 500K-1000K.
You didn’t state how they move the other $450,000 or so out! Any info would be helpful.
Thank You
Here in the east coast not so small anymore town of the #1 US private university, homes are being gobbled up at well over ask price, from unseen buyers, often via pocket listings, that we locals dont even get to see. Then the home sits vacant, or perhaps with a rental sign, at an obscene rate that no one will pay. But the buyers dont care, because the capital appreciation more than makes up for the 0% yield, and with no dirty local tenants, there is less wear and tear, depreciation and maintenance expense. Plus, when their kids are old enough, they can ship them to live in the house, and get one of their friends to play pretend parent while they attend one of the best public high schools in the country. And heck, while they are at it, they may as well find an ex-bridge building company (now scoooping up educational sites, and pretending it knows how to run them) to buy up the 40 acres where a world renowned music university sits, and pretend they arent going to destroy it to build a charter school or similar for all the people that are soon to be coming to the area from China. #winning
There’s one thing I hope you people would help me understand.
In most if not all countries, properties taxes are levied according to home values and on top of that taxes and junk fees tend to go up if you are not a resident. You can leave a house to deteriorate (at least until the neighbors start pestering local authorities) after buying it but you cannot dodge property taxes and junk fees.
Which can be pretty substantial: I remember what we were paying in Fort Lauderdale and San Diego. My typical reaction was “Ouch!”.
For billionaires this is not an issue, nor for those living at least a few months per year in their “investments”, but how does the average Chinese “absentee landlord” deal with it? Does he wire a few grands every year to an agency in the US or Australia which will pay taxes and fees for him? Does he use those informal networks Chinese immigrants are notorious for? Or has he found some way to avoid paying taxes and not getting into troubles for them?
Thanks.
What has been on the news about Vancouver luxury heritage homes, (that no one else can afford to buy) is that new owners are pleased enough to see them sit empty and deteriorate. However, a few weeks ago someone lit one up and it was damaged by fire. Instead of being allowed to tear it down and building a lot-absorbing modern monstrosity the joke is on them. They are now forced to restore it back to heritage standards.
(two posts. I’m done. Cheers.)
There will be a backlash that will change local Govt. Of course this is dependent on whether or not a new Govt can operate without the increased taxation that new buyers bring. Plus, is there payoffs? Who knows? Cash flows under the table better than over in most of the World.
Chinese students at my local college drive a ridiculous number of very expensive European cars. I find it hard to believe that their families are all so rich that buying a Maserati for their kid to drive while he goes to school in the US is no big deal, so I suspect there is a money laundering/capital flight angle.
Definitely ! When I was in college a few years back I knew several international Chinese students who had Ferrari’s and at least 2 with a Lamborghini. The rest had either a loaded Audi Sedan, a loaded BMW sedan, or a Maserati. They’d casually drive these around campus in the city(Boston)
They are just recycling the millions that we here in the US have stupidly “invested” in the multitude of crooked Chinese companies that IPO’d and listed on the NYSE and other exchanges here. Most, including the largest of them, are nothing more than empty shell companies registered in the likes of the BVI’s and Cayman Islands.
Alibaba is the largest fraud since Enron!. Don’t believe me then read about it on this website: https://deep-throat-ipo.blogspot.com/
One thing though the Chinese love owning property….when they stop buying watch out.
No doubt the Chinese are purchasing all the real estate in Boston, San Francisco, New York, Toronto, Vancouver etc. and its causing( and will continue to cause) a mass exodus out of those cities AND/ OR a continuation of a massive debt binge by W2 workers trying to buy a home( i.e. spending $800k on a 1BR apt ) . As a millennial who used to live in Boston I recently fled South when I realized the prospect of owning a home had diminished to about 0%. Many newcomers like myself here realized the same… its a crying shame
And the Yuan keeps drifting higher.
The Fed’s probably sending dollars to China.
In principle I see no problem with this, higher property prices lead to more tax revenue for local municipalities. Capital flight from China is more of a pressing issue for THEIR ruling politburo, as it impacts on their long term economic growth. However, a foreign buyers tax is never a bad idea. We’re in the post-global era, cities around the world will continue competing for hot money.
Other countries either ban foreign home purchases outright or slap a hefty tax on the transaction. Why don’t we do that in the U.S.? Is it considered un-American? Anti-capitalistic?
A generation of Americans is getting set up for financial hardship because they’re buying property at ridiculously inflated prices. We’re supposed to have 6 months of living expenses in the bank and also save for retirement without the help of a pension.
And to think that some of this foreign money stems from ill-begotten gains!
As Alibaba, Tencent, and other Chinese dot coms (priced in hundreds of billions of dollars) make their way into your 401K/IRA, your dollars go to pay for Chinese owned real estate next door.
Exactly!
From my travels working around the world, it was interesting to note what the locals did with their money. In many countries the prime desire was to get their money out of the country!
I would walk into any local merchant, present my US bank cheque book, always leaving the “pay to” space blank, obtain going rate black market rates for local currency with barely a word spoken all in less than five minutes! That was how desperate the locals were to exchange worthless local currency for hard currency! Later my US bank would send me the cashed cheques and all of them were stamped on the back by either the Bank of Geneva or Zurich!
Often there was no desire by locals to invest in their own country because if one created a successful business then some one in the government would demand bribes or just seize your business.
My observation was if the locals won’t invest in their own country neither should you!
Some of this nonsense is not going to end well. I can easily conjure scenarios where rich foreigners with questionable loyalty or roots in this country are not encouraged to stay in a less than nice manner.