Update on the Splendid Housing Bubbles in US Cities

A story of spikes and new flat spots.
Home prices on a nationwide basis rose 6.3% from a year earlier (not seasonally-adjusted), according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index for December, released this morning. The index has now surpassed by 6.3% the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1 in July 2006, at which point it began to implode in spectacular fashion. Thanks to the radical and experimental monetary policies, prices were reflated by 46% since the bottom of Housing Bust 1:
Local real estate prices, in addition to being impacted by national and global factors — such as monetary policies and offshore investors looking at US homes as an asset class — are impacted by local factors, which cause local housing bubbles, operating on their own schedules. When enough of them coincide, they form a national housing bubble. See chart above.
The Case-Shiller Index is based on a rolling three-month average; today’s release was for October, November, and December data. The index uses “home price sales pairs,” for instance, for a house that sold in 2008 and then again in December 2017. Other factors and algorithms are used to obtain a price movement. The index was set at 100 for January 2000. An index value of 200 means prices as figured by the index have doubled since then.
Here are the most splendid among the housing bubbles in major metro areas:
Boston:
The Case-Shiller home price index for the Boston metro edged down again on a monthly basis, the third decline in a row after 22 months of increases. It is now from six months ago, but due to the surge earlier in the year is still up 5.5% year-over-year. The monthly declines could still be within the typical seasonal variations. However, there were no seasonal variations during the relentless ascend in 2015 and 2016. During Housing Bubble 1, from January 2000 to October 2005, the index soared 82% before dropping. It now exceeds the peak of Housing Bubble 1 by 12.2%:
Seattle:
The Seattle metro index rose by 0.6% on a month-to-month basis to a new record, after the first two back-to-back declines in the fall since the end of 2014! The December rise tentatively ended the flat or down-trend that had started to develop. The index is up 12.7% year-over-year, 21% from the peak of Housing Bubble 1 (July 2007), and 80% from the bottom of Housing Bust 1 in February 2011:
Denver:
The Case-Shiller home price index for the Denver metro rose 0.5% on a monthly basis, the 26th increase in a row. The index is up 7.4% year-over-year and 45% from the peak in July 2006. Denver’s Housing Bubble 2 is a sight to behold:
Dallas-Fort Worth:
The Dallas-Fort Worth metro index edged up on a monthly basis for the 47th month in a row. It is up 6.9% year-over-year and has skyrocketed 43% from the prior peak in June 2007. The metro’s price surge since 2012 has been stunning and relentless:
Atlanta:
The December index for the Atlanta metro has been about flat for four months in a row, in line with prior seasonal patterns, but is still up 5.4% from a year ago and is now 3% above the peak of Housing Bubble 1 in July 2007. Note that the index surged 70% since February 2012:
Portland:
Portland’s home price index has now remained essentially flat for five months. This is still within range of normal seasonal flat spots at this time of the year – during times when there were any flat spots at all. The index is up 6.8% year-over-year, has skyrocketed 73% since 2012, and is 20% above the peak of Housing Bubble 1. The index has ballooned 123% since 2000:
San Francisco Bay Area:
The Case-Shiller home price index for “San Francisco” — actually for the counties of San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, and San Mateo, which forms the northern part of Silicon Valley — rose 0.5% in December, after jumping 1.4% in November, and 1.2% in October. It’s up 9.2% year-over-year, up 32% from the insane peak of Housing Bubble 1, and up 86% from the end of Housing Bust 1. The index has surged 153% since 2000:
Los Angeles:
The Los Angeles metro index rose again for the month and 7.5% year-over-year. Housing Bubble 1 in Los Angeles was in a special category in terms of its height (up 174% from January 2000 to July 2006) and its steepness on both sides. The index is now less than 1% from where it had been during the peak of the housing insanity in 2006:
New York City Condos:
Because the New York City condo market is so large, Case-Shiller has a special index just for condos. It inched up in December and is up 3.6% year-over-year. During Housing Bubble 1, from 2000 to February 2006, the index skyrocketed 131%. The onset of QE unleashed money for Wall Street and global investors, and this kept the condo market from plunging. The index is now 17.5% above the prior peak, having surged 173% in 17 years:
This is the handiwork of asset-price inflation — when the dollar loses its purchasing power with regards to assets, such as homes. It was a specific goal the Fed has set out to accomplish in 2008 and onward, and it has succeeded splendidly. Since there has been little wage inflation over the same period, labor has been devalued with regards to assets. Many people who rely on their income from work to fund their housing needs are having to grapple with what is now called the “affordability crisis” or “housing crisis” in those cities, when it’s really just a result of the Fed’s asset price inflation and devaluation of labor with regards to assets.
Message boards are ringing with stories about how the Fed monetized the deficits and caused this housing boom. So my question is, how did the fed monetize 10 trillion in new government debt by buying 1.8 trillion in treasuries.
The majority of what the Fed monetized was fannie and freddie debt held by foreign central banks. Monetizing old debt doesn’t create new miney, it just keeps the old money from disappearing.
Bernanke said in testamony 8 years ago that without US governmet deficits, free trade would not be possible. Treasury bills are what we call reserve currency.
The world thinks this bubble is a grand mistake by inept politiciant was the plan and has been since Timothy Geithner and Henry Paulson hatched it in 1997. Much of it has been shrouded in (IMO antisemetic) rhetoric by the intellectually confused Ron Paul and his tackling dummy son Rand.
The USA has power today that more than rivals the power the British bankers amd mercantists had in the 19th century. It’s really sad so few people see this. (Spoiler alert – Ambrose Evans Pritchard has been talking about it for years.)
From 2 months ago….
The “Everything Bubble” is about to burst……
By: Ambrose Evans-Pritchard
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/12/13/2018-spells-reckoning-us-china-economic-axis/
Based on what? This bubble has been supposedly bursting for 3 years. It’s clear we were in a recession in 2016, which was papered over for the election.
I’m not saying their won’y be, but the trade deficit skyrocketed last month. All those freshly minted trade deficit dollars have to land somewhere.
Everything (stocks, bonds, housing, etc…) has been about to burst or crash for the past 3-4 yrs; but, on we go……
Spoiler Alert: He’s changed his mind.
The FED increased its budget fivefolded…wih superlow interest. ECB and many other coutries has done the same but worser
Let me just rephrase your question. “Who can stop US as a nation that consumes more than it produces for ever given it has the biggest power AKA (carriers, intelligence, nuke) ? The world should just take T bills and let US consume goods”.
A few responses.
1) The Fed did not monetize 10T in debt. It did monetize whatever is on it’s balance sheet. The 10T probably comes from those that extrapolate new money because of fractional reserve system.
2) I believe the majority of what is on the Fed’s balance sheet is US Treasuries. That said, there is 1.75 T in Fannie/Freddie stuff. It doesn’t matter who/where the Fed buys this stuff. If it’s on their balance sheet they are monetizing it. Existing debt was funded with “new money”. When the Fed buys it, they create new money again.
3) Bernanke and others have stated that US deficits have to occur if the reserve currency is the US dollar AND the US runs a trade deficit. If the US did NOT run a trade deficit, then US government would not have to run a fiscal deficit.
4) You are correct to believe that this is not a grand mistake by inept politicians. The US’s fincancial condition and predicament is very much a planned affair with both plus’s and minus’s. The bottom line though is to maintain US supremacy (finacially and militarily).
No data for San Diego but I suppose it is much the same as LA. Is it any wonder that we now have the city setting up large tent shelters for the homeless, all on our dime of course. As I have stated on this board before, California continues to be a prime example of the line in Kiplings Gods of the Copy Book Heading;
In the Carboniferous Epoch we were promised abundance for all,
By robbing selected Peter to pay for collective Paul;
Not a week goes by that I don’t hear about some new plan coming out of Sacramento to tax the Peters of this place to help build communal style homes for the ‘less advantaged” ( that means those who for the most part refuse to work!). My heart doesn’t go out them, but it does go out to those young folks who have prepared themselves, gotten good jobs in todays economy and yet still are priced out of housing for what ever reason. There seems to be no end to it…………….
Here’s San Diego. Your suspicions are right: the chart is very close to the LA chart.
If you are taking requests Wolf, I’m interested in soon to be Bankrupt Chicago, and the languishing/slowly recovering from Bankruptcy Detroit.
OK, maybe next month.
But Chicago isn’t anywhere near the prior bubble highs, so it doesn’t really fit in.
Detroit’s chart looks like a beautiful double-bubble, though December was still 7% below the prior peak. In terms the median home price, Detroit is among the more affordable big cities in the US. But its downtown area has been booming for years (friend of mine moved there in 2009), and prices have skyrocketed in that area. But that’s a small-ish area of the city. So I don’t know if it makes sense to include it here.
It is like pissing in your trousers,,warm and nice in beginning,,,cold and terrible later. O r like party and later hangover
In the broad scheme of things if you compare genuine money against all other assets you can see that the pm manipulators are handing us all a gift. Just put 2 pm /month away then wait until the rest of the world wakes from their slumber/comer.Sit back relax and watch the show unfold. Enjoy.
Sorry for my ignorance, but what does “pm” mean Tom?
Question:
Why can’t the Fed just keep doing low interest rates and QE forever…or for a least a very long time more? Based on Wolf’s prior articles, the U.S. if far behind Japan in debt and QE. After all, asset inflation and wage degradation fits in with the establishment’s neo-liberal agenda quite nicely.
So why can’t the Fed keep the party going and going and going?
Why can’t it work here, it it has “worked” in Japan?
I think this is a good question. If you ask the MMTers, they will say that it definitely can. The currency will lose value, but they’ll argue that’s been happening anyways.
In Japan’s case though, they continue to defy expectations i.e. the currency still retains quite a bit of value in spite of rocketing debt.
Maybe we’ve been wrong all along?
The MMT might/should also point out that QE targets the wrong thing and just creates assets inflation. This actually has some pretty negative demographic (and thus long term) consequences. You can essentially use the same program to fund a jobs guarantee to create employment directly instead of relying on trickle down wealth effects.
The short answer is that the US wants to maintain dominance with the dollar around the world. Therefore, loans in dollars need to be worth something; i.e., pay reasonable interest.
That is the world view. Back at home, there are plenty of investors that have been given the shaft with ZIRP. Insurance companies and others depending on low risk and reasonable interest. Joe six pack at 62 comes to mind as well.
…labor has been devalued with regards to assets…
This is the greatest comment ever made, thank you for your saying that Wolf.
I wish our media will say the same thing and expose how Fed has screwed the working man to save the financial engineers of speculation on Wall Street.
Fed should not be immune of the ballot box, it’s the most powerful gang in the country and we should at the very least be able to vote them out, I know it a small consolation, but still better than nothing.
Who gets hurt when the real estate bubble bursts? Those with little or no equity, those forced to sell when the market is down and perhaps taxpayers if there is another bailout. Who benefits? Those of us sitting on the sideline with cash ready to scoop up more properties, politicians who funnel REO’s to their cronies and landlords who now have a plethora of renters to choose from. Like the stock market, it is merely a cyclical transfer of wealth since money does no evaporate, it simply changes hands. If you are on the “right” side of this exchange, it’s all good.