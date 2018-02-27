Powell Joins Four-Rate-Hikes-in-2018 Chorus, Markets Tank

Markets are still in denial about the increasingly hawkish Fed.
No, the Fed is not going to hike rates by half a percentage point at each meeting, and it’s not going to hike rates via secret teleconferences in between meetings to spring a monetary shock on the market, and it’s not going to hike rates by one full percentage point per meeting, as it had done in November 1978, in October 1979, in February 1980, and four times in a row between September 1980 and May 1981. And it’s not going to drive the federal funds rate above 19%. Nope. Those days are gone. “Hawkish” in those days meant something different. Those were the Volcker days of cracking down on double-digit inflation.
When we talk about a “hawkish” Fed today, we mean the “gradual” removal of accommodation, as it’s called, in baby steps, doing in an entire year what Volcker accomplished in a single meeting, namely raising its target range for the federal funds rate four times, 25 basis points each, for a whopping total of one percentage point in 2018. That’s “hawkish” today, after years of ZIRP and QE.
Many on Wall Street had still been stuck on two rate hikes this year, even though the Fed had signaled in December that there would be three hikes this year.
But today, Jerome Powell, during his first semi-annual testimony as Fed Chairman before the US House of Representatives’ Financial Services Committee, joined the chorus of those Fed governors who’re open to four of these tiny rate hikes in 2018. He wasn’t the first to do so publicly, but he’s the most powerful among the FOMC members.
His prepared remarks were about how strong the economy is, that the Fed would stick to its path of “gradual” removal of accommodation, and that it would “continue to strike a balance between avoiding an overheating economy and bringing … price inflation to 2% on a sustained basis.”
After his prepared remarks, he was asked what would cause the Fed to hike more than the three times the Fed had penciled in for 2018 at the meeting in December. And off script, he opened the door to a fourth rate hike. This is what he said:
“You’re right that every quarter, every participant in the FOMC submits a projection of what they feel is going to happen to the economy and also their projection for appropriate monetary policy. And at the December meeting, the median participant called for three rate increases in 2018.
“Now since then – we will submit another projection, all of us, in three weeks – but since then, what we’ve seen is incoming data that suggests that strengthening in the economy. We’ve seen continuing strength in the labor market. We’ve seen some data that will, in my case, add some confidence to my view that inflation is moving up to target.
“We’ve also seen continued strength around the globe, and we’ve seen fiscal policy become more stimulative.
“So I think each of us is going to be taking the developments since the December meeting into account and writing down our new rate paths as we go into the March meeting, and I wouldn’t want to prejudge that.
This is how the Fed wants to prepare the markets. The old days of administering a “monetary shock” to get a point across are long over. Now it’s all about “forward guidance.”
And when it became clear today that Powell joined the chorus of Fed governors that are open to four of these tiny rate hikes in 2018 and that the QE Unwind will proceed as planned – “I like our current plan,” he said when pushed about the need to speed up the QE unwind – the markets had a small hissy-fit.
The Dow dropped nearly 300 points. The S&P 500 dropped 1.3%. Treasury bonds fell, with yields rising across the yield curve. The two-year yield hit 2.27%, the highest since September 2008. The 10-year yield bounced back to 2.9% at the close. The dollar rose, with the WSJ Dollar Index reaching the highest level since February 9.
But financial conditions, though they have tightened somewhat recently, remain very easy. The costs of borrowing money, even for junk-rated companies, remain very low. Risk premiums are minimal. Excess liquidity is still trying to find a place to go. Investors are still chasing yield. And it will take the Fed a long time at the pace it is going – barring the application of a surprise “monetary shock” – to persuade the markets that it is serious about the end of super-easy money.
Surging home prices have primed the housing market for this. Read… What will Spiking Mortgage Rates, High Home Prices, & the New Tax Law Do to the Housing Market?
Volcker wasn’t a worm like the people running the FED nowadays
“Worm” That’s telling it like it is my man!
Refreshingly frank, Frederick. Thanks
Almost a decade of ZIRP, followed by painfully SLOW tiny incremental increases.
This is Hawkish ? Yeah, right.
Normalization right after the so-called financial meltdown would have been preferable, and beneficial too.
Your closing paragraph is right on — to which I would add this, “Too little too late”. Nuff said .
I don’t know what this is — but HAWKISH it is not.
Powell was asked about the interest on excess reserves. It seems it’s illegal to pay more than the federal funds rate, and he is paying 1%+ over that rate. He seemed taken aback by the fact, interesting.
Petunia,
I’m not sure what you saw, but here is the deal on interest on excess reserves (also look at the linked article… it has the charts and a lot more details):
“When the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meets to hash out its monetary policy, it also considers what to do with the interest rates that it pays the banks on “Required Reserves” and on “Excess Reserves.” In this cycle so far, every time the Fed has raised its target range for the federal funds rate (now between 1.25% and 1.50%) it also raised the interest rates it pays the banks on “required reserves” and on “excess reserves,” which went from 0.25% since the Financial Crisis to 1.5% now.”
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/01/10/fed-pays-banks-30-billion-on-excess-reserves-for-2017/
It’s not illegal. However, the Fed is paying banks a fortune on these excess reserves…. 1.5% on $2.2 trillion. This is money that the Fed then does NOT remit to the Treasury as part of its annual remittance. And therefore it’s a wealth transfer from the taxpayer via the Fed to the banks.
I believe the reason the Fed cannot persuade the markets that it is serious about the end of super-easy money is because market participants can see the government needs super-easy money to fund its deficits.
Am I incorrect in assuming the Fed will buy any future government debt that is not absorbed by the market? I can’t imagine a world where the Fed would not immediately call up the primary dealers and tell them to buy if there were to be a weak auction. What if the 10 year went to 5% in a day – the Fed would have to run in and buy to bring rates back under 3%.
Increased deficit spending is simply printed money that flows out into the economy and heavily into assets. The enormous Trump deficits should increase asset inflation and the Fed will monetize the deficits because that is what they do.
A couple weeks ago I thought the Fed would at last let the market flush stocks down the crapper – this was pure delusion on my part. The only asset the Fed will flush down the crapper is the U.S. dollar. The tidal waves of liquidity just keep crashing on shore, it’s gone on so long it’s hard to see how it will ever end.
After the dollar is dead it will seem so obvious in hindsight.
Drop a frog in a pan of boiling water and it instinctively jumps out and saves itself. But slowly turn up the heat and the frog eventually cooks to death. Volcker equals former scenario, Powell equals latter scenario.
The Fed seems to be getting specific about interest rate increases. I don’t recall the Fed getting so specific about interest rate declines over the past decade. Does anybody recall how the Fed messaged the lower rates, and whether it stuck to its message? It could indicate how serious the Fed is when it announces a plan.
So…this means the short term rate goes to ~2.5% by year end, and that leaves the yield curve with only a 2% greater differential till the 10 year forces up against the “goldman limit” of ~4–4.5%!
historical real 10 yr yields, here: https://www.ft.com/content/4308af52-1635-11e8-9376-4a6390addb44
History shows the economy hasn’t pushed past 0.75%-1% real yields for the past 4 1/2 years, meaning inflation implied in 10 year nominal yields averaged around 1.75%, the last 4 years (quite near the official “targets” of 2%….of which suddenly, post Trump, they found “more” inflation hiding in sofa cushions, so the much ballyhooed QT begins!)
The hubris of the current crop of business execs is something to see. They had access to almost free capital for most of a decade. But, anytime someone in an official capacity suggests rates might need to rise a smidgen to counter our low balled inflation rate, they have a hissy. Perhaps they fear that they might really have to produce to score the fat bonuses resulting from stock gains. Life can be so unfair!