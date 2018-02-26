In Search of 3%: The 10-Year Treasury Buffeted by Short Positions and Demand

Hedge funds pare back bearish bets “by most since November.”
A surge of the 10-year Treasury yield to 4.5% by year-end “would cause a 20% to 25% decline in equity prices,” and the economy would likely suffer a sharp slowdown but not a recession, according to Goldman Sachs economist Daan Struyven. That’s not his base case, but if it happens watch out below. Whatever might happen by year-end, it’s not happening today.
What happened by mid-morning today is that the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.83%, after having reached 2.95% last Wednesday, the highest since January 2014, and tantalizingly close to that ominous or glorious 3%.
Bond prices fall when yields rise. Since October last year, betting against the 10-year Treasury, and thus betting on a rising yield, has become a very crowded and profitable trade for hedge funds and other speculators.
On February 13, I wrote that Record Short Bets against 10-Year Treasury Promise Turmoil. At the time, bearish bets in 10-year Treasury futures had surged to over 939,000 contracts, the most ever, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data through February 6.
In the week that followed, bearish bets increased to about 960,000 contracts, another record. By February 21, the 10-year Treasury yield had risen to 2.95%, tantalizingly close to 3%.
That 3%-range is a key level. It renders the 10-year Treasury increasingly appealing and brings out more buyers. And these buyers would likely coincide with short-sellers trying to take profits and get out of a short position. This might work together to put some additional oomph under the price and thus push down the yield, which could trigger a snap-back rally or even a short-squeeze for the 10-year Treasury with sharp declines in the yield.
This snap-back rally could take off even before the 10-year yield hits 3%, I postulated at the time because heavy shorting of any asset tends to have this sort of contrarian effect.
And this seems to have happened. After the 10-year yield hit 2.95% on Wednesday, it plunged, going as low as 2.83% by mid-morning today. This chart shows the daily moves of the 10-year yield:
But now something else has happened. Over the past few hours, the 10-year yield has bounced to 2.86%. Is this the end of the Treasury rally?
This morning, Bloomberg’s fixed-income specialist Lisa Abramowicz reported that bearish bets against Treasuries by these hedge funds and speculators plunged “by most since November,” by about 10% from one week to the next, to below 900,000 contracts (chart).
So has this washed out the shorts? And can the 10-year yield rise from here on out?
At just under 900,000 contracts, speculators are still very bearish, and that will likely cause any increase in yields to become a profit-taking opportunity for them. In addition, the 3%-range is going to pose a formidable resistance for fundamental reasons as well. This dynamic will stay in place until shorter-term yields rise further in a significant way to where they offer alternatives in yield with shorter duration. At that point, the 10-year yield would have to rise further to attract more buyers. This will eventually happen. And it might happen in a sudden surge. But for now, the 3%-range of the 10-year yield remains a formidable barrier.
Over the longer term, the Treasury market faces a serious challenge: the flood of supply of Treasury securities being issued to fund the ballooning deficits. And these are the good times. Read… US Gross National Debt Spikes $1 Trillion in Less Than 6 Months
You said this “So has this washed out the shorts? And can the 10-year yield rise from here on out?”
I certainly do not know, but I could guess .
Here’s a guess, this can go on indefinitely. One of the writers on an Austrian web site, said this, maybe a decade or more ago, “Interest rates can keep getting cut in half, indefinitely . . .” No one was discussing negative interest rates at THAT time.
He meant this, 4%, 2%, 1%, .5%, .25%, .125% (ad infinitum) with the associated bond prices increasing in a similar way — ad infinitum.
I remember thinking, “Huh, that can’t be so.” And again, I was and am learning just how long markets can remain “irrational” by some external metric.
re: “ad infinitum”….you might like to read this article from way back saying just the opposite:
https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2013/03/06/1412822/the-age-of-infinite-equity/
“Government support for debt markets has gone about as far as it can. From here on the scramble for a finite number of “safe” debt assets becomes self defeating on account of negative rates and the zero bound. What you acquire in safety you must pay for in negative yield.”
(I am just starting looking at Anat Admati’s book, referenced in the article)
Good post, and a very good reference.
QUOTE : “Government support for debt markets has gone about as far as it can.”
To which I would respond, “Yet it continues.”
(Sort of stolen from what Galileo said in 1633)
The Fed is raising rates. This puts pressure on all rates. So, the question is … will the yield curve not reflect the rising cost at the short term end and will the yield curve go flat or negative?
I suspect 3% and more for the 10 year is a given unless the globalists suddenly take over the Fed, again. The next ‘battle’ is at 4%.
The real question deals with creative writing. What will the paper flippers say to sell the rising rates as OK while they sell out to the biggest losers?
I agree with that. The yield spread is very low right now. It would be hard for that to flatten any further. As the Fed does at least three more quarter point increases this year, the 10 year yield will surpass 3% quite easily.
This is speculation on my part but I can’t help but suspect the Powell Fed may have started buying treasuries again. If the Fed started buying unannounced the primary dealers would obviously see this and act on it, buying assets aggressively prior to changes in the balance sheet for February being made public. The Fed may, in fact, have reversed course. As they have stated, they can do as they please without oversight or accountability.
Jerome is beholden to Trump for his patronage and Trump wants to destroy the value of the dollar and also needs a willing buyer to monetize his huge deficits. I smell a rat and I suspect Jerry is buying and will make sure 10 year rates will not go above 3%.
My view of Fed leadership.
Jerome Powel – Coward
Janet Yellen – Coward
Ben Bernanke – Coward (a coward’s coward)
Alan Greenspan – Coward
Paul Volker – Hero
Burns – Coward
Martin – Coward
That’s an awful lot of cowards mingled with only one Fed leader with a spine. You could be correct that this rally was the result of a crowded short trade. I have mostly been wrong about the Fed and markets but you had better bet the dollar is doomed if I’m correct (and doomed if I’m wrong – but on a longer time line).
A Real Man or Real Woman, is willing to be fired for DOING THE RIGHT THING.
Volcker did the RIGHT THING, and thus is correctly called a hero in your list.
The rest dance to their master’s pipe, and are the worst sort of cowards at a time when we need real leaders.
I was kind of joking when I suggested the Fed should make its next bump a whole mind- blowing half a percent, but it is starting to look like the prudent thing to do.
In the history of the Great Crash of 1929, the Fed has come under criticism for cutting rates in 1928 (in response to a plea from Britain and France)
In the words of J.K. Galbraith this was when the market went from being very active to ‘sailing off into the wild blue yonder’.
I don’t have the Fed rate for 1928 handy but I’m sure even after the cut it was more than it is now.
The Fed has tried to cool things off with announcements of up to four bumps in 2018 but blowing off the Fed is now a parlor game.
Several old hands have noted the capitulation of bearish sentiment as small retail investors, many of them retired folk, re-enter the market after being burnt in 2008.
The Fed would be doing these retirees a favor by ‘ringing a bell’ at the top, because brokers and financial advisers aren’t going to do it.
The Fed won’t ring a bell at the top but they use ‘mouthpieces’ from CNBC, Goldman and the rest of the overpaid talking heads to “inform” us.
My swag at 3% +/- is just a guess. High enough to start to reward long term savers and instututions but not too high to throw ice water on the economy.
Is suspect there will be a number of these short squeezes by the Fed to flush out the shorts, drop the yield and then let it build back up. Remember, the Fed has infinite currency to play with in the futures market. They control all but a serious and sustatined selloff.
@Mike: I like the way you are discussing the choice of rate. That is what it has become now, a bureaucratic choice, not a “price of money”. Not a “market clearing equilibrium between supply and demand of money” which they teach you in obsolete (and perhaps never true) boring e-CON 101 books far removed. The interest rate has just become manifest as a number to tweak to distribute flows of money. period.
It appears GS is sussing out a maximal “real rate” of interest given productivity and capacity limits, and given inflation projections, that the economy can sustain. So they’re making the claim 4–4.5% is the nominal max limit.
Wolf, is there any way of knowing how much of this treasury shorting is from market neutral strategies? It seems like everybody and their uncle is trying to emulate Dalio.
I don’t have an answer to your question, but check out the chart (number of contracts) that I linked in the article and here…
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DW-jZV1V4AArsbz.jpg:medium
I think the important part isn’t the absolute level, but the rapid change in level, up and down — for me that change in level tells the story.
Stocks retracing their earlier correction, yields softening from their highs , vix settling down ,no major disruptions/casualties ; except to the short vix crowd . All is good in financatopia. This scenario will embolden the feds to continue their prescribed tightening .
The market continues to diss the Feds rate hike policy, LIBOR is on FIRE and soon the swoosh of funds rushing back out of NYSE EVEN if rates go nowhere. Not sure who blinks first, Powell or the EU, but whoever backs off loses. The(CBs)y printed trillions now the competition for these funds is heating up while simultaneously deleveraging. The trillions they printed was chum, interest rates provide the bait.