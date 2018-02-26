Stock Market Leverage Spikes. Sparks Already Flew. Brokerage Regulator “Concerned.” But Hey, Nothing’s Going to Happen.

Resting Happily on Smoldering Powder Keg.
There is nothing like a big shot of leverage to fire up the stock market. And that’s what the market got in 2017, when the S&P 500 surged 26%, and in January 2018, when the index soared another 7.5% through January 26 – until suddenly something happened.
One measure of leverage in the stock market is margin debt – the amount individual and institutional investors borrow from their brokers against their portfolios – which surged $22.9 billion in January to a new record of $665.7 billion, according to FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority), which regulates member brokerage firms and exchange markets, and which has taken over margin-debt reporting from the NYSE.
For the 12-month period through January, margin debt soared $112.2 billion, among the largest 12-month gains in the history of the data series, behind only the 12-month periods ending in:
- December 2013 ($123 billion)
- July 2007 ($160 billion)
- March 2000 ($133.7 billion)
- November 1997 ($132 billion).
But it’s not just the recent surge; it’s the length of the surge. With only a few noticeable down periods, margin debt has soared for nine years in a row and now exceeds the prior peak of July 2007 ($416 billion) by 60%.
By comparison, over the same period, nominal GDP (not adjusted for inflation) has grown 32%, and the Consumer Price Index has grown 20%. In other words, margin debt has ballooned twice as fast from peak to peak as GDP and three times as fast as the Consumer Price Index.
The chart below shows margin debt based on the FINRA data, which includes margin debt from its own member firms and from NYSE Member firms, and is therefore more complete and larger than the NYSE data was. For example, NYSE margin debt in November 2017, the last month available, was $580.9 billion while FINRA’s data for November showed margin debt of $627.4 billion.
And in January, FINRA warned about the levels of margin debt – marked in green on the chart. Note the spike that started in June 2016:
Rising margin debt creates liquidity out of nothing, and this new liquidity is used to buy more stocks. When stocks are dumped to pay down margin debt, often in a bout of forced selling, the money from those stock sales doesn’t go into other stocks or another asset class. It just evaporates.
Stock market leverage, such as margin debt, is the great accelerator for stocks — on the way up and on the way down. It’s thrilling for investors on the way up, and treacherous for the market on the way down.
Margin debt is so out of whack apparently that even FINRA – which “self-regulates” the very entities for which lending against securities is an important profit center – issued an alert on January 18. It was “concerned,” it said, “that many investors may underestimate the risks of trading on margin and misunderstand the operation of, and reason for, margin calls.” It added:
Investors who cannot satisfy margin calls can have large portions of their accounts liquidated under unfavorable market conditions. These liquidations can create substantial losses for investors.
And it listed these specific risks:
- Your firm can force the sale of securities in your accounts to meet a margin call.
- Your firm can sell your securities without contacting you.
- You are not entitled to choose which securities or other assets in your accounts are sold.
- Your firm can increase its margin requirements at any time and is not required to provide you with advance notice.
- You are not entitled to an extension of time on a margin call.
- You can lose more money than you deposit in a margin account.
FINRA issued this alert before the recent sell-off. Just how volatile a highly leveraged market can get was amply demonstrated days later when the Dow dropped over 1,000 points a day, on two days, and the S&P 500 index dropped over 10% in five trading days. This sell-off was barely big enough to be visible on a long-term chart. It was just a reminder of what a highly leveraged market can accomplish in no time. But hey, stocks surged since, and nothing is going to happen to that smoldering powder keg.
Margin Debt, Consumer Debt, Corporate Debt, The National Debt…does anyone want to venture a guess as to what the next major crisis is going to be called? Great analysis Wolf.
No one has more leverage then the Fed. And with propping up the stock market their number one mandate, there should be little worry about any lasting downturn. After all, every Goverment budget, 401k, pension, ira and 529 depend on an ever increasing stock market. They will make it happen. One way or another.
Ah but it’s different this time I’ve heard that before. LIKE HE’LL IT IS
Wolf.
If there is a “fat fingered” fall in the stock market of 20% in the middle of the day, but the market rebounds back to where it originally was before that fall by end of day. Does the brief, intra-day low trigger margin calls.
Such a scenario will be incredibly chaotic. Margin calls will be triggered for sure. Brokers will try to execute them. I’m not sure they will all be executed because this is just too fast. If they’re all executed (by machines), the market will not bounce back for a long time because the forced selling, and the destruction of portfolios that this causes, isn’t a fat-finger thing. If margin calls are executed automatically, this would lead to a classic crash that will take a long time to work through.
For that reason, I actually cannot envision that the S&P 500 crashes 20% and bounces back within hours.
Ray Dalio said there’s lots of cash in the sidelines guys. Better jump in before it’s too late. Plus this year will see the biggest share buybacks in history.
Looks like this market is heading for 30k before the summer.
There is so much data out there to support any kind of narrative, if you think the market will go down, available data makes it look like a sure thing. It has been so since 2013 yet the markets keep going higher . Same with real estate.
There must be smth more insidious going on that escapes our understanding.
That $665B of margin debt represents about 2.25% of the total US stock market capitalization which doesn’t seem that enormous. Everything has been so greatly inflated that hundreds of $billions may not be that much in the scheme of things.
Isn’t it all about the interest rates? The Fed funds rate rose to over 6% to end the dotcom bubble and over 5% to ignite the housing/financial crisis. Is the current 1.5% FFR a large enough match to light that smoldering powder keg?
Don McLean told us about the day the music died. When the Central Banks were allowed to commandeer the global financial system and print $trillions, purchase assets, unleash financial repression and transfer wealth, that was the day free-market capitalism died. Hopefully, one day it can make a comeback.
“By comparison, over the same period, nominal GDP (not adjusted for inflation) has grown 32%, and the Consumer Price Index has grown 20%”
By comparison, over the same period, my nominal income has gone down 20% and my consumer price index has gone up by about 25%. I was just talking with a counterpart at one of my main customers and he’s had 1 raise in the same time period.
I don’t know how much longer this trend can continue it’s entering decade #3 but I don’t see it changing anytime soon.
There is no future in the United States of America IMHO, well at least not for me.
Not too long ago (last year?), you mentioned that your revenues actually turned around and went up, if I remember right. Was this just a blip or has there recently been an uptick?