Why the Next Downturn “Will Not Look Like 2008”

Nine years of scorched-earth monetary policies come home to roost.
There are always cycles. The current cycle started at the bottom of the Great Recession and will last “until central banks put on the brakes,” said Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, in an interview with Bloomberg. “We’re in a perfect situation, inflation is not a problem, growth is good, but we have to keep in mind the part of the cycle we’re in.”
We’re “in the late stage of the cycle, a period that might last two years,” he said without specifying how far we’re already into that late stage. We do know that the Fed is gingerly taking the foot off the gas though it hasn’t yet slammed on the brakes.
“When the operating rate gets high enough, when central banks think they should put on the brakes,” he said, “that’s part of the cycle.”
“From 2008 until the central banks put on the break we have one kind of environment. So now we are closer to its capacity constraints… and we’re still going to have a lot of stimulation… in particular short-term stimulation,” and there is “a lot of cash on the sidelines” by investors, banks, consumers, and companies. “And they can feel that they’re being left out. It feels stupid to own cash in this kind of environment.”
He thinks this environment “is going to be great for earnings and great for stimulation of growth.” But “we have to look beyond that: What is monetary policy going to be in that?”
This short-term stimulus is producing a “spurt,” and this “will be a 12-to-18-month spurt,” and while that spurt is taking place, and while people feel stupid about holding cash, the central banks “will have to tighten monetary policy.”
“There is a lot more interest-rate sensitivity in the economy,” he said. “Assets themselves are more sensitive. Like a 1% rise in bond yields will produce the largest bear market in bonds that we have seen since the 1980 to 1981 period.”
Given that stimulus-driven spurt and the capacity constraints this spurt is running into, the Fed “will tighten at a rate that is probably faster than they’re signaling” because “they’re going to be concerned.”
“You also have a supply and demand situation with bonds,” he said. “With larger deficits, the government has to sell more bonds.” And this is happening just as the Fed and other central banks are letting the securities on their balance sheets roll off, he said.
The Fed’s QE Unwind is already happening, even the Bank of Japan has quietly started to reduce its bond holdings, despite verbiage about continued ultra-easy monetary policy, and the ECB has tapered its purchases to €30 billion a month and will likely end these purchases later this year. This is taking a lot of demand for securities off the table.
At the same time, the deficit in the US has been climbing and will likely surge under the new tax cuts, and debt issuance to pay for it is expected to soar.
In November, the US Treasury said that it would increase auctions of Treasury securities that have coupons, so longer-date securities. This excludes short-term “bills,” which mature in 52 weeks or less, and are sold at a discount from face value in lieu of a coupon. An increase in “coupon auctions” would be the first since November 2009.
On January 31, the Treasury Department will announce some details on how it will finance the expected surge in deficit spending over the next three months. According to Bloomberg, “Dealers forecast an onslaught of debt supply that will lead issuance to at least double this year to more than $1 trillion, the most since 2010.” For example, JPMorgan Chase strategists lifted their projection for net new Treasury issuance this year by about $100 billion, to $1.42 trillion – compared to net issuance in 2017 of about $550 billion.
With supply of this new debt surging, and with demand from central banks disappearing and even reversing (QE Unwind), more investors will have to be lured from the woodwork to buy this debt, which may require a more appealing yield. There will always be demand for US Treasuries – but the yield may have to be higher, and therefore prices lower.
Hence the massive bear market in bonds, according to Dalio.
But Dalio said that the next economic downturn is “not going to look like 2008,” which was “a classic debt crisis.” The next economic downturn is going to be different, after nine years of scorched-earth monetary policies.
“The biggest issue is that we talk about the economy as if it were one thing, but there are two economies. In order to look at it, we have to realize: don’t look at the averages because if you go below the averages, you see two economies. So I carved it into the top 40% and the bottom 60%.”
“If you look at that bottom 60% of the economy: there is no employment growth, there is not the wealth effect, there are rising death rates… There is a problem about that population in terms of its income and its condition.”
“We have social problems now, we have political tensions now. The reason we have populism now is because of that phenomenon. This is when things are good. So when the economy goes down, I think this issue is going to be a problem—“ At that point the video is cut off, and it’s left up to our own imagination to flesh out the details.
The US government bond market has soured, even the 10-year yield is surging, and mortgage rates have jumped. Read… What Will Rising Mortgage Rates Do to Housing Bubble 2?
The next downturn will be a battle of the credibility of the money printers vs the real economy that everyone understands.
I think that real money will prevail over financial engineering, although the concept of financial engineering and money printing will evolve and encompass a mortgage on the real wealth of nations beyond the concept of fiat. Gold will not emerge a winner. Fiat will win, but people will see it as a mortgage on the actual wealth of the nation printinvg it. The concept of debt vs fiat will emerge and debt be more honestly evaluated.
Gold sure is “winning”today So is Silver Fiat is finished
thats good, i don’t think we really understand debt/credit very well. and i visualize an environment which i call the death of gold, where it does not function as a traditional hedge. (bitcoin is electronic barter if you follow me). money is debt (that dollar in your pocket is a liability) and when fiat in debt units and not currency the problem resolves itself. the credit ratings agencies are the new money printers.
The problem is the same as under Bush II and Obama: throwing money at people with a low marginal propensity to spend only jacks up assets, it does little to nothing to stimulate the economy which most people live in. But the Powers that Be will do anything, try any cockamamie scheme, rather than just raising wages, building homes for the homeless, or giving people jobs rebuilding our infrastructure and environment. How about giving college kids a bunk and three squares a day to plant trees like they did with the CCC, and after four summers their debts are wiped clean. Just one of a hundred ways we could help ordinary people.
Good comment James. The problem with your heartfelt concern is visible in your last sentence. You care about ordinary people. The people in control only care about themselves and their friends/cronies; most certainly not about ordinary people.
You most likely have compassion and a conscience, too.
In contrast to the article’s statement about feeling stupid having cash (as opposed to paper wealth in the market), I disagree. I feel very grateful to have some savings in the bank and grateful for the life my family is able to lead. I just finished a book about Hedge Funds and how corrupt most of them are with insider trading practices and dark pool shenanigans. Wow, these people who run them are sick in the head, spirit, and soul. The system is sick by failing to prosecute and jail the worst offenders. Just my opinion for what it is worth.
I’m buying a new woodstove next week. Big investment :-)
All I heard Ray Dalio saying was that he is part of, and a great beneficiary of, the private central banking cartel. His comments about the unwashed masses sounded to me like whistling past the graveyard.
Maybe he’s worried?
No he opined all the usual bromides, money on the sidelines, goldilocks economy, problem down the road, the can has been kicked and you can’t even see it, it went so far, gosh. that’s what you do in Davos. His wall of worry is so pathetic I only worry that if everyone takes his attitude the market will die of ennui.
Nope, he said to jump in with both feet. Quoting from the above: “It feels stupid to own cash in this kind of environment.”
If you listen to all the official speeches in Davos, you will know they are all concerned about the small peeple. That’s the ceremonial duty for many years, now.
Me thinks there are small hints of “this time is different” in saying the next downturn will be different.
With some asset prices have risen to such high levels not justified by rational returns unless “scorched earth monetary policy” remains in place, it hard to be confident we will not see some spectacular declines, and hard to see how that will not affect “liquidity” w/o the usual massive intervention by the Fed and govt to benefit the ultra-rich as usual.
Inflation is not a problem until it is a problem.
It will be interesting if this goldilocks economy gets a visit by the three bears soon like the story.. , maybe inflation due: higher oil (papa bear) , further drop in the US dollar (mama bear) or trade tariffs (baby bear)
Like mushrooms with mushrooms growing on them too many people and companies are carrying debt on top of debt on top of debt. Once interest rates rise, the minimum payments will rise and begin a wave of loan defaults.
Do you like apples?
I get worried when someone supposedly smart can’t even spell a simple word correctly ……,.,
“From 2008 until the central banks put on the break….”
It’s spelled BRAKE stupid ……
Well, we don´t really know who transcribed what he said, do we ? Could be the voice recognition software in his i-device thingie, no ?
I get caught by my spelling correction software which always wreaks havoc with my intended words, no matter how carefully I try to spell and write.
https://lisagoldresearch.wordpress.com/2008/12/15/spell-check-is-evil-but-funny-the-cupertino-effect/
Spelling doesn’t matter any more. Just like capital asset pricing models.
Most spelling correction software SUCKS…
So do “news” orgs that have done away with copy editors.
QT will last until the first big bank runs into a problem and then the Fed will oblige and print again. That seems to be what everybody thinks.
If you want Dalio’s bearish comments from 2009 when the S&P 500 was in the 700’s, I can post them.
These Davos billionaires have been bashing the FED forever. Icahn, Gross, Dalio, Kyle Bass, all of them.
They are earning billions in fees from fully investing their clients money, while telling everyone how central banks have destroyed everything for us all. Yeah, let’s listen to those guys.
“If you look at that bottom 60% of the economy: there is no employment growth, there is not the wealth effect, there are rising death rates… There is a problem about that population in terms of its income and its condition.”
That’s a lot of people to be two meals and 24 hours from … [fill in the blank]
To go back to those discounted to par bond auctions, certainly that’s one thing we might see, like the banana republic we have become. If they pay you to take their paper what do you suppose its’ really worth? When the bond bear market comes back to earth (it’s sooner than you think) the reality of the federal reserve’s exhausted policies on monetary accommodation will bite, when QE comes back to roost it won’t be welcome. And things move a lot faster than they used to with globally coordinated monetary policy the downturn will lead to the dreaded “L” shaped bottom in the stock markets. Many will try to buy that bottom but few will live to tell about it. This is the depression, people of ALL social classes are losing their jobs, and only the beneficence of those in government (at the cost of bankrupting itself) has made any difference. Listen to that part of the interview.