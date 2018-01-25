Mastercard Pushes Biometrics, Banks Follow

Biometric authentication “will be of great benefit to everyone.”
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
Mastercard has set a deadline for widespread use of biometric identification for its services across the whole of the EU: April 2019. Mastercard Identity Check, currently available in 37 countries, enables individuals to use biometric identifiers, such as fingerprint, facial, and iris recognition, to verify their identities when using a mobile device for online shopping and banking. The technology is not mandatory for customers, but from next year it will be vigorously promoted throughout the EU and many consumers will welcome it.
The impact will be felt not just by consumers but also by most European banks, since any bank that issues or accepts Mastercard payments will have to support identification mechanisms for remote transactions, alongside existing PIN and password verification. The deadline will also apply to all contactless transactions made at terminals with a mobile device.
Citing research it carried out with Oxford University, Mastercard says that 92% of banking professionals want to introduce biometric ID. This high number shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given the vast untapped value consumer data holds for banks and corporations as well the preference most banks have for electronic transactions. The study also claims that 93% of consumers would prefer biometric security to passwords, which is a surprise given the array of thorny issues biometrics throws up, including the threat it poses to privacy and anonymity and its deceptively public nature.
“A password is inherently private,” says Alvaro Bedoya, Professor of Law at Georgetown University. “The whole point of a password is that you don’t tell anyone about it. A credit card is inherently private in the sense that you only have one credit card.”
Biometrics, on the other hand, are inherently public, he argues. “I do know what your ear looks like, if I meet you, and I can take a high resolution photo of it from afar,” says Bedoya. “I know what your fingerprint looks like if we have a drink and you leave your fingerprints on the pint glass.” And that makes them easy to hack. Or track.
According to Mastercard, such concerns are not nearly as important to its customers as the promise of convenience, speed and ease of use. “[Biometrics] will be of great benefit to everyone: consumers, retailers and banks,” said Mark Barnett, President, Mastercard UK & Ireland. “It will make the purchase much smoother, and instead of having to remember passwords to authenticate, shoppers will have the chance to use a fingerprint or a picture of themselves.”
In other words, consumers will not have to use safer two-factor authentication — biometrics plus a PIN or password — if they don’t want to. Convenience is, as ever, the watchword. Card companies, banks and online retailers have good reason to prioritize speed and convenience. The quicker and easier the payment method, the more likely consumers are to complete the transaction. Compared to other methods, such as one-time SMS passwords, biometric authorization can decrease the “abandoned basket” rates by as much as 70%, according to the study.
VISA and it has just published a similar report claiming that consumers in India are equally keen to use biometrics for authentication. In this case a staggering 99% of the people surveyed said they are personally interested in using at least one biometric method to verify their identity. An equal number of participants — another staggering 99% — said they are interested in using at least one biometric method to make payments. VISA will no doubt be happy to oblige.
The roll-out of biometric-authenticated payments across Europe, in India, and in Mexico, is merely the latest example of the accelerating encroachment of biometrics into everyday life. Most national passports these days include biometric data. Driver licenses in the US (which serve as de facto ID cards) already have them or soon will. Meanwhile, millions — perhaps soon billions — of people have volunteered their digital fingerprints to log into their smartphones and other digital devices. In other words, people are already giving away their most private data to work, communicate, cross borders, or get on planes.
In China, where privacy concerns are given even less importance than in the U.S. or Europe., authorities have been collecting DNA samples, fingerprints, eye scans and blood types of millions of people in the province of Xinjiang, the only Chinese territory apart from Tibet where ethnic Han Chinese are not in the majority.
In Macao Chinese gamblers taking out money from some ATMs have to look into a camera for six seconds so facial-recognition software can confirm their identity. “This is aimed at illicit outflows of capital from China,” Sean Norris, Asia Pacific managing director at Accuity in Singapore, told Bloomberg. “It’s aimed at people drawing out money in Macau, going to the casino, betting very little, getting forex from there and moving it.”
Throughout the Chinese mainland consumers hand over personal information to e-commerce, mobile payment and food-delivery apps on their smartphones without giving it a second thought. “They’re not well-educated about how privacy should be important to them,” said Simic Chan, a senior analyst at Fung Global Retail & Technology in Hong Kong. “They feel it’s a norm to have their data collected.”
While China may be leading the way in forcing biometric tracking on consumers, there’s a long trail of countries and companies not that far behind. And as Mastercard’s massive push into biometrics shows, it’s not just governments and technology firms wanting to use it. By Don Quijones.
All is well and good until somebody claims discrimination based on biometrics. If a rumor starts that these companies are doing data mining and using data from the analysis to conclude that people of a certain race — race will manifest itself in certain physical characteristics — are deemed to be of high risk and therefore denying cards or setting lower limits etc., then you are looking at a political issue. It is all optics from that point on. In any case, the defense that they use today of a standard form that does not use your race will not work anymore. I am sure race is a factor in issuing credit cards today but they can at least appear to be unbiased.
But hey, the credit card giants are asking for it. They should get it, especially since the elected people everywhere now work for the moneyed interests. If I worked in Brussels or DC, I’d be salivating at the prospect of regulating them after this fiasco is over.
Companies already have all this information. The data file that has been collected over the years on everyone is enormous. And yes, they’re already discriminating in extending credit, job offers, insurance rates, etc. based on things gleaned from around the internet.
“things gleaned from around the internet?”
Idiots spew all their intimate details (photos, financials, relationships) to crapbook et al. Their algorithms are exceptionally good: they know details about you that you don’t even know. All this from data that idiots have willingly up given over the years for “free” services. Doing an internet search of this topic will bring up many scary facts.
Wolf,
How can a person find out what might be about them “gleaned from the internet” that a potential employer can see. Are there particular web sites they employ to see this info? Sorry to bother you but if you can, I would appreciate your help.
Thank you so very much for your hard work in presenting these articles. You are an asset to the world.
Biometrics is a bit cumbersome and will be replaced by a biological biometric chip at birth placed in every individual’s right hand as has been predicted in a famous widespread book. Without it no individual will be able to buy, sell, or survive. Some may cynically refer to it as the mark of the beast. It shall be the number of a man, and that number shall be a derivative of 666?
They can already determine a person’s race or ethnicity based on demographics using just your zip code. This was developed as a response to the legal elimination of redlining in mortgage lending.
They take a zip code and look for racial markers like streets or public buildings named after famous black people, like MLK. They can tell from the graduation rates, >99% = white upper class, >95% = white working/middle class, <90% = you're screwed. I'm only using black/white but it can be more detailed.
They’ve become very precise, and it is for a reason. “Indian American” is a new category on forms that didn’t exist before. Earlier it was just “Asian”.
I would rather use iris scanning to buy goods than card numbers and PINs which get hacked or harvested by skimmers. I think the use of iris scans in transactions might provide welcome relief against identity thieves. (I realize identity thieves have already figured out how to copy fingerprints, and facial recognition seems flawed.)
We can’t go on using the social security number as a national identity number. Identity theft is ruining people’s lives. The IRS and Social Security Administration are complicit — they are surely aware that, say, 25 people are all using the same SSN; they just don’t care about the person being victimized.
So I am not against using biometrics to confirm identity. There has to be a better way than SSNs, driver license numbers, DOB, etc.
I heard on tv, just yesterday, reporters complaining that the new iphone is a bust because the facial recognition doesn’t work.
It has also been reported on numerous occasions that people have had their fingers cut off and eyeballs removed to hack biometric systems. This will take muggings to a whole new level.
Facial recognition only works reliably in TV shows/movies.
The bigger story is that facial recognition fail == Neural Networks (Artificial Intelligence Hot Area) fail.
Does iris scanning work similar to retina scanning? Retina scanning was going to be the end-all in biometrics a couple decades ago, until the HIV scare made people really leery of swapping precious bodily fluids from eye contact with the scanner. Also, cue horror stories of people having their eyes gouged out to spoof the scanners.
Biometrics was ‘the next big thing’ when I got into the computer/technology business over 35 years ago, and it appears to still be on the launch pad. Merchants seem comfortable with whatever losses they incur from fraudulent credit card usage; I almost never even get asked for ID when I use mine. I smell a hidden agenda on the part of the credit card companies. Big government is probably salivating over the idea, though. Even though the 9/11 hijackers, for example, didn’t use fake IDs (AFAIK), it’s just their ID cards didn’t say WHAT they were, just WHO they were (and the FBI wouldn’t listen to the flight instructors who reported their suspicious training requests).
Continuing …
Biometrics would, theoretically, validate your identity in the checkout line, but I believe most identity theft is accomplished in more mundane ways (someone sifting through your garbage for that tax form or pre-filled out credit card application you neglected to shred, or the waiter or cashier scanning your card under the table, or weak passwords, for instances).
What’s most needed, IMO, is better online validation. I think the best solution is two-factor; i.e. if someone tries to hack into your bank account from a computer not known to the server–by MAC address, I believe, which is theoretically unique but can be hacked–then you get the text to your phone with a validation number. The hacker needs not only your account–which is often WAY too obvious–and your password, but access to your mobile phone and some way to log on. I suppose retina scanning using your computer’s camera would work, but I’m inclined to keep my computer’s camera turned off or covered anyway.
The people who really need to batten down the hatches are the aggregators of data; are you listening Equifax, et al?
WORST-CASE SCENARIO
Removal of the body part that is being used for authentication WILL HAPPEN ! For criminal enterprise.
There is a new movie about J P Getty´s grandson being promoted. If I remember the news correctly they sent his grandfather his ear to lubricate the settlement negotiation.
I may have seen a few too many Quentin Tarantino films, but still I gotta ask this, ¨How many people losing an eye — so that a criminal can steal using their ATM — card will be too many?¨ FOR ME, the answer is this : ¨One person losing an eye ( or even a finger ) to a criminal is too many.¨
I am being totally serious here. Even if the amputation cannot or will not work, we cannot count on most criminals having an above average IQ — and understanding that their plan might not work.
To me, this is scary. And no thanks, I will not accept an implanted chip, either. It is fine for a pet, but not for me.
https://it.slashdot.org/story/16/07/23/199214/can-iris-scanning-id-systems-tell-the-difference-between-a-live-and-dead-eye
What about high resolution photos of someone’s fingerprints or eye/iris? They could be used as well without cutting off fingers or removing eyes.
I won’t do it. People need to contact MC, Visa , Amex and tell them they will cancel their cards/accounts. People should also contact their members of Congress regarding this as well
No need to be so barbaric as to cut of fingers. Children’s Play-Doh will do to make a copy of a fingerprint and use it to hack into your device…
https://www.theverge.com/2016/5/2/11540962/iphone-samsung-fingerprint-duplicate-hack-security
Mostly useless. Las Vegas requires a drivers license if you use a credit card. Better and cheaper.
Buying over the internet makes biometrics a joke.
Recently, somebody got my CC number and opened an Amazon account with it. Amazon closed it after it set off a few alarms and they notified me about it. I contacted my CC provider and sent them the email Amazon sent me and the charges were promptly removed. Amazon lost maybe $800 over it. Biometrics would not have made a difference.
Amazon could have saved $800 if they had a means to validate the use of a CC number on multiple accounts like that before it was used by the thief. Well, that’s their problem not mine.
I pity the CC provider. If biometrics could help I bless their use.
A couple of thoughts:
1. People don’t “abandon their baskets” online because the checkout process is too hard. They abandon the basket because at checkout is when they find out the shipping charge is stuffed with all the profit.
2. I have no problem with biometrics in a public setting. If I buy something at a store I frequent, I’m rarely carded because the cashiers see me regularly and know I’m trustworthy. They’re using human biometrics (my face) already.
The problem is online purchases. Folks aren’t going to have high quality biometric scanning equipment at home. And biometric data is hackable. It is not done regularly today because it is not used today. But when it is, people will be downloading databases of fingerprints, faces and eyeballs and creating physical objects that mimic them. Maybe that’s what will eventually cause 3-D printers to finally take off.
What will be interesting is the currently unknown uses of that technology. What happens when anyone can mimic you in public? What happens when someone puts on your face and murders someone else in public?
“creating physical objects that mimic them”
and even that probably wouldn’t be required. It’s the bitstream representing the object that gets sent to the bank. If you’ve already got that from the database, just send it.
Biometrics could open up the global flow of capital, which means one world, one wage, one standard of living. Or it could become a tool of repression, such as arresting gamblers in China trying to convert their money into dollars.
Fine, as long as it works. Coming through Heathrow the other week about 1 in 2 failed on the face check gates, and they made them fail it 3 times before redirecting to a human.
Researchers from Oxford University, huh? I in no way would participate in transactions requiring biometrics for identity validation. Seriously, tin foils hats seem to be more necessary with each passing day. In the article, Alvaro Bedoya succinctly explained how biometrics is actually a less effective security feature than passwords or, even better, two factor authentication. Makes one wonder if these bankers don’t have another agenda….
On a related note:
“Show Me Your Papers!” Roundups, Checkpoints and National ID Card
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/01/25/show-me-your-papers-roundups-checkpoints-and-national-id-card/
Thanks for that link.
Biometrics is Big Brother’s wet dream. Yet the sheeple will fall over themselves to comply.
For all of this, we have to thank our wonderful technology providers such as Apple, Google, Facebook, and so on. It all sounds harmless until it isn’t. No surprise that these things are catch on faster in authoritarian regimes, but I’m glad democracies are not far behind in surrendering our privacy.
After all, it would be a travesty if the banks can’t earn their money, and oh, before I forget, DEATH to cash. There I think India actually has a bit of a lead right?
Thank goodness we have the option of crypto currency to help us maintain a semblance of privacy… oh what? You say most of those are scams… dammit.