Next Phase in Forcing Biometric Tracking on Consumers

Ironically, banks in Mexico lead the way.
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
In 2018, banks in Mexico will face new regulations that will oblige them to collect biometric data (finger prints and iris scans) on all of their customers. Whenever a customer asks for a new home or car loan, cashes in a paycheck, applies for a credit card or opens a new savings account, the bank in question will have to request the customer’s digital fingerprints and then match those fingerprints with data against information in the database of the National Electoral Institute.
Foreign-owned subsidiaries of global banks like BBVA and Citi are thrilled with the initiative arguing that it will help them combat identity theft. Most high street lenders in Mexico have already agreed to help build a single biometric database, says Marcos Martínez, president of Mexico’s Banking Association (ABM).
The ultimate goal is to develop a unique identification system that will work alongside the government’s national ID scheme, which is in the final stages of development. According to the former Secretary of Finance and Public Credit (and now presidential candidate for the governing PRI party), José Antonio Meade, by the summer of 2018 all Mexicans will have a single biometric identification number.
These developments are moving fast and quietly. And as is the case with biometric programs being tried and tested all over the world right now, from the uncharted backwaters of long-forgotten war zones to the bustling metropolises of the West or East, no one is being consulted along the way.
Most national passports these days include biometric data. Driver licenses in the US (which serve as de facto ID cards) already have them or soon will. Meanwhile, millions — perhaps soon billions — of people have volunteered their digital fingerprints to log into their smartphones and other digital devices. In other words, we’re already giving away our most private data to work, communicate, cross borders or get on planes.
China has taken biometrics to a whole new level, using facial recognition technology to validate identities in virtually all forms of transaction, including the use of toilet paper in public bathrooms.
What sets the biometrics program in Mexico apart from what is happening in most other countries is that it is the country’s financial regulators and private banks — and not the government — that are requiring this, though the government is not far behind. The development of a single biometrics database to be used by banks and other financial institutions raises serious questions about financial security as well as data privacy.
“Biometrics are tricky,” Woodrow Hartzog, an Associate Professor of Law at Samford University told WIRED. “They can be great because they are really secure. It’s hard to fake someone’s ear, eye, gait, or other things that make an individual uniquely identifiable. But if a biometric is compromised, you’re done. You can’t get another ear.”
Unfortunately, as recent data leaks have shown, most databases remain incredibly porous. In this year’s hack of the U.S. consumer credit bureau Equifax, the personal data that was stolen included names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, bank account numbers, credit card numbers, mortgage data, and payment history data, including to utilities, wireless service providers, and the like.
This, in itself, is highly compromising data that can be of huge value in the wrong hands. But imagine what could have happened if the database had included U.S. consumers’ most personal data of all — the biological traits that make them unique?
If the United States’ biggest consumer credit bureau can be hacked and key data on 143 million US consumers stolen with such apparent ease, what are the chances that a similar or even worse fate could befall Mexico’s newly created biometrics data bank? It’s not like Mexico is short of enterprising criminals with lots of liquid funds to hire gifted, mercenary hackers — or pull off an inside job.
Hackers are already engineering ways to spoof biometric authentication. Researchers were able to break into Apple’s Touch ID system with just a small piece of Play Doh.
The scariest thing about this mad rush by corporations, banks, credit card companies, governments and (yes!) some consumers to embrace biometrics is not the speed at which it’s happening, which is scary enough, but the complete lack of public debate taking place about the thorny issues it throws up. Those include the threat it poses to privacy and anonymity, the fact that use of data about your body parts is largely unregulated (and many companies want to keep it that way), or the deceptively public nature of biometrics.
“A password is inherently private,” says Alvaro Bedoya, Professor of Law at Georgetown University. “The whole point of a password is that you don’t tell anyone about it. A credit card is inherently private in the sense that you only have one credit card.”
Biometrics, on the other hand, are inherently public, he argues. “I do know what your ear looks like, if I meet you, and I can take a high resolution photo of it from afar,” says Bedoya. “I know what your fingerprint looks like if we have a drink and you leave your fingerprints on the pint glass.” And that makes them easy to hack. Or track.
But this juggernaut has now been put in motion, and it’s unlikely to be stopped because the biggest benefits will be enjoyed by the governments, banks, and corporations that are busily rolling out these schemes for their own purposes. By Don Quijones.
Just don’t call it cryptocurrency. It’s a “digital currency.” Read… Big Banks Are All Over Blockchain
Mixed feelings about this. Of course there will be problems. But, if properly and thoughtfully applied, it would be a good way to prevent identity theft and other thefts. A two-factor application, bio metric plus a password or a credit card is a good step. Passwords alone make me nervous. I use additional steps whenever possible.
If you don’t mind being tagged like a piece of property.
like your driver’s license or social security card or your passport or your credit card?
or your cell phone number
You (we) are being boiled slowly.
Ty,
yes. the cell phone number is a slippery slope. Next comes the camera at home or the computer attached to your thermostat or TV or refrigerator. Pretty soon, they’re in your car navigation or storing your DNS history at your ISP. Then your phone provider keeps a record of the numbers you called, forever.
And someone somewhere has nothing better to do than look your sh*t up and wonder about you while being paid to do it.
Unless, of course, you’re in the EU and experiencing the war on cash or being considered a hate criminal by complaining about an immigrant committing a crime in Sweden.
Thus the need for a thoughtful discussion. Although I’m more concerned about advertisers and related goofballs looking into my affairs than the US govt.
The EU, yes, you have a point.
THIS IS BAD BAD BAD IN FACT WORSE THEN BAD.
no, not really. Although I understand your kneejerk terror. Most people just react. Few have actually thought through this or that security method.
Agree the potential for abuse exists. This is why a thoughtful discussion without the kneejerk fright is needed.
As said, biometric with another thing is not bad.
Security requires something you have, something you know, and/or something you are. Combinations of these are called two factor authentication. Two factor security is pretty good.
Most people are willing to sacrifice some freedom and privacy for security AS LONG AS IT ACTUALLY WORKS. The problem is that it seldom does work. They lose freedom/privacy but don’t gain any more security. I expect the same to happen here.
As you’ve pointed out there’s no such thing as a hack proof system, but that won’t keep the government/banks (is there any difference?) from gathering data while promising to create one (but never quite succeeding). So instead of security getting better, it will just get worse.
This is just the stupidest idea of people that do not understand security. You do not create security based on changeable or easily copied keys. Can your iris change or finger prints change, actually due to accidents or diseases, yes they can.
This is nothing more than a reason to start collecting biometric data as to try to more easily identify people. There will be no more anonymity, not in public either physically or financially. The CPC is already implementing this and sure petty crime is down, only because government doesn’t want competition.
The rhetoric that only criminals use gold, guns, cash, etc… is the first warning of a sociopath.
a fingerprint AND a password or other two factor method is pretty good.
Few to none could provide both. A lot like public / private key.
Correct me if I am wrong, but I believe that a hacker at The Black Hat conference has already shown how to beat the biometric checks.
The problem is that the bureaucrats are looking for a “magic bullet” and there isn’t one. Any system has to be maintainable by the SysAdmin folks and there are special trap doors left for their use. The hackers know this and focus on those trap doors. When they locate one and spring it, they’ve gotcha ! And it’s not that hard either when you remember that commercially available security packages are just that, available for sale.
Next thing you know you involved in illegal eye swapping to avoid justice for crimes you did not yet commit.
It is a given that your biometrics data will be hacked. Then what?
You won’t be able to change your biometrics data. It will be your responsibility to convince whoever got scammed with your biometrics that it was not really you. Good luck.
The only way someone could hack your biometric fingerprint is by removing your finger.
If you show up with an ID and a finger, it’s you. Not the identity thief. If your finger is gone, then you have some explaining to do.
actually, there’s a flaw in the above argument. Can you find it?
I’m sorry but this is not kneejerk terror.This is outrages is it not enough to restrict how much money you can carry where and when, how much you can deposit or withdraw from a bank who accepts cash who does not. All the big banks are going to jump all over this it will take a little time but it will happen here. Big brother will work it in nice and easy using 911 and drugs as the reason keep the wars going and we have the constant need for protection against ourselves.I’m sure when it starts the famous name of goldman sachs will pop up.
great example of generic panic. Thanks.
There is nothing secure about doing this, especially in Mexico, where their citizens living illegally in the US have already stolen somebody’s identity. It is easy for an illegal to go back home and open an account with some US identity and using their own biometrics. Now the US citizen/resident gets screwed again county by country. So much for biometric data.
OK. Assume an illegal uses his fingerprint with your SSN.
As long as you can prove who YOU are, the illegal is busted and specifically identified. Without the fingerprint, it’s a spook in the wilderness who got you, unless it was really you pulling a fast one.
Yes, we need to stop this now!!!