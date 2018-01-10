China Threatens to Quit Buying US Treasuries, Cites “Trade Tensions”

A financial shot before the bow of the White House.
China – which holds $1.19 trillion of US Treasury securities as part of its $3.1 trillion pile of foreign exchange reserves, and thus is a crucial factor in demand for US government debt – is having second thoughts about this deal.
Officials reviewing China’s foreign-exchange holdings and discussing investment strategies have recommended slowing or even halting purchases of Treasuries, “people familiar with the matter” told Bloomberg.
It’s the message that counts, a financial shot before the bow of the White House. The people “who asked not to be named as they’re not allowed to discuss the matter publicly” told Bloomberg that officials undertaking this investment review think US government bonds are becoming less attractive than other assets, and that trade tensions with the US would offer a reason to curtail or stop buying US Treasuries.
Trade tensions? What do they have to do with Treasuries? The leakers wouldn’t say.
For now, it remains unclear if the these investment strategies have been adopted. The recommendations also don’t concern daily purchases and sales of Treasuries. Bloomberg:
The officials recommended that China closely watch factors such as the outlook for supply of US government debt, along with political developments including trade disputes between the world’s two biggest economies, when deciding whether to cut some Treasury holdings, the people said.
If implemented – if it’s not just a verbal and purposefully leaked warning shot in direction of the White House – this change in China’s investment strategies could come at a very inconvenient time.
With the tax cuts in place, the US government will have to borrow even more to make ends meet, and thus will have to douse the market with additional supply of Treasury debt that will need to find enthusiastic buyers, just as the Fed has stepped away from the table and has started unwinding its holdings of Treasury debt.
With a sense of premonition, prices of the 10-year US Treasury note fell this morning, and the yield, which moves in the opposite direction of price, jumped to 2.59%.
The 10-year Treasury yield had been stubbornly low for most of 2017, even as short-term yields have risen sharply in response to the Fed’s rate hikes, sparking fears of a “flat” or even “inverted yield curve.” An inverted yield curve is a phenomenon where short-term yields are higher than long-term yields. It has been tightly associated in the past with economic and financial problems, including last time, when this phenomenon was followed by the Financial Crisis.
But in recent weeks, yields between 3-year and 7-year maturities have been rising more steeply than short-term yields, a sign that the yield curve was steepening in the mid-range. More recently, even the 10-year Treasury sold off and the yield started rising. Yesterday, it closed at 2.55%, the highest since March 14 last year.
Today’s well-orchestrated leak by Chinese officials just added a little extra oomph to that trajectory, with the 10-year Treasury selling off a tiny bit, pushing the yield to 2.59% this morning.
But in a world with negative-interest-rate policies in effect in the Eurozone and Japan, and with central-bank-repressed yields more broadly, there will be enthusiastic buyers of higher-yielding US treasury debt. If China steps away for whatever reason, additional but slightly less enthusiastic buyers will have to be tempted with somewhat higher returns on their investments. So there will be buyers of US Treasuries, though luring them into the market would require lower prices and higher yields. And this would be precisely what the Fed wants to accomplish anyway. It would simply steepen the yield curve.
And the market isn’t going to panic about Chinese buying intentions. It knows that even if China decides to mess up the financial world and dump $1 trillion in Treasuries (which isn’t going to happen), the Fed could simply mop them up.
During prior incidents of an “inverted” yield curve, the Fed had no tools to get the market to push up long-term yields. Today it has one: the QE Unwind. Read… The Dreaded “Flattening Yield Curve” Meets QE Unwind
Rising interest rates would kill China. Nothing but an empty threat.
What other country pegs it’s own currency to the USD?
Not buying Treasuries cuts both ways. Long term this is good for the U.S.
its no seecret that china wants too realeese themselves from the petrodollar.this is an long term plan,the chinese will continue too work ahead too make this happen
If they wanted to release themselves from the dollar they’d buy gold
Not buying treasuries means a lower yuan. more inflation in the us
We could levy a large VAT on all chinese imports: ones large enough to make it more profitable to produce goods at home.1) puts even the homeless to work,2)they would not have to worry about were to stash all their import derived dollars,3) MAGA
A lower yuan means lower inflation in the US no? Higher inflation in China.
And please tell me what will the Chinese use as collateral for their forward swaps to align their currency with the dollar and other currencies? The dollar for all of its problems is still accepted worldwide. The euro is becoming more and more accepted but how long before they don’t want that lofty status as the second reserve currency? It gets expensive. Just look at the US and its current account deficit.
Golf, china and Russia have gold
These currencies are all dollar derivatives if the chinese have less reserves their currency goes down unless they do the obvious thing, in which case it will go up..
if China wants to keep its trade surplus it has to buy sth – the whole Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank/One Belt One Road thing was/is an attempt to find an alternative way to recycle its foreign earnings (and we’ll have to see how well that goes – lending money to developing countries is easy, getting repaid on schedule is trickier), there were good reasons why it started stockpiling US treasuries in the first place. if foreign purchases of treasuries do decrease then future payments to foreigners also decrease, and lower demand for US financial assets lowers the exchange rate so the trade balance improves and jobs come home. and saying ‘interest rates go up and that’s bad’ probably isn’t even true in isolation, given the pernicious effects of long term interest rates below the natural level
It’s not China that wants to keep its trade surplus with the us, the us needs them to run trade surpluses to keep dollars leaving the us, thus raising the value of the yuan which is capped by domestic debt expansion in china. Also allowing low interest rates and bringing in cheap goods (but not too cheap) and financing us debt with treasuries bought with redeemed dollars. Reality is the opposite of perceptions
I bet the ECB would love to partner with the PBOC and share the fantastic opportunity to invest in brand new Eurodebt. The rates paid might be a little on the low side, but I bet Draghi and the others will tell the PBOC how legendary they are and how they will promise to be BFFs. Who wouldn’t jump at that?
LA dolce vita!
The European arm of the federal reserve system!
Higher than United?
Yield Shock.
When bond prices fall – bond yields rise.
When bond yields rise – debt repayment is more expensive, and new debt becomes more expensive – more difficult to get.
What is a bond? But another name for debt.
And it is this that under pins the present asset valuations.
When bonds crash? So do these asset values.
Then the everything bubble explodes. Or at best – deflates slowly, prolonging the financial pain of asset holders, who wait too long to exit.
The “everything bubble” will never explode – instead the dollar will be sacrificed to keep assets elevated and forever going higher.
The Fed has little concern for the value of the currency but comes running with a flood of liquidity every time there is a slight correction in the markets – it’s obvious what their priorities are. The Fed will never let the nominal value of assets to correct – not even by 1%.
Money printing begets more money printing, it’s a feedback loop that can’t be stopped. We chose this path and now things are playing out exactly as one would predict – currencies are in a death spiral.
I’m not as big holder of USD as China, but I can share this.
My average weighted 12 month CD rate recently went from 1.48% to 1.59%. This increased rate is due to steady rises in rates offered each at the time one of my CD’s matures. I just got a 12 month CD at 2.00% which increased the average weighted rate.
I have 4 large CD’s that mature at various dates at fairly even intervals throughout the year.
If the market crashes, I will buy stocks at some point.
China accepts UST as payment through BIS, (see Bernanke, sterilization) their alternative is to accept dollars and that is inflationary in the extreme. There is no path to repatriot those bonds, so China has to find other suitable reserves, and beggaring the dollar is one way for the US to minimize our obligation. However rising interest rates have the opposite effect, they attract investment, and put a bid under the dollar. The Feds rate hike policy is the greatest monetary misdirection in the history of central banking done to assuage the concerns of our foreign investors. As the system approaches monetary metastasis the options become limited, the system is too big and way too interdependent for any one central bank to carry out its own autonomous policies. We will be crushed when global forces overwhelm sovereign arbitrage strategies for managing trade and policy imbalances.
China has liquidated hundreds of billions of UST’s over the last few years, and the effect on yields has been negligible. The fact is, China needs UST’s far more than the U.S. needs China as a purchaser.
No UST, no JGB ==> yes China fx big troubles ==> yes, higher $USD.
US interest rates on the rise. Treasury issue a lot of new debt,
before a potential govt shut down, while Fed trim bal. sheet,
a little.
China add fuel to this rise.
US 10Y – 3M is rising.
US 10Y – 2Y is rising sharply.
No inversion in sight ==> yes to recession.
Mortgage rates move with the 10 year treasury and the Fed cannot let 30 year mortgage rates rise much above 4% because that could cause a housing crash, so the Fed will simply become an active buyer again if demand for Treasuries (or mortgage debt) were to dry up.
House prices have simply risen too drastically to allow interest rates to go up – how could wage earners afford inflated house prices without subsidized interest rates? If treasury supply becomes an issue and interest rates put pressure on housing the Fed will buy as much supply as required – after all they have repeated over and over that any changes to the balance sheet “will be data dependent”. One bad treasury auction and the Fed is an active buyer once again – the dollar exchange rate is already telegraphing this message.
Just China not buying US bonds for a few months during 2018 would be a punch to the US economy.
And no matter how many other buyers the US finds, it would still hurt.
If the US stops buying cheap made in China crap for a few months during 2018 would be a punch to China’s economy
Question:
If China terminates it’s peg to USD, then what? Will that be good or bad for USD or China? Will it give China more or less trade leverage? If the yuan falls drastically vs the USD, what would be the geo-political implications to China/US rivalry?
I can think of some things that would happen but am sure there is a lot I do not see and would be interested to read views.
China has already lobbied for reserve currency status in the IMFs planned SDR issuance. The existing reserves, 30yr bonds will probably mature and be retired. SDR is issued according to the nations gold reserves, and China was busy building theirs. Bonds will be issued in SDR, so one market one yield? The use of currency in cross border transactions will disappear, and sovereigns will remain the domestic means for transfer of payments. The plan could double the global monetary base, which may be one reason markets and economies are ramping up, and central banks tapering will mean very little against the backdrop of the IMFs secondary means of money printing. The IMF is going to be the central bank to all central banks, AMEN.
There have been huge rumours re viet dong and Iraqui re this
Viet dong is legal tender and you could always go on a holiday there…the cost of buying a million dong is very very cheap currently so you have capped your risk….as worse case take a holiday. Bev
Canada does not have much left in the tank re gold reserves. Will need to mine more. The gold item would help the s Africa rand as well etc
Check stock prices in August 2015 if you want to know what will happen when China can no longer “peg” the yuan to the dollar. Any liquidity crisis in China will be felt instantly around the world. If China’s financial system has a crisis, every stock market in the world will crash. And China is living on the edge as it is. I don’t know how people heavily invested in stocks can sleep at night.
This is probably fueling the rumours of an upgrade to the vienamese dong.
China also buys gold manufactures bitcoin etc. China now is the second largest presence in the global economy. This warning is just a little sneeze compared to what China is planning 20 years hence. Imo