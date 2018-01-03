Brick & Mortar Meltdown Reaches Movie Theaters

Is jacking up ticket prices helpful in this environment?
We keep hearing the good news, and we love it. During the four-day weekend, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” became the highest-grossing movie of 2017 with 58.1 million tickets sold in the US and $517 million in ticket sales so far, according to movie data provider The Numbers. “The Last Jedi” was released on December 15 and grossed $220 million that weekend, making it the movie with the biggest weekend of the year.
And it continues to sell tickets into 2018. This, as the Wall Street Journal put it, gave Walt Disney “another banner year at the box office that left rival studios fighting for leftovers.”
The top ten movies in US ticket sales in 2017:
- “The Last Jedi” (Walt Disney): $517 million
- “The Beauty and Beast” (Walt Disney) $504 million
- “Wonder Woman” (Warner Bros.) $413 million
- “Guardians of the Galaxy” (Walt Disney) with $389 million
- “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (Sony) $334 million
- “It” (Warner Bros.) $327 million
- “Thor: Ragnarok” (Walt Disney): $311 million
- “Despicable Me 3” (Universal): $267 million
- “Logan”(20th Century Fox): $226 million
- “The Fate of the Furious” (Universal) $226 million
These are big numbers. And ticket sales for “The Last Jedi,” which continue into 2018, will likely remain behind the record $937 million in domestic box office sales raked in by “The Force Awakens” in 2015.
And that may be symptomatic.
The number of actual tickets sold in US movie theaters in 2017 fell 3.6% year-over-year to 1.25 billion tickets, according to The Numbers. That’s down 21% from “Peak Ticket Sales” in 2002, when box offices sold 1.58 billion tickets. In fact, the number of tickets sold in 2017 was the lowest since 1995.
This chart shows what’s going on in terms of filling seats in brick-and-mortar movie theaters in the US:
Sharp price increases per ticket Band-Aided the pain of dropping ticket sales until 2012. Since then, even those price increases haven’t been enough. According to The Numbers, the average ticket price has more than doubled from $4.35 in 1995 to $8.90 in 2017.
Only $8.90?
I have to say that it has been years since I paid less than $10 a ticket for a major movie. For example, a ticket for “The Last Jedi” goes for $22.49 — not for a family of three, but for just one adult — at one of the AMCs in San Francisco. Not exactly an encouragement to go see it. But there are cheaper movies out there, and there are cheaper cities too, and national averages might not parallel personal experience.
Since Peak-Ticket-Sales in 2002, the average price has jumped 53% from $5.81 to $8.90 in 2017. At the same time, the number of tickets sold has plunged 21%. Connection? Maybe. One thing’s for sure: When ticket sales drop, the industry has to raise prices to make up for the drop; and the more the industry makes up with price increases for dropping ticket sales, the more consumers start looking for alternatives.
Thus overall ticket sales in dollars only inched down 0.8% in 2017 to $11.13 billion. Fewer and fewer people go to the movies, but they pay more and more each time, and as ticket prices have soared (right scale), overall ticket sales in dollars (left scale) are only languishing rather than plunging:
The number of wide releases by the six major studios – Warner Bros, Walt Disney, 20th Century Fox, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, and Universal – has also been on a downward trend since 2006. In 2017, they released just 79 movies, down 38% from 2006. Since 1995, only 2013 was lower. “Other” studios released 46 movies, the highest since 2007:
Movie theaters are an essential part of brick-and-mortar.
The Commerce Department doesn’t include ticket sales in its retail sales figures. It includes ticket sales in “admissions to the arts, movies, sporting events, and other entertainment and recreational activities,” which figure into the vast group of “personal consumption expenditures,” not retail sales. Yet ticket sales figure into the scenario of malls where many theaters a located, and they’re part of the broader brick-and-mortar environment that is under full attack by the Internet.
People can watch movies at home in many ways. Movies can be purchased at the spur of them moment from Amazon, Netflix, and others. They can be streamed, downloaded, or obtained via DVDs and other technologies. If people can wait a while, they can watch the recent releases by the big studios when they become available online. Consumers have never had so many sit-at-home alternatives to going to the movies.
While studios have been able to prop up their revenues more or less with ever higher ticket prices, and while they also cash in massively from digital sales, fewer and fewer people are showing up at the movie theaters.
Theaters have responded by making seats wider and more comfortable, and by providing more legroom, and by giving a cushy feel to make sort of an event out of it – rather than an economy-class experience. This is supposed to justify the ticket prices. But the extortionately priced soda and popcorn (what they put on it is not butter) are still the same.
And as the declining number of tickets sold shows – despite increases in the population and the surge of the millennials into prime movie-watching age – it appears to be a losing battle to get Americans to go out to brick-and-mortar movie theaters. And jacking up ticket prices in this environment of nearly unlimited choices isn’t exactly helpful.
Movies suck. It’s nothing but virtue signalling on the big screen and I for one have zero interest in the latest Hollywood “remake” or episode #whatever of the latest franchise.
financialization has hit the movies in that the studios go with the known money maker…….and nothing new.
Totally agree.
The entertainment fare served up by the main stream Hollywood studios and associated clique of insider’s stinks.
I would not walk across the street let alone pay anything, to view any of the so-called movie entertainment garbage served up for the mindless mass’s.
Agreed. The reason, however, isn’t due to the US market. It is because it is cheaper to market worldwide a redux of Capt. America, Star Wars, Despicable Me, Spiderman, Fast and Furious, etc. It is simple movie name recognition and the moviegoers are the suckers that pay for an inferior redux.
The last part II movie sequel that was better than the original was The Godfather…
Or the French Connection II
Terminator II is considered better than the initial movie.
I don’t see many movies in theaters but my daughter took me to Guardians 2 and I loved it-I even liked Hasselhoff’s job in it
Sorry-Meant Russell!
Interesting…interesting. Haven’t been to a movie theater in the last fifteen years or so, so thanks for the update. The last thing that stuck to memory is the half an hour of advertisements for upcoming movies at full blast, and I left my earplugs at home.
But it was the fresh smell of popcorn that reminded me that I was, indeed, in a movie theater.
But then, I only paid 15 dollars for the ordeal.
A lot of blame to go around for lagging movie theatre growth. The studios take an insane percentage of the ticket sales – I think the number for the studio starts at 90% the first week(might be closer to 95%) and tapers up to a 50-50 split during the 5th week or later.
With studios gouging theatres we then see theatres gouge customers. The result of which ends up being customers staying home, paying reasonable prices to watch at home or even pirate the movies online.
Netflix movies might be the shove to knock off the studios. They just need more like Bright, it is a great movie.
It’s now much easier to stream…ten years ago it was a painful hookup from computer to TV, now any device can do it in a way that anyone brainless can figure it out. The cost of streaming is practically nothing, and TV sucks worse all the time, yet everyone had it…So, switching is happening, especially with faster wireless speeds. Meanwhile, TVs are cheaper and larger, and more of a substitute for the big screen. Plus, usually no sticky floors in your living room and ya know, you can pause the thing when you have to use the loo. And you almost always do, because youve loaded up on $20 popcorn and soda and sat through a half our of f-ing commercials. Why anyone goes to the movies at all is beyond me. Let it die.
Yes, it’s the commercials that drove me away too. Why am I paying to see commercials?
> Why am I paying to see commercials? <
Exactly and people do the same when buying t-shirts or clothing/shoes that carry the brand name. I rebelled in the 1970's when they started that fad and then expected me to pay money for the article. No sir if you want me to advertise your product then either you pay me or give me free product to flash around. TV has to be the worst for repetitive mindless commercials so I don't even bother watching that either. Some will likely think I must lead a boring life. Not at all. I read, farm, do art work, plan projects for improving the house. Never bored round here but those mindless commercials are sure boring.
One reason for the declining ticket sales, especially between Memorial Day and Labor Day 2017, was a dearth of any movies worth viewing. While Hollyweird was busy bashing Pres. Trump, their productions nosedived. Serves them right.
Another point: you can only get so many miles out of a retread. Most of the movies on the above “Top 10” are either sequels, prequels or some other variation on a tired theme. Maybe instead of political activism Hollyweird could actually try to be creative and who knows, maybe sales would rebound.
“When ticket sales drop, the industry has to raise prices to make up for the drop; and the more the industry makes up with price increases for dropping ticket sales, the more consumers start looking for alternatives.”
Is it possibly the other way around? If you are running a movie theater and you need to make money than before, won’t you identify the side of the bread that is buttered aka the customer who has price elasticity and service him? If you were to sell a ticket at 1$ a piece and try to get 10 people in to fill 10 seats, you’d make 10$. OTOH, if you were to bump up the price to 2$ and you can get 6 people in, you’ll be making 2$ more. I suspect this is what’s going on. The movies suck and the list of movies you listed are all franchises. So only the die hard fans will come to see it. So, you are better off squeezing them then expecting the normal person to come watch the movie.
The movies face competition from shorter attention span of consumers who’d rather be on social media and get faster and unpredictable thrills than be watching something very inane. Sports used to fill that lacunae but twitter and Facebook are free. As is internet porn, if one were into that. I am also sure that the movie theater owners analyze watching habits of Netflix viewers and understand what they watch. Probably, that can explain the need to let go of people who won’t pay much but want to dine at all you can eat buffets.
That said, the movie theaters do segment their viewers for pricing purposes, which is why you always had different prices at different times of the day.
Also, I hear they are facing competition from Movie pass. Does data support this hypothesis?
You may begin to trash my argument :).
MoviePass buys tickets at the retail price and sells them heavily subsidized via subscriptions. In other words, investors are subsidizing moviegoers. And yet, still ticket sales fell in 2017.
Sure, any time an activity is heavily subsidized, the subsidies can prop up volume (a little). But how long are investors willing to subsidize going to a movie?
Went to see a movie with fam on New Years Eve.
All told, family of four plus popcorn, two drinks and candy bought en route from gas station cost in excess of $75 (im in Ohio).
Wow. and the Fed’s worried they can’t devalue our dollar fast enough…
The in-your-face has turned into a spit and punch to our faces…
Thank you for contributing to the $26,000,000 my son made by showing up for work for a couple of months.
And thank YOU for the millions your son has contributed over the years he’s “worked” for us.
:)
The gilded “millenials” are used to seeing everything on their phone. They don’t even know how to focus on anything larger as their eyesight has been trained from very young to only work with a mobile device format. And who wants to watch regurgitated crap produced by a committee of administrators, lawyers and accountants anyway. Make something worth seeing and maybe they might put some more bums on those ever widening seats. The same goes for the current “products” of the music industry. Most new albums have (at max) only the one “hit” on them (such as a certain escapee from one of the largest recently “hiatused” boy bands) and the rest is filler crap. Some time ago, the true (long term) songwriters loaded almost 50% of their albums with hits. Now its’s all “collabs” and crap written by committee. Bring back the innovative “creative vision” which can only come through one person (not a committee) and maybe there might be something to get interested in again. The great movie studios and the the great record companies took great risks backing quirky individuals. I have yet to see a team of lawyers and accountants make anything other than a hot steamy pile of smelly “stuff”. And, please, will someone tell them that it is not all about how much CGI they can cram in. It’s actually about the story!
We just saw a couple of recent flicks. For 2 adult tickets at our local theater (newly remodeled, 4k screens, maybe 8 total screen count, big sound, nice seats) $6 each for tickets. Popcorn and drink with unlimited refills. Total cost for each movie, about $23. Darn that expensive popcorn. Love living in small town Heartland USA. The new Thor and the new Star Wars. Don’t tell the Fed about deflation.
We really just got tired of the actors pushing their politics down our throat and stopped going about 5 years ago. Now just Netflex’s. Stopped watching football last year after the kneeling and haven’t missed any of it. You vote with your dollars
Heck-college football is better anyway! (Go Bucks!)
Much better selection at the RedBox than the theatre, and some movies will actually have actors instead of CGI crap. The big Mall movie places can’t croak soon enough !
Here’s my number 1 problem with watching movies in theaters nowadays. Shitty patrons. People who can’t stop chatting. Parents that refuse to keep their children quiet. People who go up and down levels by stomping their foot down. WTF? And no these are not limited to “foreigners”, plenty of locals are doing it too. One time I was in AMC Kabuki and the tech bros were so loud, people almost came to blow. I mean seriously, if you want to see the future of this country, just go to a movie theater near you. People just don’t care about other people anymore.
BUT given all that I still go to movie theaters. And that’s because of this app: http://www.moviepass.com. First year it’s like 9 dollars a month and you get to watch one movie every single day (no 3D or IMAX though). I kid you not.
Since enrolling, I’ve watched close to 30 movies. I’ve recouped my money for the year and more.
And no I do not work for MoviePass.
I too stopped going to the movies because of the noisy disrespectful patrons. People talking loudly throughout the movie to each other or to their cell phones. The theater lit up by the glow of hundreds of cell phone screens as people text and talk throughout the movie. People walking around the theater. People bringing toddlers to scary and violent movies, and the toddlers naturally cry from fright (not to mention they should be in bed, not in a theater). Anyone who dares complain can expect to get beaten half to death. The theater parking lot is dangerous, you can get assaulted on the way to your car or swept up into a fight between “teens.” I stopped going to movie theaters for the same reason I stopped going to malls; the same demographic reason.
That’s television watching behavior. Television does not command your attention in a temporal stream. You get up, walk around, come back and its the same thing. Scorcese said he isn’t sure film is an art, which has something to do with the influence of television. Now that TV is hot media, HD. We cross the boundary between film and TV more easily. Some people are watching Star Wars on their smart phone?
Enjoy the investor subsidy you’re getting from MoviePass while you can. These subsidies don’t last forever. Investors might get tired of paying for your entertainment :-]
Wolf, I am under no illusion. This thing is not sustainable, which is why I immediately went off to watch as many movies as possible once I got the card. MoviePass charged the entire year in advance so imagine if they had shut down immediately. I am probably creditor no 100000 in the hierarchy. Zero chance of getting any money back.
But how is this different from Uber, etc. The economics just simply do NOT work and yet investors keep pouring money in.
You’re right. It’s not different — Tesla, Chesapeake, Netflix…. they’re all consuming investor money to keep doing what they’re doing. Interesting times.
Wolf
Always like your numbers & graphs – great insights.
The US population has grown from 266M in1995, to 325M in 2017.
Using your 1.25B “Movie Tickets Sold In US” for both 1995 & 2017, it was easy (and surprising) to calculate movie tickets per person:
o 1995 = 1.25B/266M = 4.7 tickets/person/year
o 2017 = 1.25B/325M = 3.8 tickets/person/year
That seems like a pretty big drop in “per capita” ticket sales. Stated another way, even the 22% increase ninth US population did not increase ticket sales between 1995 & 2017.
I’m young and I’ll tell you everyone I know streams. Plus if we wait a couple weeks the streams go from camera quality to HD. Plus with Kodi, which is free, and other resources who needs Netflix or Amazon. Not too many of us download pirated movies when we can just stream anything. Saw the new Star Wars before it even came out here in the USSA
Those streams are torrent site content shared through a single app that consolidates torrent links. You are streaming pirated content, no different than downloading it. Why do you think handheld camera quality videos are on it?
I’m not making any profit so I DON’T CARE, and that’s how a lot of us young ppl feel. I’m not harming anyone… So keep riding your high horse while I’m paying/going to college myself, have a kid, and always broke. ; )
I am not supporting high theater prices, but let’s flip that situation. You said “I’m not harming anyone” by not paying for somebody’s work, so if we don’t pay for your work, we are not harming you right?
Having a kid is a choice, does not mean you get to steal someone else’s work. You have no money, that’s fine, but don’t watch.
Assuming he could produce anything of value, I wonder how he’d feel if it was stolen?
Sounds like a serious ethics problem.
“download pirated movies” vs streaming pirated movies.
Maybe they should eliminate the cable model that charges you the same price regardless of content quality. Why should a $500M budget blockbuster action movie cost the same as a $30M low budget drama? People who appreciate good movies with plots and character development are getting screwed. That’s why only punks go to the movies.
I’ve been going only once a year for the last 15 years because the movie quality is so bad.
Bobber
QUESTION: “Why should a $500M budget blockbuster action movie cost the same as a $30M low budget drama? ”
ANSWER: Because maybe the $30M low budget flick is better than the $500M computer generated pile of crap?
We went to see the Jedi movie only because our son dragged us out to do a family thing. It was $50 for 3 adults, soda, popcorn, candy, and a tee shirt. I could have waited for it to be on TV.
We spent the summer looking for movies to go to and only came up with one, “American Made” which was really good. Instead I watched foreign dramas on Netflix.
I have zero interest in comic book superheroes, so I don’t go to the movie theatre much anymore.
Dunkirk was worth viewing in the theatre for the sound alone and Blade Runner 2049 was also very well done, but everything else I can catch on Netflix/Amazon if I’m desperate enough for mindless entertainment.
Speaking of mindless entertainment, I “cut the cord” again. Turns out I wasn’t missing a whole lot in the first place. Getting my Sundays back from football, never hearing talking heads scream at each other on cable “news”, AND saving $80/month…it’s a no brainer.
I haven’t been to a movie theatre in years, and the provided list of the top offerings aren’t worth crossing the street for imo…Star Wars included. Modern movies seem to be less about acting and rely too much on computer generated special effects.
We recently watched Mudbound on Netflix. Depressing but beautiful film. I pretty much quit watching theatre flicks after Saving Private Ryan came out. My Dad was in the D Day surge and sensationalizing bullet sounds and death seemed to epitomize so much of what is wrong with our culture. Today’s fare of car crashes that roll dozens of times, transforming robots, or inaccurate historical records with celebrity cameos, and don’t forget about serial killers and psychos who cannibalize their victims….’nuff said.
Why do people need to spend big bucks for 2 hours of escape?
A few weeks ago an Turner Classics they showed the old Steve McQueen Bullet. Now that was a car chase scene of the ages.
regards
When ticket sales drop, the industry has to raise prices to make up for the drop
Pretty soon there will be only person watching the movie, Jeff Bezos maybe, he will pay the entire cost of production.
I find the overall movie experience has vastly improved since I was a child.
They still have overpriced food, but now I cant get a $12 Manhattan cocktail as opposed to a soda. Sets are reserved, they are leather recliners. The theater is smaller with a higher quality screen, sound and better all around seating.
Prices though have certainly leaped due to these luxury theaters taking over. As a kid movies at prime time cost $7.50. Average ticket now is between $16 – $18.
However I will note that if you do a morning movie you can cut that price down to about $8 per adult.
The fact that a lot of movies today are garbage, or seem to be because I have lost my taste for most simple movies as an adult I think is more just typical generation gap complaining. Blockbusters have always largely sucked, cash ins have gotten a little worse with China market eating up shit movies.
The only throw away shows I still like are Marvel movies but that is straight appeal to my inner child. I find the new star wars movies to be marginally watchable though the ret-con is bullshit compared to the real post Jedi story line which has been in decent books for decades.
I think they made a mistake attempting to lead in with the old cast. Simply because they were too old to write a movie any of us wanted to see. They should have just gone way into the past or future and done something new.
I approve of franchise movies if they manage to write a halfway competent scripts. However this seems to be the exception as most of the time a blockbuster can get away with terrible editing, no script and shit load of explosions and still break $1 billion dollars with the China market. See the entire Transformers franchise which would die if it were a US only flick.
Movies are just too expensive. I got Amazon Prime because I come out ahead on shipping charges and can get refunds when things simply don’t show up (it happens pretty often) or I don’t want the item after all (as Amazon puts it, wrong size wrong color …) it’s handy for getting things that simply can’t be found in my area (actual replacement heads for a Sonicare electric toothbrush? Forget about it!) but it seems I can watch movies too. It was hard to figure out but secret is to: first have Amazon Prime. Then Google how to watch movies on Amazon Prime.
Matinee is still $5 for my area in Michigan. Just buy your fast food and bring it in your backpack and good to go.
Netflix, Amazon prime, YouTube, etc… I’ve got a 60″ TV and prefer movies made decades ago. Done!
I usually wait 3 months then watch the movie de-jour on VUDU streaming. I lounge in my wonderful leather sofa, with my big TV with surround sound, and I have a nice glass of wine or perhaps a martini. I stopped going to the movie theater because I hate people that put their feet up on the back of the chairs. It’s disrespectful. I hate having to deal with that. I hate people that fart, talk during the movie, kids that cry, people that answer their phones, eat like wild cows, overflow their arm rests…I guess I’m a hater. So, I stream the movie at home and I’m so much happier.
I think Wolf too concerned about retail and so on. The good question is how tall building are doing. There is real frenzy in construction of tall buildings for commercial usage. The good question is how they filled, what percentage of them is used. For example, if there is house or one store commercial property it’s easily to spot is anyone inside or it’s vacant. But when there is 100 meter long building, you don’t know allocation of office space. The media is telling us that there is shortage of office spaces. Is it fake news? Each tall building can easily cost 100 millions to construct. And compare to retail spaces they have heavy weight. May be it can be evaluated using power or water consumption.
Vacancies in office buildings are rising. In some cities, like Houston, vacancies have surged with a vengeance. In other cities, office space is tight. I write about office space on a quarterly basis for a few cities when the data becomes available, for example here:
https://wolfstreet.com/2017/10/26/office-using-employment-in-san-francisco-and-silicon-valley-gets-hit/
Everything its turn.
Retail is part of commercial real estate (malls, etc.) and has its own category, just like office or industrial.
In Portland Oregon there is a couple of brothers that started buying up old theaters and other vintage building a couple decades ago. The theaters offer real food and alcohol… They aren’t outrageously priced either.. The just keep expanding, buying more. They produce their own beer and now whisky and wine..
When in Portland, I almost always visit one of their establishments because the food is really good, the atmosphere is great and the prices are reasonable.
They even put on vintage movies some nights and there are always people there.
It could be that the old theater business just needs to change.
Hence why movie rental in whatever format is still a thing. Heck you can buy movie DVDs, legal ones, for as low as five to ten bunks and you wonder why people is so wary to pay 20 bucks a ticket?
There is a reason why Disney is having it’s own video streaming service after all. People is less wary to waste money when is just a click away.
I’m in agreement with most of you, today’s movies generally suck. Most are geared to children, have too much action and plot lines that are too fantastic to be remotely credible. Cut the cord 5 years ago. Now I watch 1-2 streamed movies per year. My wife uses Hoopla via the public library for free legitimate movie streaming. It is sad there are virtually no movies to help us deal with the massive economic catastrophe that is taking place. Movies as an art form passed away a long time ago, all movies of financial vehicles. Just by chance I watched The Godfather pt2. this week, that don’t make them like that anymore.
Why should I go to the theatre when my home setup is better? I sit close for a huge screen, theatre isn’t dimming the bulb to save money, the screen isn’t scratched, I can pause to go to the bathroom when I want, the seats are more comfortable and the food is better. Once you get past the initial 6 month delay for your first movie on bluray, then you have “new” stuff coming all the time.