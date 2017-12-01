Carmageddon for Tesla

This is where Hype Goes to Die.
Today was the monthly moment of truth for automakers in the US. They reported the number of new vehicles that their dealers delivered to their customers and that the automakers delivered directly to large fleet customers. These are unit sales, not dollar sales, and they’re religiously followed by the industry.
Total sales in November rose 0.9% from a year ago to 1,393,010 new vehicles, according to Autodata, which tracks these sales as they’re reported by the automakers. Sales of cars dropped 8.2%. Sales of trucks – which include SUVs, crossovers, pickups, and vans – rose 6.6%. Strong replacement demand from the hurricane-affected areas in Texas papered over weaknesses elsewhere. As always, there were winners and losers.
And one of the losers was Tesla.
First things first: There is nothing wrong with a tiny automaker trying to design, make, and sell cool but expensive cars that a few thousand Americans might buy every month, and trying to do so on a battleground dominated by giants. Porsche has been doing that for years. Porsche AG is owned by Volkswagen AG, which is itself majority-owned by Porsche Automobil Holding SE. Tesla is out there by itself.
And Tesla has put electric vehicles on the map. That was a huge feat. EVs have been around since the 1800s, but given the challenges that batteries posed, they simply didn’t catch on until Tesla made EVs cool. Yet Tesla has to buy the battery cells from battery makers, such as Panasonic.
Tesla isn’t quite out there by itself, though. The Wall Street hype machine backs it up, dousing it with billions of dollars on a regular basis to burn through as fast as it can. This masterful hype has created a giant market capitalization of about $52 billion, more than most automakers, including Ford ($50 billion). It’s not far behind GM ($61 billion).
But Tesla – which lost $619 million in Q3 – delivered only 3,590 vehicles in November in the US, down 18% from a year ago.
There are all kinds of interesting aspects about this.
One: 3,590 vehicles amounts to a market share of only 0.26%, of the 1,393,010 new cars and trucks sold in the US in November. Porsche outsold Tesla by 55% (5,555 new vehicles).
Two: Tesla doesn’t report monthly deliveries. It wants to play with the big boys, but it doesn’t want people to know on a monthly basis just how crummy and by comparison inconsequential its US sales numbers are. Opaque and dedicated to hype, it refuses to disclose how many vehicles it delivered that month in the US. So the industry is estimating Tesla’s monthly US sales.
Tesla discloses unit sales data in its quarterly earnings reports, long after everyone has already forgotten about the months in which they occurred.
Three: So how are Model 3 sales doing? Since Tesla doesn’t disclose its monthly deliveries in the US, the industry is guessing. The assembly line still isn’t working. “Manufacturing bottlenecks,” as Tesla calls it, and “manufacturing hell,” as Elon Musk calls it, rule the day.
In Q3, Tesla delivered 220 handmade Model 3’s. In October, it delivered about 145 handmade units. In November, the assembly line still wasn’t assembling cars. Inside EVs estimates that Tesla delivered a whopping 345 units in November.
Four: This is where hype goes to die. In February 2017, Tesla hyped these Model 3 production numbers for 2017:
Our Model 3 program is on track to start limited vehicle production in July and to steadily ramp production to exceed 5,000 vehicles per week at some point in the fourth quarter and 10,000 vehicles per week at some point in 2018.
November is solidly in the fourth quarter. 5,000 vehicles per week would mean over 20,000 a month. OK, this is November and not December, so maybe 4,000 a week for a total of 16,000. We got 345.
Even if the estimate of 345 is off by 100 units up or down, it doesn’t even matter. And December isn’t looking much better. Because there is still no mass-produced Model 3.
Five: The bestselling Model S isn’t best-selling anymore. Inside EVs estimates that Tesla delivered 1,335 Model S in the US. This was far outpaced by the humble Model-3-killer the Chevy Bolt. GM sold 2,987 Bolts in November. Tesla is also estimated to have delivered 1,875 Model X SUVs in the US. It took the Model S and the Model X combined to beat the humble Bolt.
Six: The unglamorous Model-3-killer is number one. The Chevy Bolt faces no “production bottlenecks” and no “manufacturing hell.” It was rolled out gradually, starting in October 2016 in California and Oregon, with other states being added to the distribution plan over time. By August 2017, the Bolt was available in all states. By September, 2,632 Bolts were sold in the US; in October 2,781; and in November 2,987.
The Bolt became the best-selling EV in October and retained that crown in November. Nothing was even close. November was the ninth month in a row of rising sales, as it should be for a brand-new vehicle line. GM has sold 20,070 Bolts so far this year.
Seven: But the Bolt is just a flyspeck for GM. It’s something to build the foundation for a larger shift to EVs. It represented just 1.2% of GM’s total deliveries in the US in November. EVs are still just a niche product. And yet, even this flyspeck crushed every Tesla model without fanfare.
Every automaker is preparing a lineup of EVs. Unlike Tesla, they have their supply chains down pat, and they know how to get their assembly lines to function, and they know how to mass-produce vehicles. There are already about two dozen EV models on the market in the US. Like GM, these automakers are just using their EVs to lay the groundwork for the broader shift.
Tesla has used two years of hype surrounding the Model 3 as a way to boost its share price. This allows it to raise many more billions by selling more ludicrously overpriced shares to gullible investors, and by selling more debt to institutional investors who believe that Tesla’s ability to sell still more ludicrously overpriced shares to gullible retail investors will in effect guarantee the junk-rated debt they just bought. Few companies have ever been able to perform that scheme at this masterful level.
– Didn’t our (US) government just end the subsidy for Tesla ?
– And banks/people are still lending money to Tesla ? Or did Tesla issue new shares ?
– Time to go short Tesla ?
Careful!!
The new tax bill becomes effective January 01, 2018 if it passes. Everyone and their mother are waiting to sell after New Years for cheaper taxes. The institutions are waiting to sell after New Years after they publish their year end report. Institutions are also buying to play catch up window dressing. Short Tesla, or better yet, buy one year out of the money January 2019 puts on Tesla on December 31, 2017 or in the first few days of January if new pension money can drive the stock market any higher before the selling avalanche hits. You can take this to the bank and deposit it. LOL
As long as Musk has a mouth and an audible the stock goes up. Omaha! Omaha!
After 3 years researching on Tesla, I just started my synthetic short on it. I got time up to January 2020 for the short to unfold. But I guess the profit will ripe sooner. The ridiculous electric truck was the last shot. It does not work with the fundamental rules in physics unless someone can invent a battery that can hold energy with the same density as fossil fuels. Nope. there is none.
Would you please describe some steps on how to do synthetic shorts?
I am trying to short TSLA myself but would help if you can give some pointers.
I am novice,
Yes, I would be glad to. Synthetic = derivative = put. First, scoot half way around the board and pick up a free “get out of jail card”. Then continue further around the board until you land on Broadway with all the houses and a hotel…now reach deep into your pocket and pull out a whole lot of money to pay the rent. If you can’t, then your going to jail, directly to jail…and don’t pass go.
Don’t even MENTION the whompy wheels!
http://teslabears.club/t/new-thread-keefs-complaints-with-photographs/107
https://www.flickr.com/photos/136377865@N05/sets/72157658490111523/
I smell a rat. Or maybe musk. Or both? The. New Tesla SUV the Musk Rat?
Both? I thought Musk was a rat dressed up as Iron Man?
I smell only one rat :).
They absolutely must get the Model 3 right before churning them out. In this case the short-term month-to-month scrutiny of deliveries is best ignored.
But the slump in Model S #’s needs to be taken VERY seriously! They need to roll out some enticing upgrades or price incentves before Christmas! ( – and they will.)
Musk has moved onto his next Hollywood production. He’s going to make a big hole in Chicago (taxpayers’ wallets). Or may be he’ll talk of growing corn on Jupiter. Whatever will titillate the reporter who’s supposed to hype him up after the 10 course meal and wine and sundries.
This was why the words ‘legerdemain’ and ‘shill’ were entered into the English lexicon.
I don’t think he can eat a 10 course meal, not even a 2 course meal. Did you read the article? He has assembly line problems as well as tunnel vision under the ground in California. He looks pale and thin lately, stooped over, 10 years older, perhaps little appetite for food.
I was referring to the reporter who really needs to work hard to avoid becoming corpulent on Musk’s dime (from those 10 course meals and “sundries”, to put it politely). Why will a reporter push a point of view anyway? The reporter is almost always either a paid hack or brainwashed zealot or both (mostly just a shill).
As a Canadian, it kind of reminds me of DeLorean.
I drive a very old Toyota PU, but from the outside looking in, my brother’s (and sister’s) Prius looks pretty good compared to a Tesla.
Boy oh boy, are things going to change when interest rates adjust upward. Bye bye, Tesla.
High speed rail, Mag-Lev, self-driving taxis, flying cars, NASA to Mars, MAGA…….Shale growth and energy independence, Tax Reform for the middle class (cough cough), just how long has pot been legalized down there, anyway?
The tesla ev will become a collectible . Jay Leno has one in his museum. Maybe a back to the future remake will portray it as a time travel machine .
Never underestimate a loyal following. It’ll interesting to see how many folks plunked down a qtr-mil-$’s to wait almost 3 years for a roadster.
The main stream sloshes slowly, but ends up following the hard-carved path. Electric motors are simply superior. Batteries are improving. Petrol is not.
I really hope those Tesla EV enthusiasts receive their product . But many have their deposits at risk .
http://www.motortrend.com/news/tesla-model-3-deposits-surprised-even-elon-musk/
But their real business is not the cars anyway, is the batteries.
https://arstechnica.com/cars/2017/12/tesla-beats-deadline-switches-on-gigantic-australian-battery-array/
You must be joking with those batteries. It’s just a PURE distraction from real problems around this company!
You mean the Barnum and Bailey batteries that will provide reserve power for all of 18 minutes.
The South Australian government swallowed the muskrats hype hook line and sinker and no matter what the power engineers thought about it the government forked out the taxpayers sheckels.
Of note. The parts of the City of Adelaide have been blacked out twice in the last week.
Tesla don’t make the batteries – Panasonic or another maker do – usually in China.
I’ve wanted to short this for some time, but too scared. Anyway thought this article was relevant.
http://www.valuewalk.com/2017/11/tesla-roadster-ponzi/
If a stock goes from 50 to 100 you make 100% or double your money.
If a stock goes from 100 to 50 you make 50% or half of your money.
This is why it never pays to short.
use puts. You can make x10.
Say you have $20K to invest. You put it in your brokerage account, and then proceed to short 1000 shares at $60 a share. Now your account shows $80k, but the brokerage wants you to keep all that $80k in your account. No problemo, if you bought $20k of stock, the shares would probably sit in the same way, in the account.
The shorted stock loses 50% of its value. Now it is at $30 per share. You buy back 1000 shares. You are now sitting on “all cash”. And the total is $50k. Much better than a 100% increase to $40. And that is with only a 50% drop in share value. Many stocks fall much further (e.g. US Steel, June 1, 2008, $184.75….January 1, 2016, $7.00).
Like alex said above your comment, buy puts, you have a defined risk of loss, and you can make a thousand times on your money. Shorting sucks compared to buying puts.
Tesla reminds me of Dyson.He sells cleaning tools for 5 times the price
of everyone else.Musk not Nasa invented a reusable rocket.He
made ev.s cool.Remember G.M. blew it the first time around with ev’s.
Now with trucks and who knows what else he’ll be OK.
I wonder why he doesnt just lower the model S price. He has already spent the development costs. The problems have been worked out. There is an existing assembly line. The model 3 was supposed to be a cheaper model but per unit it looks like it will cost more. Porsche sold the same car for 50 years.
Why lower the price of the Model S ? There is no “unsold inventory” at the current price.
I believe it’s a six-month wait for the S right now.
The idea is to sell cars to make money, not simply to sell cars.