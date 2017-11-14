Auto-Loan Subprime Blows Up Lehman-Moment-Like

But there is no Financial Crisis. These are the boom times.
Given Americans’ ceaseless urge to borrow and spend, household debt in the third quarter surged by $610 billion, or 5%, from the third quarter last year, to a new record of $13 trillion, according to the New York Fed. If the word “surged” appears a lot, it’s because that’s the kind of debt environment we now have:
- Mortgage debt surged 4.2% year-over-year, to $9.19 trillion, still shy of the all-time record of $10 trillion in 2008 before it all collapsed.
- Student loans surged by 6.25% year-over-year to a record of $1.36 trillion.
- Credit card debt surged 8% to $810 billion.
- “Other” surged 5.4% to $390 billion.
- And auto loans surged 6.1% to a record $1.21 trillion.
And given how the US economy depends on consumer borrowing for life support, that’s all good.
However, there are some big ugly flies in that ointment: Delinquencies – not everywhere, but in credit cards, and particularly in subprime auto loans, where serious delinquencies have reached Lehman Moment proportions.
Of the $1.2 trillion in auto loans outstanding, $282 billion (24%) were granted to borrowers with a subprime credit score (below 620).
Of all auto loans outstanding, 2.4% were 90+ days (“seriously”) delinquent, up from 2.3% in the prior quarter. But delinquencies are concentrated in the subprime segment – that $282 billion – and all hell is breaking lose there.
Subprime auto lending has attracted specialty lenders, such as Santander Consumer USA. They feel they can handle the risks, and they off-loaded some of the risks to investors via subprime auto-loan-backed securities. They want to cash in on the fat profits often obtained in subprime lending via extraordinarily high interest rates.
Subprime borrowers are perceived as sitting ducks. They’ve been turned down, and they’re aware of their bad credit, and they often think they have no other options. And so they often end up with ludicrously high interest rates on their loans, which these borrowers, because of the ludicrously high interest rates, have trouble servicing.
Of the $282 billion in subprime auto loans outstanding, finance companies originated 74%, according to today’s data from the New York Fed. Banks and credit unions granted the remaining 26%.
This chart shows the dominant share of subprime lending by finance companies: total subprime auto loans (black line), subprime auto loans originated by finance companies (red line), and subprime auto loans originated by banks (green lines).
But not all subprime loans are cut from the same cloth. The 90+ day delinquency rate for subprime auto loans originated by banks dropped after the Financial Crisis and has since remained fairly steady. In Q3, it was 4.4%, down from 7.1% at the peak of the Financial Crisis. So the subprime auto-loan fiasco is not going to topple the banks.
In contrast, the 90+ day delinquency rate for loans originated by auto finance companies has been soaring since 2013. In Q3 2017, it hit 9.7%.
This 9.7% is the highest delinquency rate since Q1 of 2010. And it first hit that rate on the way up during the Great Recession in Q3 2008, during the Lehman moment. A year later, it peaked at 10.9%:
The chart above illustrates how banks have kept their subprime delinquencies under control. But not auto finance companies. The New York Fed explains, putting it mildly: “This suggests that bank auto loans may have some additional layers of underwriting – credit score alone does not explain the gap and divergence in the delinquency rates.”
The other way of explaining this phenomenon is that auto finance companies, after years of near-zero interest rates and excess liquidity, and thus an easy way to offload these loans by securitizing them, had practiced loosey-goosey underwriting standards, if any at all.
The next chart shows 90+ day delinquencies of borrowers with a credit score that is just above subprime (620-659). And they too have been deteriorating at finance companies since 2013. This impacts $155 billion in loans – $84 billion originated by finance companies and $71 billion by banks. The delinquency rate at auto finance companies of these loans has reached 3.2%, the highest since Q3 2010. And it first hit that rate on the way up in Q3 2008, the Lehman Moment:
But here’s the thing: We compare these delinquency rates to those during the Financial Crisis and the Lehman Moment. But there is no crisis these days, just record stock markets, ultra-low interest rates, a booming bond market, and a growing economy.
Auto-loan delinquencies spiraled higher during the Financial Crisis because millions of people lost their jobs and couldn’t make their payments. Now employment has been rising for years. The unemployment rate has dropped to 4.1%, the lowest since December 2000. These are the boom times. And yet subprime auto loans at finance companies are blowing up like it was Q3 2008 all over again.
And this is not a good indication of what might happen when the economy turns south even a little.
Banks have gotten leery of auto loans. They have started to tighten lending standards for prime and subprime borrowers, and it shows. Read… Next Phase of Carmageddon: the Banks.
Just send all those extra cars to Australia as we don’t make them anymore. Also send us some specialists to write all sorts of new loans as we are now the second wealthiest adults in the world just behind Switzerland. Asset rich – cash poor.
(“Australia’s wealth per adult in 2017 remains the second highest in the world after Switzerland, having increased by 9.5 per cent to $US402,603,” the 2017 edition finds.)
And we did it all by having some of the lowest wage increases in the past upteen years. Wage growth YoY came in at 2.0% today. Inflation is at 1.8% in the official stats.
Yes but easy to understand – such cheap credit – take it and make autoloan which pays plenty – 4, good loans will cover 1 bad loan give it a go
When investment groups solicit potential qualified investors they ask you to list your assets excluding primary residence, as the inclusion of it can be substantially meaningless, especially in an inflated property market.
While good for government feel-good statistics, ‘wealth’ net of primary residence would be a better guideline. After the last property bubble in the States a lot of people went from millionaire to underwater to out in the street in about 6 months flat.
“some of the lowest wage increases”
I haven’t seen a wage increase in decades and that’s nominal dollars, using inflation numbers it’s a bloodbath.
I do some volunteer work helping low-income individuals with tax matters. One client was telling me how guilty she felt because she couldn’t pay her car note, and the car had been repossessed. Her main source of income is public assistance and a bit of income as a caregiver, and she has filed bankruptcy three times. A lender gave her a 7k loan on a car that booked at 2k at 21% interest. How could anyone think that loan would be repaid?
Tote the Note places make money by selling those $2k cars for $7k and repossessing them and selling them again and again.
There’s a 1978 Supreme Court ruling that declared state usury laws didn’t apply to businesses or banks that were “national” and headquartered in other states.
It used to be you would never see 30 or 50 or 100% annual interest rates . . . because Minnesota or California or you-name-it-state protected you by usury laws. Usury laws had been around for a long, long time before the Supreme Court knee-capped them in the U.S.
I wonder at the increasing deference to business on the Supreme Court. I suppose one has to blame it on Congress, which nominates the people who please the donors, not who is best at protecting the rights of the citizens.
Don’t worry, after they pass the tax cuts next week everything will be great. You won’t believe how great it will be.
I heard I’ll be getting loads of trickle down benefits, on top of the trickle down benefits from earlier tax cuts several decades ago. Life is good. It’s nice to know politicians are working hard on my behalf.
Kind of gives you a warm fuzzy feeling doesn’t it?
There is nothing wrong with tax cuts. If you don’t want yours, make sure you send in your “fair share” with next year’s filing.
In the United States, the social contract comprising of the various government founding documents and the market-oriented climate of the founding compels citizens to pay for the bare basics and not much more. I’m speaking of the Federal Government. States have more discretion under the federalist system to enact various spending measures according the values of its constituents as long as the process doesn’t devolve into the tyranny of the majority where people vote theft as a reasonable way to secure funding.
It’s not “trickle down” when you receive money back you should not have paid in the first place. It’s called a market-oriented economy. And before there is any rumors of the rich getting tax breaks, last I read the top tier retains the same rate. It actually increases to over 40% for approximately the first $200,000 thereafter before leveling out.
Whether tax bills are good or not is the kind of question on which it’s hard to get agreement. It’s hard to exaggerate how much people’s priorities differ.
However . . . I don’t think it’s a rumor that the wealthy do well with the current bills.
The headline rate you mention is just that, a “headline” obscuring who benefits from the reduction in the corporate rate, the end of the estate tax, the non-taxation of any capital gains accrued to the estate before death (think Amazon stock. You’d never sell, if you didn’t need the money yourself, meaning neither you nor your beneficiaries would pay tax on the gains!), and lower pass through taxes, which will benefit anyone who can afford a few lawyers and who doesn’t work at all for their income.
The cost basis reset of inherited money is a new one and a big one. Previous plans to get rid of the estate tax didn’t have it.
Remember ‘trickle down’ means the 0.01% pissing on everyone else hence the name of the theory.
It has worked quite well.
Now you know the source of the ‘warm feeling’…………………
And with used car values falling due to excess lease returns = sour milk
Here in Canada auto sales have been strong up until Sept… and Oct 20% down… Nov looking to be 40%, at least at the dealers I follow in vancouver
Many years ago, I worked at a home appliances rent-to-own outfit in Atlanta.
They’d rotate employees to every department so we could get a feel for the entire operation; the showroom, delivery, etc.
In Collections, I got disturbed at the number of people that I was calling who were in arrears.
And I asked the manager how that was possible.
“Oh Steve,” he said in the drawl I cherish to this day. “They pay $25 per month for 30 months to get a TV that costs us $200 (1986 dollars – when good times were easy!)
Then he showed me the charts. Defaults were priced in. They could still make some money at a 33% default rate.
“It’s like hounding the physically or mentally challenged, except they’re the ‘financially’ challenged,” I said. “I feel terrible. How do you sleep nights?”
“You feel terrible, I feel terrible,” the manager said with a smile. “We’re in Atlanta. That’s why there’s all these churches!”