Uber’s Survival Strategy? “Tens of Thousands” of Self-Driving Volvo-Ubers Starting in 2019

Ready or not, here they come. Tough luck for drivers.
Uber is desperate. Its business model may not allow it to ever make money as long as it has to pay human drivers, spend massive resources to recruit them, and deal with the fallout when they cause problems. So it has been furiously working on self-driving technologies. And now it’s taking a small-scale experimental program to the big league – not decades down the road but starting in 2019.
Volvo Cars, which is owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., announced today that it has signed a “framework agreement” to sell Uber “tens of thousands of autonomous driving compatible base vehicles between 2019 and 2021.” The announcement added:
Our aim is to be the supplier of choice for AD [autonomous driving] ride-sharing service providers globally. Today’s agreement with Uber is a primary example of that strategic direction.
Volvo will supply the XC90, a luxury SUV, which seats up to seven passengers:
The base vehicles incorporate all necessary safety, redundancy and core autonomous driving technologies that are required for Uber to add its own self-driving technology.
The XC90 has a starting MSRP in the US of just over $45,000. Some versions are already available today with self-driving features, such as collision avoidance systems for low-speed accidents and systems that keep the vehicle in its lane and maintain the proper distance to the vehicle in front.
Financial details were not disclosed. Uber is going to get a big discount for a fleet purchase of this size, but it will also have to pay extra for whatever autonomous driving technologies that Volvo might preinstall. So this is not going to be cheap. If Uber pays $40,000 per vehicle, a fleet purchase of 24,000 vehicles – the number now being kicked around – would amount to nearly $1 billion.
Volvo also said that it will continue to develop its own technologies to pursue “its own independent autonomous car strategy, which is planned to culminate in the release of its first fully autonomous car in 2021.”
Uber and Volvo have been working together on self-driving vehicles for a while. In August 2016, Uber started testing specially-equipped XC90 models in Pittsburgh, though they still had an Uber employee in the front seat. It expanded its testing to Tempe, Arizona, and California.
But tests were briefly halted after an accident in Tempe in March this year. A vehicle driven by a human driver failed to yield, according to Police, and slammed into the test vehicle. These incidents are trotted out to show how self-driving technologies don’t work, when instead they should be trotted out to show how human drivers don’t work.
Humans are terrible drivers. Human drivers in the US caused 40,000 traffic fatalities in 2016. Self-driving technology doesn’t have to be perfect. It just has to be a lot less terrible than human drivers. That’s the promise.
The agreement with Volvo “puts us on a path towards mass produced self-driving vehicles at scale,” said Jeff Miller, Uber’s head of auto alliances, cited in Volvo’s press release.
The first batch of vehicles will be built in Volvo’s assembly plant in Sweden. But Volvo is also gearing up to build the vehicles at its planned factory near Charleston, South Carolina. Uber will then add its own systems and software to the vehicles.
This announcement of a mass-production deal for autonomous vehicles – the first of its kind – still leaves a lot of vacant spaces to be filled, so to speak, but it shows confidence among automakers that autonomous driving can be achieved in a matter of years not decades, and it shows desperation at Uber that it must be achieved pronto for its business model to have a chance of being sustainable.
This apologia is also a recurring player. Does this claim really check out? I have a hard time believing computers, as they exist today and for the conceivable future, will ever drive well. There is too much randomness for them to deal with.
That cars are so necessary being a fundamental, and probably unrecoverable, design flaw in postwar society is the never-raised Big Problem.
Wolf is correct. Traffic deaths in the U.S have been between 35000 and 50000 per years since the 1930’s. What has declined is traffic deaths per mile driven. That number has declined from about 150 deaths per billion miles driven in the late 1930s and has become asymptotic to 10 deaths per billion miles driven since about 1996.
I think the hardest thing for self driving cars will be co-existing with human drivers. Once all cars are self driven it becomes algorithmically much easier.
Another problem is that in many cities it is only through selective violation of the traffic rules/laws that traffic flows at an acceptable rate. If everyone is “driving to rules” the actual road system capacity is much less.
what will police do if they can not set speed traps and hand out moving violations? No human divers mean traffic violations which means finding another source of revenue.
3 cheers for the robots: ha ha ha
Self driving cars will never happen. Period. It’s silicon valley hype and pipe dream. The complexities are too great to automate.
Regarding human drivers, fatalities could be reduced greatly if we didn’t have so many illegal immigrants in this country. Many police forces are reticent/reluctant to aggressively enforce poor driving habits because of fear of picking up illegals. I know this for a fact from Charlotte, NC a pseudo sanctuary city. Driving behavior there was abhorant but no crackdown.
And how about interstate driving? Very little to no enforcement of speed limit. Even 5 over. And the worst cause of accidents on the highway….. strings of cars following each other with one or two car lengths between them and all going 20–25 over speed limit. No reaction time whatsoever. Never seen cars pulled for this. No consistent and widespread enforcement.
“I think there is a world market for maybe five computers.”
Thomas Watson, president of IBM, 1943
I am definitely in the camp that believes this whole AI thing is overrated and overblown, but saying that it can’t be done is not true.
You can always dumb down the system such that the dumbest car can go through it.
That’s how AI will ultimately work in practice. Just dumb down the population and declare the whole thing to be a huge success.
“Humans are terrible drivers. Human drivers in the US caused 40,000 traffic fatalities in 2016.”
This argument is fraught with problems. Humans drive under all kinds of conditions. They are required to do something called ‘going with the traffic’, which a lot of times means driving over the posted speed limit. Sometimes, you get a ticket for not driving fast enough even though the traffic is going over the speed limit. On 101 in Bay Area, posted speed limit is 65 on the peninsula and 55 near the city. Nobody drives under 70. Once I was doing a 73 and a CHP officer behind me gave me a glare asking me to vacate the lane (this was not an emergency and he had no lights on). He and the rest kept going at 75 after I vacated.
In Michigan, for example, some roads post a minimum speed limit. From what I understand, the self driving cars drive slowly or stay with in the speed limit. The rules of the game are different for these two segments.
Then there is the statistical argument. Elon Musk used to boast about his Tesla being safer than other cars because they had no accidents. He stopped making this argument after a passenger got beheaded. The fallacy in that argument is his assumption that events of interest occur at a uniform spacing, i.e. if one witnesses 7 accidents for 1000 miles driven *on average*, his argument claimed that 2000 miles were driven and no accidents occurred. The nature of the distribution of these accidents is probabilistic (because we don’t know the process generating the data, we can only guess by looking for patterns). Once these cars really hit the road and play in the major leagues, we will see some real results.
In cases, where a self driving car does get into an accident, it is blamed on the human driver. At least in this sense, the self driving cars are like human drivers — it is always the other guy’s fault.
Wolf,
You are very optimistic. Google has far and away the best self-driving technology and even they admit to human drivers having to take control of vehicles every 5000 miles. In a real self-driving taxi that might do 5000 miles/month that is a possible accident every month.
Uber’s technology, if it has any, is going to be orders of magnitude less capable that GOOGs. No way this works. I will put my money on this being a desperate attempt by Uber to game up some chatter so that some early investors can bail before reality sets in.
Bingo.
Tough luck for drivers. Tougher luck for pedestrians.
I won’t say I told you so when the affected drivers use pickups and other larger vehicles to push these driverless vehicles into ditches when they are also passenger-less.
At some point the “disruptors” of our economy need to be told to evolve less quickly. I can imagine a suddenly unemployed army of taxi drivers in our major urban areas becoming disenfranchised with the American ideal of pulling yourself up by your bootstraps.
If you aren’t expecting violence, you aren’t paying attention.
1. Who is writing the software for Self driving cars?
2. Isn’t there a pending Waymo (Alphabet) – Uber lawsuit over IP related to autonomous cars?
3. What precludes Toyota/Mercedes etc. from launching self driving car service with (or without) help from Waymo since the former can do it way cheaper?
I think the story on this still needs to be written even if you discount the fact that self driving software will be ready/ (I am in software and i think it maybe ready in 3 years if Nvidia/Intel can keep pushing their chips to process more information)
Some other concerns w/ this business model:
1. Insurance rate of driverless vehicle vs regular vehicle?
1a. due to higher vehicle value
1b. due to novel/untested tech
2. lack of driver = disrespect factor
2a. by passengers – leaving garbage etc
2b. by other vehicles on the road’
2c. by vehicle maintenance staff in the event they’re pushed too hard
– who will complain if they cut corners on service or cleaning?
3. reaction by uber drivers with “conventional” vehicles – more
unpleasant realities coming out of the woodwork?
4. competition from future players (i.e., google) with second generation, lower cost / higher reliability vehicles
Robotic CEOs will be coming off the drawing boards sooner than you think. It turned out to be easy to program a robot to stack the board and hire a compensation consultant. Figuring out a mediocre golf game was a little tricky. Overpromising and making excuses would have been trivial except for the size of the database.
Humans won’t be fully obsolete until they come out with robots to replace beggars in India. Creating a market for them is likely to be as big a challenge as creating one for FB.
I know that NYC is an outlier in many ways, but the idea of it working here seems preposterous.
There are tens of thousands of vans and pick ups for local service industries, the cable companies, all vying for advantage on cramped streets, many of them swerving and double parking. The streets are being torn up by the utility crews, ambuklances and fire trucks demanding right-of-way, bicycle messengers and restaurant take-out maniacs whizzing by in all directions… and that’s in good weather. NYC may be an extreme case, but every area has its variables and x-factors that will impair these vehicles.
I wouldn’t presume to say it’ll never happen, but I don’t see Level 5/fully autonomous vehicles in full, real time use for a while. And whoever it is that succeeds in doing it, it ain’t gonna be Uber.