Companies Report Raging Inflation, Except in Wages & Rents

Double-digit increases in employee health insurance costs hold down wage increases.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Manufacturers reported that the costs of health insurance for employees shot up by 14.2% on average; service firms reported an average increase of 12.9%, according to a report by the New York Fed based on a survey of companies in the New York-Northern New Jersey region.
These are averages, but “some firms reported increases of between 25% and 50% when they renewed their coverage,” the report said.
Manufacturers and service firms both reported that the costs of utilities jumped by about 8.5% on average. About one-fifth of the companies reported increases of 20% or more. “Indeed, sharply rising utilities costs in some areas have been tied to the explosive growth of AI-related data centers,” the report said.
For service firms, the third worst cost increases were in business insurance, which jumped by 6.8%. This includes liability, property, auto, and workers’ compensation insurance.
For manufacturers, business insurance increases were the fourth-worst, with an average increase of 7.4%.
Nearly one in ten of these companies reported massive spikes of 20% or more in business insurance costs.
For manufacturers, the third-worst increases were goods and material inputs, which jumped by 8.0%. They reported substantial increases in the costs of tariffed inputs, such as aluminum, steel, equipment, electrical supplies, auto parts, coffee, and cocoa, etc.
For service firms, cost increases of goods and material inputs averaged 5.5%.
“A greater exposure to tariffs may be part of the reason manufacturing firms faced a sharper increase in goods and materials costs” than service firms, the report said.
These are very serious cost increases.
The Producer Price Index (PPI), which track prices paid by companies, has also shown sharply accelerating cost increases across a wide range of industries, with big price increases for both services (which dominate the PPI) and goods. The price increases in goods were driven by companies shuffling the costs of the tariffs around to each other, but they’re having trouble passing them on to consumer-facing companies, which are having trouble passing them on to consumers without losing sales.
But wages increased by only 3.4% at both service firms and manufacturers, amid indications that soaring employee health insurance costs – average annual premium for employer-sponsored family health insurance rose to about $27,000, according to the NY Fed – were putting downward pressure on wage growth.
“Businesses providing insurance to their workers indicated that absent these cost increases, they would have raised wages by roughly an additional percentage point, on average, (so an overage by 4.4%), suggesting that rising health insurance costs resulted in a drag on wage growth for workers at these firms,” the report said.
But increases of rent & lease payments were relatively modest at 2.2% for service firms and 1.8% for manufacturers – thanks to the depression in Commercial Real Estate.
This chart shows the cost increases by category for service firms. Note, business insurance in third position (+6.8%):
This chart shows the cost increases by category for manufacturers. Note, goods & material inputs in third position (+8.0%), and business insurance in fourth position:
The report also pointed out that service firms and manufacturers were impacted differently by these cost increases:
“For example, utilities and materials inputs would represent a larger share of costs for manufacturers compared to, say, a consulting firm, where labor costs would have more of an impact. Thus, cost increases for any category could have more of an effect on some firms than others.”
Costs overall for service firms jumped by 7% in 2025, an acceleration from the 5% increase a year earlier.
Costs overall for manufacturers jumped by 8.5%, a hot acceleration from the 5% increase a year earlier.
These are just indications based on companies in the New York and Northern New Jersey region, and not national indications. Firms in other parts of the US may experience cost factors that are somewhat different, such as the average increase in the costs of utilities, which are the newest hot button in many places.
So inflation is raging beneath the consumer-level surface again. It has also shown up in the GDP inflation adjustments: The Price Index for Gross Domestic Purchases, which reflects inflation adjustments in GDP except for imports – so a measure of overall domestic inflation for consumers, businesses, and governments – jumped by 3.7% in Q4, the worst in three years.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:
OK. I thought I had been hallucinating, because until this report, the majority of what I read kept telling me that inflation is low. However, my costs have continue to increase, with insurance increasing the most. Some of this, like supplemental health insurance (to cover the portion Medicare doesn’t pay) is expected as I get older. However, auto and home insurance have gone up 15% this year.
If you can resist… stop reading FRED.GOV
They are state run propaganda.
The reason why we have hyperinflation is because Arthur Burns is the Federal Reserve chairman.
Or the the ghost of Arthur Burns is in the Eccles building.
Its one or the other, I don’t know. I’m not an economist.
I feel the US economy right now is like driving a car at night, in the rain, full throttle, with bald tires, worn out brake pads, on a straight stretch, but with a tight curve ahead.
Really? Idk to me … just my opinion… this is sorta what equilibrium looks like. Full employment, mostly tamed inflation, market pushing consistent highs including highs in the DOW (usually a great sign).
We just started a war and the market reaction was to jumpstart back into gear. We can’t decide if we need more or less restrictive monetary policy so we hold rates steady. Layoffs are offsetting hiring, companies are invested in retaining talent and even low hire creeps the unemployment rate lower.
If you ignore who I would call “the people that must tell you (because they are paid to) that everything is going bad” it honestly looks incredibly robust and remarkably resilient.
Just my perspective 🤷♂️
Health Insurance is an outlier – the whole industry was shredded by PE and until we fix ACA the prices are just made up to feed greedy middlemen.
For most business’ health insurance costs are compensation. To look at cash wages in isolation and say inflation is low is therefore misleading. One should look at compensation as a basket. Including healthcare insurance costs. When one does so, the compensation increases that Americans have been receiving over the last decade likely exceed inflation. The issue is that that compensation is being wasted by a horribly ineffective and fraud ridden industrial healthcare complex. While I am a conservative, the writing appears to be on the wall that the US healthcare complex needs to be nationalized. Not a “single payer” system, but a true nationalization like in Canada or the UK where it becomes a public health service with sovereign immunity. No more ambulance chasers suing for every misstep. And then aggressively use AI to remove large numbers of doctors, and unneeded testing from the system. If the US does not do so it will become more and more non-competitive as a nation.
And send those doctors north the the country you want to be more like where the government, notably Quebec, treats them like crap to the point where they leave and there is a 5y waiting list to get a personal physician.
Somewhere there has to be a good public/private combination for health care. I’ve heard the UK is good that way.
Switzerland and Uruguay have pretty highly regarded public/private systems. Also ~9MM and 3MM in population respectively so… scaling?
Having worked on significant health care companies, I can only nod and agree.
It’s all been a massive scam to extract government cash outflows and get them into PE pockets.
The problem is they made the scam legal, it’s not really fraud, and some of the bad actors just sailed off to Costa Rica on 40’ yachts paid for with public healthcare subsidies
The USA has the world’s highest health expenditures per capita, but its life expectancy is far from the top, around 60th.
I’d love to see USA life expectancy broken down by whether a person has employer-paid versus self-paid health insurance.
It would also be interesting to know how much entrepreneurship (and other risky bets) never happens because people are afraid to leave their job and lose employer-paid health insurance.