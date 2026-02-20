Supreme Court Strikes Down IEEPA-Based Tariffs, Doesn’t Rule on Refunds (“Likely to be a ‘Mess’”)

Markets not surprised. 10-year Treasury yield rises modestly.

The tariffs Trump imposed by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977, both the “reciprocal” tariffs designed to reduce the trade deficit, and the tariffs designed to reduce fentanyl trafficking out of China, Mexico, and Canada, got struck down in the Supreme Court by a 6-3 vote, released today. The three dissenters were Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanough.

Over half of the tariff revenues have been generated by the IEEPA tariffs. The rest of Trump’s tariffs, based on different laws, were not before the Court.

The administration has said in the past that if these tariffs under IEEPA were ruled illegal, it would switch tariffs to various other tariff acts, including those it has already invoked for its other tariffs.

The ruling removes Trump’s favorite negotiating tool that he used widely to push companies and countries to invest in the US and to achieve diplomatic goals.

The ruling rejected the argument brought forth by the Trump administration that IEEPA implicitly gave the President the power to levy those tariffs.

“Had Congress intended to convey the distinct and extraordinary power to impose tariffs, it would have done so expressly, as it consistently has in other tariff statutes,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the opinion.

Allowing the administration’s legal reasoning to stand “would replace the longstanding executive-legislative collaboration over trade policy with unchecked Presidential policymaking…. Congress seldom effects such sea changes through ‘vague language,’” Roberts wrote.

The justices had seemed broadly skeptical during the arguments in November about Trump’s authority under IEEPA to impose the tariffs.

The ruling did not include language on whether or not the government would have to refund those IEEPA tariffs. Over 1,000 companies have reportedly sued or joined suits against the government over the tariffs in order to secure any potential refunds, including Costco, Toyota, Bumble Bee Foods, Revlon, Kawasaki, BYD, Goodyear, Revlon, etc.

In his dissent, Kavanaugh said: “Refunds of billions of dollars would have significant consequences for the U. S. Treasury. The Court says nothing today about whether, and if so how, the Government should go about returning the billions of dollars that it has collected from importers. But that process is likely to be a ‘mess,’ as was acknowledged at oral argument.”

Markets not surprised.

The 10-year Treasury yield has ticked up only 2 basis points so far, to 4.10%, which it might have done anyway. It seems the Treasury market is only mildly ruffled, it at all, by the prospect that a substantial portion of revenues for the government would either cease to flow, or would have to be replaced with other tariffs, while the threat and “mess” over refunds – which would require additional borrowing by the government – will hang over the market perhaps for years.

The stock market hasn’t budged much. The Dow is down a hair, the S&P 500 up just 0.3% at the moment and the Nasdaq up 0.5%, about the same before the ruling was released.

