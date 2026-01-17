US Government Sold $665 Billion of Treasuries this Week, 10-Year Yield Spikes to 4.24%, Highest since Sep 2, despite 3 Rate Cuts

The new supply: $138 billion of new 10-year Treasury notes replaced $66 billion of matured 10-year Treasury notes.



This week, the government sold $654 billion in Treasury securities spread over 9 auctions, including 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year Treasury bonds.

Of these auction sales, $500 billion were Treasury bills with maturities from 4 weeks to 26 weeks, most of them to replace maturing T-bills.

Type Auction date Billion $ Auction yield Bills 6-week Jan-13 77.5 3.585% Bills 13-week Jan-12 88.8 3.570% Bills 17-week Jan-14 69.2 3.560% Bills 26-week Jan-12 79.5 3.580% Bills 4-week Jan-15 95.3 3.595% Bills 8-week Jan-15 90.3 3.600% Bills 500.5

And of these $654 billion in auction sales, $154 billion were notes and bonds, including $50 billion in 10-year Treasury notes:

Notes & Bonds Auction date Billion $ Auction yield Notes 3-year Jan-12 74.9 3.609% Notes 10-year Jan-12 50.4 4.173% Bonds 30-year Jan-13 28.4 4.825% Notes & bonds 153.6

After the 10-year Treasury note sale on Monday at a yield of 4.17%, the 10-year Treasury yield then declined in the secondary market on Tuesday and Wednesday. But on Thursday, yields started taking off again and on Friday jumped to 4.24%, according to Treasury Department data, the highest 10-year Treasury yield since September 2, 2025 – which was three Fed rate cuts ago.

The Fed’s rate cuts have pushed down short-term yields, such as the yields at the T-bill auctions, but long-term yields are set by the bond market and reflect the bond market’s concerns, views, and fears about future inflation, future supply of Treasuries to fund the ballooning deficits, and all kinds of other concerns.

So the Fed cut by 75 basis points, and the bond market just blew it off, steeped in its own concerns (blue line = Effective Federal Funds Rate, or EFFR, which the Fed targets with its policy rates):

The 10-Year Treasury issue: $138 billion replaced $66 billion.

The 10-year Treasury auction this week was the third auction (the second “reopening” auction) in a series of three auctions of the same security with CUSIP number 91282CPJ4, all with the same coupon interest rate (4.0%), and the same maturity date (November 2035). The “yield” was established at each auction via the price.

At the January 12 auction, these 10-year notes were sold at a price of $986.07 per $1,000 of face value, and buyers had to pay $6.74 for two months of accrued interest per $1,000 of face value, giving these notes a yield of 4.173%.

The first auction of this CUSIP issue was held on November 12, 2025. Then this issue was reopened at the December auction when a fresh portion of the security (same CUSIP, same coupon interest, same maturity date) was sold. This week, another fresh portion of the security was sold. Each time, the yield was established at the auction via the price. At the original auction on November 12, 2025, these securities were sold at a price of $993.97 per $1,000 of face value, giving them a yield of 4.074%.

Grouping three months of auctions into one security with the same CUSIP, same coupon interest, and same maturity date – rather than having three different securities – increases the liquidity for trading in the secondary market.

The total issue for this security, all three auctions combined, amounts to $138 billion. The next 10-year note auction on February 11 will start a new cycle of three auctions of securities with a new CUSIP number.

Those $138 billion in securities sold over those three auctions in November, December, and January replaced $66 billion of 10-year notes sold in November and December 2015 and January 2016, with a coupon interest of 2.25%, that matured in November 2025 (CUSIP number 912828M56).

That’s how the amount of 10-year Treasury notes outstanding increases each month, even if the auction size going forward isn’t increased from the current size.

And interest payments will nearly quadruple. The new security (CUSIP 91282CPJ4) was issued with a coupon interest rate of 4.0%. The matured security (CUSIP 912828M56) was issued in 2015 and 2016 with a coupon interest rate of 2.25%.

That math is brutal: Going from $66 billion borrowed 10 years ago at 2.25%, and interest payments of about $1.48 billion per year; to $138 billion borrowed now at 4.0%, and interest payments of about $5.52 billion per year. The interest payments will quadruple!

Shift to T-bills or just jawboning to push down long-term yields?

T-bills outstanding at the end of December dipped to $6.55 trillion, after setting a record at the end of November.

The share of T-bills dipped to 21.6% of all marketable Treasury securities outstanding, exactly where it had been in December 2023.

All this talk by Bessent’s Treasury Department about shifting more issuance to T-bills was one of the many tools with which it attempted to jawbone down long-term Treasury yields. But the shift hasn’t actually occurred yet.

Why? Because total marketable Treasury securities ballooned by nearly the same rate as T-bills ballooned since December 2023: +14.8% for total marketable securities versus +15.4% for T-bills.

The amounts of notes and bonds outstanding ballooned via the mechanism described above with the example of the 10-year notes, where a new issue of $138 billion replaced a maturing issue of $66 billion.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:

WOLF STREET FEATURE: Daily Market Insights by Chris Vermeulen, Chief Investment Officer, TheTechnicalTraders.com.