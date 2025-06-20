Who Held or Bought the Huge US Government Debt even as the Fed Shed Treasury Securities in Q1? An Iffy Situation

Here’s who dumped and who bought over the years through Q1.

Who holds that ballooning US national debt? Who is still buying these Treasury securities that the US government issues in such huge quantity? These are increasingly iffy questions. The Treasury Department’s monthly Treasury International Capital data and the Federal Reserve’s quarterly data on US financial accounts, both released this week, provide some (surprising?) answers about foreign holders and US holders.

The US debt has been stuck at the “debt ceiling” of $36.2 trillion since January. After Congress makes a deal with itself to raise the debt ceiling, the debt will spike by hundreds of billions of dollars as the government shifts money around and issues huge amounts in T-bills to refill its depleted checking account. In the chart, the flat parts followed by spikes show that dynamic.

Who held this $36.2 trillion in Treasuries at the end of Q1?

US Government entities: $7.3 trillion. These “intragovernmental holdings” are Treasury securities held by federal civilian pension funds, military pension funds, the Social Security Trust Fund (I discussed the Social Security Trust Fund holdings, income, and outgo here), the Disability Insurance Trust Fund, the Medicare Trust Funds, and other funds. These securities are not traded in the bond market and are not subject to the vagaries of that market.

Debt held by the “Public”: Liability versus Asset.

When the government sells Treasury securities at auction to the public, the government owes the public the face value of these securities when they mature, and for the government, these Treasury securities are a liability measured at face value (see above charts).

But for investors, these securities are assets that are traded in the market at prices that change from second to second. Rising yields mean falling prices; and falling yields mean rising prices. Since early 2022, yields have risen substantially.

So from the government’s point of view as a liability, the Treasury debt held by the public was $28.45 trillion at face value at the end of Q1, according to the Z1 data from the Federal Reserve (red in the chart).

But seen from the holders’ point of view as an asset, the same debt held by the public had a market value of $26.88 trillion, also according to the Z1 data from the Federal Reserve (blue in the chart).

So at the end of Q1, the market value of the debt held by the public had dropped by $1.57 trillion compared to face value. But during QE, which repressed long-term interest rates, the market value of the debt was higher than face value (the blue line is above the red line):

So who is this “public” that holds this $26.88 trillion at market value?

Foreign holdings at market value reached $9.01 trillion at the end of Q1, or 33.5% of the debt held by the public at market value, according to the Fed’s Z1 data, indicating strong demand from foreign holders.

In a moment, we’ll look at their holdings at face value – the amounts that the government actually owes foreign entities.

Foreign holdings at face value… Treasury Department’s monthly Treasury International Capital data through April, released this week, details foreign holdings from the government’s point of view, as a liability, the amount it owes at maturity, so at face value.

In April, foreign holdings at face value dipped by $36 billion from the record in March, due to the $58-billion plunge in Canada’s holdings.

Biggest foreign holders at the liability level:

The importance of China and Japan continues to fade as Europe, financial centers, Canada, India, Taiwan, and others have been piling them on:

The top six financial centers: $2.73 trillion (blue)

Euro Area: $1.88 trillion, which includes three of the financial centers (green)

Japan: $1.13 trillion (gold)

China and Hong Kong combined: $1.0 trillion (purple).

Top 6 financial centers held a record $2.73 trillion, up by $396 billion year-over-year.

US corporations hold a portion of these Treasury securities to park their overseas profits there to avoid US income taxes.

China unloads, Euro Area loads up: The Euro Area – which includes the three financial centers Luxembourg, Belgium, and Ireland – has been purchasing Treasury securities on a large scale over the years. The Euro Area now holds nearly twice as much as China and Hong Kong combined.

Over the past 12 months through April, the Euro Area added $295 billion, bringing its total holdings to a record of $1.88 trillion at face value.

Over the past 12 months, China and Hong Kong added $7 billion, despite shedding some securities in March and April. Over the long term, they have been reducing their holdings of Treasury securities. At the end of April, their total holdings were $1.0 trillion, down by 31% from 2015.

Canada became a large buyer in the wake of the pandemic, more than tripling its holdings in a three-year span, to a record $426 billion at the end of Q1.

But in April, Canada shed $58 billion, and total holdings plunged to $368 billion, back to February 2024 levels. That was a historic plunge – not surprising though.

Other big foreign holders include Taiwan (holdings rose to a record $299 billion), India (holdings dipped to $233 billion), and Brazil (holdings dipped to $212 billion).

US Holders are 66.5% of this “public.”

So now we return to market-value holdings, according to the Federal Reserve’s Z1 data.

US mutual funds, ETFs, and money market funds held $5.02 trillion at the end of Q1 at market value, or 18.7% of the debt held by the public.

Money market funds: $2.88 trillion – amid a surge of money market fund balances held by households

Mutual funds: $1.54 trillion

ETFs: $605 billion.

The Federal Reserve held $3.83 trillion of Treasury securities at market value, or 14.3% of the debt held by the public.

On its weekly balance sheet, the Fed accounts for its assets at face value, not at market value, but it discloses the unrealized losses – the difference between face value and market value – in its quarterly financial reports.

Under its QT program, the Fed has shed at face value $1.56 trillion of Treasuries since mid-2022.

But at market value, the Fed’s holdings of Treasuries declined by $2.22 trillion since mid-2022, on this mix of QT and lower market value of its remaining holdings.

Insurance companies held $3.05 trillion of Treasury securities at market value, or 11.3% of the debt held by the public, of which property and casualty insurance companies held $2.86 trillion and life insurers held $191 billion.

Insurance companies have been huge buyers after yields started to rise, and Treasuries started to make a little more sense again. Since mid-2021, they multiplied their holdings by nearly five.

Also note how they got out of Treasuries during the Fed’s interest rate repression, starting in mid-2019 when the Fed started cutting rates again, and market prices were rising. Insurers got out, while banks were loading up.

As prices were rising and yields were falling, insurers shed two-thirds of their holdings. So when yields started rising again in 2022, and banks took huge losses and several collapsed in early 2023 because of it, insurers came out with low holdings of these securities, and they started buying again at these lower prices and higher yields.

US Households and nonprofits held $2.68 trillion of Treasury securities at market value, or 10.6% of the debt held by the public. They too were the smart money, doing what insurance companies did.

Banks, brokers, dealers, credit unions, and other financial firms held $2.28 trillion of Treasury securities at market value, or 8.5% of the debt held by the public.

Banks alone held $1.54 trillion and securities brokers and dealers held another $488 billion. They’ve had a relentless appetite for Treasuries, come hell or high water:

State and local governments held $1.61 trillion of Treasury securities at market value, or 6.0% of the debt held by the public.

During the free-money era, the manna from the federal government snowed upon state and local governments, and they had surpluses and increased their rainy-day funds, and so they plowed their extra cash into Treasury securities.

US pension funds held $972 billion of Treasury securities at market value, or 3.6% of the debt held by the public. This includes private pension funds and state and local government pension funds.

Nonfinancial businesses held $246 billion of Treasury securities at market value, or 0.9% of the debt held by the public. This includes corporate and noncorporate businesses.

But note, Corporate America has gotten very good at stashing its profits in overseas financial centers, such as Ireland, Luxembourg, the UK (City of London financial center), etc. See the chart of the top six financial centers above, which held a combined $2.73 trillion in Treasury securities, part of which is for US corporations.

