Justice Department Subpoenas the Fed, Threatens Powell with Criminal Indictment. Powell Comes out Swinging. Stock Futures Tank

In a major escalation of Trump’s efforts to oust Powell and knuckle the Fed under, the Justice Department served the Fed with grand jury subpoenas and threatened Powell with a criminal indictment related to his testimony to Congress last June about the renovations of the historic buildings of the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C.

This was first reported by the New York Times Sunday night, based on sources:

“The U.S. attorney’s office in the District of Columbia has opened a criminal investigation into Jerome H. Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, over the central bank’s renovation of its Washington headquarters and whether Mr. Powell lied to Congress about the scope of the project, according to officials briefed on the situation.

“The inquiry, which includes an analysis of Mr. Powell’s public statements and an examination of spending records, was approved in November by Jeanine Pirro, a longtime ally of President Trump who was appointed to run the office last year, the officials said.”

The criminal investigation was then confirmed by Powell in an extraordinary video statement, where he came out swinging. Here is his statement in full:

“Good evening.

“On Friday, the Department of Justice served the Federal Reserve with grand jury subpoenas, threatening a criminal indictment related to my testimony before the Senate Banking Committee last June. That testimony concerned in part a multi-year project to renovate historic Federal Reserve office buildings.

“I have deep respect for the rule of law and for accountability in our democracy. No one—certainly not the chair of the Federal Reserve—is above the law. But this unprecedented action should be seen in the broader context of the administration’s threats and ongoing pressure.

“This new threat is not about my testimony last June or about the renovation of the Federal Reserve buildings. It is not about Congress’s oversight role; the Fed through testimony and other public disclosures made every effort to keep Congress informed about the renovation project. Those are pretexts. The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the President.

“This is about whether the Fed will be able to continue to set interest rates based on evidence and economic conditions—or whether instead monetary policy will be directed by political pressure or intimidation.

“I have served at the Federal Reserve under four administrations, Republicans and Democrats alike. In every case, I have carried out my duties without political fear or favor, focused solely on our mandate of price stability and maximum employment. Public service sometimes requires standing firm in the face of threats. I will continue to do the job the Senate confirmed me to do, with integrity and a commitment to serving the American people.

“Thank you.”

Upon which stock futures tanked, with Nasdaq futures -0.95% and S&P 500 futures -0.63% Sunday night.

Trump said in a brief interview on NBC News that he didn’t know anything about the investigation by the Justice Department:

“I don’t know anything about it, but he’s certainly not very good at the Fed, and he’s not very good at building buildings.”

The pushback from Senate Banking Committee member Senator Thom Tillis, R-N.C., was swift. In a statement, he said that he’d oppose the confirmation of any nominee for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, including the next chair, until this situation is resolved:

“If there were any remaining doubt whether advisers within the Trump Administration are actively pushing to end the independence of the Federal Reserve, there should now be none. It is now the independence and credibility of the Department of Justice that are in question.

“I will oppose the confirmation of any nominee for the Fed—including the upcoming Fed Chair vacancy—until this legal matter is fully resolved.”

