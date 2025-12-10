This Fed Meeting Must Have Been an Epic Circus

Amid 3 dissenters in both directions, FOMC cuts by 25 basis points. “Dot Plot” sees 1 cut next year, 3 members see 1 hike. Reserve management purchases of T-bills begins.

The FOMC voted today to cut the Fed’s five policy rates by 25 basis points, as widely expected, the third cut in 2025, after cutting by 100 basis points in 2024.

There were 3 dissenters of the 12 voting FOMC members, the most dissenters since September 2019, under Powell. Two dissenters (Goolsbee and Schmid) wanted no cut. Miran wanted a 50-basis-point cut. Dissents are a breath of fresh air.

The FOMC cut its five policy rates today:

Target range for the federal funds rate to 3.5%-3.75%.

Interest it pays the banks on reserve balances (IORB): 3.65%.

Interest it pays on overnight Reverse Repos (ON RRPs): 3.50%

Interest it charges on overnight Repos at its Standing Repo Facility (SRF): 3.75%.

Interest it charges banks to borrow at the “Discount Window” at 3.75%.

Major changes in the statement:

The FOMC decided to let the balance sheet grow “as needed to maintain an ample supply of reserves on an ongoing basis.” To do so, it will purchase “shorter-term Treasury securities,” mostly T-bills. Before QE, before 2009, the Fed’s balance sheet has always grown with the banking system and with the economy, and today’s policy shift reverts the Fed to the pre-2009 balance sheet management. We have discussed these reserve management purchases in detail here.

MBS continue to run off and that runoff will be replaced by T-bills, as per the Implementation Notes, which was first announced at the last meeting and has started on December 1.

This is the newly added language in the statement about it (the old language about ending QT was removed):

New in the statement about this: “The Committee judges that reserve balances have declined to ample levels and will initiate purchases of shorter-term Treasury securities as needed to maintain an ample supply of reserves on an ongoing basis.”

New in the Implementation Notes about this: “Increase the System Open Market Account holdings of securities through purchases of Treasury bills and, if needed, other Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 3 years or less to maintain an ample level of reserves.”

Major other changes in the FOMC’s statement:

New : “In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.”

Old: “In considering additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.”

Wide “Dot plot” disagreements from 1 rate hike to 6 rate cuts.

Today’s meeting was one of the four per year when the FOMC releases its “Summary of Economic Projections” (SEP), which includes the “dot plot.” The prior SEP was released at the September meeting. The SEP is one of the ways with which the Fed communicates to the public what its thoughts are about the future of the economy, the labor market, inflation, and monetary policy – given today’s state of economy. If something changes, the participants’ views change, and the dot plot changes.

Three members see 1 hike in 2026, up from 1 member seeing a rate hike in the September SEP, while at the other end, 1 member sees 6 cuts. And nearly everything in between.

The median projection for the mid-point of the federal funds rate at the end of 2026 was at 3.375%, indicating one rate cut in 2026, unchanged from the prior SEP in September.

Projections by the 19 FOMC members for the midpoint of the federal funds rate by the end of 2026 (bold = median):

1 sees 6 cuts

1 sees 4 cuts

2 sees 3 cuts

4 see 2 cuts

4 see 1 cut

4 see no change

3 see 1 rate hike.

These median values of the SEP are neither decisions nor commitments. Members change their projections as the economic situation changes.

Inflation projections:

Headline PCE inflation by the end of 2026 edged down to 2.4%, from 2.6% in the September SEP.

“Core PCE” inflation by the end of 2026 edged down to 2.5% from 2.6% in the September SEP.

Not hitting the 2.0% inflation target till 2028 (same as in prior SEP).

“Longer-run” federal funds rate 100 basis points above inflation. The projections for the federal funds rate beyond 2028 remained at 3.0%, while PCE inflation rate projections remained at 2.0%. This means that members projected the federal funds rate to be 100 basis points higher than the rate of PCE inflation over the longer run.

GDP growth projections for 2026 ratcheted up to 2.3%, from 1.8% in the September SEP (the 15-year average real GDP growth is about 2%).

Unemployment rate projections unchanged: The median projection for the unemployment rate at the end of 2026 remained at 4.4%, same as in the September SEP. These are still historically low unemployment rates.

The whole statement:

Available indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace. Job gains have slowed this year, and the unemployment rate has edged up through September. More recent indicators are consistent with these developments. Inflation has moved up since earlier in the year and remains somewhat elevated.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment rose in recent months.

In support of its goals and in light of the shift in the balance of risks, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 3-1/2 to 3‑3/4 percent. In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks. The Committee is strongly committed to supporting maximum employment and returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals. The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

The Committee judges that reserve balances have declined to ample levels and will initiate purchases of shorter-term Treasury securities as needed to maintain an ample supply of reserves on an ongoing basis.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Michelle W. Bowman; Susan M. Collins; Lisa D. Cook; Philip N. Jefferson; Alberto G. Musalem; and Christopher J. Waller. Voting against this action were Stephen I. Miran, who preferred to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/2 percentage point at this meeting; and Austan D. Goolsbee and Jeffrey R. Schmid, who preferred no change to the target range for the federal funds rate at this meeting.

