Private-Sector Job Trends by Industry: From Job Destruction in “Information” to Job Creation in “Mining & Natural Resources”

Three-month average job creation dips into negative for the first time since 2020, per ADP data.

According to ADP today, based on data from companies whose payroll it processes, the private sector lost 31,000 jobs in November. But it revised up its October job-creation figure to 47,000 additional jobs, from 42,000 originally reported.

The declines in August and September were due to the annual adjustment for the 12-month period through March 2025, to benchmark ADP’s data to the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in September. These adjustments were not related to employment in August and September, but to employment through March 2025. The annual adjustment had turned the small growth in September (+11,000) into a job loss (-29,000). And it had turned the job growth in August (+54,000) into a job loss (-3,000).

Those adjustments would not be a big deal in a job market with lots of employment growth and would get lost in the month-to-month squiggles. But employment growth has been weak in recent months. And so these adjustments knocked those two months into the negative. The three-month average (blue line in the chart) turned negative for the first time since August 2020.

Total private-sector payrolls declined to 134.55 million in November, from the record in October. Compared to a year ago, total payrolls were by 747,000.

The chart of private-sector employment shows the trend: Job growth continued in 2025, and the number of jobs rose to a record in October, but that growth was slower than in prior years.

Year-to-date 2025, jobs added: 571,000

Same period in 2024, jobs added: 1.46 million.

Median wages increased year-over-year for:

“Job Stayers”: +4.4%, compared to +4.7% a year ago. Since April, year-over-year increases have been +4.4% or +4.5%.

“Job Changers”: +6.3%, compared to +6.8% a year ago and down from +7.1% over the summer.

The wage data from ADP is based on a subset of 14.8 million workers employed for at least 12 months, whose paychecks ADP processed.

Employment by category:

Total payrolls by major industry in millions, month-to-month change (MoM) and year-over-year change (YoY).

Enjoy the month-to-month changes with a grain of salt. They’re just up-and-down squiggles in the data. Look at the charts to see the trend.

Construction:

Total jobs: 8.36 million

MoM: -9,000

YoY: +109,000

Education and health services:

Total jobs: 25.76 million

MoM: +33,000

YoY: +20,000

Trade, transportation, and utilities:

Total jobs: 29.90 million

MoM: +1,000

YoY: +127,000

Financial activities:

Total jobs: 8.96 million

MoM: -9,000

YoY: +146,000

Information – effects of AI?

Total jobs: 2.92 million

MoM: -20,000

YoY: -25,000

Leisure and hospitality:

Total jobs: 17.62 million

MoM: +13,000

YoY: +305,000

Manufacturing:

Total jobs: 12.78 million

MoM: -18,000

YoY: +7,000

Natural resources and mining (incl. oil & gas):

Total jobs: 1.86 million

MoM: +8,000

YoY: +51,000

Professional and business services:

Total jobs: 22.61 million

MoM: -26,000

YoY: +11,000

Other services:

Total jobs: 4.79 million

MoM: -4,000

YoY: +20,000

