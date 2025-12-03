Private-Sector Job Trends by Industry: From Job Destruction in “Information” to Job Creation in “Mining & Natural Resources”

Three-month average job creation dips into negative for the first time since 2020, per ADP data.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
According to ADP today, based on data from companies whose payroll it processes, the private sector lost 31,000 jobs in November. But it revised up its October job-creation figure to 47,000 additional jobs, from 42,000 originally reported.
The declines in August and September were due to the annual adjustment for the 12-month period through March 2025, to benchmark ADP’s data to the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in September. These adjustments were not related to employment in August and September, but to employment through March 2025. The annual adjustment had turned the small growth in September (+11,000) into a job loss (-29,000). And it had turned the job growth in August (+54,000) into a job loss (-3,000).
Those adjustments would not be a big deal in a job market with lots of employment growth and would get lost in the month-to-month squiggles. But employment growth has been weak in recent months. And so these adjustments knocked those two months into the negative. The three-month average (blue line in the chart) turned negative for the first time since August 2020.
Total private-sector payrolls declined to 134.55 million in November, from the record in October. Compared to a year ago, total payrolls were by 747,000.
The chart of private-sector employment shows the trend: Job growth continued in 2025, and the number of jobs rose to a record in October, but that growth was slower than in prior years.
- Year-to-date 2025, jobs added: 571,000
- Same period in 2024, jobs added: 1.46 million.
Median wages increased year-over-year for:
- “Job Stayers”: +4.4%, compared to +4.7% a year ago. Since April, year-over-year increases have been +4.4% or +4.5%.
- “Job Changers”: +6.3%, compared to +6.8% a year ago and down from +7.1% over the summer.
The wage data from ADP is based on a subset of 14.8 million workers employed for at least 12 months, whose paychecks ADP processed.
Employment by category:
Total payrolls by major industry in millions, month-to-month change (MoM) and year-over-year change (YoY).
Enjoy the month-to-month changes with a grain of salt. They’re just up-and-down squiggles in the data. Look at the charts to see the trend.
Construction:
- Total jobs: 8.36 million
- MoM: -9,000
- YoY: +109,000
Education and health services:
- Total jobs: 25.76 million
- MoM: +33,000
- YoY: +20,000
Trade, transportation, and utilities:
- Total jobs: 29.90 million
- MoM: +1,000
- YoY: +127,000
Financial activities:
- Total jobs: 8.96 million
- MoM: -9,000
- YoY: +146,000
Information – effects of AI?
- Total jobs: 2.92 million
- MoM: -20,000
- YoY: -25,000
Leisure and hospitality:
- Total jobs: 17.62 million
- MoM: +13,000
- YoY: +305,000
Manufacturing:
- Total jobs: 12.78 million
- MoM: -18,000
- YoY: +7,000
Natural resources and mining (incl. oil & gas):
- Total jobs: 1.86 million
- MoM: +8,000
- YoY: +51,000
Professional and business services:
- Total jobs: 22.61 million
- MoM: -26,000
- YoY: +11,000
Other services:
- Total jobs: 4.79 million
- MoM: -4,000
- YoY: +20,000
Interesting that median wage increases for both stayers and changers seem to be beating inflation.
I’m in a sector with rare raises, so seeing the median wage change for job stayers always hurts a bit.
They’ve been beating inflation for a couple of years. But during the big inflation spike (2021 through mid-2022), they both fell behind and it took a while of big wage increases for both to catch back up.
This is why people are so pissed off about inflation: they got big wage increases, which made them feel good for about two seconds, and then they realized that they’re just catching up with price increases, which pissed them off.
There is also the split between older workers late in their career who get smaller if any wage increases, and younger workers early in their careers who move from job to job and get bigger wage increases. Some of the older workers never got enough wage increases to catch back up, and other job opportunities are limited or non-existent for them (due to agism). It always plays out like that. Maybe it used to be even worse some decades ago.
Here, for what it is worth, is one data point about the old days. I started work for the IRS as a newly graduated lawyer at the beginning of September, 1968. My starting salary (as a GS-11) was $10,203. (I left for private practice after four years.)
Someone hired at the GS-11 grade in September 2025 got a starting salary of $84,601.
The August 1968 CPI was 35.0. For August 2025 (57 years later) the CPI was 323.976, which is 925.6% of the August 1968 CPI. If the increases in the GS-11 salary had exactly tracked the CPI it would have reached $94,444, 11.6% higher than the actual current GS-11 starting salary,
Also, as regards fringe benefits, the old Civil Service Retirement System that was in place in 1968 was much more generous to Federal employees (and more costly to the Federal Government) than the current FERS system that was implemented in 1987.
I retired from the open pit mining industry,
Our plant pumped out 700 tph.
Base rock, Sand, Crushed rock and Contrete aggregate.
Durying slow times We kept plugging along building up Our stockpiles.
Our customers were State, Federal and private sectors.
It was a pretty good recession proof industry.
In 2024 or 2025, how “elevated or suspended” are the job statistics, from government over spending? (deficit spending, that buys GDP from the future with IOUs and compound interest).
Interesting about manufacturing jobs, which is a ~$1.1T “goods” trade deficit issue. As even with tariffs, the jobs so far are not coming back. Automation? Tariffs still to small vs cost of operating in usa? Challenged to give up offshore tax haven benefits? No interest (from China, EU, USA)? Government deficit overhang?
All manufactures always every day try to reduce the cost of labor by improving processes, designs, automation, etc. They always strive to produce more with fewer workers. No successful manufacturer in the US does sweat-shop labor in the US. Some plants, such as semiconductor plants have relatively few employees, and those they have are largely tech people (there is a boom in semiconductor plant construction right now). There are not a lot of workers in a plant that manufactures chemicals, which is a huge industry in the US. Same with packaged foods, pharma products, etc. New steel plants have relatively few employees. There used to be 50,000 workers at an auto assembly plant way back; now there are 3,000, and those vehicles are a lot more complicated to build. People have to get used to that. The time of sweatshop labor in the US is long over. Manufacturing jobs today are mostly higher to high-skill jobs.
Looking at the trends as you suggest, interesting that ADP shows Education and Health Services to be essentially flat YTD while the Sept BLS release shows Healthcare and Social Assistance and Local Government (Largely Education per your note) to continue a linear increase.
Overlaying your two plots, the total number of workers in ADP Education and Health Services category is about 3M more than BLS Healthcare & Social Assistance and both tracking very similarly up through 2023, then ADP slowed more in 2024 and is different as noted above in 2025.
ADP’s “education” is private-sector education and does NOT include employment in public schools and universities.
May matter somewhat less for ADP “education” (but whither state funding for approved private charter schools?) but the “private” health care sector sees approx 50% of its revenues come from government funding (medicare, medicaid, etc.).
G spending permeates well more than just the explicit Federal, State, and Local employment categories (Fed paid “private” contractors are another very large group that aren’t going to be officially listed as “government” employees…even though that is who actually funds their paychecks.)
Before the shutdown, ADP reports were often dismissed as not particularly important, especially when compared to the monthly BLS employment numbers. Now initial BLS data is also suspect, although the revisions are probably okay. The fact is we don’t really know WTF is going on in the labor force. Maybe after the first couple of BLS revisions, a couple of months from now, we can say something useful about it.
The only reason I’m posting the ADP reports is because there have been no BLS reports. Note the massive revisions in the ADP data in Aug and Sep. And more revisions every month since.