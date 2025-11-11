A 50-Year Mortgage Does Nothing for “Affordability,” Is a Terrible Deal for Homeowners and a Superb Deal for Banks & Investors

Monthly payment of a 50-year mortgage of $500,000 would be only $91 lower than of a 30-year mortgage, but homeowners would get crushed by nearly $1 million in interest.

The Trump administration is proffering the idea of 50-year government-backed mortgages, like the current 30-year and 15-year mortgages. This may be a great idea for the mortgage industry, banks, shadow banks, and investors that invest in mortgage-backed securities, but it’s a very costly mortgage for homebuyers.

The small amount of payment reduction gets crushed by the huge amount of additional interest they have to pay. It would be the ripoff of the century.

Note that the principal portion of the mortgage payment remains your money; it’s like a forced savings account. But the interest portion of the payment is the bank’s money, the cost of the mortgage that makes someone else rich.

There are fundamental mortgage dynamics involved here, some of which can be seen by using online mortgage payment calculators. But to get the nitty-gritty, the way I’m doing below, you might have to build your own amortization schedule on a spreadsheet.

Longer term loans come with higher interest rates. Mortgage rates are determined by the mortgage market which is tied to the bond market. And mortgages with longer terms come with higher interest rates.

For example, per Freddie Mac last week, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 72 basis points higher than the average 15-year fixed mortgage rate:

15-year mortgage: 5.50%

30-year mortgage: 6.22%

The difference between the two has averaged 74 basis points over the past five years.

So a 50-year mortgage would have a similarly higher mortgage rate than a 30-year mortgage compared to a 15-year mortgage.

For our example here, I estimate that the 50-year mortgage rate is 70 basis points higher than the 30-year mortgage rate. Using Freddie Mac’s average of 6.22% for 30-year mortgages, the average 50-year mortgage would have had a rate of 6.92% last week.

The monthly payment would only be $91 lower. Monthly payments of our $500,000 mortgage, at 5.50% for a 15-year, 6.22% for a 30-year, and 6.92% for a 50-year mortgage:

15-year: $4,085

30-year: $3,069

50-year: $2,978

Difference: $91

So the 50-year $500,000 mortgage would have a monthly payment that is $91 lower than the $30-year mortgage.

But that $91 a month comes at a huge cost for homeowners.

Amortizing the mortgage over 50 years versus 30 years or 15 years means that the principal amount of the mortgage – $500,000 of our example mortgage – would get paid off in much smaller increments, and that therefore the interest portion of the monthly payment would decline much more slowly, with the effect that the borrower would pay much more in interest.

Interest paid over the entire term of the $500,000 mortgage:

15-year mortgage: $235,375

30-year mortgage: $604,779

50-year mortgage: $958,514

Even if the 50-year mortgage is paid off in 15 years, such as when the home is sold or refinanced after 15 years, total interest paid would be much higher.

Interest paid for our $500,000 mortgage over those first 15 years:

15-year mortgage: $235,375

30-year mortgage: $410,988

50-year mortgage: $506,261

In other words, over the first 15 years of the 50-year mortgage, the borrower paid more in interest ($506,261) than the original loan value ($500,000). That’s a lot of money to have handed over to the banks in 15 years.

With a 15-year mortgage, the borrower would have saved $270,886 in interest expense over a 50-year mortgage that gets paid off in 15 years.

With a 30-year mortgage paid off in 15 years, the borrower would have saved $95,273 over a 50-year mortgage that gets paid off in 15 years.

The chart below shows the cumulative interest paid over the first 180 months (15 years) of those three $500,000 mortgages: a 15-year mortgage at 5.50% (light blue); a 30-year mortgage at 6.22% (purple), and a 50-year mortgage at 6.92% (red).

After 15 years of payments, the remaining balance of the $500,000 mortgage would be:

15-year mortgage: $0

30-year mortgage: $359,800

50-year mortgage: $470,511

Even if the 50-year mortgage is paid off in 5 years, total interest paid would be much higher.

Interest paid for that $500,000 mortgage over those first 5 years:

15-year mortgage: $121,570

30-year mortgage: $150,649

50-year mortgage: $171,918

In other words, over just the first 5 years, the 50-year mortgage costs $21,269 more than a 30-year mortgage, and $50,348 more than a 15-year mortgage.

With the 15-year mortgage (light blue in the chart above), the curve flattens out 130, 140, or 150 months into the mortgage as the remaining outstanding principal of the mortgage shrinks every month, and so the interest portion of the payments declines, while the principal portion of the payments increases to where near the end of the mortgage, almost the entire payment is principal.

This flattening out of the curve also occurs with the 30-year mortgage but further in the future beyond the 180-month time frame of the chart. And it occurs with the 50-year mortgage, in theory, but the homeowner will likely die or sell the home before then and may never get there.

So this would be the deal at today’s mortgage rates. The 50-year mortgage would be an extraordinarily bad deal for homeowners, for a mortgage payment that is only $91 a month lower. And that $91 a month would do next to nothing for “affordability.”

What would help affordability is an unwind of the 50%-plus price explosion between mid-2020 and mid-2022, which has already begun in some of the bigger markets:

