A 50-Year Mortgage Does Nothing for “Affordability,” Is a Terrible Deal for Homeowners and a Superb Deal for Banks & Investors

Monthly payment of a 50-year mortgage of $500,000 would be only $91 lower than of a 30-year mortgage, but homeowners would get crushed by nearly $1 million in interest.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Trump administration is proffering the idea of 50-year government-backed mortgages, like the current 30-year and 15-year mortgages. This may be a great idea for the mortgage industry, banks, shadow banks, and investors that invest in mortgage-backed securities, but it’s a very costly mortgage for homebuyers.
The small amount of payment reduction gets crushed by the huge amount of additional interest they have to pay. It would be the ripoff of the century.
Note that the principal portion of the mortgage payment remains your money; it’s like a forced savings account. But the interest portion of the payment is the bank’s money, the cost of the mortgage that makes someone else rich.
There are fundamental mortgage dynamics involved here, some of which can be seen by using online mortgage payment calculators. But to get the nitty-gritty, the way I’m doing below, you might have to build your own amortization schedule on a spreadsheet.
Longer term loans come with higher interest rates. Mortgage rates are determined by the mortgage market which is tied to the bond market. And mortgages with longer terms come with higher interest rates.
For example, per Freddie Mac last week, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 72 basis points higher than the average 15-year fixed mortgage rate:
- 15-year mortgage: 5.50%
- 30-year mortgage: 6.22%
The difference between the two has averaged 74 basis points over the past five years.
So a 50-year mortgage would have a similarly higher mortgage rate than a 30-year mortgage compared to a 15-year mortgage.
For our example here, I estimate that the 50-year mortgage rate is 70 basis points higher than the 30-year mortgage rate. Using Freddie Mac’s average of 6.22% for 30-year mortgages, the average 50-year mortgage would have had a rate of 6.92% last week.
The monthly payment would only be $91 lower. Monthly payments of our $500,000 mortgage, at 5.50% for a 15-year, 6.22% for a 30-year, and 6.92% for a 50-year mortgage:
- 15-year: $4,085
- 30-year: $3,069
- 50-year: $2,978
- Difference: $91
So the 50-year $500,000 mortgage would have a monthly payment that is $91 lower than the $30-year mortgage.
But that $91 a month comes at a huge cost for homeowners.
Amortizing the mortgage over 50 years versus 30 years or 15 years means that the principal amount of the mortgage – $500,000 of our example mortgage – would get paid off in much smaller increments, and that therefore the interest portion of the monthly payment would decline much more slowly, with the effect that the borrower would pay much more in interest.
Interest paid over the entire term of the $500,000 mortgage:
- 15-year mortgage: $235,375
- 30-year mortgage: $604,779
- 50-year mortgage: $958,514
Even if the 50-year mortgage is paid off in 15 years, such as when the home is sold or refinanced after 15 years, total interest paid would be much higher.
Interest paid for our $500,000 mortgage over those first 15 years:
- 15-year mortgage: $235,375
- 30-year mortgage: $410,988
- 50-year mortgage: $506,261
In other words, over the first 15 years of the 50-year mortgage, the borrower paid more in interest ($506,261) than the original loan value ($500,000). That’s a lot of money to have handed over to the banks in 15 years.
With a 15-year mortgage, the borrower would have saved $270,886 in interest expense over a 50-year mortgage that gets paid off in 15 years.
With a 30-year mortgage paid off in 15 years, the borrower would have saved $95,273 over a 50-year mortgage that gets paid off in 15 years.
The chart below shows the cumulative interest paid over the first 180 months (15 years) of those three $500,000 mortgages: a 15-year mortgage at 5.50% (light blue); a 30-year mortgage at 6.22% (purple), and a 50-year mortgage at 6.92% (red).
After 15 years of payments, the remaining balance of the $500,000 mortgage would be:
- 15-year mortgage: $0
- 30-year mortgage: $359,800
- 50-year mortgage: $470,511
Even if the 50-year mortgage is paid off in 5 years, total interest paid would be much higher.
Interest paid for that $500,000 mortgage over those first 5 years:
- 15-year mortgage: $121,570
- 30-year mortgage: $150,649
- 50-year mortgage: $171,918
In other words, over just the first 5 years, the 50-year mortgage costs $21,269 more than a 30-year mortgage, and $50,348 more than a 15-year mortgage.
With the 15-year mortgage (light blue in the chart above), the curve flattens out 130, 140, or 150 months into the mortgage as the remaining outstanding principal of the mortgage shrinks every month, and so the interest portion of the payments declines, while the principal portion of the payments increases to where near the end of the mortgage, almost the entire payment is principal.
This flattening out of the curve also occurs with the 30-year mortgage but further in the future beyond the 180-month time frame of the chart. And it occurs with the 50-year mortgage, in theory, but the homeowner will likely die or sell the home before then and may never get there.
So this would be the deal at today’s mortgage rates. The 50-year mortgage would be an extraordinarily bad deal for homeowners, for a mortgage payment that is only $91 a month lower. And that $91 a month would do next to nothing for “affordability.”
What would help affordability is an unwind of the 50%-plus price explosion between mid-2020 and mid-2022, which has already begun in some of the bigger markets:
Yeah but what about a 500 year mortgage?
nah, too hard to market that, even 100yrs will be a tough sell, but take a page out of Patek Phillippe’s marketing, they can do a 100 yr mortgage and repackage it to you’re not the owner of your loan but just a keeper for the next generation and make it so it’s generational mortgage and your children and their children will “own” it…now that’s a sizzle you can probably sell
Oh I was just joking lol.
But this sounds like an even better idea!
“just a keeper for the next generation and make it so it’s generational mortgage and your children and their children will “own” it…now that’s a sizzle you can probably sell”
I thought along these lines too (ie, how this turd is going to be pitched to the public).
Simply continuing the financial manipulations, in order to lower monthly mtg payments regardless of impact on any other personal/societal financial measure, is just deeply, deeply sick and a symptom of a dying society and economy.
DC/Fed is scared to death of the inevitable reversal of the phony wealth effect their 2002-2020 ZIRPS ginned up (doubled/tripled home “values” despite close to stagnant HH incomes during a very large part of that period).
So they are desperate for some way to continue to prop up housing demand at irrational valuations – so behold the Ronco 50 year mortgage.
And Fannie Mae is eliminating the 620 credit score standard (I haven’t delved into the details, but it is all of a piece – desperately stripping away rational safeguards in order to keep hopeless bubbles inflated).
***Trump scribbling furiously***
Econ version of shoving UV lights or bleach down airways to “clean the Covid out”, based on some studies of table top cleaning…….by Dr Trump, the self-appointed polymath of our times.
If Trump endorses it the MAGA freaks will comply.
Thank you for using realistic rates. Everyone else out there is comparing a 30 year to a 50 year using the same rate.
Why are those “realistic rates”? They struck me as the most non-sensical part of this analysis. Interest rates are typically much more sloped in the short end than the long end. That’s especially true of mortgages due to the embedded option.
Right now, treasury yields are as follows:
10y: 4.11%
20y: 4.68%
30Y: 4.70%
So it makes sense that the 15Y mortgage would be lower than 30Y. But the curve is basically flat 20Y and out. There’s no way a 50Y mortgage would be 70bps higher than a 30Y unless it’s due to some sort of market technical.
I’m not a fan of a 50Y mortgage. Not for any mathematical reason, but rather that mortgages represent a “forced savings plan” for a lot of people who are very bad at saving. In theory, people would apply the savings from a 50Y mortgage to their investment accounts, and they would do just fine, but we know that’s unlikely to happen (or it will happen on a low delta). They’ll just spend more. Mortgage principle repayments enforce a form of savings discipline on the average Joe (putting aside those who jail break with a HELOC).
You have no idea what you’re talking about. The comparison with the 20-year Treasury bond is clueless.
So let me tell you:
1. The 20-year Treasury bond was introduced in 2020, and that yield at the time was 25 basis points HIGHER than the 30-year yield because there was little liquidity for a 20-year Treasury bond because none existed. So for several years, due to these liquidity issues, the 20-year auctions were kept small, and the yield at auction was higher than the 30-year yield. In recent months, some of the liquidity fears have eased, as more 20-year bonds are out there, and the 20-year auction yield has now dropped below the 30-year yield. In October, the 20-year went through the auction with a yield of 4.506% while the 30-year went through at 4.734%, a spread of 23 basis points for an additional 10 years despite whatever remains of the liquidity issues.
You cannot use the 20-year Treasury bond as an example because it’s a new bond with liquidity issues.
2. Also:
20 years difference between a 10-year and 30-year Treasury.
20 years difference between a 30-year and a 50-year mortgage.
The 20-year Treasury doesn’t even fit in there at all.
So go look at the spread between a 10-year and 30-year Treasury (=20 years additional): 58 basis points. Duh!
Wolf, would it take an act of congress to force banks to adjust amortization schedules that woyld be more beneficial to the borrower? Say a 50/50 split over rhe early years so the borrower has the chance to build some equity
Philm,
An amortization schedule is just math. I don’t think an act of Congress can override math. If Congress attempted to do that, it would no longer be an amortization schedule.
There are only 2 ways to do a 50/50 equity/interest split early in the mortgage.
1. Have initial payments be much larger than final payments
Or
2. Have banks give people equity for free in the first few years’ payments for no good reason and then delay the interest payment until the end.
Since 2 is completely non sensical and 1 defeats the purpose, this ain’t happening.
There is a simple way to build equity at the beginning, though. It’s really complicated and very secret. It’s called “saving for a down payment before you buy your house”.
I did that as a thought exercise and it is still a terrible deal lol
Crazy how clueless people are which explains $38T debt and counting….
Apparently not even the entire adminstration is behind this idea according to an article citing sources from the inside. It amounts to the genius Pulte, likely looking out for his own self interest went directly to the King and sold him with heavy smattering of flattery as the bait.
“On Saturday evening, Pulte arrived at President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach Golf Club with a roughly 3-by-5 posterboard in hand. A graphic of former President Franklin Roosevelt appeared below “30-year mortgage” and one of Trump below “50-year mortgage.” The headline was “Great American Presidents.”
Roughly 10 minutes later, Trump posted the image to Truth Social, according to one of the people familiar, who was with the president at the time.
Almost immediately, aides were fielding angry phone calls from those who thought the idea – which would endorse a 50 year payback period for a mortgage – was both bad politics and bad policy, a move that could raise housing costs in the long run, the person said.”
You already highlighted how much more interest and how much longer before you have any equity in the home, still interesting to see it in a monthly form which is more relatable to our society that tends to run on monthly unit of measure, these numbers are truly comical on a $1M mortgage, which seems to be pretty common in SoCal nowadays…I am sure RE agents and NAR will still tell you it’s worth it…even if 50/50 ratio of interest vs principal won’t be until 2062 even if you took out the loan now…
Shiny object du jour.
Just like the 84 month automobile loan. Negative equity….
Exactly.
All this utter crap, from ZIRP on, is simply about artificially, unsustainably manipulating one or the other of the small number of variables which determine present values (ie, home demand/valuations).
ZIRP was all about destroying interest rates to lower monthly mortgage payments (in practice only resulting in keeping monthly payments fairly constant while empowering an absurd McMansion doubling/tripling in home “values”/prices despite a stagnant US macro-economy.
The Ronco 50 Year Mtg – simply grossly increases the number of mtg payment periods in order to artificially/unsustainably prop up/worsen the home valuation/cost crisis.
Contemplate the utter sickness of US economic policy when an actual *productive efficiency based lowering of home prices* (or significantly increased supply via any means) would likely result in a massive collapse in the Fed’s virtual reality “wealth effect” world.
Actually, honestly, lowering the cost of housing would cause an economic collapse – that is where decades of an essentially demented housing/interest rate policy has gotten us.
Wish I had 50 years on the refi I did in early 2021
Yes! Imagine locking in a 50 year mortgage in 2021 at around 3%
Then waiting for the same irresponsible people who just proposed the 50 year mortgage decide to inflate away the national debt by printing money next year and driving inflation up and the 30 year Treasury rates to 15% similar to the 1980’s.
Chaos!!! But I’d have been set for life. I should have invested all of my paper route money in 30 year bonds in 1981. I could have paid for a house.
My crystal ball broke in the Northridge quake and I’ve been lost ever since trying to figure out what our leaders will do next.
It just puzzles me how many people believe a 50 year mortgage is a good deal JUST because Trump called for it. And that is the underlying problem, too many Americans don’t understand economics and would get stuck in one of these monstrosities.
This was BILL PULTE’S incredibly stupid and moronic idea.
True but nobody would listen to Pulte.
Oh except the dog and pony pitch to the King worked and someone did listen to him and this is why we’re talking about it here…so maybe no one serious listened to him but the one with the most power did and that’s all that matters in our current time
He would make a fine used car salesman.
“…how many people believe a 50 year mortgage is a good deal JUST because Trump called for it”
Isn’t THAT the problem?
The abdication of the responsibility to think for oneself?
“how many people believe”
We haven’t really seen it yet.
Internet dissemination of knowledge probably kept ZIRP Bubbles 2/3 maybe just 50-60% of ZIRP Bubble 1, in terms of numbers of actual numbers of buy/sell transactions at idiotic valuations.
Once people stick their face on a stove (ZIRP Bubble 1) they do tend to learn, if slowly.
The arc of history bends slowly towards…exposing shoddy magic tricks.
The tragedy is that the internet only arrived within the last 30 years or so – so the increased spread of knowledge could not penetrate fast enough, far enough.
Well Trump himself believes it is a good idea.
Isn’t this Trump and team realizing that they will not be able to budge interest rates on the 30 year? This feels like a desperate ploy to unlock the housing market and save values.
The more those morons try to lower short term interest rates, the higher long term interest rates will rise.
Yes.
Absolutely insane for the homebuyer………that my boy even floated the idea makes me wonder “what the hell” he was drinking ??!…….. terrible idea really …….ok on to more important iteams…..food prices………utilities…….fees ……and those damn bookie I mean, credit cards…….work those first Washington.
could be a good inflation hedge if a decent rate.
Pulte is getting pilloried for this mindlessly stupid notion.
This reasoning is too rational, therefore above the grade of those who will potentially vote for it.
Mr. Wolf did an excellent job of showing the tiny amount of interest rate reduction versus the long increase in payoff time and huge increase in interest ultimately payed. At the extreme is the “creative financing” of the Federal Reserve’s huge inflation under Federal Reserve chairman Burns; where the payment period is infinite through paying an “interest only mortgage.” The 1970s to 1980s, had an even worse mortgage of paying less than even the interest only and giving the borrower (“sucker”) a huge balloon payment at 5 years to try and refinance. It is strange that President Trump would try to “pawn off” essentially the initial entry into “creative financing” for actual housing relief; i.e., tariffs, zoning, etc. when he and a large percentage of people (now parents and grandparents) are old enough to remember “the good Ole days.” However, young people today do have it worse in that the monthly payments are high, but ultimately caused by the much higher principal; i.e., the financial pain is similar, but the causation is worse. Though ultimately the housing prices are amenable to political pressure, just look at the “freak out” caused by voting in the new mayor of New York.
Every single idea from politicians, no matter which “side,” just makes the problem worse, and screws the young even worse, because they’re working for their wealthy masters.
Pretty soon this country will be torn apart by angry young people, all because billionaires just couldn’t be satisfied with the outrageous lucre they already had amassed, constantly chasing more.
I totally agree
It’s like going to the doctor because you have an infection, but instead of giving you an antibiotic which will clear it up they secretly conspire to give you another disease in addition to what you already have, but they sell it to you as the antidote while gaslighting you that the new symptoms are actually mild side effects of the medication which will cure you.
Instead, you wither away in pain and hopelessness, slowly heading towards the grave while the doctors are busy lining up recipients for your organs that they will sell for even more money after they have extracted every bit of insurance payments they can from your policy. You see, you are nothing but a commodity to be used and abused until you are of no use anymore. This is how these narcissistic sc_mbags operate.
That may be a bit of a stretch, DC. This is more like going to your doctor because you’re overweight, never exercised or ate well, and instead of the doc outlining the concepts of a good diet, giving you links to read and a nutritionist to see, he simply tells you to eat less fat and lots more carbs, and dangles an Ozempic RX if you want.
@Depth Charge & Ethan in NoVA I get to know a lot of young people since I rent to them and every year they get dumber and dumber and deeper in debt thanks to the education industrial complex that keeps charging more and more and giving less in less (giving most kids straight A’s so they borrow $100K for another year and/or another degree).
Not all kid, but even true for some, it is unsustainable.
I work for a state college in the facilities area. I have a B.S… I used to think the faculty must be extremely learned, gifted, etc. To be sure, there are some bright folks teaching but the majority are dumber than a barrel of rocks… at least in a ‘common sense’ meaning. Paleontology is fascinating to some people, but in the real world, doesn’t pay squat professor.
However, this is changing – a number of states are now tying funding / grants / loans to specific degree earnings metrics and the Feds are heading in that direction as well. Changes are happening now but slowly. As it accelerates, it wouldn’t surprise me to see 25% of all colleges and universities fold shop in the next few years; especially smaller boutique types.
I agree with this. Without getting too political, while I don’t think Mamdani is particularly well informed nor do I like his ideas, it’s a big mistake for people to ignore the environment that created him.
In a lot of ways, he’s the opposite side of the same coin as Trump. They’re the result of people being deeply unhappy with the status quo, for a number of reasons. You can think they’re (they being Mamdani voters *or* Trump voters) misinformed, ignorant, overreacting, replacing something bad with something even worse, etc.) but the elite should take heed of the underlying message.
FYI: new candidate for SPAC pantheon thing:
Sonder is also the latest bankruptcy victim that stems from the frenzy of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deals that began about five years ago
That thing imploded right out of the gate. It merged with a SPAC in Jan 2022 and imploded, just like that, just fell off a cliff from day one. By July 2022, the stock had already collapsed 90%.
If you give me a loan for eternity, at 1% interest, I and my descendents will happily pay you an infinite amount of money. We will be the winners in that deal.
But the interest isn’t 1%.
Excellent article challenging this nonsense of a 50 yr mortgage.
The best thing folks can do is pay off any mortgage early by doubling up on payments, no matter how hard that may be.
My grandparents bought their small farm in 1928; back then loans were for only 5 years or so. They operated a small dairy farm for the town during the Great Depression and somehow made those payments.
Debt, long term drawn out debt, is bad news, unless the interest rate is 0.
I thought we just went through 10-year auto loans. Was lose-lose-lose for everyone involved (subprime buyers, unsophisticated investors and greedy dealers).
Are we really going to go there?
Wolf is spot-on. The real danger isn’t just the **$91 saved** vs. the **$1 million in interest**—it’s the engineered **zero-equity trap**.
The 50-year term institutionalizes an ultra-slow amortization curve, leaving homeowners in [b]negative equity territory much longer. [/b] If rates rise or prices dip, a forced sale (common, given the 50-year timeline) guarantees a loss.
This isn’t an affordability fix; it’s a generational debt treadmill designed to transfer wealth from households to MBS investors while structurally inflating home prices. Your thoughts on the systemic risk this creates?
Everything you said is correct, but the G is really doing it to prop up the already existing housing bubbles.
Reflecting on it a bit, the G maybe doesn’t even really need a huge number/precentage of increased buyers (demand) as a result of this vast stupidity.
Even if a pretty darn small number of buyers use this obscenity to barely qualify for today’s hugely inflated home prices…that might “set the market price” – allowing for the fiction that 100% of inflated home values are still “accurate”.
For example,
1) During the pandemic bubble, maybe 6.3 million or so home sale transactions took place at/near peak prices/valuation.
2) As unZIRP allowed interest rates to rise in 2022, the number of annual closed home transactions collapsed to maybe 4 million each in 2024 and 2025 (because 7% mortgages vs. 3% mortgages more than doubled necessary monthly payments at Pandemic era nosebleed valuations),
3) But…what Trump’s Ronco 50 Yr Mortgage would enable…might be for a pretty smallish number of suckered annual home buyers (1 million?) to continue to prop up the illusion of those Pandemic era nosebleed valuations.
4) This is because *even if the number of closed transactions continues to collapse because of insane overvaluations*…from 4 milion to 3 to 2, etc….so long as some fig-leaf levels of closed transactions occur (2 million per year? With 1 million coming from Trump Ronco 50 yr mtgs?) that would enough of a fig leaf for the banks, regulators, and the Fed to all pretend that 100% of home valuations haven’t fallen at all.
5) Thus preserving the bubble and avoiding a “wealth effect” collapse.
cas127
Yeah but read the article. On a $500k mortgage, the monthly difference between a 50-year and a 30-year is only $91.
Payments:
30-year: $3,069
50-year: $2,978
$91 a month does not change anything in terms of what people can afford.
Can you imagine paying on a mortgage 15 years, a housing correction occurs and suddenly you are under water? Crazy!
WhT A CROCK OF SHIT….
I always though the 30 year mortgage was a rip off, with too much interest over the life of the loan. 100 year is insane.
A 30-year loan is not a rip off, it’s just how the math works out. If you don’t like the results, then get a different loan.
The median time period for staying in a home is 12 years lately, and I’d guess 90% or more stay less than 20 years.
So why do we need 30 year mortgages, let alone 50 year mortgages?
Once you go above 15-20 years, the mortgage length does not align with needs of the homeowner and this adds speculative risk where it doesn’t belong. The extended mortgages create financial instabilities.
You can probably blame FDR who set the mortgage standard to 30 years to enable millions to afford a house at the time.
Before that you had to be able to buy a house with cash or a 5 year mortgage which was too high for most people.
This has probably inflated the price of houses for the last 90 years since it enabled the demand for home ownership.
My point is that you are correct but far fewer people can afford a 15-20 year mortgage payment so house prices would have to fall.
This 50 year mortgage idea is a typical intuitive response by the ignorant. Payments too high? Spread em out over longer, problem solved!
As noted above, at best, it does nothing for affordability. And as Wolf says above, PRICE is the problem, rates are not. Rates could go to zero and while that would help those who own and can refi, it makes buying a home less affordable for sure.
Yes. It seems like trying to fix the problem of 1 pie of pizza not being enough for everyone by cutting it into 12 slices instead of 8…
Floating the idea of a 50 year loan,seems like a drunken/shroom inspired idea from someone on 4chan humor!
Are there any home loans out there on the market that operate like an interest only loan? Say a 30 year loan, but you only pay off 30% of the principle over the life of the loan and need to come up with the other 70% at the end of the 30 years if you haven’t sold already. If you can’t pay it up you get foreclosed.
I would think you could have a higher rate on a vehicle like that due to the slower return of principle. and a lower payment since you aren’t paying the principle back through the life of the loan. Does it exist? Is there a strong reason it doesn’t?
Interest-only loans are fixed for much shorter periods, such as five years. And then rates adjust.
Interest-only mortgages can be appropriate for properties that generate cash flow, such as rentals. It’s not and should not be a mass-market product.
Having zero debt means no one ownes You financially.
You sleep fantastic at night.
50 year loan, You better get pre-qualified at 15 years old in order to see it paid off at medicare age..
Have a fantastic Evening all.
.
Debt is indentured servitude to the bank. Never had a loan in my life. Never bought anything unless I could pay cash.
The affordability fix is multifaceted. But, the first policy off the rank should be to impose Minsky Lending Criteria which ties the amount lent to the real/implicit income derived by the asset being purchased. Max loan amounts would fall significantly directly correlated to falls in asset price.
Out of all of Trump’s advisors, Pulte really stands out and not in a good way. Not meant to be political; he’s just the wrong person to be in that position when his industry and company has just reaped the benefits of serial housing bubbles when what is needed is a price correction.
You are absolutely right! I spent 52 years in the mortgage business and used amortization tables with varying rates and terms to illustrate your point. After ten years, a 25 year amortization mortgage balance still exceeds 90%! Why extend the pain to 50 years at an even higher interest rate?
Actually, it would be the ripoff of a half century
Why stop at 50 years? Why not 75 or 100 years? Call them “generational mortgages” that you can pass on to your children with the house. If the B-piece buyers of MBS are on board with this, what’s the problem? It’s a win-win!
I just bailed out a relatives with a nice balloon payment, they might have been better off with a 50 year.
I’d sign up for a 50 year mortgage if I was 80+ years old with no heirs and the payments were less than my rent.
Maybe not… my cats just gave me a dirty look.