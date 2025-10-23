Sales of Existing Single-Family Homes Rise but still 23% below 2019, Supply at 2016 Levels. Condo Sales Near Low in the Data, Supply at Housing Bust Levels, Prices Down YoY

September marks third year in a row of sales wobbling along crushed levels.

Sales of single-family homes that closed in September rose seasonally adjusted by 1.7% from August to an annual rate of 3.69 million homes, according to the National Association of Realtors today.

Compared to the totally crushed September 2024, sales were up by 4.5%. But sales were still down by 23% from September 2019 and by 2% from September 2009, during the depth of the Housing Bust.

September marks the third year in a row that sales of existing single-family homes have wobbled along totally crushed levels (historical data from YCharts):

Sales of condos and co-ops that closed in September were unchanged from the prior month for the third month in a row, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 370,000 condos, barely up from the record lows in NAR’s condo data going back to 2011.

Compared to the crushed levels of September 2024, sales were flat.

Compared to September 2019, sales were down by 37% (historical data from YCharts):

Lots of supply.

Supply of single-family homes remained unchanged at 4.6 months. Over the past five months, supply has been the highest since Lockdown May 2020, when closed sales had collapsed, and before then the highest since August 2016.

Supply of condos jumped to 6.5 months in September. Over the past four months, supply has been the highest since the Housing Bust.

Supply was about 48% higher than in September 2019:

Condo price drops YoY, single-family home price still up YoY.

The national median price of condos and co-ops dropped 1.6% in September from August, far larger than the typical seasonal drop, to $360,300.

Year-over-year, the price was down by 0.6%

This measure of condo prices had exploded by 43% from mid-2020 through mid-2025, most of it during the two years of mid-2020 to mid-2022.

The national median price of single-family homes fell along seasonal pattern in September to $420,700. Year-over-year, the median price was up by 2.3%.

This measure of the median price of single-family homes had exploded by 47% from June 2020 through June 2025, most of it during the two years of mid-2020 to mid-2022.

June normally marks the seasonal high each year. The index is not seasonally adjusted. The seasonal zigzag is a result of shifts in the mix of what sells, which shifts the median price up or down.

Price action in individual markets differs hugely from the national median.

Price movements and direction differ massively market by market, with prices dropping in some markets and rising in others. A national price index throws all these individual markets into one bucket and calculates the national figure.

Prices have been spiraling down in many markets since 2022. Here are the 15 bigger cities where prices of single-family homes have dropped by 10% to 24% from their peaks. They include Oakland (-24%), Austin (-24%), Cape Coral (-20%), New Orleans (-19%), San Francisco (-16%), etc.. Here is Austin, for example:

And here are the 23 bigger cities where condo prices have dropped by 12% to 28% from their peaks. They include Oakland (-28%), Cape Coral (-28%), Austin (-25%), St. Petersburg (-25%), San Francisco (-16%); Jacksonville (-16%), Tampa (-16%), Denver (-15%), etc.

For example, here is Oakland where prices dropped to the lowest level since December 2015 and are nearly back to the peak of Housing Bubble 1:

But in other markets, prices have only flattened out. And in some big markets, such as New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago, prices are still rising.

The huge Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN metro, where prices of single-family homes and condos increased by 3.5% year-over-year to a new record – the largest YoY increase of the 33 biggest and expensive metros we track here – forms the opposite end of the spectrum from the Austin metro (-23% from peak) and the San Francisco metro (-11% from peak). Every market dances to its own drummer:

