10-Year Treasury Yield Drops to One-Month Low on Trump’s China Threat, Bond Market Sees One Rate Cut this Year, Deficit-Funding Shifts to T-Bills

Despite the big drop on Friday, the 10-year Treasury yield is higher than shortly before the September rate cut.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The 10-Year Treasury yield fell by 11 basis points on Friday, much of it after Trump threatened to impose “a massive increase” of tariffs on Chinese imports in retaliation for China’s new export controls of rare earths, which caused stocks to tank and bond prices to jump, and as bond prices jumped, bond yields dropped. A few hours later, Trump clarified helpfully that the US would impose 100% tariffs on China, on top of the existing tariffs, starting November 1, which pushed down stocks and long-term yields further.
The 10-year Treasury yield ended the day at 4.04%, the lowest since September 16. Just before the rate cut, on September 11, it had dropped briefly below 4.0% and closed that day at 4.01%. After Friday’s 11-basis-point drop, it is once again below the Effective Federal Funds Rate (EFFR), which the Fed targets with its monetary policy rates.
Following the Fed’s 25-basis point rate cut on September 17, the EFFR had dropped by 25 basis points, to 4.08%. But since then, it has inched up by 2 basis points to 4.10% (blue in the chart).
The 30-year Treasury yield fell 10 basis points on Friday to 4.62%, just a hair below where it had been a month ago, and back to where it had been in April.
Long-term bond yields react to fears about inflation in the future, which are heightened by any perception of a lax Fed. They also react to the expected supply of long-term Treasury debt coming on the market that investors have to absorb, and that supply is driven by government deficits, and they’re huge. But the Treasury Department has now begun to shift funding of the new deficits to short-term Treasury bills to take some pressure off long-term yields.
The 6-month Treasury yield closed on Friday at 3.83% and has been in the narrow range between 3.81% and 3.83% for a month.
It reacts to expectations of the Fed’s policy rates over the next two+ months, and is a good indicator where the short end of the bond market thinks the Fed’s policy rates will be within this two-month-or-so window.
The FOMC rate decision on October 29 is squarely in its window. The December 10 rate decision is near the edge of its two-month window. So the 6-month Treasury yield is for now showing bond-market expectations of only one more 25-basis-point cut this year.
Deficit funding shifts to T-bills.
Bessent’s Treasury Department had laid out a strategy of increasing T-bill issuance in order to finance new deficits with T-bills rather than longer-term Treasury notes and bonds. The idea was to take upward pressure off the long-term yields so that they wouldn’t rise further, and to reduce interest expenses as the Fed would cut short-term rates.
T-bills, which have terms of 1 month to 1 year, mature in large amounts constantly and are refinanced with newly issued T-bills. So when short-term rates drop, interest expense from T-bills drops fairly rapidly.
Auction sizes of T-bills have increased further. They’ve been increasingly gigantic since the debt ceiling in order to replenish the government’s checking account, the Treasury General Account (TGA) back to the desired level of $800 billion, which it reached in mid-September, and in order to fund part of the new deficits.
Over the auction week through October 10, T-bill auction sizes were larger on average than in the same week in August. (Note: none of the auction figures here include the Fed’s SOMA purchases.)
For example, the 4-week T-bill auction on October 6, at a massive $110 billion, was $10 billion larger (+10%) than in the same week in August. The 6-week auction of $90 billion was $5 billion larger (+6%) than in the same week in August.
|Type
|Auction date
|Billion $
|Bills 6-week
|Oct-7
|90.0
|Bills 13-week
|Oct-6
|84.0
|Bills 17-week
|Oct-6
|69.0
|Bills 26-week
|Oct-6
|75.0
|Bills 4-week
|Oct-6
|110.0
|Bills 8-week
|Oct-9
|95.0
|Bills
|523.0
Auction sizes of 10-year notes and 30-year bonds have declined a little, but were still huge. Compared to the same week in August, the 3-year auction size this week was unchanged, but the 10-year and 30-year auction sizes were each $3 billion smaller.
|Notes & Bonds
|Auction date
|Billion $
|Notes 3-year
|Oct-7
|58.0
|Notes 10-year
|Oct-10
|39.0
|Bonds 30-year
|Oct-9
|22.0
|Notes & bonds
|119.0
The share of T-bills outstanding, as of the end of September, has not yet reached the 2024 levels, according to the monthly data from the Treasury Department. That is due to the drop in the share of T-bills outstanding during the debt ceiling, when the size of the note and bond auctions were maintained, but T-bill auctions were reduced to keep the overall debt below the debt ceiling.
After the debt ceiling, starting in early July, larger T-bill auctions to replenish the TGA (government’s checking account) brought total T-bills outstanding back to $6.4 trillion by the end of September, where they had been at the end of 2024, just before the debt ceiling.
At the end of September, T-bills accounted for 21.5% of total marketable securities, roughly in the same range since December 2023, and below the 2024-high of 22.5%.
But with the increased T-bill auction sizes, and slightly smaller 10-year note and 30-year bond auctions, the share of T-bills should start creeping up beyond the 2024-highs, and the first signs of that should come with the data for the end of October:
The stock market dropping was using the news of tariffs as an excuse. Look at the RSI and stochastic RSI. RSI has been approaching 80 on the 3 major indexes on the weekly. It rarely crosses over 80. SRSI has been at or near 100 on both fast and slow lines for weeks and weeks and weeks. I’m just waiting to see if this is a longer term correction, start of a large pullback, or just the market shaking out short interest and option contacts.
Well, at least if greater tariffs do happen it happens post our holiday season which is probably well stocked or at least on ships heading here. I am sure China will offer something meaningless for appeasement but hold strong on their strategy. Maybe China will buy some soybeans and the world will be straightened out.
“Maybe China will buy some soybeans and the world will be straightened out.”
China’s buying gold, “hand over fist”. On the books, and off the books.
That’s how “the world will be straightened out”.
Too much money in the system:
Bond prices go up, yields go down. Low yields make housing unaffordable as asset prices rise.
Money out of astronomical stock prices goes to bonds, doesn’t seem to cause problems just sitting in stocks.
How about taxing all of that money sloshing around. Could fund everything, including an empire not seen since Rome, including true vassal states shaken down for tribute. Arches of Triumph for Presidents and Senior Senators. Just a thought to stimulate those politicians that would like to see a monument to themselves like Pharoah Ramses II (Ramses the Great), all you have to do is tax the oligarchs.
Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the liquidity….SharkRato! Federal Dropcorn will be available at the concession stand until further notice.
What makes the Treasury think there will be enough buyers of short term T-bills, especially if the Fed Reserve continues to lower interest rates?
If inflation is still in the 2.5-3.0% range, I would think buyers will not be interested unless they are making at least 1-1.25% above inflation.
So they are going to sell a shitload more short term T-bills, all the while lowering the short term interest rate, and not achieving the 2% inflation rate until two years in the future. It does not make sense.
There will always be those that will be okay with staying even with inflation as a hedge against a downturn in the stock market. That is my take anyway. Not great for those looking at treasuries as income stream however.
Not sure, but maybe the “Stable Coins” will be the next trick on the block enabling the new debt strategy. Crypto “Stable Coins” have a backing — though opaque — from T-bills and the amount has gone from 1 Trillion to 4 Trillion in just a few years.
Maybe a reason why the US Admin is seen as friendly towards Crypto. It might need to have this trick, and sleight of hand in its tool kit.
Arbitrage opportuntieis mean there will be enough buyers of short duration t-bills (for example, borrowing overnight at the ON RRP rate and then purchasing 4-week T-bills).
Federal expenditures end up in banks. That is a lot of money. From the bank’s perspective it is better to have it earning some interest on t-bills than just sitting there. And the t-bills can be used as collateral when short term cash is needed.
There’s still tons of foreign cash drawn to US treasuries, even at lower rates, but, that relationship is slowly changing, as the world economies undergo chaos this year, with tariff uncertainties continually evolving, and unsettled. That disruption and volatility causes people everywhere to become more hesitant about investing, resulting in more people shortening their investing ranges — the instability is driving demand for short dated treasuries — versus traditional longer fixed terms.
That in itself causes a loss of faith in future growth and impacts economic growth globally — because no one wants to bet on future growth. However, longer dated treasuries are likely to demand higher yields and react more so to Real inflation, so, maybe like the economy, we have this bifurcated treasury mkt that’s influenced by a savings glut and bond glut — seems like wealthy people will be rewarded by longer yields, while the average Joe sees negative Real yields on the short end.
I know the king and future pawns in the Fed think they want lower rates, but overall, I don’t think that’ll play out with the chaos.
My brother at Google says:
“In summary, the relationship described in Bernanke’s savings glut has been upended. Instead of foreign savings flooding the US and suppressing yields, the US is now experiencing a “bond glut.” This is creating higher yields driven by large Treasury issuance, US fiscal concerns, and diminishing foreign appetite, particularly as tariffs destabilize global trade and reduce the US’s safe haven appeal.”
Let’s assume bond vigilantes become increasingly concerned about the sustainability of the government’s debt. They would sell longer-duration Treasury bonds, causing the yield curve to steepen. The impact on short-duration Treasury bills would likely be muted, as their yields continue to be driven primarily by the Fed’s financing rate. This must be the case; otherwise, arbitrage opportunities would emerge (for example, borrowing overnight at the ON RRP rate and then purchasing 4-week T-bills).
To some extent, the government can influence the Fed’s financing rate and the ON RRP rate, especially as the independence of the Federal Reserve appears to be eroding. In such a scenario—where bond vigilantes push up long-term yields—the government could continue to fund its deficit by issuing more T-bills. The relative scarcity of long-duration Treasury bonds could, in turn, increase their price (i.e., drive down their yields).
This is one reason I believe long-duration Treasury bonds may currently present an attractive investment opportunity. More importantly, when investors become risk‑averse—as happened on Friday afternoon—Treasury bonds are likely to rise while equities fall. The traditional inverse relationship between bond and equity prices should reassert itself. This relationship broke down when long-duration bonds offered near‑zero yields, as any increase in yields not only reduced bond prices but also raised the discount rate used to value equities.
