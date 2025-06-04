Demand in the Housing Market Just Got Even Worse, as Supply Piles Up

Waiting for lower prices, higher incomes, and lower rates.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Applications for mortgages to purchase a home fell again in the latest reporting week, having collapsed by 39% from the same week in 2019, according to data by the Mortgage Bankers Association today. Mortgage applications are an early indicator of demand in the housing market, preceding “pending sales” and “closed sales” for this period.
This 39% plunge in purchase mortgage applications compared to 2019 documents the extent to which demand in the housing market has vanished, after prices spiked in just two years through mid-2022 by 50% and more – substantially more in many markets. Demand destruction sets in when prices are too high, a fundamental economic principle.
For two-and-a-half years, mortgage applications to purchase a home have been wobbling along above the record lows of November 2023 and February 2024 in the data going back to 1995.
This lack of demand is now coinciding with, and is contributing to, the surge in supply, as listings sit longer and get stale. Supply of existing homes rose to 4.4 months in April, the highest for any April since 2016, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.
Back in 2022, they blamed the collapse in demand on the lack of inventory for sale. Inventory had dropped to very low levels as enough home buyers saw the historic price spike in progress and decided to ride it up all the way with their old home after they’d already moved into their new home, thereby taking one home off the market, and not putting their old home on the market. Now, those vacant homes are coming on the market, with impeccable timing after demand has vanished for price reasons:
Mortgage rates have stabilized between 6.6% and 7.1% since October last year. In the latest week, the average conforming 30-year fixed mortgage rate ticked down to 6.92%, according to the MBA today, same as two weeks ago.
Mortgage rates in this range were normal to low in the pre-QE era before 2009. So that’s not the problem.
The problem is that home prices have exploded in a fantastical way during the Fed’s interest rate repression in 2020-2022 that generated the now infamous below-3% 30-year fixed-rate mortgages. That was a brief blip in history, but it did a lot of damage to the housing market by inflating home prices to absurd levels, the consequences of which are now here for all to see.
An event that taught the Fed a lesson was how mortgage rates re-spiked, along with long-term Treasury yields, from mid-September into January, as the Fed cut its short-term policy rates by 100 basis points, just as inflation had started to re-accelerate. This dovish move by the Fed, in face of rising inflation, spooked the long-term bond market. Inflation saps the purchasing power of long-term bonds, and investors want to be paid with higher yields for that expected loss in purchasing power, so long-term Treasury yields shot up, and mortgage rates along with them.
The MBA’s measure of the 30-year fixed mortgage rate surged by nearly 100 basis points, while the Fed cut 100 basis points.
It was a “Go ahead, make my day!” message from the bond market to the Fed that had been considering further rate cuts. And the Fed has since then put rate cuts on ice and started talking tough on inflation, which calmed down the bond market, and mortgage rates.
Mortgage applications to refinance a home fell further in the latest reporting week, and have been hobbling along collapsed levels compared to the 3%-mortgage era (-79% from 3 years ago).
But homeowners still want to refinance mortgages for various reasons, and they’re still happening despite the higher mortgage rates, but at a low volume. Mortgage refinance volume (red line) is inversely correlated to mortgage rates (blue).
The collapse in mortgage originations both to finance the purchase of a home and to refinance an existing mortgage has wreaked havoc in the mortgage lending industry, that responded quickly, starting in 2022, with mass-layoffs that have cut employment at nonbank real-estate lenders by 38%: Housing Bubble & Bust #1 and #2 as Seen through Employment at Mortgage Lenders: They Shed Jobs Again, 38% Gone
Many homebuyers remain on strike, now in its third year. They’re waiting for prices to come down, they’re waiting for their household incomes to rise, and they’re waiting for rates to come down. Household incomes have risen some, but not enough; and prices have come down only in some markets, but not enough (for example: The 10 Big Cities with the Biggest Price Declines of Single-Family Homes from their Peaks through April: -7% to -21%); and mortgage rates have stabilized in a range around 7%. And so the home resale market remains frozen.
With the extreme home-price distortions in many markets during the pandemic, it’s often a far better deal to rent an equivalent home, than to buy it, which gives lots of potential homebuyers some additional food for thought.
The cascade of price drops finally washed ashore on the Big Island. Of course, the insurance crisis has added fuel to the fire.
Shame on our overlords artificially pumping every asset class for their benefit and leaving a legacy of debt for future generations…DC about to get the memo from foreign creditors…we don’t want your weak currency nor your threats…probably just more manipulation and theater, I digress.
I disagree. Foreigners obviously want our “weak currency,” or they wouldn’t whine about the tariffs. If they keep selling to the US with huge trade surpluses, they will keep accumulating our weak currency and need to do something with it. Inevitably, a portion of those trade surpluses will find their way back into Treasuries.
The most interesting thing to me is how the 10Y treasury has diverged from the 30Y mortgage. Which it’s my understanding these generally followed each other. The 30Y mortgage rate is quite a bit higher. I think that suggests increased risk seen by mortgage lenders. I’d bet that risk is you can’t count on those homes gaining value anymore. You don’t mind lending for someone to buy a home if in the case you foreclose on them you make money on that sale(IE the home’s price rose). Not very risky to lend to buy something that you can sell for a profit.
Which I think creates a sort of anti-self fulfilling prophecy for the home sellers. Home sellers don’t want to drop their prices because they expect rates to fall and thus justify their price. But lenders can’t see more upside and so won’t lower rates because of the risk of lending for such an overpriced asset. One will have to budge and I doubt it’s the lenders.
The actual mortgage rate is lower than the advertised rate because homebuilders have been buying mortgages down to 5-6% for a few years now.
Existing home sales are harder because no one will buy down the rate to move the house.
This is another contributing factor to the increase in supply. Existing homes are harder to finance than new homes subsidized by builders.
“Existing home sales are harder because no one will buy down the rate to move the house.”
Not completely true, as some banks around here (Texas) are working with realtors and offering 2 year mortgage buydowns of 4.99% – 5.99% just to get the client’s loan.
Sure, but have builders always bought points so aggressively? They’re doing so to offset the high nominal rate. Whether through a lump sum via points or increased rates, the lenders seem to need to hedge some kind of risk here. Also I’m not sure I’d call it the ‘actual mortgage rate’ when only ~25% of sales are from builders.
Ultimately I’m sure the lenders would love to get some more business but perceive it as uneconomical to drive more business via lower rates. There was a time when lenders would do all kinds of crazy stuff to get you to get a mortgage but that was when home prices ‘could only go up’.
Hard to leave a 2.25% 30 year mortgage for anything else.
Calling a condo a home is a joke. I wonder what Wolf’s figures would look like if you took out all the condos from the above data. It would probably look even worse. Nearly all the work we’ve been getting over the past year has been condos. The second category is massively renovated investor homes that have been sitting for a long time. The last category, existing owner occupied homes are not selling and not even being put on the the market. Realtors who work on trying to get these listings might as well as hang it up and go look for a job pumping gas. New Jersey needs more of them.
Waiting on 2019 prices to come back around – would be even happier if 2010 pricing hit. Hope the whole damn thing collapses. The affordable anything these days is killing everything I have worked for these past 30 years. Painful past five years of inflation every single year and getting worse. I have not seen anything go back to 2019 pricing that is necessary to live. The garbage like commercial electronics they give away.
Let this be the appetizer to the main course especially for SoCal market…my worse fear is that some other event will cause this to reverse later this year or next spring season. I think it’s the right thing to do to not condition ourselves to think the ridiculous price we see now should be anywhere near the norm
I have a friend that bought rental houses in Austin, TX during high COVID. He’s ready to sell and I’m advising him to sell at a loss rather pour more money into them to cover substantial deferred maintenance. I truly don’t think he’ll cover the renovation costs and his initial purchase prices.
Austin was the country’s darling during COVID but without stimulus free money, its lustre has worn off.
Prices need to keep falling and I feel like there should be restraints to bar investment groups from buying single family homes. It’s destroying the fabric of communities.
Same sample of the market for sure but slower sales in used homes in Tyler Tx as well. Avg time on market is more than 4 months but maybe summer will allow some of these to move . The data wolf presented with mtg apps down suggests the opposite more pain for home sellers