Pending Home Sales Plunge in All Regions, Inventories Surge. In the West & South, Collapsed Sales Meet Spiking Inventories

Adios, “spring selling season.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Pending home sales, a forward-looking indicator of “closed sales” of existing homes, plunged by 6.3% in April from March, seasonally adjusted, according to data from the National Association of Realtors today, driven by even bigger plunges in the South and the West, with the West carving out new lows in the data, just as inventories for sale are piling up.
Compared to the Aprils in prior years (historic data via YCharts):
- 2024: -2.5%
- 2023: -8.7%
- 2022: -28.0%%
- 2021: -34.8%
- 2020: -0.1% (lockdown April)
- 2019: -31.6%.
Pending sales reflect contract signings and track deals that haven’t closed yet and could still fall apart or get canceled, for all kinds of reasons, such as buyers being unable to afford or even get homeowner’s insurance, or financing falling through. While signed contracts that later fall apart are included in pending sales here, they’re not included in the data of closed sales reported later.
“Moreover, with housing inventory levels reaching five-year highs, home buyers in nearly every region of the country are in a better position to negotiate more favorable terms,” the report said.
Indeed. Home prices spiked by 50%-plus in just a couple of years during the pandemic, and these artificially inflated sky-high prices have triggered demand destruction on a massive scale, that’s what we’re seeing here – one of the most fundamental economic principles. When retailers or airlines are hit with demand destruction, now measured in real time online, they respond instantly by lowering prices, and demand comes back up. The housing market is still struggling to figure out that lower prices, after the artificially fueled spike, would revive demand.
Supply of homes for sale across the US has surged to 4.4 months in April, the highest for any April since 2016:
In the West: collapsed sales, ballooning inventories.
Pending sales of existing homes in the West (see map of the four Census Regions in the comments below) plunged by 8.9% in April from March, seasonally adjusted, to the lowest rate in the data going back to 2011.
Pending sales in April compared to Aprils in prior years:
- 2024: -6.5%
- 2023: -11.6%
- 2022: -36.6%
- 2021: -44.5%
- 2020: -8.9% (lockdown April)
- 2019: -41.4%.
Inventory of existing homes in the West are dominated by the huge market of California. Active listings of existing homes in California spiked by 51% year-over-year in April, to 64,963 homes (red squares in the chart below), the highest for any April in the data from realtor.com going back to 2016, except for 2019 (dotted purple line):
Ballooning inventory for sale is a good thing for the overpriced US housing markets. It’s what these markets need the most. So inventory is piling up in all major markets in California, such as by +70% year-over-year in San Diego County, +68% in the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro, +50% in Los Angeles County, +43% in the Fresno metro (Central Valley), +75% in Orange County, or +43% in the San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont metro, where the inventory pile-up is a little more advanced than in some of the other California markets (we discussed major California markets here):
In the South: collapsed sales, ballooning inventories.
Pending sales plunged by 7.7% in April from March, seasonally adjusted, below lockdown April, and the worst April in the data.
Pending sales in April compared to Aprils in prior years (historic data via YCharts):
- 2024: -3.0%
- 2023: -11.0%
- 2022: -28.1%
- 2021: -35.2%
- 2020: -3.2% (lockdown April)
- 2019: -30.9%.
It’s precisely in the South where inventories pile up.
Florida and Texas dominate the vast South (map of regions in the comments below). And that’s where inventories of existing homes are ballooning, which is a good thing because the housing market needs these inventories.
In Florida, active listings of existing homes surged by 35% year-over-year in April, to 182,589 listings, the highest in the data by Realtor.com going back to 2016.
In Texas, active listings of existing homes jumped by 29% year-over-year in April, to 123,237 listings, the most inventory in the data by Realtor.com going back to 2016.
Pending sales in the Northeast and Midwest.
In the Northeast, pending sales of existing homes fell by 0.6% in April from March, seasonally adjusted, the worst April in the data, except lockdown April 2020, when sales essentially dried up.
Compared to the Aprils in prior years:
- 2024: -3.0%
- 2023: -4.3%
- 2022: -17.9%
- 2021: -28.9%
- 2020: +43.1% (lockdown April)
- 2019: -30.9%.
In the Midwest, pending sales plunged by 5.0% in April from March, seasonally adjusted, but were up by 2.2% from April 2024, and a hair above lockdown April 2020.
Compared to the Aprils in prior years:
- 2024: +2.2%
- 2023: -5.0%
- 2022: -26.4%
- 2021: -29.1%
- 2020: +1.4% (lockdown April)
- 2019: -24.5%.
Mortgage rates are back in the normal-ish range.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate inched up to 6.89% in the latest reporting week, according to Freddie Mac today. It has been above 6% since September 2022.
Below-5% mortgage rates were brought about by the Fed’s QE, including the purchase of vast amounts of mortgage-backed securities, coupled with low inflation. But inflation returned aggressively in 2021 and has stuck around to form a new inflationary era, with higher interest rates to compensate lenders for higher inflation. And the huge national debt, and the ballooning national deficits that need to be financed with new debt sales, are putting upward pressure on long-term rates, including mortgage rates.
It’s not normal-ish mortgage rates that are the problem, but prices after the absolutely crazy price spikes that resulted from the Fed’s QE and interest-rate repression.
As Mr Burns would put it when looking at the numbers for the West….”Excellent…” let this be the appetizer before the real main course begin..
Then again I do expect you’ll get the usual not in my neighborhood comments from Re agents repping SGV, OC or Santa Monica..afterall we’re still in Spring season…just remember from Got, Winter is coming, can’t wait to see what that will look like.
P_I,
Guessing Winter will be slightly cooler and wetter.
The four Census Regions of the US:
Anecdotally, I’m seeing more and more price reductions on Zillow-listed single-family homes (SFHs) in the Tampa metro area. Supply seems to be increasing too based on number of for sale signs in nearby neighborhoods. Wolf’s reporting and analysis backs up these anecdotes.
I welcome more “for sale” signs, but many SFHs need price reductions in order to sell. For any also interested in buying in FL, I encourage you to wait.
And good ol’ Lawrence Yun, as expected, again blaming slow sales on interest rates being “too high”, rather than mentioning prices at all.
“The housing market is still struggling to figure out that lower prices, after the artificially fueled spike, would revive demand”
Struggling is being kind, imply they are trying but can’t figure it out. In reality it’s more down to toxic combination of stubbornness and entitlement for most of these existing sellers to get their head out of their rear end and accept the fact that their crap shack in some crappy part of their hood is not bound to some artificial baseline of a million. See new home builders figure that one out much quicker so they “struggle” less so to speak .
I wonder, do these inventory numbers in Florida reflect the total size of the market? I am sure since 2017 Florida has added at least a million new homes, maybe 2 million or more, who knows.
So with an increased market size, should we not expect more inventory available and the number would have to be adjusted? Would percentages be more accurate? I mean, 180k is big, no matter what.
Or does that not even matter.
I only wonder about this because they have built on every square inch of land they could grab the last few decades, and that only accelerated with the Blue exodus. Its been insane.
To explain the price spike, a competing theory to interest rates is a lack of supply compared to the large millennial generation entering peak homebuying years.
What % of price spike would you say is from interest rate (ZIRP, etc.) and what % would you say is due to lack of supply?
Another way to ask this question: how much would prices have risen in the past 5 years if mortgage rates had stayed at 5-7%?
You’re distorting things. Supply collapsed in 2021 and 2022 because homeowners that bought another house and moved into the new house SAW the 3% mortgage rates, and prices spiking out the wazoo, right in front them, and they decided to hang on to their old now vacant home to ride up the price spike all the way. So these were buyers (demand) that decided not to sell (lack of supply, which created this shadow inventory of vacant homes). And now they’re putting those vacant homes on the market (added supply, inventory coming out of the shadow) without having to buy one to move into because they already bought and moved in 2021/2022 (now lack of demand).
That’s where this supply is now coming from, from those vacant homes from homesellers that now don’t buy because they already bought a few years ago.
Obviously, not all homebuyers/sellers did this, but enough did it to move the needle. This was a very bizarre situation back then.
I discussed this back then and said those vacant homes (shadow inventory) would someday flood the market without the sellers also being buyers, and that what they’re now doing.
This is salubrious for the housing market, it will help the housing market get over the distortions from the pandemic, it’s part of the healing process that has started some time ago.
I’m in San Diego and have been seeing large cuts and still no action. The house next to me has been on the market for 2 months now.
Every once in awhile a fully remodeled and nice home will sell quickly but even then it is below asking price. And while the median price doesn’t reflect drops yet, the homes selling for a lot are nice homes and not 30 year old beat up houses that were going $300K over asking like three years ago.
My neighbor paid $1.6M ($350K over ask) for an original 1960s era house in Feb 2022. Other Neighbor just sold for $1.5M for a fully gutted and remodeled home. So things are changing
Fantastic news ! Thank You for the report Wolf.