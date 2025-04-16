Foreign Investors Massively Bought US Treasury Securities in February: China, Japan, Canada, Euro Area, UK, Financial Centers, Taiwan, India, even Brazil

Biggest increase since June 2021. And they mostly bought long-term Treasury debt. No major holder dumped.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
All foreign investor entities combined, from central banks to private investors, massively bought US Treasury securities, increasing their holdings by $290 billion in February, the second largest month-to-month increase in the data going back to 2011, and the largest increase since June 2021, bringing their total holdings to a record $8.82 trillion. Compared to a year ago, their holdings soared by $818 billion (red line in the chart).
And they mostly bought long-term Treasury securities: Their holdings of them increased by $217 billion in February, the biggest increase since June 2021, to $7.5 trillion, showing strong interest and confidence in long-term Treasury debt. The data was released by the Treasury Department today.
The buying was across the board, with all major holders adding to their positions: The top six financial centers combined (UK, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Ireland = blue), the Euro Area (green), Japan, (gold), China and Hong Kong (purple), along with the other major holders not shown in the chart, Canada, Taiwan, India, and Brazil.
Higher yields create demand. Yields of US Treasury securities have remained relatively high compared to the securities of other countries. The 10-year Treasury yield is currently at 4.28%, compared to the German 10-year yield of 2.51%, the Japanese 10-year yield of 1.20%, or the Canadian 10-year yield of 3.08%. One of the exceptions is the UK 10-year yield, at 4.61%.
These higher yields for Treasury securities make them very attractive to foreign buyers. We saw that this buying continued at the 10-year and 30-year Treasury auctions last week, and at the 20-year Treasury auction today: There was blistering demand from “indirect bidders,” a category that includes foreign bidders.
Euro Area v. China + Hong Kong.
China and Hong Kong combined added $41 billion to their holdings in February, bringing them to $1.05 trillion. Over the past 12 months, they’ve added $66 billion to their holdings. But since the 2015 peak, they’ve shed nearly one-third of their holdings (blue).
The countries of the Euro Area added $52 billion in February and $253 billion over the past 12 months, bringing their holdings to a record $1.83 trillion. The tightly-knit currency and economic area is the largest holder of US Treasury debt, and the largest creditor of the US.
The biggest holders in the Euro Area are the financial centers (Luxembourg, Ireland, Belgium, see further below) and France, whose banking system also functions as a global financial center.
Japan’s holdings jumped by $47 billion in February. It thereby recaptured nearly all the declines since April 2024 that resulted from its efforts to prop up the yen, which had plunged.
Since 2012, Japan’s Treasury holdings rose and fell, and currently are where they were in 2012:
The six largest financial centers added $42 billion in Treasury securities in February (+1.6%) and $285 billion over the past 12 months, to $2.60 trillion, just a hair below the record of September 2024. Since 2012, their holdings have more than tripled!
These countries specialize in handling the financial holdings of global companies, individuals, and governments. Ireland is a favorite for US Big Pharma and Big Tech to store their profits. So a portion of the holdings at these financial centers are actually held for US entities, and not by foreign investors. The United Kingdom here is the “City of London,” one of the top financial centers in the world.
Increases in February, and total holdings. Switzerland was the only exception:
- United Kingdom: +$10 billion, to $750 billion
- Luxembourg: +$3 billion, to $412 billion
- Cayman Islands: +$13 billion to $418 billion
- Ireland: +9 billion to $339 billion
- Belgium (home of Euroclear): +$17 billion to $395 billion
- Switzerland: -$10 billion to $291 billion.
The United Kingdom added $10 billion in February and $39 billion over the past 12 months, bringing its holdings to $750 billion. The UK is also included in the list above of the top 6 financial centers, but it’s by far the biggest and deserves its own chart:
Canada’s holdings spiked by $55 billion in February, bringing them to a record $406 billion. Since March 2021, holdings have nearly quadrupled! Since 2012, holdings have octupled!
France’s holdings jumped by $17 billion in February, and by $83 billion from a year ago, to a record $354 billion. Banking in Paris also functions as a financial center.
Taiwan’s holdings rose by $4 billion in February and by $37 billion year-over-year to a record $295 billion:
India added $2 billion in February, after three months of unloading, bringing its holdings to $228 billion, still down by $7 billion year-over-year. Since 2012, its holdings have sextupled:
Even Brazil increased its holdings by $8 billion in February, to $207 billion, after relentlessly reducing its holdings for years in part to prop up the Brazilian real. From the peak in 2018, its holdings have fallen by 36%:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:
Very interesting data. Thanks for posting. Sec. Bessent’s biggest problem is, IMO, rolling $9.25T of 2% avg coupon UST, this year. My stated opinion has been that the tariffs are a new weapon to help make this happen at a faster pace. Does that make sense to you, Wolf?
no, it doesn’t make any sense whatsoever. There has been huge demand for this type of debt at the past auctions, as I pointed out in the article. At this pace of demand, Bessent isn’t going to have any problems selling this debt. But the yield at which he sells it ain’t gonna be 2%. Yield solves all demand problems. In terms of the reasons for the tariffs, you just made up your own blue-sky conspiracy theory or something.
And all those Japanese buyers are looking at around 8 to 10% losses, if they didn’t hedge, on the increase in the value of the yen versus the dollar.
I wonder if these countries are now selling US Treasuries since Liberation Day. Is there any way to know that at this time? This data is two months old.
As I said in the article, there was very strong demand from foreign investors at the last three long-term bond auctions, at the 10-year and 30-year auctions last week, and at the 20-year auction today. You cannot get anymore current.
Total foreign holdings at the end of April will be released in two months. But they’re now buying hand over fist. Which is also why the 10-year yield is so low. It should be 5%-plus, it was 4.28% today.
Cannot understand buying USD at its peak,,,,they lost 13% already and usd trend Is DOWN
This info is dated – as in it predates the tariff fiasco. 10Y T interest rate has spiked since “liberation day” (if ever there was a misnomer). Expect 10Y T interest rate to continue upward as domestic and international confidence in US Gov’t decreases.
BS. Read the article. What does it say about foreign buying at recent bond auctions? Here is what it says:
“These higher yields for Treasury securities make them very attractive to foreign buyers. We saw that this buying continued at the 10-year and 30-year Treasury auctions last week, and at the 20-year Treasury auction today: There was blistering demand from “indirect bidders,” a category that includes foreign bidders.”
In other words, foreign buyers even today gobbled up long-term US debt. So don’t give me this stupid BS.
The 10-year yield is exactly where it was on March 28. It has dropped by 10 basis points this week. It’s now at 4.28%, it’s way too low because Bessent keep bashing it down. It should be 5%-plus, given where inflation is.
Read this and learn something:
https://wolfstreet.com/2025/04/12/10-year-treasury-yield-snaps-back-to-februarys-4-5-yield-curve-re-un-inverts-mortgage-rates-back-at-7/
I love Wolf – very experienced and knows his sh*t.
Don’t F with the Wolf!
How are the Wall Street patients holding up? Critical condition and mouth breathing?
Geez. You expect us to read the article before we form our opinions? That’s a awful lot of work!
Nice job, Wolf. Nobody does it better.
I can’t read! Except for your comment and proofreading my own
Are you frigging kidding? Who wants to buy a hot potato that’s gonna burn right through them like molten steel? Might as well take a cyanide pill and say ‘yummy.’
“Who wants to buy a hot potato that’s gonna burn right through them like molten steel?”
1. Mixed metaphor. But kind of cute.
2. The article tells you who bought them among foreign investors. So go ahead and read the article. It doesn’t bite. But US investors — including people here in the comments, and including me — have bought most of them. Turns out, they’re not hot potatoes, and they haven’t burned through anything yet like molten steel. But they do pay interest, and you get your money back when they mature, which is why people buy them.
3. And if you’re USian and live in a high-income-tax state, such as California, you don’t pay state income taxes on your interest income from Treasury securities, which is a nice feature.
Attractive? With a declining dollar? I do not understand it.
https://wolfstreet.com/2025/04/11/omg-the-dollar-is-collapsing-or-whatever/
Glorious News! The US can keep the peddle to the Metal and keep on printing. The gravy train is never ending. 40 trillion debt, no problem.
Do you remember the beer commercial where some guys were sitting around a campfire drinking beer and one says, “Boy’s, it don’t get no better than this.”
Enjoy! Money is plentiful.
No one is “printing.” the Fed is un-printing, and already un-printed $2.2 trillion (QT).
Man so many people are actively rooting against the US here
Yeah, it’s funny, isn’t it. It’s like their brain got polluted by the internet BS.
Yeah I wonder how much of wall street is actually smart sometimes lol
People tend to like their political biases and narratives more than facts on the ground.
Very true
But the New York Times told me everyone was selling US assets…
Despite our problems, the United States are still the best bet in the world.
Also, people running into bonds and treasuries is fine. If you are 100% in stocks then lol but we’ll have to hear about “Muh 401k” like US equities are the only investment product.
Money dumping into the ten year is actually great news. Hopefully it keeps on happening.
US is the cleanest dirty shirt. That’s fine with me. Sounds like the shirt I usually wear. MSM has a lot people spooked. The Fed actually sounds reasonable (yikes!) so far.
These little ups and downs in the stock market are nothing compared to its upcoming crash. We haven’t had a stock market crash in 16 years. The stock market always crashes, we just don’t know when.
I wonder what would happen if US and foreigners started to really pile into T-bills (say, three month T-bills), where the rate is pretty much fixed by the Fed Funds Rate. By rate, I am looking at the “Investment Rate” which is what we get at auction as shown in Treasury News – Treasury Auction Results. And it is remarkably stable, varying about 4.28% to 4.33% weekly this year despite all the recent market turmoil. The “Low Rate” has also been pretty stable, around 4.10%. It doesn’t seem like much of an “auction”, if the Investment Rate is always pretty much the same each week.
Would the Fed ever lower the Fed Funds Rate because of an overwhelming demand for T-bills? Seems like this might violate their two mandates.