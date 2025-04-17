Oh Elon! Tesla Crushed Further in California in Q1, Non-Tesla EV Sales Soar. Cybertruck Joining Failed Models of Automotive History?

Non-Tesla EV sales +36% YoY. Tesla sales plunge to lowest since Q3 2022. Cybertruck sales fall for 2nd quarter in a row.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Tesla’s sales got further crushed in Q1 2025 in California, while non-Tesla EV sales soared, after one of the most successful and beloved consumer brands in California – and the only major auto manufacturer building vehicles in the state – got sacrificed on the altar of Elon Musk’s political ambitions, he who used to walk on water in California. And now there are lots of other options for EV buyers, including from most of the legacy automakers, and their sales have soared.
Non-Tesla EV sales soared by 35.9% year-over-year in Q1, and by 61% over two years, to a record 54,094 vehicles, as measured by registrations, released by the California auto dealer association CNCDA. Non-Tesla EV sales had surpassed Tesla sales for the first time in Q4.
Tesla EV sales dropped for the second quarter in a row, and by 15.4% year-over-year, and by 22.0% from two years ago, to 42,322 vehicles, just a hair higher than in Q3 2022. Since the peak in Q2 2023, sales have plunged by 38.5%.
Despite the sales plunge of the biggest EV maker, total EV sales rose by 7.3% year-over-year.
Model Y: Sales plunged by 30.3% year-over-year to 23,314 vehicles. Despite the drop, the Model Y remained the #1 bestseller of all vehicles in the state, ahead of the Toyota RAV4 (16,719), the Tesla Model 3 (13,992), the Toyota Camry (13,792), and the Honda CR-V (13,565).
Model 3: Sales regained some of the ground it had lost in 2024, and rose 25% year-over-year to 13,992 vehicles, after its sales collapsed by nearly 60% through Q2 2024 as some popular versions didn’t qualify for the then new federal rebates. It returned to being the #3 bestselling model, behind the RAV4, and ahead of the Camry.
Cybertruck: Sales fell by 14.5% in Q1 from Q4, and by 30.9% from Q3, to just 2,282 trucks, instead of ramping up. Q3 2024 had been the peak in sales with 3,301 registrations.
The first trucks went on sale in late 2023, amid enormous hoopla. Then the hoopla vanished, production ramped up, and sales, after surging from nothing, have fallen back for two quarters in a row. And now Tesla has Cybertrucks coming out of its ears.
Automotive history is littered with immensely hyped models that cost a lot of money to develop that then failed to become successful for whatever reason, at great expense to the automaker, and the Cybertruck is starting to join that historic line-up.
Model X & Model S: Tesla’s other two models receded further into the background. Model X sales plunged by 51% year-over-year to just 1,800 vehicles in Q1, and Model S sales plunged by 17% year-over-year to just 934 vehicles.
The stock. With these kinds of problems under its belt — plunging sales and a super-hyped failing model — Tesla has become just like the other US automakers, and its stock should trade with the typical P/E ratio of Ford and GM, which is generally below 10, and sometimes as high as 15. You can do the math. Oh, the Cybercabs justify the share price? They still don’t even have the permits to operate, while the Waymos have been taking paying passengers around some US cities for over a year and a half.
On a sidenote: The #3 bestselling EV in California, after the Model Y and the Model 3, is the Honda Prologue. But Honda doesn’t even make an EV; the Prologue (along with the Acura ZDX) is based on GM’s Ultium EV platform and is mechanically the same as the Chevy Blazer EV and the Cadillac Lyriq, but looks different due to its different body panels. And this Honda Prologue has become GM’s bestselling EVs in California.
Not just in California. Tesla’s sales in California accounted for 12.6% of Tesla’s global sales in Q1 of 336,681 vehicles. California matters to Tesla, but this is playing out in other parts of the globe as well.
Tesla’s global deliveries plunged by 13% year-over-year, to the lowest since Q2 2022. But in its global deliveries data, Tesla doesn’t split out the details; it lumps the Cybertruck, the Model S, and the Model X together into the category, “other models” (green in the chart below), whose sales plunged globally by 24% year-over-year, which caused me to muse: “Are they still selling any Cybertrucks?” So now we have the answer: Tesla is still selling a few Cybertrucks, but not many, and fewer than it did last year.
Feeling schadenfreude. Multitasking is hard.
Curious if there is any regional/political changes in in say a historically conservative anti green energy areas buying teslas now propping up the sales slump from further declines. I’m in a very blue state in a blue ocean and I know that the people that surround me are looking to other brands for EVs. Is the Midwest/trump supporter base buying may more teslas? Thanks for everything wolf.
Perhaps from his perspective, a small price to pay to be the shadow king. Afterall, maybe those lucrative contracts with Space X and Starlink will make up for the bleeding on the Tesla side…
Plus, the world is so upside down and fundamentals and logic seems to be optional nowadays, completely wouldn’t be surprise the stock and sales turn around by year end, especially if shadow king decide to fade into the background, afterall Americans do seem to have relatively short term memory and collectively we still fawn after a mythical Tony Stark that will save us all…
By Law Elon musk step down from his uninspired role as Trump’s D.O.G.E. director. Or whatever you want to call him.
DM: At America’s biggest car show, CEOs reveal wild new rides… but remain silent on key detail
Hundreds of shiny new cars are on display at this week’s New York International Auto Show, but they bosses re refusing to give one vital detail about them.
But this year, the number everyone wants is missing: the prices.
Behind closed doors, automakers are pointing their finger at the White House for creating an increasingly unpredictable policy landscape.
And because of the policies, they don’t even know what their current or upcoming vehicles will even cost.
Business leaders that express strong political opinions risk alienating 50% of customers. I’m not sure how much he cares about this downturn.
That’s a really powerful observation.
I think the figures are a little smaller. You’d risk alienating about a third of your customers at either end. But there is another third that doesn’t care, and doesn’t really want to care, and that doesn’t even pay attention.
I work in marketing. When we run deliberately polarizing messages, we’re betting that the 1/3 we’re talking to will more than make up for the 1/3 we’re alienating. And that the 1/3 who don’t care may never care.
Again, from a marketing perspective, this strategy doesn’t have a great risk/reward profile! The 1/3 you’re talking to may not take up the slack. And the 1/3 you alienate tend to stay alienated FOREVER.
(True, anecdote not data.)
I agree — it IS a powerful observation! Are there any other, similar situations in history? (Possibly Trump himself — I seem to remember a 2018-era story about one of the Manhattan Trump towers wanting to rebrand because the name was allegedly depressing property value… Found a citation but this isn’t the story I was thinking about
The vast majority of corporate leaders I can think of, Fortune 500 CEOs past and present, were just a whole lot less public or a whole lot busier doing something else and just didn’t command the same amount of public attention. For better or for worse.
Even Steve Jobs at peak publicity was low-key compared to Elon…
Most CEOs seem to get famous for doing REALLY well at their jobs, or for failing catastrophically and getting hauled in front of Congress for castigation (thinking Zuckerburg, Angel Mozilo etc.)
Ray Dalio? Neither as high-profile nor as polarizing, and even if he was, he didn’t run a publicly-traded company.
Am I overlooking obvious examples from the past or present? (I’m not well-versed in non-U.S. companies, maybe someone like Carlos Slim has done a similar thing…?)
This history of Elon Musk and Tesla will make a great movie someday.
Probably a book or two also.
1. Tesla cars had the “chill” factor and also functional car that can stand up to other cars.
2. Cyberstruck is neither chill nor functional truck that can rival Ford or GM
3. Somehow tesla is loosing the chill factor, tesla is not chill or enough people have it to make it unique to own.
4. I have respect for elon in the technical space. I am seriously questioning his federal level administration.
5. Every business man JP Morgan, Carnegie or Ford got involved in politics but not directly.
Hey Waymo – nice looking self-driving car you got there. Sure would be shame if something happened to it. I don’t know, you know like an Executive Order banning the tech because it was written by DEI engineers.
You know, I can fix problems like these, but it’s gonna cost ya.
Wooo maybe this will get him to stop dismantling the government. I’ve been at all of the Tesla protests at the dealership in Sacramento here and we get a lot of support, lots of people honking, it’s fun and we’re there every weekend now. We had some MAGA bros filming us at the last one going “oh so you hate the environment?” NO we hate Elon! Nobody has a problem with the cars.